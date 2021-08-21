32 New Metal & Hardcore Songs Out This Week

This week in metal and hardcore, we got the (not actually metal) Deafheaven album, the (very metal) Wolves in the Throne Room album, and the debut LP from rising hardcore band DARE, all three of which I reviewed in Notable Releases. You can find even more new metal albums in Invisible Oranges' Upcoming Metal Releases, including Sarcoughagus, Necronautical, Witchcryer, and more. We also got a ton of new heavy singles from this week, from Exodus, Every Time I Die, Iron Maiden, The Silver (mem Horrendous, Crypt Sermon), Kowloon Walled City, Creeping Death, Portrayal of Guilt, Destruction, Undergang, Hate, Apparition, Silent Planet, Rolo Tomassi, and more. Read on for all of this week's heaviness...

EXODUS - "THE BEATINGS WILL CONTINUE (UNTIL MORALE IMPROVES)"

Thrash legends Exodus have released the first single off their first album in 7 years (which you can pre-order on limited colored vinyl), and you can read more about it here.

--

EVERY TIME I DIE - "POST-BOREDOM"

Every Time I Die have finally announced their long-awaited, highly anticipated ninth album Radical, and along with the announcement comes new single "Post-Boredom." Read more about it here.

--

IRON MAIDEN - "STRATEGO"

Iron Maiden have shared the second single off their upcoming album Senjutsu (pre-order on triple vinyl), and you can read more about it here.

--

THE SILVER (mem HORRENDOUS, CRYPT SERMON) - "FALLOW"

The Silver is a new band with members of Philly death metal band Horrendous and Philly doom band Crypt Sermon, and they "wanted to do something rooted in black metal sounds without being a black metal band—and with more vulnerable lyrics." Read more about their debut single here.

--

KOWLOON WALLED CITY - "OXYGEN TENT"

Oakland's Kowloon Walled City have released their first new song in over six years, "Oxygen Tent," out now on Neurosis' Neurot Recordings label. It's a nearly-five-minute trek through celestial post-metal and discordant post-hardcore, and it's a mighty return. More KWC news is apparently coming soon; stay tuned.

--

CREEPING DEATH - "THE EDGE OF EXISTENCE"

Texas death metallers Creeping Death announced a new six-song EP, The Edge Of Existence, and you can read more about the title track here.

--

PORTRAYAL OF GUILT - "TOUCHED BY AN ANGEL" / CHAT PILE - "BRUTAL TRUTH"

Heavy bands Portrayal of Guilt and Chat Pile have released a new split with one new song each, and you can read more about it here.

--

DESTRUCTION - "STATE OF APATHY"

German thrash legends Destruction have parted ways with original guitarist Mike Sifringer, leaving bassist/vocalist Schmier as the only original member, and they've released their first new song with new guitarist Martin Furia, "State of Apathy." Even with 3/4 of the band having joined in the past three years, "State of Apathy" still shreds.

--

UNDERGANG - "DØDSKUNST"

Horror Pain Gore Death Productions and MCDT Company will release the Death Metal Power From Beyond compilation on September 24, and the first single is this new track from Denmark's Undergang, who released one of our favorite metal albums of 2020. It starts out as a hefty slab of death-doom, before transforming into something much thrashier halfway through.

--

SUCCUMB - "AITHER"

Succumb will release their sophomore album XXI (recorded with Jack Shirley) on September 24 via The Flenser, and new single "Aither" is a punky, avant-garde, and totally chaotic take on death metal.

--

HATE - "RUGIA"

Polish blackened death metal vets Hate have announced their tenth album, Rugia, due October 15 via Metal Blade. The first single is the title track, and it finds this veteran band sounding as bloodthirsty as ever.

--

BASTARÐUR (mem SÓLSTAFIR) - "BURN"

In addition to singing and playing guitar in the great post-metal/post-rock band Sólstafir, Aðalbjörn "Addi" Tryggvason is now also leading the crust punk band BASTARÐUR, whose debut album Satan's Loss of Son will arrive on October 29 via Season of Mist. The band's whiplash-inducing sound is nothing like Sólstafir, but Addi is a pro at this too, as you can hear on new single "Burn."

--

--

MINISTRY - "SEARCH AND DESTROY" (STOOGES COVER)

Industrial vets Ministry have shared their cover of The Stooges' classic "Search and Destroy" from their upcoming album Moral Hygiene. It's one of the album's songs with Billy Idol guitarist Billy Morrison, and it makes "Search and Destroy" sound like an eardrum-pounding Ministry song without losing the charm of the original.

--

HEIRESS - "UNSETTLER"

Here's the second single off Seattle sludge band Heiress' upcoming album Distant Fires, which you can read more about here.

--

APPARITION - "UNEQUILIBRIUM"

LA death metal band Apparition (who share a member with Dead Heat) will release new album Feel (recorded and mixed by Taylor Young) on October 22 via Profound Lore, and you can hear the monstrous lead single now.

--

NEVER ENDING GAME - "BUT NOT FOR ME"

Detroit hardcore bruisers Never Ending Game will release a new EP, Halo and Wings, on September 25 via Triple B, and first single "But Not For Me" will take you right back to the tough-as-nails sounds of '90s East Coast hardcore.

--

MILITARIE GUN - "BIG DISAPPOINTMENT"

Militarie Gun -- the lighter post-hardcore band led by Regional Justice Center's Ian Shelton -- have shared the first single off their second EP of 2021, All Roads Lead To The Gun II, due September 10 via Convulse Records. It's another great example of this band's ability to make songs that are as gritty as they are catchy.

--

SILENT PLANET - "PANOPTICON"

California metalcore band Silent Planet have put out their first new single since 2018's When the End Began, and it's a ripper with a futuristic spin, featuring no guitar (only bass, electronics, and percussion).

--

ROLO TOMASSI - "CLOAKED"

Progressive/art rock/mathcore/etc maniacs Rolo Tomassi have put out their first new song since 2018, and you can read more about it here.

--

FERAL SEASON (mem CHURCH) - "TIED TO THE SUN"

Feral Season is the black metal duo of Karl Cordtz (Chrch, Occlith) and Patrick Hills (Occlith, ex-King Woman), and they're gearing up to release their debut album, Rotting Body In The Range Of Light, on October 22 via Profound Lore. Lead single "Tied To The Sun" puts a crisp, fresh spin on '90s black metal.

--

CHERUBS - "LAZY SNAKES" (SKREWD VERSION)

Austin noise rockers will release a new EP, SLO BLO 4 FRNZ & SXY, on October 15 via Relapse, and they encourage you to play it on either 33 or 45, whichever you choose. "We like us slower, and we like us blower, and we hope our sexy frnz will like it too!" they say. Hear the grimy, murky "Lazy Snakes" (Skrewd Version) now.

--

ATRÆ BILIS - "LORE BEYOND BONE"

Canadian death metallers Atræ Bilis have announced a new album, Apexapien, due October 8 via 20 Buck Spin, and the first single is "Lore Beyond Bone," a track that's as tech-y/proggy as it is brutal and bludgeoning.

--

--

1914 - "...AND A CROSS NOW MARKS HIS PLACE" (ft. PARADISE LOST'S NICK HOLMES)

WWI-inspired Ukrainian blackened death-doom band 1914 have announced a new album, Where Fear And Weapons Meet, due October 22 via Napalm Records. The eight-minute single features Paradise Lost's Nick Holmes, and Hptm. Ditmar Kumarbergm says, "The story behind '...And A Cross Now Marks His Place' totally captured me: This is the real letter, handwritten by the British officer to the mother of a soldier who died in action. This was not a standard form sent in thousands, but more like a personal message. He describes the way her son died, tells words of consolation, and emphasizes how the Crown is proud of him, another victim of the massacre between Empires."

--

MEHENET - "DONA SETE"

New Orleans metal band Mehenet's new nine minute song starts off in tribal drum territory before exploding into tornadic black metal. It's intense stuff, and you can read more about it here.

--

STIAN CARSTENSEN AND MIKE PATTON - "HYDROCEPHALUS EPILOGUE"

Norwegian artist Stian Carstensen will release new album Musical Sanatorium on October 22, and new single "Hydrocephalus Epilogue" channels classic opera with Mike Patton singing lyrics that were written by Abbath's Simon Dancaster and translated into Italian by Abbath's Mia Wallace.

--

PEMBE - "AMA KALBIM BIR ET PARÇASI DEĞIL"

Istanbul screamo band Pembe have put out the first single off their upcoming debut album, due this year on Mevzu Records, and you might not understand the lyrics, but the language of passionate music like this is universal.

--

A.A. WILLIAMS - "CONTROL" (ARCO VERSION)

Haunting singer/songwriter A.A. Williams has announced a new EP, arco, a strings and vocal reimagining of her debut EP, due October 15 via Bella Union. The first single is the new version of "Control," which really breathes new life into the already-great song.

--

HOAXED - "CANDLE MASTER"

Portland dark rock duo Hoaxed have just signed to Relapse, and along with the signing comes a trippy new video for "Candle Master," off their self-titled EP from earlier this year. It's got sort of a heavy psych/proto-metal vibe, but with a modern touch.

--

MELVINS - "PITFALLS IN SERVING WARRANTS (ACOUSTIC)"

"'Pitfalls' is one of my favorites," Buzz Osborne says. "A severely underrated song and one that works very well on acoustic." It's from Melvins' new acoustic album Five Legged Dog, which is available for pre-order now on opaque blue, red, teal, and pink 4LP vinyl, and comes with a foldout poster.

--

JOHN CARPENTER, CODY CARPENTER, DANIEL DAVIES - "UNKILLABLE"

John Carpenter returned to the Halloween franchise he created with 2018's hit reboot which had him back producing, as well as scoring the film with his collaborators, son Cody Carpenter and godson Daniel Davies (son of The Kinks' Dave Davies). That film's sequel, Halloween Kills, will be out October 15 and all three of them are back for the soundtrack which also comes out that day via Sacred Bones. "Unkillable" roughs up and deconstructs the iconic Halloween theme, making it sound like its been through hell and back.

You can preorder the 'Halloween Kills' soundtrack on limited edition, exclusive orange and black vinyl in the BV shop.

--

TEMPTER (mem NOSEBLEED, CANDY, EKULU) - S/T EP

Tempter is a new Richmond metallic hardcore band with current members of Nosebleed, Candy, and Ekulu, and former members of Division of Mind and Break Away, and they've just released their self-titled debut EP on Quality Control HQ. Mixed by Fucked Up's Jonah Falco and mastered by Orchid's Will Killingsworth, it's got a raw, blackened sound that kinda sounds like if Venom were a hardcore band. It rips.

--

For even more new songs, browse the ‘New Songs’ archive. For new metal albums, browse ‘Upcoming Metal Releases’ on Invisible Oranges. And browse our ‘Metal’ category for even more heavy music news.

Browse the metal section of our online record store for new metal vinyl.

--

15 '90s Metalcore Albums That Still Resonate Today