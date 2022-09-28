So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

BONNY LIGHT HORSEMAN - "SOMEONE TO WEEP FOR ME"

Bonny Light Horseman's anticipated sophomore album finds them focusing more on original material than their debut LP -- which was largely made up of old folk songs -- was, and the new single "Someone To Weep For Me" has that same timeless old soul as the standards.

--

NISA - "SEVER"

Brooklyn artist Nisa has shared this track off her Exaggerate EP that's out this Friday. Pulsing electronics mix with spare guitar lines and her appealing voice before exploding in the final 30 seconds. “Sever” is a meditation on an end that needed to be permanent in order for healing to begin. I wanted the acoustic guitar and reed synth to feel like emotional foils to the rest of the track, until the instrumentation ruptures in the last chorus, representing me finally letting go."

--

JIVEBOMB - "ILLUSION OF CHOICE"

Baltimore hardcore band Jivebomb have shared the second taste of their upcoming Flatspot Records debut Primitive Desires. It's a 48-second ripper and here's what vocalist Kat says about it: "It’s just chaos and words that are meant to evoke some sort of feeling or reaction. All in the name of thinking we’ve ever had an original thought or stance. There’s no true normal/right decision-making when the circumstances were not normal or right to begin with."

--

MEN I TRUST - "BILLIE TOPPY"

Following "Hard to Let Go," the single they released in June, Men I Trust have shared another new song, the upbeat "Billie Toppy," where a propulsive bass-line contrasts with Emmanuelle Proulx's chilled out vocals.

--

DEAD CROSS - "CHRISTIAN MISSILE CRISIS"

Metalpunk supergroup Dead Cross -- Mike Patton (Faith No More, Mr. Bungle, etc), Dave Lombardo (ex-Slayer), Justin Pearson (The Locust, Deaf Club, Retox, etc), and Michael Crain (Retox) -- have shared another taste of their upcoming sophomore album, and it's another chaotic rager with Mike and Justin splitting lead vocal duties over a pummeling, thrashy backdrop.

--

RESTRAINING ORDER - "FIGHT BACK"

Massachusetts hardcore band Restraining Order are about to embark on a bunch of tour dates (with Citizen, Prince Daddy * the Hyena, Militarie Gun, Scowl, and Anklebiter, varying by date) and they've just dropped this new single. It's a ripper that hearkens back to the period when hardcore was just coming out of first-wave punk, and it sounds fresh today too.

--

PEARLA - "ABOUT HUNGER, ABOUT LOVE"

"This song is about that kind of insatiable hunger for something that you can’t put your finger on," Pearla says. "I was thinking about how all living things have a way of knowing and moving towards what they need; woodpeckers peck for bugs, sunflowers turn to the sun, and sometimes I just think myself in circles all day. The new kind of lonesome, I think it’s a loneliness from yourself, a feeling of distance from your true nature." "About Hunger, About Love" is enriched by touches of melancholy pedal steel, and it's from her debut album, Oh Glistening Onion, The Nighttime Is Coming.

--

NOSAJ THING - "LOOK BOTH WAYS" (ft. PINK SIIFU)

Nosaj Thing has shared the Pink Siifu collab off his upcoming album Continua, and Siifu's unique rapping style sounds great over Nosaj Thing's murky production.

--

LUCY DACUS - “HOME AGAIN” & “IT’S TOO LATE” (CAROLE KING COVERS)

Lucy Dacus has shared to streaming two Carole King covers that were originally released as a 7" single with a special edition of her album Home Video. “When I listened to Tapestry from my mom’s CD collection, I was young enough that it didn’t register as good or bad – it just defined what music sounded like to me, and it’s still a foundation of how I understand songwriting. She’s clever in the good way – queen of internal rhyme – and I love how her melodies reinforce the tone of the lyrics. She keeps it simple, but that’s what makes it universal.” She adds, “When I was asked to cover a couple of her songs, it was a no brainer. Her work feels like a part of my DNA and I’m grateful for it."

--

NATION OF LANGUAGE - "FROM THE HILL"

"'From The Hill' is a song reflecting on times when friendships fall apart over romantic entanglement, accompanied by the sensation that you're somehow watching it happen from above with a more zoomed-out perspective," says Nation of Language's Ian Devaney of this new dreamy single by the band. "It can feel at times like certain parts of life are a story with which you're just following along - the characters enter, they play their role, and then they leave. Often it'll feel sudden and catch you off guard, and other times you're able to see that it's the only way things could have played out despite what you may have wanted. For us, we're in a moment right now where it feels good to get this out into the world. It's one that didn't really feel like it fit the vibe of A Way Forward, nor is it any real indication of where the next record is likely heading. When that situation arrives we like to use these 7" releases to step outside the larger framework that the albums provide and just release a track that we love, so this is us doing that once again."

--

ELIZA MCLAMB - "DOING FINE"

Singer-songwriter Eliza McLamb has signed to Royal Mountain Records and shared her first single for the label, "Doing Fine," which was produced by Sarah Tudzin (illuminati hotties). "This song is about that feeling in your gut that someone is watching you when you’re alone," Eliza tells FADER. "When everything is going well, all your ducks are in a row, and a quiet gnawing still sits in your stomach. It’s eerie. You’re full of resentment. And every day you just put on your perfume and run your errands and try to live as though it’s not living right alongside you.”

--

SNAPPED ANKLES - "THE FISH NEEDS A BIKE" (BLURT COVER)

UK band Snapped Ankles are back in the US for dates surrounding Desert Daze and to celebrate they've shared a cover of this post-punk classic by Blurt. "Blurt are a big deal back in the forest," the band say. "We focused our logs on a band that we’ve always admired for their dedication to the simplicity of groove, and their outsider stance. They've been Blurting out primal rhythms and absurd poetry for over forty years. They're an example to us all!"

--

JIMMY EAT WORLD - "SOMETHING LOUD" (ACOUSTIC VERSION)

Jimmy Eat World's new single "Something Loud" is a genuinely great anthem that's up there with their biggest singles, and now they've given it a (mostly) acoustic rework, and this version's very cool too.

--

CAITLIN ROSE - "NOBODY'S SWEETHEART"

Caitlin Rose has shared another taste of her first album in nearly 10 years, CAZIMI, and it's a dose of breezy, upbeat Americana.

--

GABE LEE - "OVER YOU"

Country singer Gabe Lee has shared another taste of The Hometown Kid, an impassioned, emotive ballad called "Over You."

--

JOHANNA WARREN - "TOOTH FOR A TOOTH"

"This one was written ages ago and it’s taken this long to make its way onto an album because I had a serious case of ‘demo-itis’ with it—the first shitty phone recording I ever made of it was perfect in a way I’m not sure I’ll ever be able to get back to," Johanna Warren says of her new single "Tooth for a Tooth." "I feel proud of this song in a way I usually don’t. Maybe because I mostly play in alternate tunings and sort of stumble into things and have never understood music theory or been able to ‘jam’ or do crazy solos or anything, I’ve always felt like sort of a fake musician. With this song, though, I feel like anybody could have written it and if I heard it I’d think, hey that’s a pretty good song." It's from her new album Lessons for Mutants.

--

CYPRESS HILL - "CROSSROADS"

Rap vets Cypress Hill are back with a new single produced by former member DJ Muggs, and they sound as fresh as they did three decades ago.

--

FANTASY CAMP - "CASUAL INTIMACY"

Fantasy Camp has shared another dose of hazy dream pop from his upcoming album Casual Intimacy.

--

CLIPPING. - REMXNG 2.2

clipping. continue their remix EP series with seven new tracks, including remixes by Fire-Toolz, ZULI, and more.

--

AGRICULTURE - "THE CIRCLE CHANT"

Los Angeles black metallers Agriculture (whose guitarist is also in Ehnahre) recently dropped their new EP The Circle Chant and now they've got a video for the very cool title track. Read more about it here.

--

WAYS AWAY - "HAPPY WITH WHAT I HAVE"

Ways Away -- the emo/punk supergroup fronted by Jesse Barnett (Stick to Your Guns) and also featuring guitarist Sergie Loobkoff (Samiam, Knapsack, Racquet Club), drummer Jared Shavelson (BoySetsFire, The Hope Conspiracy), and bassist Ian Smith (Racquet Club) -- have shared another track off their upcoming sophomore album Torch Songs, and this one finds them exploring a slower, softer side.

--

CALEB LANDRY JONES - "TOUCHDOWN YOLK"

Actor, artist and musician Caleb Landry Jones has announced new album Gadzooks Vol. 2, which is out November 4 via Sacred Bones. The first single is this weirdo blues stomper.

--

LET'S EAT GRANDMA - "GIVE ME A REASON"

The deluxe edition of Let's Eat Grandma's 2022 album Two Ribbons came with a 7" with a bonus track, "Give Me a Reason." It's now been officially released. About the track, Rosa Walton and Jenny Hollingworth say, "Back in Autumn 2019 we went to Sheringham on the Norfolk coast and stayed in an Airbnb together, where we wrote ‘Give Me a Reason.' Sheringham is a small seaside town and there was barely anyone there at that time of year, it was pretty rainy and cold, but we went for walks and sat by the sea and talked a lot. I think you can really hear the surroundings seeping into the song; it’s one of our most emotionally raw songs, but it felt very cathartic to write because of it. We were both writing about different things, but tying them together in a way which felt like it came together really naturally. We wrote a lot of the songs on Two Ribbons individually after this, so it feels nice to release something that we wrote completely together."

--

POLE - "STECHMÜCK"

Pole, aka German electronic artist Stefan Betke, will release new album Tempus on November 18 via Mute, and he's just shared this woozy, throbbing and unsettling track. What is making that noise? “That is the sound of my dying Minimoog," Betke admits.

--

GHOST FUNK ORCHESTRA - "WHY?"

Brooklyn's Ghost Funk Orchestra will release new album A New Kind of Love on October 28 via Colemine Records and he's another groovy, cinematic taste from it.

--

PARAMORE - "THIS IS WHY"

Paramore have announced their sixth album This Is Why and the title track is out now. Read about it here.

--

ARCHERS OF LOAF - "AIMEE"

Archers' frontman says: “Right in the middle of an album about war profiteering, suicide ideation, modern propaganda and the struggle against anti-intellectualism comes this brief exhalation in the form of a tender, albeit dystopian, love song.” The band's first album in 24 years will be out October 21.

-

LOWLY - "KEEP UP THE GOOD WORK"

“We asked people to send us recordings of what they would say to the people they cared for to give encouragement or support," says Lowly singer Soffie Viemose. "Our DMs were flooded with positive affirmations and personal stories about what people tell their kids, friends and loved ones. Many of them are quite simple, but also effective thoughts to meditate upon, instead of focusing on something destructive you’d otherwise bang your head against.” Those messages were incorporated into the title track of their new album.

THE OTOLITH (ex-SUBROSA) - "HUBRIS"

The great doom-folk band SubRosa are no more, but four of the members have continued on with likeminded band The Otolith, and here's the second single from their anticipated debut album Folium Limina. Read about it here.

--

KNIFEPLAY - "RYAN SONG"

The second and final single off their upcoming sophomore LP Animal Drowning, Philly band Knifeplay explore a stripped, less noisy sound on "Ryan Song," a tribute to vocalist Tj Strohmer's late friend. ”I can't wait to put that song out because I do want to break away from people calling us a shoegaze band,” Tj said in an interview with Stereogum.

--

DAWN RICHARD & SPENCER ZAHN - PIGMENTS MOVEMENT 2

The debut collaborative album by avant-garde composers Dawn Richard and Spencer Zahn comes out in a couple weeks, and today they've shared the album's second movement. "Sienna," "Cerulean," "Opal," and "Saffron" build on the sprawling, atmospheric orchestral sound of the first movement and further flesh out the interplay between acoustic and electronic sound. Read more about it here.

--

Looking for even more new songs? Browse the New Songs archive.