So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

BIG THIEF - "SIMULATION SWARM"

Seven songs were already out from Big Thief's highly anticipated 20-song double album, and here's an eighth. It's another instantly-satisfying one, and more proof that this band remains in a league of their own.

--

ANIMAL COLLECTIVE - "STRUNG WITH EVERYTHING"

Animal Collective have shared the third single from their upcoming album Time Skiffs, and it's a swirling, technicolor, psychedelic pop song that feels like it could've fit in the Strawberry Jam/Merriweather Post Pavilion era.

--

KHRUANGBIN & LEON BRIDGES - "CHOCOLATE HILLS"

Khruangbin and Leon Bridges have shared a second taste of their upcoming EP Texas Moon, and as you'd expect from this pair, it's a warm, arresting dose of psychedelic soul.

--

IMPLORE - "THE BURDEN OF EXISTENCE"

German blackened deathgrinders Implore have signed to Church Road Records for a followup to 2019's Alienated Despair (Century Media/Pelagic), and while most details on the album are still TBA, they did just release this bone-crushing new single.

--

CRASS - "WOMEN" (65DAYSOFSTATIC REMIX)

A 40-track Crass remix album called Normal Never Was - Revelations - The Remix Compilation will arrive this Friday and will benefit the charity Refuge. It includes this remix of 1978's "Women" by UK post-rock band 65daysofstatic, and it turns the noisy original into a danceable song that ends up sounding kinda like Sleaford Mods.

--

BLACK COUNTRY NEW ROAD - "SNOW GLOBES"

Black Country New Road have shared this somewhat discordant song from their upcoming album Ants From Up There. Drummer and singer Charlie Wayne says, "Rather than writing a song with a number of distinct sections we wanted to see what we could do with one continuous riff. It was a real exploration in trying to create something maximalist whilst limiting ourselves with minimal musical choices." Wayne's drumming feels beamed in from a different, weirder song, which was the intention. "They were meant to be totally arrhythmic and just sort of bubble below the surface."

--

BAND OF HORSES - "LIGHTS"

Band of Horses have shared a new song from their upcoming Things Are Great. "Lights" veers towards power pop and Ben Bridwell says the song is about "getting over the things that had been going wrong in my life. The lights go on signifying it’s a better day kind of thing.”

--

BAMBARA - "BIRDS"

“'Birds' compresses the events of many months into three and a half minutes," says Bambara's Reid Bateh of the band's new single from their upcoming mini-LP Love on My Mind. "A time when the couple we follow throughout the record are growing closer together. On the train, they fall in and out of sleep, reliving shared moments, when a childhood memory bubbles up to the surface of the protagonist's mind, revealing his complex relationship to the idea of love."

--

SUPERCHUNK - "THIS NIGHT" FT TRACYANNE CAMPBELL

Superchunk's new album, Wild Loneliness, was made during lockdown and features guests from all over the world, like Camera Obscura's Tracyanne Campbell who duets with Mac McCaughan on the string-filled "This Night." The lyric video tips its hat to The Replacements' "Bastards of Young."

--

CARM - "SONG OF TROUBLE" (ft. MAYA HAWKE)

CARM (aka CJ Camerieri of yMusic) has shared a new version of "Song of Trouble." The version that appeared on his self-titled debut solo album featured vocals by Sufjan Stevens, but this one features Maya Hawke and it's more of a gentle, folky, acoustic guitar-fueled song. CARM also begins a short US tour tonight (that hits NYC's Public Records on 1/28, LA's Moroccan Lounge on 1/28, and more).

--

WOVENHAND - "DUAT HAWK"

Doomy Americana act Wovenhand will release a new album, Silver Sash, on February 4 via Glitterhouse Records. The first single is the dark, rustic "Duat Hawk."

--

HELL MILITIA - "DUST OF TIME"

French black metallers Hell Militia have announced their first album in a decade, Hollow Void, due March 18 via Season of Mist Underground Activists. The first single is the dark, atmospheric, and almost kinda anthemic "Dust of Time."

--

DIONNE WARWICK, KRAYZIE BONE & NOMAD - "POWER IN THE NAME"

Fresh off a song with Chance the Rapper, Dionne Warwick has released a song with another rapper, Krayzie Bone of Bone Thugs-N-Harmony (who she previously worked with in 2019 on "Déjà Vu"). This one tones down the hip hop influence in favor of a gospel-tinged soul direction.

--

BELMONT - "PARASITIC"

Belmont have announced a new album, Aftermath, due March 4 via Pure Noise, and lead single "Parasitic" finds the pop-punky band going in a heavier post-hardcore direction.

--

BABEHOVEN - "FUGAZI"

Portland's Babehoven have announced a new EP, Sunk, due March 4 via Double Double Whammy, and lead single "Fugazi" is a gorgeous, slow-paced, earthy folk song.

--

UWADE - "DO YOU SEE THE LIGHT AROUND ME?"

After appearing on Fleet Foxes' 2020 album Shore, Uwade released her debut 7" in 2012, and now she's back with a new Brad Cook-produced song for Sylvan Esso's label Psychic Hotline's singles series. It's called "Do You See the Light Around Me?" and it's a lovely, genre-defying blend of folk, soul, electronic beats, and more.

--

SMRTDEATH - "ADDING UP" (ft. MARK HOPPUS)

As mentioned, emo-rap/pop punk artist Smrtdeath is gearing up to release his new album it's fine on 2/4 via Epitaph, and this new single features blink-182's Mark Hoppus. Mark says he "sang it while I was sick as hell, not knowing what was to come," and he references his cancer diagnosis in what feels like a truly powerful performance.

--

BODEGA - "THROWN"

“‘Thrown’ was an attempt at a self-portrait track,” says Bodega's Ben Hozie. “The older I get the less I trust my own thoughts and perceptions of self ——> I realize most of my values and judgments come from the records, films, books, and advertisements I have consumed my whole life. Recognizing this ‘thrown-ness,’ while slightly disturbing, has been a source of inspiration for my creative mind. If the mind can only output what has been presented —> provide it with the proper input. You can remake yourself entirely at the drop of a (top)hat. The inputs I selected for this lyric: James Joyce and Bob Dylan. The music, to me, is a synthesis of many of the stylistic motifs our group has developed over the past few years : syncopated bass over a slow-shifting sea of guitar harmonics, violent guitar spasms with machine influenced but human-played drums; plus male/female vox alternating between spoken text raps and melody.” Bodega's new album, Broken Equipment, is out March 11.

--

THE REDS PINKS AND PURPLES - "LET'S PRETEND WE'RE NOT IN LOVE"

Glenn Donaldson has created a very specific aesthetic for his project The Reds, Pinks and Purples -- wistful indiepop melodies, jangly guitars, and tales of sad romance. Here's another gem from the upcoming Summer at Land's End. "The song is about the joy and pain of repressed love and ultimately liberation," Glenn says. "Seems painfully obvious lately that life is a march to oblivion... might as well admit you love someone, doesn't have to be romantic."

--

PILLOW QUEENS - "BE BY YOUR SIDE"

Dublin's Pillow Queens will release their new album Leave The Light On on April 1 on Royal Mountain Records and they've just released this anthemic, folky new single. "This song is about the mechanisms that are used to hide your vulnerabilities and carry on," says singer and bassist Pamela Connolly. "But also, the feeling of being about to burst and how cathartic it could be to allow yourself to let your emotions out and feel the world around you. This was one of the first songs we finished on the album as it was the quickest to become fully realized by all of us."

--

NILÜFER YANYA - "MIDNIGHT SUN"

Nilüfer Yanya's anticipated new album PAINLESS is out in March, and the latest single is the loungey, downtempo "midnight sun." "It’s a song about recognizing what it feels like to be pushed down but wanting to resist," Nilüfer says. "I really like the imagery of 'midnight sun' as a lyric as it insinuates a light guiding you through darkness. The wings carry their own symbolism - freedom, lightness, flight, fantasy. If I could pick what people saw & heard it would be seeing the beauty of confrontation and the necessity of rebellion."

--

GEOFFROY - LIVE SLOW DIE WISE

Montreal singer-songwriter Geoffroy released new album Live Slow Die Wise today -- seven songs of gorgeous, folky dreampop.

--

GEORGIA HARMER - "AUSTIN"

Toronto songwriter Georgia Harmer, who spent time singing backup for Alessia Cara, has signed to Arts & Crafts and shared a new single, "Austin," for the label, that recalls Feist or Land of Talk with extra rootsy guitar twang. "Back in 2018, when I was on the road with Alessia Cara, we went to Austin, Texas, and my dad recommended we go to this barbecue spot he had been to when he was touring there," she says. "We had a day or two off to explore, so we went. I thought of my dad while I was there, and often when I was on the road, because he’s also a touring musician — we’re very similar and we’re very close. I wrote this song to articulate the significance and importance of our relationship, how much I love and admire him, and our many parallels."

--

CAMP COPE - "RUNNING WITH THE HURRICANE"

Camp Cope are back with their highly anticipated new album, Running With The Hurricane (pre-order on ultra clear/baby pink moon phase vinyl, limited to 300 copies), and they've shared the cathartic title track, which you can read more about here.

--

HATCHIE - "QUICKSAND"

The new single off Hatchie's just announced new album, Giving The World Away, is a shimmery dream pop confection that you can read more about here.

--

LAURIE ANDERSON - "BIG SCIENCE" (ARCA REMIX)

Laurie Anderson's classic debut album, Big Science, celebrated its 40th anniversary last year and Laurie's been having artists remix and reinterpret songs from it. Last year Sam Gendel remixed "Sweaters," and now here's Arca's remix of Big Science's title track.

--

GIRLPOOL - "LIE LOVE LULLABYE"

Girlpool announced a new album, Forgiveness, and shared the spacey, slinky new "Lie Love Lullaby" from it, which you can read more about here.

--

MORGAN REESE - "BUTTERFLIES"

Here's another new track, a slice of atmospheric dream pop, from Bay Area artist and songwriter Morgan Reese's debut EP, Letters From The Invisible Girl!

--

UNDEATH - "RISE FROM THE GRAVE"

Rochester, NY death metal upstarts Undeath have officially announced their anticipated sophomore album, It's Time... To Rise From The Grave, due 4/22 via Prosthetic, and you can read more about lead single "Rise from the Grave" here.

--

MAIA FRIEDMAN - "FIRST TO LOVE"

Maia Friedman of Dirty Projectors announced her debut solo LP, Under The New Light, and shared second single "First to Love," which you can read more about here.

--

KONTUSION - "ROTTING WITH SICKNESS"

Kontusion is a new death metal band with members of Repulsion, Mammoth Grinder, and more, and you can read more about their debut single "Rotting With Sickness" here.

--

