31 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

NILÜFER YANYA - "ANOTHERLIFE"

Nilüfer Yanya's new album, PAINLESS, is shaping up to be pretty great given the quality of singles she's been sharing ahead of its release. "anotherlife" is a lush, ethereal slow jam that keeps that anticipation up. We don't have much longer to wait to hear the whole thing, thankfully -- PAINLESS is out March 1 via ATO.

--

GUERILLA TOSS - "FAMOUSLY ALIVE"

Here's the title track to Guerilla Toss' Famously Alive, which is their first for Sub Pop. Showered in multi-part harmonies, "Famously Alive" is psychedelic mutant pop, with a punk kick and a very trippy video.

--

ANAND WILDER - "FEVER SEIZURE"

Former Yeasayer co-frontman Anand Wilder has shared the third single off his upcoming debut solo album I Don't Know My Words, and if you like the soaring, airy, harmony-laden psychedelic pop of Anand's contributions to early Yeasayer, you'll like this too.

--

BUDDY - "WAIT TOO LONG" (ft. BLXST)

LA rapper Buddy has announced a new album, Superghetto, due March 25 via Cool Lil Company/RCA, and the first single is the soulful "Wait Too Long."

--

PHOSPHORECENT - "I'M A MESS" (NICK LOWE COVER)

As mentioned, Phosphorescent is in the midst of something called 'The Full Moon Project,' with which he'll release something new each month in 2022, and February's installment is a cover of Nick Lowe's 2001 song "I'm A Mess." Like last month's Randy Newman cover, Phos really makes it his own.

--

TEEZO TOUCHDOWN - "HANDYMAN" (ft. KENNY BEATS)

Teezo Touchdown, who's gearing up to open Tyler, the Creator's tour (and appears on Tyler's album Call Me If You Get Lost), has shared this new zany alt-pop collab with Kenny Beats.

--

P.E. FT ANDREW SAVAGE (PARQUET COURTS) - "TEARS IN THE RAIN"

The relationship with Parquet Courts and P.E. goes back a long way," Andrew Savage says in regards to this new collaboration. "I put out both of the bands that combined to make P.E. (Pill and Eaters) on my label Dull Tools, and both groups Parquet Courts has toured with. Also Jonny Schenke engineered several PC records. We’re old friends. [Singer] Veronica [Torres] asked if I would be into doing a duet with her. I was pretty blown away when Campolo sent me the music — the rain, the long beautiful Ben Jaffe sax solo. It all sort of had this lonely noir mood to it. The lyrics are vocal melody came pretty quickly. Veronica and I wrote each other’s lyrics and did cold takes of them in the studio. That day was a blast, we shared a lot of laughs and the energy was great. We’ve performed it a few times together last October when PC and PE toured together, every night was really special. I’m really proud of this one." This appears on P.E.'s new album The Leather Lemon that's out in March.

--

SADISTIC RITUAL - "END OF ALL ROADS"

Atlanta's Sadistic Ritual are releasing their sophomore album The Enigma, Boundless on May 20 via Prosthetic, and lead single "End of All Roads" is a melting pot of thrash, black metal, and psych-punk.

--

DOSS - "JUMPIN'"

New York producer/songwriter Doss follows last year's 4 New Hit Songs EP with a new catchy, nostalgia-inducing dancefloor-mover called "Jumpin'."

--

MØTIVATIØN - "CØNTRØL" (ft. PAUL DELANEY of BLACK ANVIL & THEO KØGAN of LUNACHICKS)

MØTIVATIØN, the new heavy music collective led by the musician named Ø, has shared another track off their upcoming debut album The Infinite 8 Steps To Power / Money / More, and it's a weird, trippy, metal/punk song that features members of Black Anvil and Lunachicks.

--

CAVERNLIGHT - "AS I CAST RUIN UPON THE LENS THAT REVEALS MY EVERY FLAW"

Five years removed from their debut LP, Wisconsin sludge/doom band Cavernlight have announced their sophomore album, As I Cast Ruin Upon The Lens That Reveals My Every Flaw, due May 13 via Translation Loss. The first single is the extremely heavy 5+ minute title track, which you can hear at Decibel.

--

WIDOWSPEAK - "THE JACKET"

Widowspeak's new album The Jacket is out next month, and ahead of its release they've shared one final advance single, the title track. It's a dreamy track, and the band say, "'The Jacket' is about things we choose, dress up in and adopt as symbols of who we are. Things that become objects loaded with meaning until we eventually lose or discard them, grow out of them. It’s a literal jacket in the song, and in the context of the storyline represents all the cliches (imagined and real) of being in a band, rock and roll, youth, projecting 'cool' (or thinking you do), and believing in the power of symbols and costume to help find and define your true self. Eventually you move on from the moment, and the sorts of places and experiences and relationships tied to that time, when the jacket was your favorite thing in the world and felt like a part of you. It’s hard to let go. But you notice you aren’t that person anymore. The jacket, and everything it represented, was left behind somewhere along the way."

--

FATIMA & JOE ARMON-JONES - "#1"

UK hip hop soul singer Fatima and jazz musician Joe Armon-Jones have teamed up for a three-song EP, Tinted Shades, due March 4 via Aquarii Records. The first single is the very appealing "#1," which plays to both artists' strengths.

--

THE SUN'S JOURNEY THROUGH THE NIGHT - "THE BLACK PYRAMID"

UK one-man black metal project The Sun’s Journey Through The Night has released a new nearly-eight-minute single via Church Road, and it nails a balance between harsh/raw and atmospheric/melodic.

--

PSYWARFARE & THETA - "INEVITABLE SILENCE" & "A TELEVISION SET FLICKERS ITSELF AWAKE"

Psywarfare, the noise project of Integrity's Dwid Hellion, has teamed with Theta for a collaborative two-song single, featuring one song over nine minutes and one over 21 minutes.

--

FUTURE ISLANDS - "KING OF SWEDEN"

Future Islands are headed out on tour starting in March, and ahead of those dates they've shared "King of Sweden," an upbeat synthy bop.

--

BREAD PILOT - "SKIN DAY"

Seattle-via-Connecticut band Bread Pilot have signed to Double Double Whammy and announced a new album, New To You, due out May 27 via their new label home. The lead single is "Skin Day," a tuneful, fuzzed out slice of upbeat indie rock. "'Skin Day’ is fueled by the urgency to complete an idea before the inspiration expires," guitarist/vocalist Stephen Ibanez, Jr. says. "It was conceived on a winter afternoon while housesitting in an unfamiliar place. I had taken a bit of a substance and felt the effects coming on as I was writing, and in fear of being unable to be in control of my body/mind for much longer, I focused in and wrote the rest of it in a bit of a panic."

--

CHEERBLEEDERZ - "CUTE AS HELL"

Cheerbleederz, another band featuring Kathryn Woods (of Fresh and ME REX), will release their debut album Even In Jest this summer via Alcopop! Records, and here's the twee punk of new single "Cute As Hell."

--

QUINTON BROCK - "THERE FOR YOU"

Quinton Brock was added to Tigers Jaw's Brooklyn show at Market Hotel on February 26 and he also shared his third new single since his breakout track "To The Moon." This one finds him offering up chilled-out, soulful indie rock.

--

RAPID FIRE - S/T EP

North Carolina hardcore band Rapid Fire just unleashed their debut EP on Safe Inside Records (FAIM, Chemical Fix, Time and Pressure, etc), and it's got four tracks of badass, no-frills hardcore punk that any fan of this genre should hear.

--

SWAMP DOGG - "I NEED A JOB"

Soul and funk cult hero Swamp Dogg will be back with new album I Need A Job... So I Can Buy More Auto-Tune next week via Don Giovanni and he's just shared the (almost) title track. “I need a job worse than a dead man needs a coffin,” he sings and it sounds like there's just enough autotune on this one, at least.

-

CHARLES WATSON (EX-SLOW CLUB) - "BEAUTY CONTEST"

Charles Watson, formerly one half of UK duo Slow Club, will release new album YES on April 29 via Moshi Moshi. While his old Slow Club partner Rebecca Taylor has changed her sound dramatically with her Self Esteem solo project, Charles's stuff is a little more recognizable to fans of his previous gig. And it sounds great, too, as this new single shows. “During the spring of 2020 I was tirelessly walking the streets of north-east London trying to get my one-year-old daughter to sleep." Charles says of the song. "Given what was happening I decided music wasn’t the thing to ease my anxiety about the future. A friend had recommended I listen to ‘Money’ by Martin Amis. I managed to listen to the first third in a oner. Jesus. It was so full on I never went back. ‘Beauty Contest’ is a kind of an approximation of the central character (of the first third). Bit gross…very gross actually. Pumped up, paranoid and ready to fly Concorde. Different time. Have you read it? How's it end?"

--

ELEPHANT STONE - "SOLITUDE"

“I was deep into The Pretty Things' ‘Parachute’ when I wrote this one," Rishi Dir says of Elephant Stone's new track. "I kept hearing this harmony that reminded me of them. However, once recorded, it sounded nothing like them. I love the gentleness of the tune...it’s a swing ballad with a ‘himalayan mountain top’ solo by Robbie... something like Slash’s solo in the video for ‘November Rain’.” Elephant Stone's Le voyage de M. Lonely dans la lune EP is out this Friday.

--

FLOCK OF DIMES - “PURE LOVE” / “TIME”

Wye Oak's Jenn Wasner is back with a new Flock of Dimes single, an excellent two-song 12" that's out via Sylvan Esso's Psychic Hotline label. "Pure Love" is a funky, widescreen pop song, and the b-side is the delicate, ethereal "Time."

--

BODEGA - "STATUE ON MY CONSOLE"

Bands releasing songs in different languages is not a new idea -- The Beatles released a few of their early singles in German -- but rarely do they do it in nine different languages. Enter Bodega, who's great new single "Statuette on the Console" is out in English, Dutch, French, German, Greek, Italian, Portuguese, Spanish and Ukrainian. The French version is particularly good, as it really brings out the inherent "Ca Plane Pour Moi" vibe in this ultracatchy two-minute mutant punk ripper.

--

SLANG (JANET WEISS, THERMALS) - "WILDER"

Slang, the Portland indie supergroup that includes Janet Weiss (Sleater-Kinney, Quasi), Drew Grow (Modern Kin, Pastors’ Wives), Kathy Foster (The Thermals), and Anita Lee Elliot (Viva Voce), have existed in one form or another, for a few years now but have only just announced their debut album. Check out the first single.

--

BENT BLUE - "WILD WORDS, STRANGE SOUNDS"

San Diego melodic hardcore band Bent Blue are putting out an expanded edition of their 2020 demo Between Your and You're on WAR Records, and it'll include this new single, which you can read more about here.

--

TOMBERLIN - "HAPPY ACCIDENT"

Tomberlin announced a new album, i don't know who needs to hear this, and shared the second single, "happy accident," which you can read more about here.

--

UNDEATH - "HEAD SPLATTERED IN SEVEN WAYS"

NY death metal upstarts Undeath have shared the second single off their anticipated sophomore album It's Time... To Rise From The Grave, and you can read more about it here. Pre-order the album on cornflower blue vinyl.

--

HATH - "NAME THEM YET BUILD NO MONUMENT"

NJ blackened death metallers Hath are releasing their sophomore album All That Was Promised on 3/4 via Willowtip, and you can read more about new single "Name Them Yet Build No Monument" here.

--

OCEANATOR - "BAD BRAIN DAZE" (ft. JEFF ROSENSTOCK on sax)

Oceanator, the project of Brooklyn indie rock musician Elise Okusami, has announced her Bartees Strange-co-produced sophomore album, Nothing's Ever Fine, due 4/8 via Polyvinyl, and first single "Bad Brain Daze" features Jeff Rosenstock on saxophone; gang vocals from members of Groupie, Bad Moves, Maneka, The Sonder Bombs, Long Neck, Late Bloomer and Alright; and a video directed by Chris Farren. Read more about it here and pre-order the album on pink vinyl.

--

