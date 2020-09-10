32 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We publish a monthly playlist of some of our favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

CONWAY THE MACHINE - "SEEN EVERYTHING BUT JESUS" (ft. FREDDIE GIBBS)

Conway the Machine's anticipated new album From King to a GOD comes out Friday, and here's one more single. It features Freddie Gibbs and it finds both him and Conway mellowing out and singing, but it's no less intense than their more aggressive songs.

--

STEFFLON DON - "MOVE"

"'Move' is inspired by the old me, the Steff that the world was first introduced to," UK rapper Stefflon Don says of her new single. "I felt like it was needed to come back with something hype, feisty and rooted." We'd say she delivered.

--

MR. EAZI & MAJOR LAZER - "OH MY GAWD" (ft. NICKI MINAJ & K4MO)

Nigerian Afrobeats wiz Mr. Eazi, dancefloor movers Major Lazer, rap giant Nicki Minaj, and Eazi's Nigerian neighbor K4MO all teamed up for this song, and it's one of those all-star collabs that really is just as exciting to listen to as it looks on paper.

--

DAVIDO - "FEM"

Speaking of Nigerian crossover stars who collaborate with Nicki Minaj, Davido has announced that his third album, A Better Time, is due in October, and Nicki is expected to appear on it. Along with the announcement comes this warm, breezy new single.

--

DJANGO DJANGO - "SPIRALS"

Scottish group Django Django are back with their first new single in two years. "Spirals" has their signature crate-diggers approach of danceable guitar pop, with some post-punk bass and spaghetti western flourishes. The video, meanwhile, goes deep on the spirals theme.

--

PIERRE KWENDERS & CLEMENT BAZIN - "SENTIMENT"

Pierre Kwenders and Clément Bazin are releasing the collaborative EP Classe Tendresse on October 23 via Bonsound, and here's the lead single which Pierre calls "my love anthem with a prompt to “coupé décalé” carried by a simple message: One Love, Moko feeling!"

--

RHYE - "HELPLESS"

Michael Milosh is back with a new Rhye single. "Helpless" is sleek and slinky, with gleaming synthesizers and a very laid back groove.

--

A CERTAIN RATIO - "BERLIN"

Manchester legends A Certain Ratio release new album ACR Loco on September 25. New single "Berlin," is a strutting dancerock number which features backing vocals from the late Denise Johnson. “Denise will be missed so much by us,” says Martin Moscrop, “but her soaring voice will live on forever in our music and we are so blessed to have recorded with her on ACR Loco.”

--

THE SILENCE - "TSUMI TO WARAI"

The Silence was formed by Masaki Batoh in 2015, one year after his long-running cult Japanese band Ghost (whose Michio Kurihara later joined Boris) broke up, and they're now set to release their fifth record, Electric Meditations, on November 6 via Drag City. Lead single/opening track "Tsumi To Warai" is a dose of hypnotic, sax-fueled psych/prog.

--

THIS IS THE KIT - "COMING TO GET YOU NOWHERE"

This Is The Kit has shared another single off her upcoming album Off Off On (due 10/23 via Rough Trade and produced by Bonny Light Horseman/Muzz's Josh Kaufman). It comes with a video, and main member Kate Stables says, "We made the video from footage of our friend's car getting stuck when they came to visit us during our rehearsal time just before we went into the studio to make Off Off On. It felt like a car getting stuck and people having to work together and ask for help to get it unstuck was a fitting story to accompany this song, which is itself about getting stuck and the ways we can help or hinder ourselves when it comes to getting out of unhealthy patterns."

--

SLOW PULP - "AT IT AGAIN"

"I had been staying at my parents quarantined away from my regular life and my regular people and I was doing a terrible job taking care of myself," Slow Pulp's Emily Massey writes. "I was finding it very difficult to muster up any type of energy or motivation to work on the record. I had been in positions in the past where my mental health had gotten the best of me and I couldn’t seem to finish anything that I started. I felt like I had reverted back to a place that I had worked so hard to get out of, and I felt like somehow everyone knew. Back on my bullshit in a completely novel situation." It's from Moveys, their debut album, due out October 9 via Winspear.

--

ELVIS COSTELLO - "HEY CLOCKFACE / HOW CAN YOU FACE ME"

Elvis Costello's new album Hey Clockface is due this fall and he's just shared the title track and a cover of Fats Waller's "How Can You Face Me." Where previous singles from this album have been very modern sounding, these are very much in the style of the Fats Waller original.

--

THE OCEAN - "PLEISTOCENE"

Post-metal vets The Ocean have released a new song off their upcoming album Phanerozoic II: Mesozoic | Cenozoic, and you can read more about it (along with an interview with the band) at Invisible Oranges.

--

BAD RELIGION - "LOSE YOUR HEAD" (DEMO)

Bad Religion were supposed to be on a 40th anniversary tour this year, but they did release an autobiography and they've found ways to release music, including a drastically reworked version of their 1990 classic "Faith Alone," and a demo of "Lose Your Head" from 2019's very solid Age of Unreason. It's a little faster than the album version and has alternate lyrics, and it's a cool look at an early version of this song.

--

SYLVAN ESSO - "FREQUENCY"

Moses Sumney directed the video for "Frequency," the newest single off Sylvan Esso's upcoming album Free Love, due out on September 25. "We had a fantastic and rewarding time collaborating with our friend and fellow North Carolinian, Moses Sumney, on building a visual world for 'Frequency,'" Sylvan Esso say. "He had such a beautiful vision for the project, one that ran parallel to the song’s initial source in a way that showed us new spaces it could inhabit. It’s a beautiful exploration of being together and apart at the same time — we feel it rings clearly in this moment."

--

USHER - "BAD HABITS"

Usher has a new album (and a 2021 Vegas residency) on the way, and it'll include this new song, which finds him in modern, atmospheric R&B mode.

--

PULCHRA MORTE - "KNIFE OF THE WILL" & "EX ROSA CEREMONIA"

Death/doomers Pulchra Morte (members of Skeletonwitch, Wolvhammer, Eulogy, Abigail Williams and more) will follow their 2019 debut album Divina Autem Et Anile with Ex Rosa Ceremonia on November 6 via Transcending Records, and they're currently streaming these two doses of pure evil.

--

SPILLAGE VILLAGE - "BAPTIZE"

Atlanta hip hop supergroup Spillage Village's "End of Daze" is one of the year's best songs (and videos) so far, so it's very exciting news that they've now finally announced a new album, Spilligion, due in just two weeks (September 25 via Dreamville/Interscope). It includes "End of Daze," as well as the just-released "Baptize," another great, powerful song with an equally great video. The group features J.I.D, EarthGang, 6lack, Mereba, Jurdan Bryant, Hollywood JB and Benji, though this song was just by J.I.D. and EarthGang.

--

JACK NAME - "KAROLINA"

Singer-songwriter Jack Name has had his songs performed by U.S. Girls and White Fence, and has produced Cass McCombs records, collaborated with Ariel Pink, and released his own music on Castle Face and other labels. His new album, Magic Touch, will be out November 20 via Mexican Summer. Hazy, alluring first single "Karolina" might appeal to fans of Weyes Blood. "One night I was at a dinner party, lost in my thoughts, staring into a glass of wine,” says Name of the song. “I saw a face looking back at me and fell into a deep blue dream."

--

SETH BOGART (HUNX) - "DAWN'S LIPS" & "LAVENDER HEIGHTS"

Seth Bogart of Hunx & His Punx will release Men on the Verge of Nothing on September 25 which features Kathleen Hanna and other guests. He's shared two new tracks off the album, both of which are of the catchy DIY low-fi indiepop variety. "In my 20s and early 30s I was struggling with major depression involving my fathers suicide and not knowing how to deal with it," Seth says of "Lavender Heights." "I would often escape thru drugs and alcohol. One weekend my friends and I took mushrooms and went to see Britney Spears in Sacramento and afterwards found ourselves partying in the gay neighborhood AKA Lavender Heights. This song is about that time, and what an oblivious time it was to be alive. Oblivious to our privilege. Oblivious to the racial inequalities and never-ending list of problems that are now so in our face with social media that anyone with a conscience can no longer ignore and pretend everything is OK."

--

WHITE HILLS - "ILLUSION"

New York duo White Hills will release new album Splintered Metal Sky on October 23. First single "Illusion" is borderline industrial rock with gleaming, distorted guitars blasting out riffs over a cyclical drum pattern.

--

TOBACCO - "JINMENKEN"

Tobacco's previous single featured Trent Reznor, but on new single "Jinmenken," he's dipping into woozy pop territory. The video is unsurprisingly weird. New album Hot, Wet & Sassy is out October 30 via Ghostly.

--

CALIFONE - "CRAZY AS A LOON" (JOHN PRINE COVER)

Having released his first album in seven years back in February and a cover of Elliott Smith's "Needle in the Hay" back in May, Califone has now shared another cover: a lovely version of John Prine's "Crazy as a Loon." Califone does justice to Prine's dusty original.

--

MORT GARSON - "ODE TO AN AFRICAN VIOLET"

Mort Garson, the man behind cult synth album Plantasia, has a series of reissues on the way via Sacred Bones. "Ode to an African Violet" is an alternate version of a Plantasia track which will appear on compilation Music From Patch Cord Productions.

--

LA FEMME - "PARADIGME"

Parisian band La Femme are putting the finishing touches on thier third album and while details are scarce, they've just released this new single. "Paradigme" is jazzy and horn-filled, with a little '70s glam as well. It comes with a pretty cool video too.

--

SHAME - "ALPHABET"

UK band Shame are back with "Alphabet," their first new music since their 2018 debut, Songs of Praise.

--

EMEL MATHLOUTHI - "HOLM (A DREAM)" & "THE MAN WHO SOLD THE WORLD" (DAVID BOWIE COVER)

Emel Mathlouthi, the storied Tunisian-born art pop artist who's now based in New York, is releasing The Tunis Diaries on October 23 via Partisan. It's a double album split into two parts, "Day" and "Night," the former of which features new versions of previously released Emel songs and the latter of which features covers of Nirvana, David Bowie, Black Sabbath, Placebo, Leonard Cohen, Rammstein, System Of A Down, Jeff Buckley, and The Cranberries. Along with the announcement comes a stream of the original song "Holm (A Dream)" and a haunting, ethereal cover of David Bowie's "The Man Who Sold the World." Read more here.

--

BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN - "LETTER TO YOU"

Bruce Springsteen announced a new album, recorded live in studio with the E Street Band in just five days, and you can hear the title track now and read more here.

--

TOM PETTY - "CONFUSION WHEEL"

Tom Petty's upcoming 70-track Wildflowers reissue includes ten totally finished, never-before-released songs from those sessions that have been in the vault for over 25 years. All the ones we've heard so far have been genuinely great, this included. Read more here.

--

JONI MITCHELL - "HOUSE OF THE RISING SUN" (1963)

A new Joni Mitchell box set was announced alongside the release of her covering "House of the Rising Sun" at 19 years old, her earliest known recording. Read more about it here.

--

WAR ON WOMEN - "WONDERFUL HELL"

Baltimore punks War On Women announced their anticipated new album Wonderful Hell, and you can read more about the title track here.

--

MATT BERNINGER - "ONE MORE SECOND"

The National's Matt Berninger has shared the third single off his upcoming debut solo album, and you can read more about it here.

--

