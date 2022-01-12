31 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

ANAIS MITCHELL - "ON YOUR WAY (FELIX SONG)"

Anaïs Mitchell has shared a new single from her anticipated new self-titled album (due 1/28 via BMG), and it's a gorgeous folk rock song. Speaking about it, Anaïs says, "I wrote ‘On Your Way (Felix Song)’ for my friend Felix McTeigue, who died unexpectedly in 2020. We briefly had the same manager in our early 'hustling days' of trying to get a songwriter career going. I can picture us playing at the old Living Room on the lower east side, and me being one of five people in Felix's audience, and vice versa. Felix was really fearless and present, he always had a guitar on his back, he was always writing something, he loved the act of just rushing headlong into writing, recording, not overthinking it. It's a lesson I'll return to for the rest of my life."

--

BELIEF (STELLA MOZGAWA AND BOOM BIP) - "I WANT TO BE"

Warpaint drummer Stella Mozgawa and producer Boom Bip have collaborated together a few times over the last decade and have now formed a new duo called Belief. Their debut single, the anthemic "I Want to Be," is out today. “We chose ‘I Want To Be’ as the first single because of its anthemic synth hook,” says Boom Bip. “It felt like an opening. The simple message “i want to be” grabbed us right away because it can be applied to nearly anyone’s plight or situation to push forward.”

--

ROLO TOMASSI - "CLOSER"

UK genre-defying post-hardcore band Rolo Tomassi have shared the third single off their upcoming album Where Myth Becomes Memory (due 2/4 via MNRK), and this one starts out in U2-meets-dream pop territory, not bringing in the band's heavy side at all until the sludgy guitars near the end. "The album is full of lighter, more gentle moments to contrast the darker side to it and none more so than this," the band said.

--

PARQUET COURTS - "WATCHING STRANGERS SMILE"

Parquet Courts debuted terrific new single "Watching Strangers Smile" live on Ellen yesterday and now they've released the studio version.

--

YUMI ZOUMA - "IN THE EYES OF OUR LOVE"

New Zealand's Yumi Zouma will release new album Present Tense on March 18 via Polyvinyl. First single "In the Eyes of Love" has a little more oomph than the generally gentle band tend to offer. "'In The Eyes Of Our Love’ is a rip-roaring belter of a track and the fastest song we've ever written,” says the band’s Charlie Ryder. “What started out as an homage to Fast & The Furious: Tokyo Drift ended up as a love song set against a backdrop of torture and insurrection stoked by the Nixon administration, so if you like songs with two bridges and strong socialist leanings, then ‘In The Eyes Of Our Love’ could be the track for you!"

--

SRSQ - "SOMEDAY I WILL BASK IN THE SUN"

SRSQ, aka Kennedy Ashyln, has a new album due out in the spring, and while details on that are still TBA, she's shared her first new single of 2022, "Someday I Will Bask in the Sun," which she calls "a song of reflection, acceptance, and the possibility of hope. It is about coming to terms with the inevitability of harsh emotional cycles without subscribing to a predication of doom. The song reflects on the perpetuity of turmoil, but embodies the notion of surfing - rather than being pummeled by - an ever crashing wave."

--

ARAB STRAP - "APHELION"

"These two songs were written, recorded and mixed during the sessions for As Days Get Dark but as much as we loved them, we couldn't find a place for them on the final album.” says Aidan Moffat of the band's new 7" single. “Maybe it's because they seem to have their own distinct identities, but sometimes a song just sounds better on its own, when it's not part of a crowd and vying for attention. So, to celebrate the anniversary of the album's release, we present As Days Get Dark 's two runaway loners; a couple of black sheep who might not click with the rest of the family but, even though they aren't very happy, are still worth a cuddle." The 7" is due later this year but you can hear "Aphelion" now.

--

ERIN RAE - "COSMIC SIGH"

Singer/songwriter Erin Rae has shared a new song off her upcoming album Lighten Up, and it's a warm, sweeping, Americana ballad.

--

SHAMIR - "REPRODUCTIVE"

Shamir's anticipated new album, Heterosexuality is due out February 11 via AntiFragile music, and the latest single is "Reproductive," which Shamir says "is a song that holds many meanings. It's not as thematically poignant as most of my other songs. It's a lyrically dense lament that touches on highly personal grievances such as generational curses, karma, and love."

--

CULT OF LUNA - "INTO THE NIGHT"

Swedish post-metal greats Cult of Luna's upcoming album The Long Road North is one of our most anticipated albums of the year, and while we await its February 11 release, here's second single "Into the Night." It's a seven-minute song that finds the band giving off more of a somber goth/psych vibe than usual, but still with flashes of their usual sludge. Pre-order the album on double opaque white vinyl.

--

ANNA VON HAUSSWOLFF - "THE MYSTERIOUS VANISHING OF ELECTRA (LIVE AT MONTREUX)"

Anna Von Hausswolff's new live album, Live at Montreux Jazz Festival, is out on Friday, and ahead of that you can hear her incredible, impassioned rendition of Dead Magic track "The Mysterious Vanishing of Electra."

--

BEN MARC - "MUSTARD"

Ben Marc, a London jazz musician who's collaborated with Radiohead's Jonny Greenwood, Mulatu Astatke, Sun Ra Arkestra, Dizzee Rascal, and more, has announced his debut solo album, Glass Effect, due this spring via Innovative Leisure. The first single is the electronic-infused "Mustard."

--

TALKER - "DON'T WANT YOU TO LOVE ME"

Talker's releasing a new EP, In Awe of Insignificance, on March 25 via Wehearnoise Records, and first single "Don't Want You To Love Me" sounds like '90s alt-rock with a modern pop twist.

--

KNUCKLE PUCK - "GASOLINE"

Chicago pop punks Knuckle Puck have announced a new EP, Disposable Life, due February 4 via Wax Bodega, shortly before they begin their tour with Hot Mulligan, Meet Me @ The Altar, and Anxious. It features recent single "Levitate," a cover of blink-182's 2003 deep cut "Here's Your Letter," and the just-released pop punk anthem "Gasoline."

--

RYLEY WALKER EP - SO CERTAIN EP

Ryley Walker recently shared this new EP featuring four songs that are more on the rock end of his spectrum; dense, complex and electric.

--

TRUPA TRUPA - "UNIFORMS"

Polish band Trupa Trupa will release new album B Flat A on February 11 and they've just shared the very well-shot video for new single "Uniforms." The song starts as airy indie rock but devolves into a good bit of noisy fun by the end.

--

BOY HARSHER - "MACHINA" (FT. MS. BOAN - MARIANA SALDAÑA)

The latest single from The Runner, Boy Harsher's upcoming horror film and soundtrack, is a dark, synthy bop featuring Mariana Saldaña of BOAN.

--

ELEPHANT STONE - "LA FUSÉE DU CHAGRIN"

Montreal psych vets Elephant Stone will release the Le voyage de M. Lonely dans la lune EP on February 18 and they've just shared the first single. "La Fusée du Chagrin" is one of the more driving, motorik songs the band have released. Says frontman Rishi Dir: "The song is about M. Lonely boarding a rocketship to the moon… so I felt that the music should be high intensity, while also ebbing and flowing with the journey. I am sci-fi obsessed, so, as in the past with ‘Andromeda’, I included a snippet of audio from NASA for the intro and the middle section – maybe you can decipher the morse code?”

--

ALDOUS HARDING - "LAWN"

Aldous Harding's new album Warm Chris is out in March on 4AD and she says this first single sounds to her like "a large horse trying to keep up with a train." In a good way, of course!

-

METRONOMY - "THINGS WILL BE FINE"

Here's the video for Metronomy's second single from upcoming album Small World. Frontman Joe Mount describes the video as a “sort of pseudo role-play therapy session in which we all re-visit our teenage selves. Everyone ended up more scarred than they did before making it…apart from Michael and his f*#king guinea pigs.”

--

MIDLAKE - "BETHEL WOODS"

Here's the title track from Midlake's first album in 10 years. The video stars Michael Peña, who you may know from Narcos, the Ant-Man movies and more.

--

GUERILLA TOSS - "CANNIBAL CAPITAL"

Guerilla Toss have signed to Sub Pop and will release their first album for the label, Famously Alive, on March 25. The first single's pretty good, bright and danceable while making room for windmill power chords.

--

INHUMAN NATURE - "UNDER THE BOOT"

UK thrashers Inhuman Nature have signed to Church Road Records and announced a new EP, Under the Boot. Read more about the title track here.

--

SHORT FICTIONS - "DON'T START A BAND"

Pittsburgh emo band Short Fictions have signed to Lauren Records and released a new single, "Don't Start A Band," their first new song since their much-loved debut LP Fates Worse Than Death, which came out in 2019 on Acrobat Unstable. Read more about it here.

--

BASIA BULAT - "FABLES (THE GARDEN VERSION)"

Basia Bulat's orchestral album The Garden is due out next month, and the latest single of it is a new rendition of "Fables," arranged and orchestrated by Zou Zou Roubidoux. "This is one of my favourite songs I’ve ever written because, as a folk singer, I have spent my adult life devoted to singing stories,” Basia says. "Storytelling is how we understand who we are and where we come from - fables carry lessons from one generation to the next. But what do we do when part of the fable passed down to us is forgotten or mistaken? When we realize as adults that we may have been carrying on legacies that we didn’t intend or understand? Sometimes the stories we learned in childhood about ourselves and our homes are remnants from a past that cannot answer the questions we have in the present. We can’t change or save anyone with the stories we’ve carried with us, but they remind us to be bold enough to meet one another in the moment we have now with truth and love."

--

KAIT ELDRIDGE (BIG EYES) - "THE BEAM"

Big Eyes (and former Cheeky) singer/guitarist Kait Eldridge is releasing a solo album, The Dark Tower, later this month, and you can read more about new single "The Beam" here.

--

ABBATH - "DREAM CULL"

Abbath, the current project of Abbath Doom Occulta, guitarist/vocalist of black metal legends Immortal, has announced his third album, Dread Reaver, and you can read more about lead single "Dream Cull" here.

--

MITSKI - "LOVE ME MORE"

The latest single from Mitski's anticipated new album, Laurel Hell (pre-order on red vinyl), is a synthy pop banger, which you can read more about here.

--

CHRISTIAN LEE HUTSON - "RUBBERNECKERS" FT. PHOEBE BRIDGERS

Christian Lee Hutson's longtime collaborator Phoebe Bridgers adds backing vocals to his new single "Rubbernecks," and she co-produced his new album, Quitters, with Conor Oberst.

--

CARSON MCHONE - "STILL LIFE"

Austin alt-country singer Carson McHone has announced her first album for Merge, Still Life, which was recorded with Daniel Romano. You can read more about the title track here.

--

REMINDERS - "CAROUSEL"

Isle of Wight punks Reminders are releasing their debut album Best of Beach Punk on 4/1 via Wiretap Records (US) / Venn Records (UK), and you can read more about new single "Carousel" here.

--

