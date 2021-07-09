31 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

JIM JAMES - "SEASONS" (STEVE MILLER BAND COVER)

Part of Secretly Canadian's 25th anniversary SC25 singles series, Jim James has given the Steve Miller Band's 1969 song "Seasons." "Chris Swanson and I started out in the music world around the same time and I have always appreciated his friendship and support," says Jim. "It's been amazing to watch all of the wonderful music Secretly has helped bring into this world...so when he asked me to cover one of his favorite songs from childhood in honor of Secretly's big 25th I was excited to do so, and even more excited once I got to know and love the song, which I had never heard before...but is now one of my all time faves too."

--

MADISON MCFERRIN - "OVER THE OCEAN" (HERE WE GO MAGIC COVER)

Also part of the SC25 series, Madison McFerrin has covered Here We Go Magic's "Over the Moon." "When covering 'Over The Ocean,' I wanted to capture the haunting ease of ocean waves," Madison says. "I'm a water sign and feel very much at ease in the ocean. I hope everyone hears the closeness of that comfort, while simultaneously feeling the expansiveness of the deep blue. I'm incredibly grateful to contribute to such a wonderful cause through this song."

--

SNOH AALEGRA - "NEON PEACH" & "IN THE MOMENT" (FT. TYLER THE CREATOR)

Swedish-Iranian R&B singer Snoah Aalegra's new album Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies is out now, and it includes two songs featuring Tyler, the Creator, who just released a new album of his own, Call Me if You Get Lost. Both "In The Moment" and "Neon Peach" are full of retro R&B flair.

--

POST MALONE - "MOTLEY CRUE"

"Motley Crue" is Post Malone's first new original music of the year and is from a companion project to a forthcoming documentary.

--

DAVE - "CLASH" (Ft. STORMZY)

Dave just announced his sophomore album, We're All Alone In This Together, and now he's shared a new single from it, produced by Kyle Evans. It's the first collaboration between the two UK rappers, and its minimal, skittering backing keeps the focus on their rhymes.

--

MEET ME @ THE ALTAR - "FEEL A THING" FT. DAN CAMPBELL (ACOUSTIC VERSION)

The fast-rising Meet Me @ The Altar have shared a new version of "Feel a Thing," the lead single off their new EP Model Citizen. It's an acoustic version of the song but it's not lacking for intensity, and it features backing vocals from The Wonder Year's Dan Campbell.

--

FREDO BANG FT. POLO G - "BLESS HIS SOUL"

Louisiana rapper Fredo Bang is working on a new album, reportedly titled Murder Made Me, and while we wait for that here's a new single produced by Hardbody B-Eazy and DJ Chose and featuring Polo G.

--

TINASHE - "BOUNCIN"

Tinashe released her first single of 2021, "Pasadena," last month, and now she's followed it with another, the bubbly, futuristic "Bouncing."

--

HAVIAH MIGHTY - "AVOCADO"

The latest single off Canadian rapper Haviah Mighty's new mixtape, Stock Exchange, is "Avocado." "Finding that true inner confidence has come with a lot of introspection over the past year," she says. "Unlike before when I appeared confident on the outside but had many insecurities, I feel my confidence is now much more rooted to my internal core." Grandtheft who produced the song, says, "2oolman (from Halluci Nation / A Tribe Called Red) put me onto Haviah’s music and I was instantly a fan. There is this side to her as an artist that reminds me of Lauryn Hill - she can rap the most lyrical verses and still sing a perfect hook. I wanted to feature this when we worked together."

--

DAVE EAST & HARRY FRAUD - "DIAMONDS"

Dave East and Harry Fraud's HOFFA will be out July 30 and features G Herbo, Jim Jones, French Montana, Curren$y, the late Kiing Shooter, and more. Get a taste with the dark and story "Diamonds."

--

SECH & JHAY CORTEZ - 911 (REMIX)

Panamanian reggaeton star Sech has a new remix of "911" (from this year's 42) out featuring Jhay Cortez and comes with an explosive video shot in Miami.

--

THE REDS, PINKS & PURPLES - "I'D RATHER ASTRAL PROJECT" & "WORK IT OUT WHILE YOU CAN"

Glenn Donaldson's indiepop solo project The Reds, Pinks & Purples released the terrific Uncommon Weather earlier this year. Early orders came with a bonus single featuring two more super-catchy songs and those have now ht streaming services.

--

ROMY (OF THE XX) - "YOU'RE NOT ALONE IN THE RHYTHM OF THE NIGHT"

"I’ve combined two songs into this cover, Olive - 'You’re Not Alone' and Corona - 'The Rhythm of The Night'," Romy says, "both songs remind me of when I was about 17 and started going to Gay bars in London. The lyrics of 'You’re Not Alone' resonate with the feeling of community I found in those bars and clubs and the friends I made and treasure to this day. I still love dancing to 'The Rhythm of the Night' and I’ve always loved the lyrics and melody. It was fun to strip these dance songs down to their core and still feel so much emotion from them. I loved recording this with my very inspiring friend Marta Salogni at her studio in London."

--

PEGGY GOU - "I GO"

"When I was a teenager in Korea, we didn’t have rave culture like there was in the UK," Peggy Gou says. "'I Go' is a tribute to that era, my own reimagination of the sounds I grew up loving. The lyrics are inspired by a note I wrote on my phone in 2019, staring at myself in the mirror of an airport toilet – I looked so exhausted but there was no way I wasn’t going to keep going! 'I Go' is basically me motivating myself, finding courage and returning to a feeling of innocence. I hope people feel the same sense of positivity when they hear it."

--

NATALIE BERGMAN & BECK - "YOU'VE GOT A WOMAN" (LION COVER) & "PAINT THE RAIN" (BECK REMIX)

Natalie Bergman enlists Beck for this cover of "You've Got a Woman" by '70s Dutch psych-soul group Lion. "She asked me to sing it with her on the album but unfortunately I never made it to the studio in time," says Beck of the cover which is now a new single. The flipside is Beck's remix of "Paint the Rain" from Natalie's album, Mercy.

--

BIA - "WHOLE LOTTA MONEY" (REMIX FT. NICKI MINAJ)

Los Angeles rapper Bia's song "Whole Lotta Money," from her 2020 EP For Certain, went viral on TikTok, and she's now tapped Nicki Minaj for a new remix.

--

ZELOOPERZ - "BASH BANDICOOT" FT. DANNY BROWN

Detroit's ZelooperZ just released Van Gogh's Left Ear and one of the highlights is this Dilip-produced videogame-inspired track featuring Danny Brown.

--

SPACE JAM: A NEW LEGACY OST (LP STREAM)

The soundtrack to Space Jam sequel Space Jam: A New Legacy has arrived; Spencer Beighley, head of film at SpringHill, LeBron James' production company, told Billboard, "we knew that with the soundtrack for this one, that whole idea of making a soundtrack for this generation, but still having that melting pot, was something we all really wanted." It features songs from Chance the Rapper, Brockhampton, Lil Uzi Vert (reworking Technotronic's "Pump Up the Jam"), Cordae and DUCKWRTH, Big Freedia, Leon Bridges, Saweetie ft. Kash Doll and Salt-N-Pepa (who also appeared on the soundtrack to the original), and still more.

--

BAS & J. COLE - "THE JACKIE" (FT. LIL TJAY)

Bas and J. Cole have teamed up for this self-proclaimed "summer anthem" featuring Lil Tjay. The video doubles down on the summer vibes.

--

WILD RED - "ONSET"

The video, directed, shot and edited by Kyle Barber, for Wild Red's new single "On Set," which premiered on the Axe to Grind podcast, has officially arrived.

--

SNEAKER PIMPS - "FIGHTER" & "SQUARING THE CIRCLE"

Trip-hop vets Sneaker Pimps are gearing up to release Squaring the Circle, their first album in nearly 20 years, on September 10, and they've just released the first two tracks from the album: "Fighter," which opens the record, is the kind of laid back, slinky groove that Sneaker Pimps are known for, while the title track is is a spare, heavenly lullaby.

You can preorder the album on exclusive, limited edition Coke botte green clear vinyl in the BrooklynVegan shop.

--

MINISTRY - "GOOD TROUBLE"

Ministry will release their 15th album, Moral Hygiene, on October 1 via Nuclear Blast Records. Single "Good Trouble" was inspired by the Black Lives Matter protests and late U.S. congressman John Lewis.

Pre-order 'Moral Hygiene' on exclusive, limited edition bone-colored vinyl in the BrooklynVegan shop.

--

ALEX CAMERON - "ISLANDS IN THE STREAM" FT ROAN YELLOWTHORN & "MIDSUMMER NIGHTS" (KENNY ROGERS COVERS)

Alex Cameron has released a new single featuring covers of two songs from Kenny Rogers' 1983 album Eyes That See in the Dark that was produced (and mostly written) by The Bee-Gees' Barry Gibb. He covers the classic Kenny / Dolly Parton duet "Islands in the Stream" with Roan Yellowthorn's Jackie McLean (with Roy Molloy on sax), and the b-side is "Midsummer Nights," which features Jonathan Rado.

--

TRENTEMØLLER FT TRICKY - "NO ONE QUITE LIKE YOU"

Tricky is having a busy year. He's got a new collaborative project, Lonely Guest, that just released their debut single, and he also just lent his distinctive pipes to "No One Quite Like You", the new single by dark Danish electronic musician, Trentemøller.

--

CHARLEY CROCKETT - "I NEED YOUR LOVE"

Charley Crockett will be back soon with new album Music City USA that's out September 17 via Son of Davy/Thirty Tigers. He's just shared new single "I Need Your Love," a sweet and sultry slice of southern soul.

--

STRAND OF OAKS - "GALACTICANA"

Tim Showalter is back with a new Strand of Oaks album, In Heaven, that's due out October 1 via Galacticana. He made the album last fall with Kevin Ratterman, who also plays drums, and In Heaven also features My Morning Jacket's Carl Broemel and Bo Koster, and Smashing Pumpkins' James Iha. This is the first single.

--

SPICE GIRLS - "FEED YOUR LOVE"

This previously unreleased track was reportedly considered too "racy" for Spice Girls' teenage fans, but it's now appeared on a new EP celebrating the 25th anniversary of "Wannabe."

--

SPIRIT ADRIFT - "FORGE YOUR FUTURE"

Spirit Adrift announced a new EP, Forge Your Future, and shared its title track. You can order the EP on our exclusive Fuego vinyl with an etching on side B, limited to 300 copies, in our store.

--

BILLIE EILISH - "NDA"

In the video for Billie Eilish's new single, stunt drivers weave around her while she walks on a dark road.

--

ATTACA QUARTET - "REMIND U" FT. TOKIMONSTA

Attacca Quartet's new album Real Life is out today, including this rework of Flying Lotus featuring TOKiMONSTA.

--

THE ALBUM LEAF - "VERMILLION (JMJL REWORK)"

The Album Leaf, aka Jimmy LaValle, is reimagining his sophomore album One Day I'll Be On Time with help from James McAlister and his live band. The first track he's shared is a rework of "Vermillion."

--

