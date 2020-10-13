So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We publish a monthly playlist of some of our favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

OPEN MIKE EAGLE - "DEATH PARADE"

Open Mike Eagle's new album Anime, Trauma and Divorce comes out this Friday (10/16), and new single "Death Parade" continues Mike's trend of constantly breaking down barriers in rap music. It pulls as much from aggressive, in-your-face rap as it does from more cerebral, abstract forms of the genre, and it's full of the kind of witty punchlines that could only be the work of OME.

--

LINDSTROM & PRINS THOMAS - "MARTIN 5000"

Norwegian space disco aficionados Lindstrøm & Prins Thomas will release their album together, simply titled III, on November 20 via Smalltown Supersound. It's been 11 years since their last but they haven't lost the beat. "Our partnership is very democratic -- we never turn down each other's ideas. And if it goes wrong, we blame it on the other guy," Thomas jokes. "The tracks that Lindstrøm sent me this time were almost like standard house tracks. I already had an idea of what I wanted to do, so I forced those tracks into new shoes and dresses." Check out their new look with single "Martin 5000."

--

SQUIRREL FLOWER - "EXPLAIN IT TO ME" (LIZ PHAIR COVER) / "CHICAGO"

Boston singer-songwriter Ella Williams records under the name Squirrel Flower and has just released this new single, with a delicate cover of Liz Phair's "Explain it to Me" on one side and an original, "Chicago," on the flip. “‘Explain It To Me’ has been one of my favorite songs since I first heard it when I was 14,” says Williams. “I made this recording in my basement while experimenting with self harmonizing.”

--

POLE - “NEBELKRÄHE”

German electronic artist Stefan Betke releases Fading, his new album as Pole, on November 6 via Mute. Still working in spare, dubby soundscapes, Betke has shared this track with is both heavy and minimal “’Nebelkrähe’ is really one of my favorites because it is so heavy but has so many details in the background,” Betke explains.

--

SMITH & BURROWS (MEMBERS OF EDITORS) - "OLD TV SHOWS"

Editors frontman Tom Smith and Andy Burrows have announced a second collaborative album, titled Only Smith & Burrows Is Good Enough, which will be out February 5, 2021 via [PIAS]. Smith says this first single is “about looking back fondly at broken relationships, moments in your life that were never gonna last, that when viewed through a hazy nostalgic filter seem so much more beautiful than they ever probably were ... just like Top of The Pops.”

--

KABAKA PYRAMID - "NEVER TROD ALONE"

Having released his great debut album Kontraband in 2018, Kingston reggae singer Kabaka Pyramid has kept busy this year, with a guest appearance on Chronixx's "Same Prayer"; the "5Gs" single with Jesse Royal, Royal Blu, Munga Honorable, and Runkus; and a few of his own singles like "Babylon Fallin" and "Nice Up The Dance." He now contributed this melancholic track to the new Pure Time Riddim compilation, which also features tracks with Iba Mahr, Bugle, Anthony B, Runkus, and others.

--

EARLY HUMANS - "TENTACLES"

Nashville's Early Humans recently released their new album A Wave, which puts a fresh spin on the punkiest moments of early Gin Blossoms. If you're looking for a good place to start with them, try the single "Tentacles," which would've sounded right at home on alt-rock radio in the '90s.

--

DANIELLE DURACK - "BROKEN WINGS"

Phoenix, AZ-based songwriter Danielle Durack announced a new album, No Place, due out January 15, 2021, and shared the first single, "Broken Wings," which she describes as "a kind of wry take on my questionable taste in men. The song is pretty self critical, like, 'why do you keep doing this to yourself?' But also pretty jab-y towards the men in question. It's about wanting something that isn’t good for me."

--

MALIŠA BAHAT+ ZMAR - SPLIT

Fans of heavy, screamo-adjacent music, do not miss this new split from Croatia emoviolence purveyors Mališa Bahat and Czechia blackened screamo-ers Zmar, which just got a North American release on Zegema Beach Records.

--

INSANE CLOWN POSSE - "DING DING DOLL"

A pandemic means no Gathering of the Juggalos this year, but Insane Clown Posse are pushing forward and they have a new album on the way. Here's the first taste.

--

CLIPPING - "PAIN EVERYDAY"

Clipping have shared the latest taste of Visions of Bodies Being Burned (due 10/23 via Sub Pop) and it finds them delivering dark, chaotic avant-rap.

--

SUN JUNE - "KAREN O"

Austin-based band Sun June released their debut LP, Years, in 2018 via Keeled Scales. They signed to Run for Cover for its follow up, which they've now announced. Somewhere is due out February 5, 2021, via Run for Cover and Keeled Scales. New single "Karen O" moves at a slow, poignant pace, brimming with feeling with each line. "'Karen O' is one of the only songs we've written that takes place over the course of a single night, and we hope we captured what it feels like when you're completely worn out but can't bring yourself to go home and go to sleep," the band write. "It's about the kind of night you let heartache swallow you whole, and you find yourself heading straight toward the things you should be running away from. The actual Karen O is a hero of ours of course, and in the song she spurs on a lonely night of reflection about what could be versus what can't. It covers some of our favorite topics-love, performance, regret, and hereditary drinking problems-and explores how we sometimes choose to heighten grief rather than reduce it. It also features a voicemail mailbox, which is unfortunate."

--

SINAI VESSEL - "SHAMEPLANT"

Sinai Vessel have followed the lush indie/emo "Guest In Your Life" with the second single off their upcoming album Ground Aswim. This one's a little rawer and edgier and comes with a choppy guitar riff that doesn't not sound like '90s Everclear.

--

LANDE HEKT - "80 DAYS OF RAIN"

Muncie Girls' Lande Hekt has shared another track off her upcoming debut solo album Going To Hell (due 1/22 via Get Better Records), and it's a dose of driving, mid-tempo indie punk that takes on climate change.

--

BEABADOOBEE - "TOGETHER"

beabadoobee's debut LP, Fake It Flowers, comes out Friday, and ahead of that she's shared one more single, "Together." "This song is about the dependency you have with someone and missing that when you’re away and learning to be by yourself," she says. "It’s written from that point when you’re feeling alone and thinking everything is better when you’re with that other person."

--

THE BUG - "YOU" (ft. DIS FIG)

The great, prolific producer The Bug will release his new album In Blue on November 20 via Hyperdub, and it'll include this minimal, moody song.

--

ARI LENNOX - "COGNAC EYES"

The Dreamville-signed Ari Lennox follows "Chocolate Pomegranate" with another dose of silky R&B.

--

THE BODY - "A LAMENT"

The Body will release a new album, I've Seen All I Need To See, in January, and you can read more about the crackling, eerie lead single "A Lament" here.

--

STEVIE WONDER - "CAN'T PUT IT IN THE HANDS OF FATE" (ft. RAPSODY, CORDAE, CHIKA, BUSTA RHYMES & "WHERE IS OUR LOVE SONG" (ft. GARY CLARK JR)

The legendary Stevie Wonder has launched a new label, So What The Fuss Music, and along with the launch he has released two new protest songs, one of which benefits Feeding America. Read more here.

--

LAKEYAH DANAEE - "BIG FLEXHER" (ft. 42 DUGG)

Quality Control's newest signee is Milwaukee rapper/singer Lakeyah Danaee, and her first single for the label is the thumping, addictive "Big FlexHer," which features Detroit rapper 42 Dugg. Read more about it here.

--

LEYA - "FIRST WAY" (DREW MCDOWALL REMIX)

Brooklyn experimental duo LEYA released their new album Flood Dream (on NNA Tapes) and a collaborative song with Liturgy (who they were supposed to tour with) this year, and now Drew McDowall (formerly of Coil, Psychic TV, and others) has remixed "First Way" off Flood Dream. Read more about it here.

--

BLOOD FROM THE SOUL (NAPALM DEATH, CONVERGE) - "DEBRIS OF DREAMS"

Napalm Death's Shane Embury re-activated his early '90s side project Blood From The Soul (originally a collaboration with Sick Of It All's Lou Koller), which is now fronted by Converge's J Bannon and rounded out by Dirk Verbeuren (Megadeth, ex-Soilwork), and Jesper Liveröd (Nasum). Read more about their upcoming album and new single here.

--

ANJIMILE - "BABY NO MORE" (NNAMDÏ REMIX)

NNAMDÏ has put his twist on Anjimile's "Baby No More" and you can read more about it here.

--

LUKE TITUS - "I'LL BE HERE"

NNAMDÏ also stars in the video for Luke Titus' new psych-funk song "I'll Be Here."

--

CLOUD NOTHINGS - "AM I SOMETHING"

Cloud Nothings reunite with Steve Albini on their upcoming album The Shadow I Remember. You can read more about the album and lead single "Am I Something" here.

--

WAR ON WOMEN - "WHITE LIES"

War On Women take on police brutality with their new song and video, which features Baltimore artist Landis Expandis. "War On Women enlisted him to create and star in this visionary new music video, both as an artist and as a person affected by the issues discussed in the song." Read more here.

--

SHARON VAN ETTEN - "LET GO"

Sharon Van Etten has shared new song "Let Go" from Feels Good Man, the new documentary about the Pepe the Frog internet meme. Working with producer Giorgio Angelini, who co-wrote the song with Sharon and Mike Semple, Sharon delivers "Let Go" as sweeping, widescreen rock.

--

KRISTEEN YOUNG & DAVID BOWIE - "AMERICAN LANDFILL"

Kristeen Young, who you may remember as Morrissey's regular tour opener for many years, has taken "Savior," her collaboration with David Bowie from her Tony Visconti-produced 2003 album Breasticles, and reimagined it as new track "American Landfill." "Toward the end of 2019 I decided it was ridiculous that so few people had heard this song," says Kristeen. "It deserved a real release and a better platform for it."

--

JANE WEAVER - "THE REVOLUTION OF SUPER VISIONS"

UK artist Jane Weaver has announced her next album, Flock, which will be out March 5 via Fire. Where her last few records, like 2017's Modern Kosmology, have been in the realm of synthy cosmic folk, Flock explores more overtly poppy styles. Jane's still outside of Earth's gravitational pull on terrific first single "The Revolution Of Super Visions," but it's also funky and very catchy in a way she's never dabbled in before.

--

THE MOUNTAIN GOATS - "PICTURE OF MY DRESS"

The Mountain Goats' new single "Picture of My Dress" was inspired by John Darnielle's twitter conversation with poet Maggie Smith.

--

CLAUD - "GOLD"

Claud is the newest signee to Phoebe Bridgers' new Saddest Factory record label, and they've released a new single, "Gold," which we wrote more about here.

--

