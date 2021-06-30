31 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

MANCHESTER ORCHESTRA - "BED HEAD" (LOCAL NATIVES REMIX)

"Bed Head" is one of the best songs on Manchester Orchestra's new album The Million Masks of God (which you can pick up on pink smoke vinyl in our store), and today it got a glitchy new remix from Local Natives.

POND - "TOAST"

Australian band POND will release new album 9 on October 1 and here's the latest single. "The intro chords came from a Joe Ryan demo mysteriously titled 'Toast,'" says Nick Allbrook. "I’ve never asked Joe why he landed on that name, and I probably never will, but it pointed toward the image of fat-headed gobblers touching flutes of bubbles, watching the End Of Days gallop over the horizon. I often wonder about those people – the money hoarders, climate change deniers, earth-pilferers and adventure capitalists – are they nihilists or anarchists or do they really believe they are to be saved by some Rock Opera Jesus? We may never know, but here is 'Toast,' which is hopefully as smooth as the smooth, smooth sailing of our glorious leaders fat old white lives."

ANIKA - "RIGHTS"

Anika says her new single "Rights" is about "“turning the tables, giving power to those who normally feel disempowered," adding, "This song is about unification not division. This song is about female (/queer/non-binary/marginalised communities) empowerment - the joining of forces, not pitted against each other. This song is about wanting to escape reality but then we can never truly escape it, it will always be there to collect its dues. We can only ever achieve temporary escape. The better option is to bring whatever we want into reality.” Anika's new album Change is out July 23.

RICO NASTY - "MAGIC"

Rico Nasty is set to release a new mixtape called Rx this summer via Atlantic/Sugar Trap, and it'll feature new single "Magic," which finds Rico showing off her singing pipes over a chilled-out backdrop.

POPPY - "HER"

Poppy follows her industrial-pop-metalcore EP Eat with a new single "Her," which puts on appealing new spin on '90s Garbage.

BIGWALKDOG - "WHOLE LOTTA ICE" (ft. LIL BABY & POOH SHIESTY)

Mississippi rapper BigWalkDog recently signed to Gucci Mane's 1017 label, and his new single "Whole Lotta Ice" features the gigantic Lil Baby and his 1017 labelmate Pooh Shiesty (who was indicted this week over involvement in an alleged shooting and robbery). As you'd probably expect from Baby and the 1017 crew, it's a very fun dose of Southern pop-rap.

THE BRONX - "CURB FEELERS"

Punk n' roll vets The Bronx (who are opening the Rancid/Dropkick Murphys tour) have shared the fourth single off their upcoming album VI, and it finds them in rippin', swaggerin' fine form.

ALLIE - "ETYG"

allie, the moniker of Nashville musician Allie Cuva, will release their debut LP Maybe Next Time on August 27 via Other People. Lead single "ETYG" finds the middle ground between glossy '80s dream pop and Clarity-era Jimmy Eat World, which is a very appealing mix.

KONSHENS - "BOOM BANG" (ft. DAVIDO)

Jamaican dancehall star Konshens and Nigerian Afrobeats star Davido team up on the groovy "Boom Bang," and they sound great together. It'll appear on Konshens' upcoming album Red Reign.

CHICANO BATMAN - "DARK STAR" & "PASTEL SUNRISE"

Chicano Batman have followed up last year's Invisible People with this new single, "Dark Star," and b-side "Pastel Sunrise." "The music came together in John Hill's studio,” says frontman Bardo Martinez. “The band met up and immediately we started riffing on ideas, Eduardo and I were talking about J Dilla, the bassline came, the usual chords popped up, melodies and song construction became the focal point once the groove was established. Gabo laid down that steady 16note high hat magic with that classic yet always wonderfully crafted beat. Carlos was busy on the wurli crafting a vibe that eventually became the bed for the chorus. The track came together super organically, while John whipped up the nasty sounds."

DJANGO DJANGO, DENAI MOORE & BULLION - "SAY SOMETHING"

Django Django have released the final part of their Abbey Road "lockdown series" session -- a collaboration with Denai Moore and Bullion that gives off strong mid-'90s trip-hop vibes.

THE OPHELIAS - "NEIL YOUNG ON HIGH" (FT. JULIEN BAKER)

"We met Julien for the first time in 2019 at a show we played in Nashville," The Ophelias vocalist/guitarist Spencer Peppet says. "She introduced herself (as if we didn’t already know who she was) and I tried to not show how nervous I was! About half a year into 2020 quarantine I worked up the nerve to ask if she wanted to feature on a song from the album we were working on. She said yes, and I was seriously over the moon. She recorded her parts in Tennessee and we talked virtually. Her parts reinvigorated the song completely: she added lightness, openness, but also depth and complexity. It’s incredibly cool that she put so much care into those parts." It's the first single from Cincinnati quartet The Ophelias' new album, Crocus, due out September 24 via Joyful Noise Recordings.

LADY WRAY - "GAMES PEOPLE PLAY"

Lady Wray is back with another slice of lush, classic-sounding soul. "I just had my daughter at the time, so I was trying to get back into song writing mode all while being a new mom," Lady Wray says of "Games People Play." "The lyrics came to me fairly easy because of the production by El Michels Affair. It reminded me of the early 90’s when dating was fun and complicated. Basically a song about past relationships that was full of shit because either you were too young to be in love or know what it truly meant, and playing games because that’s all you knew. Back then those relationships were never meant to last."

MASTON - "GHOST"

“Ghost" is centered around a descending chord progression, with cryptic lyrics sung in falsetto," says Frank Maston of his groovy, chill new single. "It has an air tight rhythm section, synthesizer acrobatics, a catchy melody and two solo sections. It was one of the first songs written for the record and the music was recorded in one take. The song is both reflective and optimistic, and all around a feel good tune." Maston's new album, Souvenir, is out September 10 via Innovative Leisure / Calico Discos.

YUMA ABE - “OMAEMO”

Japanese singer-songwriter Yuma Abe released new album, Fantasia, digitally today via Thaian Records / Temporal Drift and there will be a physical release this fall. Drop into his mellow grooves via the appealing "Omaemo."

BLACK DICE - "WHITE SUGAR"

Experimental band Black Dice have announced Mod Prog Sic, their first album since 2012's Mr. Impossible. The first single is "White Sugar," a typically dank jam that's catchy and weird and very Black Dice.

GLOK (ANDY BELL OF RIDE) - "MAINTAINING THE MACHINE"

When not making music with Ride or as a solo artist, Andy Bell explores his synthier side with his electronic alias GLOK. Having released a few singles (and remixes of his own solo songs), GLOK will release its debut album, Pattern Recognition, on September 24. new single "Maintaining the Machine" features vocals from poet Sinead O'Brien and Primal Scream bassist Simone Marie Butler.

LITTLE DRAGON - "HOLD ON" (ELA MINUS REMIX)

Little Dragon are releasing the New Me, Same Us Remix EP on August 6 via Ninja Tune. It features remixes by Ela Minus, Octo Octa, Midland, Andrés, Lil Silva, Georgia Anne Muldrow, Poté, FKJ and Little Dragon themselves. Here's Ela Minus' version of "Hold On."

TASHAKI MIYAKI - "WASTING TIME" (CHERRY GLAZERR REMIX)

"I was excited when Paige asked me to remix 'Wasting Time' because it’s one of my favorite songs on the album," says Cherry Glazerr's Clementine Creevy of her remix of Tashaki Miyaki's song. "I love the sentiment of the lyrics and the cool changes throughout the song. I basically wanted to reimagine it with a sort of mellow synth vibe so I asked my friend and collaborator Sami Perez who’s a killer engineer / producer to work on it with me. We took the bass and vox and really worked around those adding our own synth and drum machine ideas to it. I love the original and I also love how this remix turned out. So excited that it’s being released!!!"

JEFF TWEEDY - "FOR YOU (I'D DO ANYTHING)" (ROKY ERICKSON COVER)

May The Circle Remain Unbroken: A Tribute To Roky Erickson will be released for the July 17 Record Store Day drop, and label Light In the Attic have just shared Jeff Tweedy's contribution, a cover of "For You (I'd Do Anything)." Roky recorded this song a couple times over the years, including a version with Okkervil River, and Jeff brings out the song's inherit sweetness with a chiming celestial arrangement.

SLOW PULP - "IOWA"

Slow Pulp have reimagined two songs from their 2020 debut Moveys for a new 7", Deleted Scenes. The second track is a pared down take on "Iowa."

DAVID FERGUSON - "BOATS TO BUILD" (GUY CLARK COVER)

David Ferguson is a veteran producer who's worked with Johnny Cash, John Prine, Sturgill Simpson, Margo Price, Kurt Vile, Tyler Childers, and many others, and now he's set to release his own album, Nashville No More, on 9/3 via Fat Possum. Its newest single is a Guy Clark cover and it comes with a video directed by Will Oldham. Will also wrote an essay about it, which you can read here.

PARTIAL TRACES - "CHALLENGER DEEP"

Minneapolis indie rock band Partial Traces are releasing a new album on Salinas Records in July and you can read more about new single "Challenger Deep" here.

BIG RED MACHINE - "THE GHOST OF CINCINNATI"

Justin Vernon and Aaron Dessner's Big Red Machine have shared the second single off their anticipated sophomore album, and this one's an Aaron Dessner solo track. Read more about it here.

CHARM - "USED TO SAY"

Greensboro, North Carolina indie rock band Charm are following last year's Acrobat Unstable-released EP Sugar Mountain with a Strokes-y new single, "Used to Say," which you can read more about here.

ALEXIS MARSHALL (DAUGHTERS) - "OPEN MOUTH"

Daughters vocalist Alexis Marshall has shared the second single off his upcoming debut solo album and you can read more about it here.

ALEXIS TAYLOR (HOT CHIP) - "DYING IN HEAVEN"

Hot Chip vocalist Alexis Marshall has announced his sixth solo album and shared the lead single, which you can read more about here.

SECTION H8 - "STREETSWEEPER" (ft. TIM ARMSTRONG)

The fast-rising LA hardcore band Section H8 got an assist from Rancid's Tim Armstrong on their new single, which you can read more about here.

MAGDALENA BAY - "CHAERI"

Los Angeles pop duo Magdalena Bay have announced their debut album, Mercurial World, and shared the lead single, which is a little hyperpop and a little chiptune.

KING WOMAN - "PSYCHIC WOUND"

King Woman has shared the second single from her upcoming album Celestial Blues, and it's a haunting mix of goth, sludge, and shoegaze that you can read more about here.

UPSETTING - "SCROOGED STARRING BILL MURRAY"

Dallas' Upsetting blend emo and shoegaze in interesting ways on the first single off upcoming EP A Cold, Lonely Place, which you can read more about here.

