31 New Songs Out Today

MAXO KREAM - "THE VISION" (ft. ANDERSON .PAAK)

The deluxe edition of Maxo Kream's Weight of the World comes out next week (7/27), and Maxo's shared another song off of it, "The Vision." This one features Anderson .Paak on the chorus. Anderson is an awesome, high-energy foil for Maxo's fresh and laid-back flow. They spit over a simple, chuggy beat to make a chill, summer-ready track.

--

AFGHAN WHIGS - "A LINE OF SHOTS"

Afghan Whigs have always had swagger to spare, and that's all over this widescreen track from their forthcoming album, How Do You Burn?

--

KAITLYN AURELIA SMITH - "HAVE YOU FELT LATELY?"

Experimental artist Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith has shared another song off her anticipated new album Let's Turn It Into Sound, and it's a very appealing piece of outsider electronic pop with a vivid, retro-futuristic video.

--

GENESIS OWUSU - "GFTO"

Genre-defying Ghanaian-Australian artist Genesis Owusu's first single of 2022 is the psychedelic hip hop-soul of "GTFO."

--

ONEIDA – “ROTTEN”

Yo La Tengo's James McNew guests on the latest song to be released from Brooklyn indie rock vets Onieda's upcoming album, Success, which is out August 19 via Joyful Noise.

--

THE SOFT MOON - "BECOME THE LIES"

"I had an identity crisis after discovering dark secrets about my family's past," says The Soft Moon's Luis Vasquez of this new song and video. "This happened while I was writing the album and it destroyed me. ‘Become The Lies’ expresses how everything I thought I knew about my life was untrue. Lies, shame and guilt have been a recurring theme in my music. I explored it in Criminal, but during the writing process of Exister I became more self-aware and finally understood that I was never the liar in the story. I wanted to dance in the video to contrast with the lack of control I felt over my life in that moment. It’s my way of shaking off the bad stuff. It’s also an escape from the seriousness of this song.” The Soft Moon's new album, Exister, is out September 23 via Sacred Bones.

--

SHYGIRL - "COOCHIE (A BEDTIME STORY)"

Experimental pop singer and rapper Shygirl have shared another taste of her anticipated debut album Nymph, and this one's a hazy, minimal pop song powered by a hook of "Any time the coochie calls, I’ll be on my way."

--

GIRLPUPPY - "WISH"

Becca Harvey has announced her debut LP as girlpuppy, When I'm Alone, due out October 28 via Royal Mountain, and shared new single "Wish." "On 'Wish' I was thinking about when friends leave your life and you're not entirely sure why," Becca says. "It's a pretty universal feeling, I think. And, the thing is—even if you managed to live in the walls of that person's apartment and were able to figure it out, their reasons might not make total sense. This song is me living with that feeling, when loss just doesn't quite add up. This is the first shoegaze rock song I’ve made and I did that intentionally—the emotions in the song go from anger to sadness to nostalgia and all the other emotions that you feel when you go through a 'friend breakup.' I imagined it being really cathartic to play it live."

--

KELSEY WALDON - "SIMPLE AS LOVE"

Country singer Kelsey Waldon's new album No Regular Dog is fast-approaching (due 8/12 via Oh Boy Records), and she's shared new single "Simple As Love" -- a lovely, breezy song and the first love song Kelsey's released. "I was at home sitting on my back porch and I started thinking about how I’ve got all these heartbreak songs and drinking songs, but I’m not experiencing any of that anymore. I’m at a point where I’m in a healthy relationship with someone who actually cares about me, and I wanted to write a song that expresses what love feels like in its purest form."

--

BLONDSHELL - "KISS CITY"

Los Angeles-based artist Sabrina Teitelbaum released her debut single as Blondshell, "Olympus," last month, and now she's followed it with the loungey "Kiss City," which builds to an explosive finish. "I was sick of pretending I didn’t care about love," Teitelbaum says. "The song is about wanting to be seen as an entire person, the fear of not being seen at all and being compared to other women – all the things that come up when you don’t trust the person you’re with. Writing alone in my apartment, I was able to voice my most vulnerable desires, which turned into demands over the course of the song. I think the song itself made me more confident and able to ask for what I deserve. I got angry as I was writing it because I realized that care is a very basic demand for someone you’re romantically involved with."

--

HERMAN HITSON - "AIN'T NO OTHER WAY"

Herman Hitson, who was associated with Jimi Hendrix (and other legends) back in the '60s, is set to release his first album in decades, Let The Gods Sing, on September 23 via Big Legal Mess. The album was produced by Bruce Watson and made with a band including Mark Edgar Stuart; Al Gamble (St. Paul & The Broken Bones); Art Edmaiston (The Bo-Keys, Don Bryant); and Marcella Simien, and the first single is a new rendition of "Ain't No Other Way," which he also released a version of in 1972.

--

JOE ARMON-JONES & MALA - "WHAT IT IS"

UK jazz musician and Ezra Collective member Joe Armon-Jones and UK electronic musician Mala have shared another taste of their upcoming EP A Way Back, and this one's fueled by a dubby groove.

--

JAY WORTHY & HARRY FRAUD - "HELICOPTER HOMICIDE" (ft. CONWAY THE MACHINE & BIG BODY BES)

Rapper Jay Worthy and producer Harry Fraud have a new collaborative project on the way, You Take The Credit, We’ll Take The Check, due August 5 via SRFSCHL, and new single "Helicopter Homicide" is a chilled-out rap song featuring Griselda's Conway the Machine and Action Bronson associate Big Body Bes.

--

PANIC! AT THE DISCO - "MIDDLE OF A BREAKUP"

Panic! at the Disco has shared the second single off upcoming album Viva Las Vengeance, and this one's a dose of glammy, retro pop rock.

--

BIRTHDAY DAD - "DEATH TOO"

Birthday Dad (aka Alex Periera) has just released this new single via Refresh Records, and it's a dose of theatrical emo that scratches a similar itch to Is A Real Boy-era Say Anything.

--

MOVULANGO - "OTHER WAY" (PRODUCED BY SOULWAX)

“We’ve always called him the psychedelic romantic of the studio,” say Soulwax's Stephen and David Dewaele of Movulango, the latest signing to their DEEWEE label. “He’s one of the people that we’ve worked with the longest before his music comes out,” says David Dewaele. “Between us, we’ve gradually built it to the point where it sounds, to us anyway, like he’s found his voice. To us he’s making music like no-one else. He’s making connections like no-one else. It’s super, super personal and super emotional.” With that praise comes "Other Way," Movulango first single for DEEWEE, a slow build that is more in the rock direction than most things released in the label. Cool song.

--

ART MOORE - "SIXISH"

Art Moore, featuring Taylor Vick of Boy Scouts and Ezra Furman collaborators Sam Durkes and Trevor Brooks, release their self-titled debut in August, and the latest single is the dreamy "Sixish." "When I first heard the instrumental demo version of 'Sixish,' the choruses had a heavy and heartbroken feeling to them so I tried to write lyrics to match that," Vick told The FADER. "I wrote about the version of heartbreak that involves a situation where you feel like you’ve got an infinite amount of love and energy to give someone but they’re no longer able to reciprocate."

--

KIWI JR - "THE EXTRA SEES THE FILM”

“This song is quite literally a change of pace for us," says Kiwi Jr's Jeremy Gaudet. "It's more chill and a bit darker than previous Kiwi Jr. recordings. It's a song about whether or not you're the hero of your own story, or a smaller part of something bigger. It's bragging that you're in a movie and inviting all your friends and family, but when it screens, you're barely an extra in it. A lot of our songs deal with reckoning, this one in particular. It's what happens after you've told your story and the truth comes out later, and everything unravels.” Kiwi Jr's new album, Chopper, is out August 12 via Sub Pop.

--

MAMALARKY - "MYTHICAL BONDS"

LA band Mamalarky have announced new album Pocket Fantasy that will be out September 30 via Fire Talk. Check out cheery, crunchy new single "Mythical Bonds" and its video:

--

DENDRONS - "NEW OUTLOOK II"

Dendrons' Dane Jarvie says skittering new song "New Outlook II" is about "how trial and error, personal aesthetics, and every perceived achievement is reduced to comedy with enough passing time. How there is freedom in that. It’s about holding your life loosely." Dendrons' new album 5-3-8 is out August 26 via Innovative Leisure.

--

THE MURDER CAPITAL - "ONLY GOOD THINGS"

"This track for us has been an exciting evolution for the band," says Murder Capital singer James McGovern of the band's first new music in three years. "It’s so bright. It’s so colorful. This is a part of the narrative of the overall record that we feel reaches a real place of inner calm, inner peace but at its core, it’s a love song."

--

MARK PETERS (ENGINEERS) - "SWITCH ON THE SKY"

Mark Peters of shoegaze band Engineers has announced a new solo album, Red Sunset Dreams, which will be out September 16 via Sonic Cathedral. It's the follow-up to his great 2018 solo debut, Innerland. He produced and played almost everything on the album himself, though pedal steel icon BJ Cole plays on one song, and Dot Allison sings on first single "Switch on the Sky."

--

THE TALLEST MAN ON EARTH - "FÖR SENT FÖR EDELWEISS" (HÅKAN HELLSTRÖM COVER)

The Tallest Man On Earth has signed to Anti- and confirmed a new album, but his first release for the label is a cover of Swedish pop star Håkan Hellström.

--

THOUGHTCRIMES - "KEYHOLE ROMANCE"

Long Island chaotic hardcore band Thoughtcrimes (whose lineup includes former Dillinger Escape Plan member Billy Rymer on drums and guitar) have announced their debut album, and you can read more about new single "Keyhole Romance" here. Pick up our exclusive "deep purple galaxy" vinyl variant.

--

ANDREW COMBS - "ANNA PLEASE"

Dallas-born, Nashville-based singer/songwriter Andrew Combs has shared a new single off upcoming album Sundays, and you can read more about it here.

--

SLIPKNOT - "THE DYING SONG (TIME TO SING)"

Slipknot have announced their seventh album, The End, So Far, and shared new single "The Dying Song (Time To Sing)." Read more about it here and pick up the album on 2 LP clear vinyl or CD.

--

JAPANESE BREAKFAST - "BE SWEET" FT. SO!YOON! (KOREAN VERSION)

Japanese Breakfast's new Korean version of her Jubilee hit "Be Sweet" features So!YoON! from Seoul band Se So Neon, and Yaeji helped translate the lyrics.

--

MAGDALENA BAY - "CHAERI" (DANNY L HARLE REMIX)

Magdalena Bay are releasing a new deluxe edition of their 2021 debut Mercurial World, and they've shared the first single, Danny L Harle's dancefloor-ready rework of "Chaeri."

--

SKULLCRUSHER - "WHATEVER FITS TOGETHER"

Skullcrusher's releasing her debut album, Quiet the Room, in October via Secretly Canadian, and she's shared the first single, which you can read more about here.

--

DISQ - "CUJO KIDDIES"

Disq's sophomore album Desperately Imagining Someplace Quiet is out in October on Saddle Creek, and the lead single is "Cujo Kiddies," which you can read more about here.

--

LUCY DACUS - "BELIEVE" (CHER COVER)

Lucy Dacus covered Cher, and reworked her Home Video track "Partner in Crime," for her new contribution to the Spotify Singles series.

--

