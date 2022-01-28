So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

BITTER BRANCHES (DEADGUY, LIFETIME) - "PLASTIC TONGUES"

Tim Singer is not only busy with the ongoing Deadguy reunion, he's also gearing up for the debut album by his new band Bitter Branches, which also includes Dan Yemin (Lifetime, Kid Dynamite, Paint It Black), and members of Calvary, Lighten Up!, Go! For The Throat, The Curse, and Walleye. Third single "Plastic Tongues" is a noisy post-hardcore rager and it's no surprise a band with this lineup pulls it off so well. Pick up the album on limited-to-100 red-in-white vinyl.

ELLA MAI - "DFMU"

It's been almost four years since UK R&B singer Ella Mai released her self-titled debut album (home of her world-dominating single "Boo'd Up"), and now she's finally starting to gear up for her sophomore album. According to NYLON, it's "still untitled and without a release date, but definitely completed and in the wings," but meanwhile here's new single "DFMU," an instantly-satisfying, neon-lit R&B song.

CARPENTER BRUT - "IMAGINARY FIRE" (ft. GREG PUCIATO)

Synthwaver Carpenter Brut has announced a new album, Leather Terror, due April 1 via Universal, and lead single "Imaginary Fire" is a hard rock/heavy metal song that features guest lead vocals by former Dillinger Escape Plan singer Greg Puciato.

SABA - "SURVIVOR'S GUILT" (ft. G HERBO)

Saba has shared another song off his upcoming album Few Good Things, and this one features fellow Chicago rapper G Herbo and it's one of the hardest-hitting songs released from the album yet.

EMMA-JEAN THACKRAY - YELLOWER VOL. 1

UK jazz/psych/electronic musician Emma-Jean Thackray put out one of 2021's best jazz records with Yellow, and today she followed it with Yellower Vol. 1, a three-song single featuring live versions of three of the album's songs. Like the studio versions, these are great.

THE MOORE FAMILY BAND - "TIRED OF BEING TIRED" (ft. DAN ANDRIANO)

The Moore Family Band, band led by siblings Alyssa, Randy, and Dylan Moore (the latter two of whom are also in Get Married), have released as new song, and this one features bass and backing vocals by the Alkaline Trio's Dan Andriano, whose new band The Bygones Dylan and Randy also play in. It's a super catchy, indie pop punk ripper.

CAROLINE KINGSBURY - "STRAWBERRY SHEETS"

Caroline Kingsbury is back with this terrific new single that takes '80s pop into dreamier, hazier territory. "The song is a beautiful sonic world I created to retreat to during these difficult times," says Caroline. "I needed something repetitive and beautiful to get lost in."

MESHUGGAH - "THE ABYSMAL EYE"

Swedish metal vets (and reluctant djent pioneers) Meshuggah have announced their ninth album, Immutable, which you can pre-order on limited orange & red opaque vinyl. Here's lead single "The Abysmal Eye." Read more here.

BLOC PARTY - "THE GIRLS ARE FIGHTING"

"There was no specific incident that inspired this song," says Bloc Party's Kele Okereke of their new single. "It was more a composite of lots of things I've seen over the years when being in clubs and seeing violence erupt with feuding love rivals. I've always had a slight obsession with those sorts of moments; like a fuse being lit, when actions turn from words into violence. You can learn a lot about who people really are in those moments. I think 'The Girls Are Fighting' is kind of self-explanatory – someone's been selling dreams to someone they shouldn't have and it's caught up with them. I just wanted to capture that moment of going from naught to ten in an evening, in a sweaty nightclub. I'm really pleased with the arrangement for this track because it has this 1970s glam rock feel meets Adam Ant feel. I love what Louise is doing on the tom toms.” The video, directed by Cameron Ward, takes a very literal approach to the title. Bloc Party's new album, Alpha Games, is out April 29.

QUAVO - "SHOOTERS INSIDE MY CRIB"

Quavo of Migos returns with a new solo single and it's a piano-fueled song that finds the Atlanta trap star embracing R&B.

KEZNAMDI - "32 BARZ"

As the song title implies, modern-day reggae great Keznamdi channels the spirit of hip hop freestyles with this hard and brief new track.

DISCLOSURE x ZEDD - "YOU'VE GOT TO LET GO IF YOU WANT TO BE FREE"

As they gear up for a tour, Disclosure have teamed up with EDM giant Zedd for a new song, and it's the kind of thumping house-pop they've been churning out for years.

JAMES BLAKE - "PICK ME UP" (ft. LABRINTH)

Like Lana Del Rey and Tove Lo, James Blake has a new song on the soundtrack to Euphoria season 2. It features Labrinth and it's the kind of minimal, atmospheric R&B that James Blake helped pioneer a decade ago.

HUMAN ISSUE - "CIRCLES," "FIRST PLACE" & "REFLECTIONS"

Human Issue is a hardcore band featuring CrowJane, Hunter Martinez (Decent Criminal, Dwarves, Slaughterboys), Rikk Agnew (Christian Death, Adolescents), and other members of Decent Criminal, Western Settings, Corrupted Youth, and more, and their new EP Faceless. Nameless. comes out February 28 via Rad Girlfriend Records. Three tracks are streaming now, and they're all '80s-style hardcore rippers with just the right amount of melody.

NIGO - "ARYA" (ft. A$AP ROCKY)

Bape founder, producer/DJ, and Teriyaki Boyz member Nigo is releasing his first solo album in about two decades, I Know Nigo, on March 25 via Victor Victor/Republic. It'll include this new song with A$AP Rocky, which feels like a classic early 2010s Rocky song, and the album also features Tyler, the Creator, Pharrell, Kid Cudi, Lil Uzi Vert, Pusha T, Fam-Lay, Teriyaki Boyz, and more.

ARNY MARGRET - "AKUREYRI"

Icelandic singer-songwriter Arny Margret released her debut single in December, and now she's announced her first EP, Intertwined, due out February 25 via One Little Independent records. She's also shared the second single, "akureyri," another intimate, heartfelt track.

INVSN - "SLOW DISCO"

INVSN, the gothy synthpop project of Refused frontman Dennis Lyxzén, is back with the hauntingly catchy new single "Slow Disco."

RIP ROOM - "WORTH REPEATING"

San Francisco's Rip Room are releasing their debut album Alight and Resound on May 27 via Spartan Records. It was recorded with Tim Green, who's worked with Nation of Ulysses, Melvins, Bikini Kill, and Sebadoh, and if you like those bands, you might dig the '90s-style post-hardcore of "Worth Repeating."

COUSIN STIZZ - "LBS"

As mentioned, Cousin Stizz is releasing a new album called Just For You this year. It now has a release date of February 11, and he just released new single "LBS," a great left-of-the-dial rap song which finds Stizz spitting over shimmering synths.

HAJINO x DUNCECAP - "UNDER THE HOOD" (ft. FIELDED)

Hajino and Duncecap wwill release a collaborative album, Go Climb A Tree, on February 25 via Backwoodz Studios. Guests include Quelle Chris, Akai SOlo, and more, and lead single "Under the Hood" recalls the early 2000s backpack rap era with a hook from Fielded.

SSGKOBE - "DON'T MISS"

Rising Louisiana rapper SSBKobe has dropped a new single, "Don't Miss," and it's a syrupy, paranoid, auto-tune-fueled melodic rap song.

DENNIS BOVELL & THE DUB BAND - "CHIEF INSPECTOR"

Dennis Bovell is a legend, both with his own music (Blackbeard, Matumbi) and as producer for everyone from Errol Campbell, Janet Kay, Delroy Wilson, to The Slits, The Pop Group and Orange Juice. The DuBMASTER: The Essential Anthology features some of his greatest songs/productions. "Chief Inspector" is a rare 1981 single that's never been on streaming services before.

ALICE GLASS - "LOVE IS VIOLENCE"

Alice Glass' anticipated new solo album PREY//IV has had its release date pushed back; it's now due out in February. While we wait, she's shared another new single, "Love is Violence," which you can read more about here.

WALTER MARTIN - "THE BEAR"

Former Walkmen/Jonathan Fire*Eater member Walter Martin will release new solo album, The Bear, which will be out March 25 via Ile Flottante Music. "I don't think I've had the nerve to be this honest, this autobiographical before," says Martin. Here's the title track.

THE COOL KIDS - "IT'S YOURS, PT. 2"

The Cool Kids will release three albums this year, first a group album and then solo albums by each member. Read more about the project and lead single "It's Yours, Pt. 2" here.

RAVEENA - "SECRET" (ft. VINCE STAPLES)

R&B singer Raveena has announced a new album, Asha's Awakening, and you can read about lead single "Secret" (ft. Vince Staples) here.

KILO KISH - "NEW TRICKS: ART, AESTHETICS, AND MONEY" (ft. VINCE STAPLES)

That's not the only song Vince guests on today. He's also on the latest from Kilo Kish, which you can read about here.

BENNY THE BUTCHER - "JOHNNY P'S CADDY" (ft. J. COLE, prod. THE ALCHEMIST)

Benny the Butcher has announced Tana Talk 4, and the first single is the Alchemist-produced, J. Cole-featuring "Johnny P's Caddy." Read more about it here.

DASHBOARD CONFESSIONAL - "BURNING HEART"

Dashboard Confessional's eighth album, All The Truth That I Can Tell, is due out next month, and the latest single is another deeply-felt, stripped-back acoustic song that hearkens back to the band's early days.

GREYHAVEN - "FOREIGN ANCHOR"

Greyhaven show off their heavy side on this chaotic/melodic metalcore rager, which you can read more about here. Their new LP drops in April via Equal Vision, and you can pre-order it on limited yellow vinyl.

FOREIGN HANDS - "SEPARATION SOUVENIR"

More good metalcore: Foreign Hands (whose vocalist Tyler Norris is also the current guitarist of Wristmeetrazor) announced a new EP for DAZE that was recorded by former Weekend Nachos member Andy Nelson and features songwriting contributions from Knocked Loose's Isaac Hale. Read more about the killer lead single here.

