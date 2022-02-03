31 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

FLUME - "SAY NOTHING" (ft. MAY-A)

Flume has announced a new album, Palaces, due May 20 via Future Classic and featuring Damon Albarn, Caroline Polachek, Oklou, Kučka, Vergen Maria, Emma Louise, Laurel, and May-A. May-A is on the very radio-friendly lead single "Say Nothing."

--

HORACE ANDY - "THIS MUST BE HELL" (PROD. ADRIAN SHERWOOD)

Reggae great and frequent Massive Attack collaborator Horace Andy is releasing new album Midnight Rocker on April 8 via On-U Sound. Label head and dub legend in his own right, Adrian Sherwood, produced the album and says, "On-U Sound are very proud to present a truly wonderful album with one of the all time great singer-songwriters in the rich history of Jamaican music, Horace Andy, This is a true gold star performance and I’m very proud of it." This is a new version of Horace Andy's classic 1979 single.

--

SASAMI - "CALL ME HOME"

“'Call Me Home' is dedicated to anyone who has blown up their life just to remember what it’s like to feel something," says SASAMI of her gorgeous new single. "It’s about the darkness of feeling nothing and the creeping ache of apathy that can swallow you whole if you let it. It’s about skipping town, driving all night and knowing you’ll always have a home to come back to." There's a heartland rock feel to "Call Me Home" but it's also very modern sounding. Good stuff, and her albums, Squeeze, is out February 25 via Domino.

--

GREGOR BARNETT (THE MENZINGERS) - "DRIVING THROUGH THE NIGHT"

Gregor Barnett of The Menzingers has shared the third single off his upcoming debut solo album Don't Go Throwing Roses In My Grave (due 2/18 via Epitaph). Following the gothic country of "The First Dead Body I Ever Saw," new single "Driving Through the Night" is closer to the Petty/Springsteen heartland rock of the title track, and it should come as no surprise to Menzingers fans that Greg pulls this off like a pro.

--

MOON TOOTH - "CARRY ME HOME"

Long Island heavy prog rockers Moon Tooth have announced a new album, Phototroph, due May 13 via Pure Noise. Along with the announcement comes the arena-sized riffy hard rock of "Carry Me Home."

--

WAX TAILOR - "NO MORE MAGICAL" (ft. MICK JENKINS)

Veteran French trip-hop producer Wax Tailor teams up with Chicago rapper Mick Jenkins for a song that finds the perfect middle ground of both artists' sounds.

--

JUICE WLRD - "GO HARD 2.0" & "CIGARETTES"

The late emo-rap trailblazer Juice WRLD's second posthumous album Fighting Demons came out in December, and now two more songs from Juice have surfaced, "Go Hard 2.0" and "Cigarettes." As seen in the new HBO documentary on Juice, great songs just seemed to flow out of this guy like it was nothing, so it comes as no surprise that these two new ones sound as complete as they do.

--

KAREN DALTON - "ARE YOU LEAVING FOR THE COUNTRY" (LIVE AT THE MONTREUX GOLDEN ROSE POP FESTIVAL, MAY 1, 1971)

As mentioned, Light in the Attic is gearing up to release a 50th anniversary edition of folk singer Karen Dalton's 1971 classic In My Own Time, and here's one of the bonus tracks, a gorgeous live rendition of "Are You Leaving for the Country" from 1971.

--

BLACK DEATH CULT - "KNIGHTS OF THE HEADLESS ORDER"

Canadian progressive death metallers Black Death Cult are releasing a new album, DIASPORA, on April 1 via Profound Lore, and the first taste is the truly gruesome-sounding "Knights of the Headless Order."

--

LOATHE & SLEEP TOKEN - "IS IT REALLY YOU?"

UK shoegazy metal band Loathe are gearing up for a new album and recently put out its lead single, but meanwhile, they're also rolling out new collaborative versions of songs from 2020's I Let It In and It Took Everything. They recently put out a version of "Is It Really You?" with Teenage Wrist, and here's a more ballad-driven version of that same song with Sleep Token.

--

LUSTMORD & BOHREN UND DER CLUB OF GORE - "PLATEAU"

Following the recent Godflesh rework of "Ashen," here's another track from Lustmord's upcoming The Other box set, which includes interpretations of past Lustmord tracks by a slew of impressive artists. It's an eerie, ambient piece that clocks in at nearly 13 minutes.

--

ABBATH - "DREAD REAVER"

Abbath, the current project of Abbath Doom Occulta, guitarist/vocalist of black metal legends Immortal, has shared the title track of his upcoming album Dread Reaver, and it's another great example of Abbath's ability to mix evil black metal with arena rock bombast.

--

BIG NOTHING - "STILL SORTA HEALING"

Following the heartland punk of "A Lot of Finding Out" comes "Still Sorta Healing," the second single from Big Nothing's upcoming LP Dog Hours (due 2/18 via Lame-O Records) and more of a lighter, folkier song with lead vocals by co-vocalist/bassist Liz Parsons.

--

YAWNERS - "SUENA MEJOR"

Madrid indie-pop-punks Yawners just signed to Counter Intuitive in the US, and their first single for the label is "Suena Mejor." Even if you don't understand the Spanish lyrics, the hooks are universally great.

--

MATMOS - "FLIGHT TO SODOM / LOT DO SALO"

Experimental electronic duo Matmos will release new album Regards​/​Ukłony dla Bogusław Schaeffer on May 20 via Thrill Jockey. It's slightly less complicated than their last, The Consuming Flame (which featured 99 collaborators), but is just as high concept, using the recorded works of Polish polymath Bogusław Schaeffer for the songs on the album.

--

MODERN STUDIES - "MOTHLIGHT"

"'Mothlight' is another sad song dressed up in dancing clothes," says Scottish band Modern Studies of this new single, adding it's "right at the top of our collective vocal ranges, above Pete's scraping string drone and strutting bass, Joe's rolling drums, my broken tape delay guitars, and Emily's whirring analogue synths. Mario Cruzado came to film us playing in an old school in Clydebank, on the outskirts of Glasgow." Modern Studies will release We Are There on February 18 via Fire Records.

--

DEER SCOUT - "COWBOY"

Deer Scout announced her debut LP for Carpark Records, Woodpecker, and shared the first single, which you can read more about here.

--

TRIPTIDES - "HIGHWAY SUN"

L.A. psych pop band Triptides are set to release their new album, So Many Days, this spring and they've just shared a song from it. "Highway Sun" is light and airy, sounding like something that could've come out of Laurel Canyon in the early-'70s.

--

LADY DAN - NOT IN LOVE

Tyler Dozier released I Am the Prophet, her debut album as Lady Dan, last year and is now back with this appealing single that mixes pop flourish with indie rock dischord. "I wrote this song a few years ago, when I was going through a really difficult time with my mental health," says Tyler. "I was experiencing some of the worst anxiety and depression that I've experienced to this day. When I would listen to music I would take note of all the sweet and endearing love songs people could write about a person, and I thought that was something I would never be able to do in a way I actually enjoyed. I still feel that way about it. But also, not being in love in the first place doesn't help."

--

THE RAVE-UPS - “BRIGITTE BARDOT”

'80s-era alt-rock group The Rave-Ups (they were in Pretty in Pink) will release Tomorrow, their first album in 31 years, on Friday via Omnivore Recordings. They're even twangier than they were back then, as you can hear on "Brigitte Bardot" which is a textbook definition of a rave-up.

--

SAM KOGON - "BARBED WIRE"

Sam Kogon is back with this bit of dusty guitar pop that was produced by Sam Evian and recalls late-'70s powerpop acts like Nick Lowe and Marshall Crenshaw.

--

KOFFEE - "PULL UP"

Rising reggae/dancehall/hip hop star Koffee has finally announced her anticipated debut album, Gifted, and you can read more about lead single "Pull Up" here.

--

BASELINE - "SLEEP"

Florida grungy punks Baseline have put out a new song and you can read more about it here.

--

NO SOULS SAVED - "BEHOLD" / "ENTER MY SOCIETY"

No Souls Saved is a new death metal/hardcore band with members of Vein.fm, Sanction, King Nine, All Out War, and Mindforce, and you can read more about their debut two-song promo here.

--

MALLRAT - "YOUR LOVE"

Brisbane, Australia alt-pop artist Mallrat has shared her first single of the year, "Your Love," which she co-produced with Stylaz Fuego. "When I wrote 'Your Love,' I was listening to a lot of old Memphis rap like Three 6 Mafia and Project Pat," she says. "I genuinely loved producing this song and am obsessed with the energy that the Gangsta Pat sample brings. I shot the Your Love video in Tasmania with my friends James Robinson (Director) and Amy Dellar (Cinematographer). My favorite shots are in the final scene - it was 1am and we spontaneously decided to shoot on the football field. And then the sprinklers came on and it was magic."

--

MYLES BULLEN - "ORDINARY MAGIC" (ft. BILLY WOODS)

Myles Bullen is a self-proclaimed "soft rap / art poet" artist from Portland, Maine and he's gearing up to release his new album Mourning Travels on Friday (2/4) via Fake Four Inc. Ahead of the release comes this song with billy woods, which you can read more about here.

--

THE SLACKERS - "DON'T LET THE SUNLIGHT FOOL YA"

NYC ska icons The Slackers have announced their first album in six years, Don't Let the Sunlight Fool Ya, and the first single is the bright, soulful, rocksteady-tinged title track. Read more about it here and you pre-order the album on orange/yellow galaxy vinyl here.

--

DANA BUOY (AKRON/FAMILY) - "MAIDENHAIR"

Dana Buoy, the solo project of Akron/Family's Dana Janssen, has announced a new album, Experiments in Plant-Based Music: Vol. I, and you can read more about lead single "Maidenhair" here.

--

DISSIDENTE - "LABOR DAY"

Pittsburgh ska-core/punk band Dissidente's long-awaited debut album The War On Two Fronts comes out next week (2/11) via Bad Time Records, and here's new single "Labor Day." Read more about it, along with our new interview with the band, here. Pre-order the new album on limited-to-100 transparent blue vinyl.

--

CHRISTIAN BLUNDA (MEAN JEANS) - "HYPERBLASTER"

Mean Jeans singer Christian Blunda (aka Billy Jeans) is gearing up for a new solo album, Funky Punks In Space, and you can read more about the rippin' lead single "Hyperblaster" here.

--

OBONGJAYAR - "TRY"

Genre-blurring Afro-pop artist Obongjayar has revealed details for his first-ever full-length album, Some Nights I Dream of Doors, and shared the excellent new song "Try." Read more about it here.

--

Looking for even more new songs? Browse the New Songs archive.