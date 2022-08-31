So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

A-HA - "I'M IN"

Norwegian new wavers a-ha are known best in the US for their 1984 hit "Take On Me," but there's a lot more to them than that and they remain active today. Their 11th album (and first in seven years), True North, arrives October 21, and the first taste is the sweeping "I'm In."

YOUNG JESUS - "ROSE EATER"

Young Jesus' anticipated new album Shepherd Head arrives in two weeks (9/16) via Saddle Creek, and here's the lush, spacious indie pop of new single "Rose Eater."

KNIFEPLAY - "PROMISE"

Knifeplay have announced their sophomore album, Animal Drowning, due October 19 via Topshelf, and the first single is "Promise," a gorgeously soaring song that pulls from folk, dream pop, shoegaze, noise, and more.

THE WONDER YEARS - "OLD FRIENDS LIKE LOST TEETH"

The Wonder Years' anticipated new album The Hum Goes On Forever arrives next month (9/23 via Hopeless), and the latest taste is "Old Friends Like Lost Teeth." It's another stunning taste, the perfect blend of classic Wonder Years and something new. It also gets pretty damn heavy towards the end.

KATIE GREGSON-MACLEOD - "COMPLEX (DEMO)"

21-year-old Scottish singer-songwriter Katie Gregson-MacLeod rose to TikTok fame after covering Phoebe Bridgers' "Punisher" and sharing "her savior complex song," an original that Phoebe inspired. She's since signed to Columbia and released the "demo" version of that original song, "complex," an emotive piano ballad.

VIEUX FARKA TOURÉ & KHRUANGBIN - “TONGO BARRA”

Here's a second early peak at Khruangbin and Malian guitarist Vieux Farka Touré upcoming collaborative album that's a tribute to Vieux's father, Ali. Groovy stuff.

RÖYKSOPP - "SPEED KING" AND "THE NIGHT" (FT ALISON GOLDFRAPP)

Norwegian dance duo Royksopp will release the final chapter of their Profound Mysteries trilogy on November 18. Say the band, "Beneath its golden, shimmering sheen, lie levels of ambiguity and contrast; the sweet and the harrowing, the wonderful and the wrong. We are human, we dream.” They've shared two tracks from it, including "The Night" which features vocals from Alison Goldfrapp.

CRYALOT (SARAH BONITO - "LABYRINTH"

Sarah Bonito of Kero Kero Bonito drops her debut solo EP this week and here's one more early taste. "'Labyrinth' is a song about hope and our ability to dream even when we are trapped in our own reality,” says Sarah, “The track draws parallels between the myth of Icarus and the confines of our own emotional landscapes."

TITUS ANDRONICUS - "AN ANOMALY"

Titus Andronicus' new album The Will to Live is out in a month and the band have just shared this epic-length anthem. “The titular ‘anomaly’ refers to the perversion of certain ‘natural’ impulses that have occurred within us humans upon taking ourselves out of the food chain, and the natural world in general,” says frontman Patrick Stickles. “A lion killing and eating a wildebeest is not an act of evil, or even malice. Such imperatives are programmed into the very core of the wild animal. This drive exists within us also, but we have gone astray in not only holding on to this primal thirst for violence beyond the point of its utility, but expanding upon and fortifying it by way of our ever-more terrible technological advances, up to and including the invention of the atom bomb. If you want to know the true nature of that which we call ‘the Devil,’ that is where I would start.”

FUJIYA & MIYAGI - "SLIGHT VARIATIONS"

Here's the title track to Fujiya & Miyagi's new album Slight Variations. The alluringly slinky disco track, featuring backing vocals by Everything Shook, was inspired by Charanjit Singh’s Ten Ragas to a Disco Beat. “We wanted to make a record that shows where we were, where we are, and where we will go in the future,” says the band's David Best. “I like the idea that if someone were new to us and they played this record it would convey everything that we are about.”

PEEL DREAM MAGAZINE - "PICTIONARY"

Peel Dream Magazine's new album Pad owes more than a little to the tropical surf of High Llamas and this video, directed by the band's Joseph Stevens and Clayton McCracken, plays off the song's drawing-game title.

THE ORIELLES - "BEAM/S"

UK trio The Orielles have announced their third album, Tableau, which will be out October 7 via Heavenly and this is the expansive, trippy first single.

REGULATE - "IN THE MOMENT"

The first single off the upcoming Regulate LP was a straight-up hardcore ripper, but they've got some new tricks up their sleeve on this record, like "In The Moment," which has one of the band's catchiest, most melodic hooks yet, and still finds time for a bone-crushing breakdown.

38 SPESH - "PAINFUL" (ft. FREEWAY & CHE NOIR)

38 Spesh has announced a new project, 7 Shots, due September 7. New single "Painful" features Freeway and Che Noir, and it's a fine example of nostalgia and head-nod inducing rap.

RHYS LANGSTON - "I WILL STOP AT NOTHING (I AM MAGNETIZED AND I MOVE!)

LA alt-rapper Rhys Langston has a new project, Grapefruit Radio, due September 14 via POW Recordings, and he offers up dizzying, pensive wordplay over a hazy soundscape on this new single.

GABE LEE - "RUSTY"

Country singer Gabe Lee is both a Nashville native and a natural-born storyteller, and he very much shows off the latter on his great new single "Rusty." It's the first taste of his upcoming album, The Hometown Kid, due October 28 via Torrez Music Group.

BRODY PRICE - "DYING WHEN I MET YOU"

Dallas singer/songwriter Brody Price has announced a new album, Win A Trip To Palm Springs!, due October 28 via Niles City Records, the label co-run by Robert Ellis. Ellis contributes to the album, alongside John Paul White of The Civil Wars, Will Johnson of Centro-matic, and Andy Baxter of Penny & Sparrow, and the first single is the anthemic Americana rock of "Dying When I Met You."

PUP - "ROBOT WRITES A LOVE SONG" & "MATILDA" (LIVE)

PUP have announced a new live EP with the amazing, very PUP title of PUP Unravels Live In Front Of Everyone They Know, due October 12. PUP are an exceptional live band, and the two tracks streaming now give you a great taste of that. And you can catch PUP live in real life at one of their many upcoming tour dates.

ALEX LAHEY - "CONGRATULATIONS"

Alex Lahey is back with her first new music of the year, "Congratulations." "Two of my exes got engaged within an improbably short space of time of one another," she says. "What are the odds? I couldn’t not write a song inspired by it." She wrote the accompanying "deeply unhinged" video and co-directed it with Jon Danovic. "It felt like the perfect time to execute a long standing concept I had of making out with myself on camera," she says. "Now both the song and the video feel like a message about choosing yourself over anyone else."

GEORGE FITZGERALD - "PASSED TENSE" (ft. PANDA BEAR)

Panda Bear has been having a busy year, with the great new album from Animal Collective (who played Central Park last night), his great new album with Sonic Boom, his appearance on the Braxe + Falcon EP, and now this catchy new song with electronic musician George FitzGerald from George's new album Stellar Drifting, out this Friday.

THE TALLEST MAN ON EARTH - "TEARS ARE IN YOUR EYES" (YO LA TENGO)

Following his Lucinda Williams cover earlier this month, The Tallest Man on Earth has taken on another classic song, Yo La Tengo's And Then Nothing Turned Itself Inside-Out track "Tears Are In Your Eyes." It's a beautiful, warm rendition.

RICH HOMIE QUAN - "KRAZY"

Rich Homie Quan has a new project called Family & Mula due in October, and his super-catchy melodic rap style is in fine form on "Krazy," a song that aims to bring awareness to gun violence in Atlanta.

MAMALEEK - "WHARF RATS IN THE MOONLIGHT"

Mamaleek have shared another taste of Diner Coffee (due 9/16 via The Flenser), and it's chaotic and unsettling and yet you can't turn away.

GORILLAZ - "NEW GOLD" (ft. TAME IMPALA & BOOTIE BROWN)

Gorillaz have announced a new album, Cracker Island, due in 2023, and here's new single "New Gold" with Tame Impala and former Pharcyde member Bootie Brown. Read more here.

NEU! - “IM GLÜCK” (THE NATIONAL REMIX)

The upcoming NEU! 50! box set not only includes the krautrock icons' original albums, but also a tribute album featuring remixes and reworks of classic NEU! tracks by IDLES, Mogwai, New Order's Stephen Morris, Man Man, and more. The band have now shared The National's remix of "Im Glück" (from their 1972 debut album). The original is an ambient piece, mixing lightly droning instruments with the sound of gurgling water, but The National have added a motorik beat to it, turning it into more of a cinematic piece.

SPECIAL INTEREST - "MIDNIGHT LEGEND"

Special Interest's Alli Logout says the band's new single is “a love song to all the girls leaving the club at 6 AM, a love song to everybody who doesn’t have love around them. The ways we numb ourselves or participate in high-risk behavior because we all feel so isolated and alone is also very much enabled by clubs, institutions, and party 'friends.' This song is about listening to people who never actually get heard.”

MORTUOUS - "METAMORPHOSIS"

San Jose death metallers Mortuous have shared the second taste of Upon Desolation, and you can read more about it here.

THE NATURAL LINES (MATT POND) - "THE PROBLEM IS ME"

Having made records as Matt Pond PA for over 20 years, Matt Pond is ditching his longtime moniker/band name in favor of a new one, The Natural Lines, whose first release will be the First Five EP, due in early 2023 via Bella Union. Read more about it here.

QUICKSAND - "GIVING THE PAST AWAY"

New York post-hardcore legends Quicksand have dropped a new song ahead of their upcoming tour, and you can read about it here.

OFF! - "KILL TO BE HEARD"

Having shared a couple of the jazz interludes from their upcoming album, Keith Morris-fronted hardcore punk supergroup OFF! have now shared the second official single, "Kill To Be Heard." It's another ripper, cut from the same cloth as Keith's classics with Black Flag and Circle Jerks, but with a crisp, modern production and aesthetic that keeps things fresh. Check it out and pick up our exclusive translucent orange vinyl variant.

