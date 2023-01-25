31 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

FALL OUT BOY - "HEARTBREAK FEELS SO GOOD"

Fall Out Boy have shared the second single from their upcoming album So Much (For) Stardust, and like the first single, it feels like a return to the band's late 2000s days, when they were bringing in outside influences but still churning out driving, punk-ish songs. It also comes with a music video where Fall Out Boy kidnap Rivers Cuomo, complete with a joke about Rivers writing "Africa."

--

CORDAE - "TWO TENS" (ft. ANDERSON .PAAK, co-prod. J. COLE)

Cordae trades bars with Anderson .Paak over a jazzy beat from J. Cole, and the whole thing makes for an appealing, laid-back rap song.

--

DEARY - "FAIRGROUND"

This London duo's debut single hits you right in the early-'90s, laying down Cocteau Twins-style dreampop over a funky drummer beat and baroque touches. A wonderful introduction.

--

SUUNS - "WAVE"

"While touring (in support of) The Witness, between plane rides, car rides, van rides, and text threads, we started working on new music," says SUNNS vocalist/guitarist Ben Shemie if this new song. "New sounds and a new approach seemed to take shape while testing new material. What started to emerge were really slow songs, some strange experimentations, and some unclassifiable jams. Amongst these tunes, 'Wave' emerged. One of SUUNS' simplest songs, drawing on our classic rock and roll background and a nod to our Montreal brethren The Besnard Lakes."

--

FREE RANGE - “GROWING AWAY”

Emerging from the same young Chicago indie scene as Horsegirl and Lifeguard, Free Range is the pseudonym of Sofia Jensen and will release their debut album, Practice, on February 17 via Mick Music. You can get a taste now with the appealing, low-key "Growing Away" where Sofia grapples with sobriety. "It deals with the realization that I was losing track of who I was,” says Sofia. “The things I was doing were all controlled by the lack of compassion I had for myself. I felt really disoriented in this haze of memory loss that was becoming a huge part of my life, and I was still at a point where I had no idea how to talk about it with anyone. It was really important for me to write this song I think, because it served as an exercise in acceptance for me for the things I needed to do to finally take care of myself.”

--

PATRICK WOLF - "NOWHERE GAME"

Patrick Wolf's new EP, his first release in a decade, Night Safari, is due out April 14 via Wolf's Apport label, and the latest single is "Nowhere Game." "On the way home from a concert on a stage facing the Black Sea in Crimea I recorded a melody into my laptop and started programming on the plane home, trying to make a portrait of the storm rolling I had watched sat backstage on the beach with an armed security guard," he says. "Many years later as I was finishing The Night Safari EP I discovered that unfinished project and then the new string section and lyrics of a period of life I named 'nowhere game', a few years where I stopped singing altogether apart from, I realised, to record 'happy birthday' down the phone to my friends and family. Ultimately the song to me is a slow realisation of being trapped in any manifestation of vicious cycle and a long way yet from knowing how to ask for help. The viola and violin parts on 'Nowhere Game' and across the EP are played by myself for the first time since my first two albums, proof to me that I had broken one of my own vicious cycles in the end and returned to my craft”

--

DAVID BREWIS (FIELD MUSIC) - "SURFACE NOISE"

Field Music's David Brewis will release his first album under his own name next month and here's the lovely, bucolic second single from it. "I read 'Surface Noise' as a kind of tour around the east end of Sunderland, feeling dejected and windswept," David says of the song and his hometown in England. "The Astral Weeks influence is fairly explicit on this track, albeit tempered with a denser string arrangement and all played on top of a swung 6/8 rhythm which I probably first heard on John Coltrane’s version of My Favourite Things."

--

THE VEILS - "BULLFIGHTER (HAND OF GOD)"

Finn Andrews is releasing his first Veils album in seven years, ...And Out of the Void Came Love, on March 3 via Ba Da Bing, and he's just shared another sweeping track from it. "During a non-covid related flu earlier last year, I was struck down with a debilitating 40° fever. While the fever was at its height I hallucinated I was a lumbering, wounded bull being cajoled by a sinewy figure dressed all in red," Andrews says of the song's thematic origins. "As I limped around the burning arena, he threw his knives into my back as my temperature went higher and higher. Needless to say, it was a bit of a rough night. Once my temperature dropped and I got some presence of mind back again, I wrote this song as a way to remember him."

--

ZOON - "A LANGUAGE DISAPPEARS"

Zoon, aka Toronto musician Daniel Monkma, will release new album Bekka Ma'iingan on April 28 via Paper Bag Records. The album features Lee Ranaldo and string arrangements by Owen Pallett. This is the dreamy first single. "'A Language Disappears' is about the fear of your language being forgotten," says Monkma. "This was something I started to fear when I became a Born Again Indian in my late 20’s. Most people don’t understand that concept but for a lot of native folks, we’re taught to hide our identity, to keep us safe from the outside world. Somewhere along a native person’s journey, they start to ask questions about their heritage and where they come from."

--

STEVE GUNN & DAVID MOORE - "OVER THE DUNE"

Guitarist Steve Gunn and Bing & Ruth's David Moore are releasing Let the Moon Be the Planet on March 31. It's the first volume of RVNG Itntl's "Reflections" series featuring contemporary collaborations. "Over the Dune" is an ethereal first taste.

--

MAJESTIES - "IN YEARNING, ALIVE"

Majesties, the Swedish melodeath-inspired band with members of Minneapolis black metal bands Obsequiae and Inexorum, have shared the second single from their upcoming album Vast Reaches Unclaimed. Tanner Anderson says, "In Yearning, Alive’ is an ode to one of the finest examples of melodic death metal – the godly 1995 [In Flames] EP Subterranean. In it, we dismiss the idle and pervasive notion that ‘the repetition of the riff’ is a sign of mature songwriting across all styles of heavy music. For those who lack the ability to pay attention to detail, you fortunately have melodic death metal post-1996. For those who instead want to feel the harmonic fabrics woven throughout the short-lived tapestry of sound, and who want the teetering-on-disorienting frenzy of riff-smiths like Alf Svensson, this is for you."

--

MAITA - "HONEY, HAVE I LOST IT ALL?"

Portland's MAITA has announced Loneliness, due out February 17 via Kill Rock Stars. It's an acoustic version of their 2022 album I Just Want to be Wild for You, and the first single is a stripped down take on "Honey, Have I Lost It All?"

--

BBYMUTHA - LEFT4DEAD 3

BbyMutha has shared another EP in her left4dead series featuring production by Foisey, Paris Aden, and Rock Floyd. The tracks are largely centered around trap beats and foreground Bby's audacious flows and infectious hooks. "FELT!" is a standout, with a more industrial, club beat behind it.

--

KIMBRA - "FOOLISH THINKING" (ft. SON LUX)

"foolish thinking" is the new single co-written and co-produced by Kimbra and Son Lux's Ryan Lott. Ryan joins for the second verse of the understated track, which sees Kimbra employ piano and electronics in equal measure. Kimbra and Ryan's voices shift in and out of distortion, adding to the emotional tension of the song.

--

SCHAFER LLANA - "THE GREAT PRETENDER"

Mississippi folk singer Schaefer Llana put out the single "It's Gonna Take Some Time" in October, and today she follows it with a second new single, out via Big Legal Mess/Fat Possum. She cites Judee Sill and Karen Dalton as influences, and it's a tender folk song that fans of those icons might like.

--

SHIT PRESENT - "FUCK IT"

UK indie-punks Shit Present have just followed their 2016 Misery + Disaster EP with a very catchy new single, "Fuck It."

--

EL GANT - "LEAVE IT ALONE". (prod. DJ PREMIER)

El Gant teams up with the legendary DJ Premier on "Leave It Alone," which will take you right back to the '90s New York boom bap sound that Preemo helped invent.

--

LOUIS VI - "ORANGE SKIES" (ft. MICK JENKINS)

UK jazz-rap artist Louis VI releases his new album Earthling on March 31. Its recent single "Yonn Manman Laté" features UK jazz musician Moses Boyd, and this pensive new song about the climate crisis features Chicago rapper Mick Jenkins.

--

SEMAPHORE (GATHERERS) - "SMOTHER"

In addition to playing bass in NJ post-hardcore band Gatherers, Siddhu Anandalingam also fronts Semaphore, whose new album I Need A Reason To Stay arrives on March 24. Siddhu says this new single "was inspired by Foo Fighters and Balance and Composure, but while drawing from some overt shoegaze harmonic influences that I never heard them touch upon," and you can definitely hear that coming through in this soaring, atmospheric rock song.

--

UNEARTH - "THE WRETCHED; THE RUINOUS"

Metalcore vets Unearth have a new album on the way, and while details on that are still TBA, they've just shared one of its singles. "The Wretched; The Ruinous" bulldozes by, with Trevor Phipps' screams set against catchy, melodeath-inspired riffage.

--

AUGUST BURNS RED - "BACKFIRE"

For more veteran melodic metalcore, August Burns Red have shared another headbanger from their upcoming LP Death Below. If you like what you hear, pick up the LP on limited "bloodshot" vinyl.

--

FIRES IN THE DISTANCE - "HARBINGERS"

Connecticut death-doomers Fires In the Distance will release their sophomore album Air Not Meant For Us on April 28 via Prosthetic, and here's the towering, nearly-11-minute new single.

--

MICHIGANDER - "SUPERGLUE"

Michigander is not afraid to go big--like, Springsteen and Killers big--and you can hear that on his new single "Superglue." It's off his upcoming EP, It Will Never Be The Same, due March 31 via C3 Records.

--

DAVE GAHAN & KURT UENALA - "CHAINS" (THE RAVEONETTES COVER)

The Raveonettes haven't released an album in six years but do have a new mini album, Rip It Off, featuring covers of songs from their 2002 debut, Whip It On, performed by some of their friends. They've just shared this version of "Chains" by Depeche Mode frontman Dave Gahan and regular DM collaborator Kurt Uenala. They turn the garagey original into something more sleek and synthy but no less dark.

--

KEVIN MORBY - "LIKE A FLOWER"

Kevin Morby has just released Music From Montana Story, his soundtrack to the 2021 film Montana Story by directors Scott McGehee and David Siegel. "It has long been a dream of mine to one day score a film and with Montana Story I couldn’t have asked for a more perfect film to do so,” says Morby. This is the official single from it.

--

AJJ - "DISPOSABLE EVERYTHING" & "DISSONANCE"

Folk-punk band AJJ announced their eighth full-length album (and their Hopeless Records debut LP), Disposable Everything, today with the release of "Dissonance" and the title track. "Disposable Everything" comes with a music video featuring puppets made of trash and found materials, and was shot on lenses made from broken and repurposed equipment. Read more about it here.

--

YOURS ARE THE ONLY EARS - "DREAMER"

Yours Are The Only Ears, aka Susannah Cutler, announced her sophomore LP We Know The Sky today with lead single "Dreamer." "'Dreamer' is about waking up to the realization that you need to move on from a painful relationship," Susannah said of the song. "When someone isn't able to see how their behavior hurts you, it's ok to let go of them and trust that there's something better out there for you. However, moving on and reckoning with the parts of yourself that you've denied can be equally painful. This song is about that process and learning to trust yourself." Read more about it here.

--

FEVER RAY - "KANDY"

Fever Ray have shared "Kandy" off their upcoming album Radical Romantics, the second single co-written and co-produced by Karin Dreijer's brother and The Knife bandmate Olof. "Kandy" shows off Fever Ray's dark humor with a bouncy art pop veneer. Read more about it here.

--

SLOWTHAI - "SELFISH"

Blending punk, electronic, and indie, "Selfish" gives the first glimpse at slowthai's just-announced album UGLY. It's the first album to feature slowthai singing as well as rapping, as he comments, "this album is completely me — about how I feel and what I want to be… it's everything I've been leading up to... This album was me trying to emulate the spirit of the brotherhood ethos that bands have. Music is about the feeling and emotion that goes into it. Like an artist making a painting, it's the expression of that moment in time. I really felt like I didn't want to rap, whereas before, rap was the only way I could express myself with the tools I had. Now that I have more freedom to create and do more, why wouldn't we change it up?"

--

EASY BEACH - "CATBATH"

Detroit emo band Easy Beach are gearing up for a self-titled debut album, including this new ripper. Read about it here.

--

MIDWXST & DENZEL CURRY - "TALLY"

Denzel Curry continues his busy month of features with a verse on midwxst's maximalist, melodic rap single "Tally."

--

