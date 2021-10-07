31 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

MARISSA NADLER - "COULDN'T HAVE DONE THE KILLING"

Marissa Nadler has shared the third single off her upcoming album The Path of the Clouds (which you can pre-order on silver vinyl). Marissa's music is always haunting, but "Couldn't Have Done The Killing" is especially creepy, and it comes with horror novel-themed single artwork (above) and a video directed by Tyler Derryberry and Christen Dute that was inspired by creepy TV series like Unsolved Mysteries and In Search Of...

--

ROBERT PLANT & ALISON KRAUSS - "HIGH AND LONESOME"

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss will Raise The Roof, their first album together in 14 years, on November 19. "High and Lonesome" features a stellar backing band: drummer Jay Bellerose, bassist Dennis Crouch, guitarist Marc Ribot and pedal steel player Russell Pahl, plus Viktor Krauss on mellotron, Jeff Taylor on bass accordion, and producer T. Bone Burnett on electric guitar and mellotron.

--

PIP BLOM - "DIFFERENT TUNE"

Dutch band Pip Blom return with Welcome Break on November 12 and here's another quality indie rock nugget from it.

--

SAHBABII - "SWITCH"

Atlanta rapper SahBabii has announced a new album, Do It For Demon, due later this month, and you can hear the bubbly pop-rap of new single "Switch" now.

--

CALLING ALL CAPTAINS - "LAUREL CANYON"

Canadian emo-infused pop punks Calling All Captains' debut LP Slowly Getting Better comes out 10/29 via Equal Vision, and here's another very catchy song from it. If you like the hard-edged pop punk of the early 2010s "defend pop punk" era, this will scratch an itch.

--

LIL WAYNE - "YA DIG"

Lil Wayne has released a new song "Ya Dig," which is reportedly a previously unreleased song from his classic late 2000s mixtape era, and it captures the same fire Wayne had on his best-known songs from back then.

--

LUCIFER - "CRUFIX (I BURN FOR YOU)"

Lucifer have shared another song off their upcoming album Lucifer IV, and like the last one, it's very Blue Oyster Cult (even down to the title), but in a modern way.

--

OURI - "OSSATURE"

Montreal producer and multi-instrumentalist Ouri's debut LP, Frame of a Fauna, is due out October 22, and the latest single is "Ossature," which oscillates between glitchy electronics and lush strings. "I revisited the iconic, agile and tense sample of 'Intact Alef' by PTU from one of my favorite labels трип records for this song," Ouri says. "Rebellious choruses fight submissive verses, puncturing the classical nuances with industrial abrasions and heavy drum samples - tearing down any attempt to keep a disciplined and soft self on top."

--

TRACE MOUNTAINS - "EYES ON THE ROAD" & "HEART OF GOLD"

Dave Benton, formerly of LVL UP, is releasing his third album as Trace Mountains, House of Confusion, on October 22 via Lame-O Records, and ahead of its release he's shared the final two tracks. "Eyes on the Road" is a warm, driving track, while "Heart of Gold" is more mellow and twangy.

--

WYE OAK - "HALF A DOUBLE MAN"

The latest track from the "lost" album of previously unreleased tracks that accompanies Civilian + Cut All the Wires: 2009-2011, the tenth anniversary edition of Wye Oak's third album, is "Half a Double Man." "I think this song is about (it was over 10 years ago, after all) coming to the realization that you can never fully satisfy all the parts of yourself simultaneously, especially when they are at odds with one another," Jenn Wasner says. The best you can hope for is some sort of half-reconciliation, a truce that exists in that place of: not everything but just enough."

--

MORGAN REESE - "NOT COOL ANYMORE"

19-year-old Bay Area-native Morgan Reese has shared a new single, "not cool anymore," out via EMPIRE. It's a smooth R&B track that Reese wrote and produced herself. "At the time of writing this song, I felt as if I was losing sight of myself and identity by only focusing on this person," she says. "I was not cool anymore because I cared so much about someone who didn’t reciprocate. This song comes from a place of painful nostalgia, where looking back at the happy memories only reminds you of the failed relationship and what could have been.”

--

THE MARY VEILS - "HOME VIDEO"

Philadelphia garage psych band The Mary Veils have signed with Swedish label PNK SLM for their debut EP which is out November 5. Fans of melted, mutant punk will dig new single "Home Video."

--

AM HIGGINS - "ANCHORS"

American singer songwriter AM Higgins lives in rural France these days but is still making gorgeous, forward-thinking folk pop. New album Hymning was made with Sufjan Stevens collaborator Casey Foubert and you can get a taste with the very pretty "Anchors."

--

TOTAL HELL - "CLONES FROM HELL"

New Orleans thrash metal combo Total Hell are revving up to release their self-titled debut EP via Goner Records on November 19. Kick your head in with the scuzzy, full-throttle blast that is "Clones from Hell."

--

EAST FOREST - "LAID DOWN"

Jon Hopkins collaborator East Forest will release IN: A Soundtrack For The Psychedelic Practitioner, vol. II which is a "seamless two hour guided psychedelic meditation comprised of recordings of live-streams he hosted early in the pandemic when he was cut off from doing live events." It's out now exclusively via the guided psychedelic experience app Field Trip, but will get a wide release via Cash App Studios on Oct 22. While not someting really meant to be pulled apart, you can get microdose now via "Laid Down."

--

KING GARBAGE - "PEANUT BUTTER KISSES"

Songwriting and production team King Garbage just released this new single via Mike Patton's Ipecac Recordings label. “Nicotine stained fingers inch down the nut-butter aisle of your local grocer," is how the duo's Vic Dimotsis describes it. "Big hair in purple leather wears a cologne of sucrose like a fine French perfume. Chewing gum, smokes, and whipped cream dance on the checkout belt to a 3/4 ballad. Classic Rock never tasted so good."

--

THE MYSTERINES - "HUNG UP"

Liverpool band The Mysterines make dark, anthemic rock and will release their debut album, Reeling, in March of next year. You don't need to wait that long to sample, though, check out "Hung Up."

--

TEARS FOR FEARS - "THE TIPPING POINT"

Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith are back with their first new Tears for Fears album in 17 years, The Tipping Point, which is out February 25 via Concorde Records. Here's the title track.

--

THE JAZZ BUTCHER - "TIME"

We lost The Jazz Butcher (aka Pat Fish) this week when he died suddenly on Tuesday, but it turns out he has one more gift of music for us. He recorded a new album, his first in a decade, which will be out early next year. As a tribute to Pat the label, Tapete, has released a song from the album, "Time."

--

SOFT CELL - "BRUISES ON MY ILLUSIONS"

Synthpop icons Soft Cell will release *Happiness Not Included, their first album in 20 years, on February 25, and they've just released a new single, "Bruises on My Illusions," which Dave Ball describes as "one of our darker cinematic pop moments with a classic Marc Almond lyric."

--

JERRY VESSEL - "THE BUZZCOCKS USED TO PLAY"

Former Red House Painters bassist Jerry Vessel will release a new solo album, Her Favourite Hitchcock Films, on October 22 via Cue For Makeup Recordings. He co-produced it with Bruce Kaphan (American Music Club) who also plays on the album. "The Buzzcocks Used to Play" is a torch song that recalls Jerry's romance with fashion designer Alexis O’Connell through the lens of '90s San Francisco and the music he often heard in bars back then.

--

KOFFEE - "WEST INDIES"

Reggae, dancehall, hip hop, and more artist Koffee has confirmed her debut album will come out in 2022 and shared this new song, which you can read more about here.

--

BENT KNEE - "QUEER GODS"

Boston art rockers Bent Knee have announced their sixth album, Frosting, and shared lead single "Queer Gods," which you can read more about here.

--

AUNDREY GUILLAUME - "ANTI"

Inland Empire, California rapper Aundrey Guillaume signed to Secretly Canadian and released this dark, minimal, abstract song, which you can read more about here.

--

EVE 6 & WE ARE THE UNION - "SOUND SYSTEM" (OPERATION IVY COVER)

Punk Twitter dreams do come true.

--

DEBT NEGLECTOR - "LEAST I COULD DO"

Florida punks Debt Neglector (ex-New Mexican Disaster Squad) will release their new album Dirty Water in November via Smartpunk Records, and here's the final pre-release single. Read more about it here.

--

ROBERT GLASPER - "SHINE" (ft. D SMOKE & TIFFANY GOUCHÉ)

It's been over a year since Robert Glasper released the first single from his highly anticipated Black Radio 3, and now he put out the second single, which you can read more about here.

--

GANG OF YOUTHS - "THE MAN HIMSELF"

Gang of Youths have released their third new song of 2021, and you can read more about it here.

--

CAT POWER - "BAD RELIGION" (FRANK OCEAN COVER) & "A PAIR OF BROWN EYES" (THE POGUES COVER)

Cat Power has announced a new covers album, and you can read more about the first two singles here.

--

