31 New Songs Out Today

QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE - "PAPER MACHETE"

Queens of the Stone Age do what they do best on the latest taste of In Times New Roman..., which arrives in two days.

--

MIKE - "RED JACKET 6"

NYC rapper MIKE has put out a 24-minute video that recaps his recent sold-out North American tour, and at the 13:26 mark, new song "Red Jacket 6" premieres. It's another great example of MIKE's unique experimental rap style.

--

LADY LAMB - "SOLAR SOLAR SYSTEM"

The final advance single from Lady Lamb's 5xLP In The Mammoth Nothing of the Night box set is the dramatic "Solar Solar System," which she describes as "a song that has been kicking around and in need of a home for a long time."

--

THICK - "DOOMER"

Brooklyn punks THICK have dropped new single "Doomer," which was produced by Will Yip and features drums by Mannequin Pussy's Kaleen Reading. It's a catchy, '90s-style punk song and band member Nikki Sisti says, "his song screams exhaustion. It’s about knowing what you could do for someone but being too burnt out to do. It’s the opposite of self-abandonment, it's choosing to stop giving so much and hoping that the other person can find it within themselves to do the work and grow."

--

JOHN GRANT – “DAY IS DONE” (NICK DRAKE COVER) / EMELI SANDÉ - ONE OF THESE THINGS FIRST (NICK DRAKE COVER)

The Endless Coloured Ways: The Songs Of Nick Drake is out July 7 and here are two more songs from it: John Grant creates a baroque synth orchestra on his cover of "Day is Done," while Emeli Sandé drops a groovy beat for her take on "One Of These Things First."

--

STRANGE RANGER - "WAY OUT"

Elements of shoegaze and New Order -- and a little M83-style nostalgia -- can be felt on "Way Out," another single from Strange Ranger's upcoming album. “I wrote this one while going through my memories of being a teenager in Montana and then it got all biblical for some reason," says the band's Isaac Eiger. "We produced it at the house in the woods and I remember feeling extremely alert, almost manic working on it late at night. At the time, we thought of it as a sort of condensed Talk Talk song, but I’m not sure if it ended up that way.” Pure Music is out July 21 via Fire Talk.

--

ANDREW HUNG (FUCK BUTTONS) - “FIND OUT”

“This is a song about isolation, which is very different from solitude,” Andrew Hung says of this dark and danceable new track from his upcoming solo album. “I’ve never really felt part of any particular tribe, yet I know it exists because belonging is a deeply-ingrained need. The name of my album Deliverance alludes to this; I have finally found my tribe and I am finally delivered. The repeating line ‘I’ve never found my way home, but maybe one day I will be home’ is an incredibly empowering and hopeful proclamation." Deliverance is otu August 11 via LEX Records.

--

EAVES WILDER - "BETTER TOGETHER"

British musician Eaves Wilder released her debut EP, Hookey, earlier this year via Secretly Canadian, and she's following it with alt-pop track "Better Together." "I became a relationship skeptic after the relationship that inspired my song 'I Stole Your Jumper,'" she says. "'I’m not gonna cut myself in two to be your other half' was how I viewed them."

--

CLOSETALKER - "THREAT LEVEL: PUNK TIME"

Minneapolis punks Closetalker will release Destination Isolation on August 4 via Land Land, and here's the shouty, rowdy lead single.

--

BAREBONES - "ZERO," "KICK OUT," & "BLACK SEEDS"

Tokyo sludgepunks Barebones just reissued their 1996 split EP with Boris on Dog Knights, and the label will also release the band's new album Zero on July 14. Three scuzzy rippers are out now.

--

BUFFALO NICHOLS - "YOU'RE GONNA NEED SOMEBODY ON YOUR BOND"

Buffalo Nichols will release his new album The Fatalist on September 15 via Fat Possum, and the lead single is the retro-meets-modern blues of "You're Gonna Need Somebody on Your Bond." He also announced a tour, including NYC's Mercury Lounge on September 22.

--

END REIGN - "CHASING DIVINITY"

End Reign (members of All Out War, Integrity, Pig Destroyer, and more) have shared another metal/hardcore crusher off their upcoming debut LP for Relapse, The Way Of All Flesh Is Decay.

--

CHAMBER - "HOPELESS PORTRAIT"

Chamber have shared another taste of their sophomore album A Love To Kill For and this one's a chaotic mathcore song that recalls the Converge/Botch/Dillinger era.

--

ALICE COOPER - "I'M ALICE"

Once he was 18, now he's just Alice, though very clearly the same showboating theatrical performer he always was. This is the first single from Alice Cooper's upcoming album, Road. “For ‘Road,’ I wanted the band to be involved in the foundation of all the songs,” says Alice. “I only see these guys when we’re on the road. So, I wanted them to be as tight as they are for the show but on all new material. When you have a band this good, I believe in showing it off, and this is my way of doing so.”

--

TUMMYACHE - "CIRCLING THE DRAIN" (SPEEDY WUNDERGROUND)

Dan Carey's label Speedy Wunderground has released the new single from tummyache, the London band led by songwriter/producer Soren Bryce. "Circling the Drain," is moody, fuzzy folk-rock that Bryce says is "a very tongue-in-cheek response to male music critics reviews of my album and shows, however the end is a more inward reflection on how to accept critique and fight negativity with acceptance and love, and more self-assuredness."

--

POSTDATA (WINTERSLEEP) - "MINE THE SEA"

Wintersleep lead singer and songwriter Paul Murphy will release Run Wild, his new solo album as POSTDATA, on September 22 via Paper Bag. "'Mine The Sea' is the idea of digging deeper into yourself to find who you are and where you want to go," says Murphy. "It’s about the search…but also about letting go of habitual ways and allowing yourself to be being open to possibility."

--

DUFF MCKAGAN - "LIGHTHOUSE"

Duff McKagan has announced his third solo album, Lighthouse, which will be out October 20 via The World is Flat. The album features appearances from his Guns N' Roses bandmate Slash, as well as Iggy Pop and Alice in Chains' Jerry Cantrell. Check out the title track and grab our exclusive, limited edition emerald green vinyl of the deluxe edition of the record which comes with with a certificate of authenticity signed by Duff, three lithographs, a 12-page booklet, a sticker, and a guitar pick.

--

CHAI - "PARA PARA"

"Para Para," the new single from CHAI's upcoming fourth album, is a fun song inspired by the two-step dance craze that swept through Japan in the '90s. “There’s not a deep meaning to that song, it’s really just about the dance,” says the band's Mana. CHAI is out in September via Sub Pop.

--

PETER BREWIS (FIELD MUSIC) - "LEMONCADABRA"

Peter Brewis, one half of UK duo Field Music (his brother David is the other half), has announced Blowdry Colossus which will be out September 22 via Daylight Savings Records. His second solo release is mostly instrumental, taking cues from Yellow Magic Orchestra, Penguin Cafe Orchestra, and Bill Nelson. “I wanted to make something where the music was the focus.” says Peter.

--

ZULU - "WAIT AND BLEED" (SLIPKNOT COVER)

The great LA hardcore band Zulu have released a cover of Slipknot's classic "Wait and Bleed" for the Spotify Singles series. They also did a new version of "Shine Eternally," and this version's got soulful guest vocals from King Isis. Read more here.

--

THE DROWNS - "SUBCULTURE ROCK 'N' ROLL" / THE LAST GANG - "PLEASER"

Two West Coast punk bands, Seattle's The Drowns and LA's The Last Gang, are teaming up to release a split 7" on Pirates Press Records, and today we premiered the digital streams of both songs today. Read more here.

--

KNOCKED LOOSE - "DEEP IN THE WILLOW" & "EVERYTHING IS QUIET NOW"

Knocked Loose dropped two killer new tracks today and you can read about them here.

--

TRÉ BURT - "SANTIAGO"

"The song actually started out as a writing prompt that my friend gave me over the phone during my solo writing retreats at the cabin," indie country singer Tré Burt says of his new single. "She said 'write about Santiago' and it ended up being a good stage to talk about some heartache I was going through. But it wasn't just heartache, there was also a lot of joy which is why it sounds upbeat, I guess." Read more about it here.

--

SLAUGHTER BEACH, DOG - "STRANGE WEATHER"

Slaughter Beach, Dog released a folky new single "Strange Weather" today. It comes with backing vocals from Erin Rae.

--

GIRL SCOUT - "BOY IN BLUE"

Swedish band Girl Scout announced their second EP, Granny Music, and shared a new single from it, which you can read more about here.

--

BOMBAY BICYCLE CLUB - "MY BIG DAY"

Bombay Bicycle Club announced a new album called My Big Day and it features a pretty stacked cast of guest vocalists: Damon Albarn, Jay Som, Nilüfer Yanya and Holly Humberstone. Read more about the just-released title track here.

--

