31 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

MAXO KREAM - "LOCAL JOKER"

Maxo Kream has a followup album to 2019's Brandon Banks on the way, and while most details on that are TBA, he just released the new song "Local Joker." It finds his storytelling style in fine form over some laid-back production.

BOLDY JAMES & THE ALCHEMIST - "DRUG ZONE"

Longtime collaborators Boldy James and The Alchemist's anticipated new album Bo Jackson arrives August 13, and they've shared its second single "Drug Zone," a dark, deadly song that reminds you how much chemistry these two have.

THE TUBS (EX JOANNA GRUESOME) - NAMES EP

The Tubs were formed in 2019 by former Joanna Gruesome members Owen Williams (who was also in Ex-Vöid) and George Nicholls, and also includes Max Warren (bass), Steve Stonholdt (guitar) and Matthew Green (drums). Not straying too far from what JG did, The Tubs make instantly hummable jangly guitar pop with just a little dark edge.

SONNY & THE SUNSETS - "PALMREADER"

Here's the latest single from Sonny & The Sunsets' new album, New Day With New Possibilities, that adds a distinct twang (and pedal steel) to their sound.

MEET ME @ THE ALTAR - "BRIGHTER DAYS (ARE BEFORE US)

Rising pop punks Meet Me @ The Altar have shared another song off their upcoming EP Mpdel Citizen (due 8/13 via Fueled by Ramen), and this one contrasts their chuggy pop punk with an ethereal side, and it's got no shortage of huge hooks.

SILK SONIC (BRUNO MARS & ANDERSON .PAAK) - "SKATE"

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak's vintage soul-inspired debut single as Silk Sonic ("Leave The Door Open") caught on very quickly earlier this year, and now, nearly five months later, they've released their second single, "Skate." It pulls from the same influences as the first single, and these two continue to do justice to that sound.

EMPLOYED TO SERVE - "MARK OF THE GRAVE"

UK metalcore band Employed To Serve have shared the second single off their upcoming album Conquering (following "Exist," which we named one of the best punk songs of June). With dual, harsh/clean vocals and some classic galloping riffage, it's a rager and vocalist Justine Jones says, "This song is about people who’d rather put other people down, instead of getting on with their own lives. When writing this song we wanted to try our hand at writing a positive metal anthem for people to blast when they’re having a shitty day."

ALUNA & PUNCTUAL - "SUMMER OF LOVE"

Aluna (Aluna Francis of AlunaGeorge) has teamed with UK production duo for a new song, "Summer of Love," but the thumping pop song is not a throwback to 1967. "In the summer of 2020 we wanted to feel like we were gonna change everything," Aluna said. "We also felt crushed at the same time and the first thing we needed was love from the person closest to us or just from ourselves to keep going…. The summer of love. 2021 has this feeling of a darkness lifting and I just wanted to capture that."

POPPY - "FLUX"

Alt-rock revivalist Poppy has announced a new album, Flux, due September 24 via Sumerian Records. The first single is the Justin Meldal-Johnsen-produced title track, an explosive rock song that sounds like it could've been a hit in 1997.

SERJ TANKIAN - "LOVE AT THE BORDER"

System Of A Down's Serj Tankian continues to roll out songs from his upcoming modern classical project, and here's the string-laden "Love At The Border."

MORRAY - "TRENCHES" (REMIX ft. POLO G)

Soulful sing-rapper Morray's Street Sermons is one of the year's best debut albums, and "Trenches" is one of its best songs. That song now has a new remix with a new verse from Chicago's melodic drill great Polo G.

AMINDI - NICE

Not only is R&B/soul singer Amindi featured on the new Isaiah Rashad album, she also put out her own very promising new EP: the warm and relaxed sounding nice.

KASH DOLL - "LIKE A PRO" (ft. JUICY J)

Detroit rapper Kash Doll has tapped Juicy J for a bouncy, catchy, raunchy new jam.

FOTOCRIME - "DELICATE PREY"

Coliseum's Ryan Patterson has announced a new album with his industrial-synth-punk project Fotocrime, Heart of Crime, due August 27 via Profound Lore, and the brooding lead single "Delicate Prey" is out now. He's also touring with Dalek.

G-EAZY - "AT WILL" (ft. EST GEE)

The very popular G-Eazy released a new song, and it's got a very cool guest: rising Louisville street rapper EST Gee (who just released his new album Bigger Than Life or Death).

HOLD DOWN THE OCEAN - "MASKING AGENT"

Hold Down The Ocean was formed by members of Philly hardcore vets All Else Failed, but this band goes more in a shoegazy, post-rocky direction. Their new EP Sidereal Year comes out August 27 via Head2Wall Records and lead single "Masking Agent" kinda sounds like a cross between Hum and This Will Destroy You.

G.I. BILL - "CRYSTAL BRIDGE" & "OBEDIENCE SCHOOL"

G.I. Bill have followed last year's promo with a new two-song single on New Morality Zine. Their shoegazy punk vibes still warrant Title Fight comparisons, but G.I. Bill are continuing to find a sound of their own.

LOW HUM - "PHANTASMS"

L.A. artist Low Hum will release new album Nonfiction on October 8 via Last Gang Records. Fans of Tame Impala and The Beta Band might want to check out new single "Phantasms.'

BERTIE MARSHALL - "SHAKING JOHNNY"

Best known as the punk memoirist behind Berlin Bromley, Bertie Marshall also is a musician having led Behavior Red in the early '80s. Bertie will release new solo album Exhibit on October 31, quite appropriate for this gothy record, as you can hear on first single "Shaking Johnny."

THE SPEED OF SOUND - "TOMORROW'S WORLD"

Manchester indie vets The Speed of Sound will return with Museum of Tomorrow, their fifth album, on September 17 via Big Stir Records. Single "Tomorrow's World" is about the broken promise of the future, set to a jangly melody.

KING GARBAGE - "PIPER"

King Garbage, aka f Zach Cooper and Vic Dimotsis, have signed with Ipecac Records (Mr. Bungle, Melvins) and have released their first single for the label. “‘Piper’ is a smoky backyard social scene red hot with the coals of declaration and foresight," says Zach and Vic. "Take away the rats, but the future still suffers the effects of poor design. Prevention or cure? What do I know? Nobody asked me nothin.”

ANNA PRIOR (METRONOMY) - "THANK YOU FOR NOTHING"

You may know Anna Prior as Metronomy's very able drummer, but she's now also a solo artist having just released her debut single. After months of being trapped inside my apartment, I wanted to write music that was as summery as it was uplifting," says Anna.

FAKE FRUIT - "I AM THE CAR"

Oakland indie rock band released their excellent debut album back in the spring and are now back with another winning earworm, which is for Fire Talk Records' new digital singles label Open Tab.

ENACT - "HEAR MY VOICE"

Portland straightedge band Enact (members of Dying for It, Cutting Through, Blue Monday, and XCauterizeX) will release a two-song promo on August 20 via WAR Records, and the rippin' "Hear My Voice" is out now. "'Hear My Voice' is about changing the dominant narrative in hardcore that favors men, particularly white men," vocalist Rikki told No Echo. "Women, trans and non-bibary folks, the LGBTQ+ community, and BIPOC have always been present in the scene, but have not always had the representation or credit given where it’s due." Listen here.

ANT CLEMONS - "APPRECIATION" (ft. 2 CHAINZ & TY DOLLA $IGN)

R&B singer Ant Clemons has a new album on the way, and it'll feature this single which finds him teaming with two giants: 2 Chainz and Ty Dolla $ign.

PROJEXX - "UNDA PRESSURE" (ft. TOIAN)

Jamaican-born artist Projexx continues to blend genres on his new single "Unda Pressure," which fuses R&B, atmospheric electronics, and dancehall.

JASON ANDERSON - "THINKIN ABOUT"

Jason Anderson will put out a new album, Canyonlands, on September 10 via self-release, and "Thinkin About" is the gorgeously folky lead single.

LIV.E - CWTTY+

Last year, Liv.e released the very good psychedelic soul album Couldn't Wait To Tell You..., and now she's put out six new songs on a deluxe edition called CWTTY+.

M.A.G.S. - "WAIT"

M.A.G.S. is releasing a new LP on August 13 via Take This To Heart Records, and new single "Wait" is a dose of catchy, punky indie rock.

JHAY CORTEZ - "EN MI CUARTO" (ft. SKRILLEX)

Rising Puerto Rican rapper (and Bad Bunny collaborator) Jhay Cortez teams with Skrillex for this new single, which you can read more about here.

WHITE DENIM - "KING TEARS"

White Denim just released a two-song single via their own English Mallard label. We already heard a-side "Crystal Bullets," and here's the second track, the soulful "King Tears."

