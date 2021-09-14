32 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

XENIA RUBINOS - "DON'T PUT ME IN RED"

Xenia Rubinos' new album Una Rosa arrives next month (10/15 via ANTI-), and here's the final single. Just about every song Xenia has released from the album has been drastically different from the last, and this is no exception.

--

DEVIN HOFF (FT SHARON VAN ETTEN) - "GO YOUR WAY" (ANNE BRIGGS COVER)

Devin Hoff, who has collaborated with Xiu Xiu, John Zorn, Nels Cline and others, is releasing a tribute to British folk singer Anne Briggs, titled Voices From the Empty Moor, on November 12 via Kill Rock Stars. The album features Sharon Van Etten, Julia Holter, Jim White (Dirty Three), and Emmett Kelly (Ty Segall & Freedom Band). Cello-laden single "Go Your Way" features Sharon Van Etten.

--

HATCHIE - "THIS ENCHANTED"

Brisbane, Australia artist Harriette Pilbeam has signed to Secretly Canadian and shared her first single for the label, the dreamy "This Enchanted." "It's one of the most fun songs I've written, so it was a no-brainer to pick it as my first solo release in almost two years," Hatchie says. "It feels so right to be working with a label as exciting as Secretly as I step into new territory with Hatchie."

--

THE SILVER - "BREATHE"

The Silver (members of Horrendous and Crypt Sermon) have shared another song off their upcoming debut album Ward of Roses, and this one's even more dark and brooding the last. It's nothing like either of the members' more famous bands, and it's another promising taste of this LP.

--

CHURCH GIRLS - "BASEMENT"

Philly indie-punks Church Girls will release their sophomore album Still Blooms on October 8 via Big Scary Monsters and Anchor Eighty-Four Records, and here's the driving, very catchy new single "Basement."

--

BAD BAD HATS - "MILKY WAY"

Bad Bad Hats' new album Walkman comes out this Friday (9/17) via Don Giovanni, and here's another single, "Milky Way," which will take you right back to the '90s indie rock era.

--

BARRIE - "DIG"

Barrie released their debut album, Happy to Be Here in 2019, and now bandleader Barrie Lindsay is back with a new single, "Dig," which joins the rich sound of dulcimer to her soaring vocals.

--

BIG VIC - "GUN GIRL"

Big Vic will release their debut LP Girl, Buried this Friday (9/17) via Acrobat Unstable, and new single "Gun Girl" is a dose of discordantly heavy noise punk.

--

LIL UGLY MANE - "PORCELAIN SLIGHTLY" & "INTO A LIFE"

Lil Ugly Mane continues to branch out from his rap roots with these two depressive, emo-y rock songs. He's not really rapping at all on these, but it does kind of fit in with the whole "emo rap" thing, and Lil Ugly Mane does it well.

--

BLOOD LOSS - SURVIVING LIFE IN THE SHADOW OF DEATH

Denver hardcore band Blood Loss dropped this new EP on Convulse Records, and it features four songs that all clock in around a minute. It's a rager.

--

BANOFFEE - "NEVER GET TO FUCK ANY1"

"I wanted the record to track a couple of different emotions. It goes from like, ‘You don't love me enough’ to like, ‘Shit, I'm never gonna have sex like this again’, which is really materialistic and quite funny," Australian avant pop artist Banoffee says of the latest single from her new album, Teartracks, which is due out October 22.

--

KEVIN MORBY - "SUNDOWNER" (4-TRACK DEMO)

“In this demo of 'Sundowner' you’ll notice a few differences from the album version,” says Kevin Morby. “Wait for it!” Morby's A Night At The Little Los Angeles, whicåh features demo versions of his 2020 album Sundowner, is out October 8.

--

DUCKS LTD - "UNDER THE ROLLING MOON" FT THE BETHS

“‘Under The Rolling Moon’ is about trying to be there for a friend who is in a moment of crisis,” says Tom McGreevy, one half of Toronto/NYC duo Ducks Ltd. “Some of the frustration maybe of witnessing someone else’s extremely recognizable self-defeating behaviour, but mostly just the feeling of caring for them, knowing they can be ok and hoping that they can find their way to seeing that." Ducks Ltd's debut album, Modern Fiction, is due October 1 via Carpark.

--

COCO - "COME ALONG"

Coco, aka Maia Friedman (of Dirty Projectors, Uni Ika Ai), Dan Molad (of Lucius, Chimney), and Oliver Hill (of Pavo Pavo, Dustrider), will release their debut album next month and here's another slice of their ethereal pop stylings. "The skeleton of “Come Along” was recorded live, all together, with Oliver on guitar, Maia on drums, and Danny on bass," say the band. "The underlying chord loop plays throughout as other instruments are weaved in one by one, picking up momentum and rolling forward as everything joins in harmony."

--

XENO & OAKLANDER - "AFAR"

Minimal Wave duo Xeno & Oaklander are back with new album Vi/deo on October 22, and new single "Afar" is especially enticing -- bounding, mysterious and decidedly French.

--

THE REDS, PINKS & PURPLES - "DID YOU PUT YOUR SONG UP TODAY?" & "WAITING ON A GHOST TO HAUNT YOU"

"Did you put your song up today?," Glenn Donaldson asks on The Red, Pinks & Purples' new single. "It sounds just like my favorite band." Glenn, who has played in Skygreen Leopards and Art Museums, seems pretty aware of his place in the music world and is having fun with it, and it's pretty damn catchy too.

--

THAO & THE GET DOWN STAY DOWN - "MARROW (STRINGS VERSION)"

Thao & The Get Down Stay Down have announced a deluxe edition of their 2020 album Temple, due out October 29 via Ribbon Music. It includes acoustic and orchestral versions of a few of the album's tracks, including "Marrow," its first single, which also has a new video that's out today. "'Marrow' is a declaration, an apology, a release, and a love song," Thao says. "Until the album Temple, I had not explored nor cultivated the gift and the right of the pure love song, due to many external and internal barriers to me being fully out in my career. I wrote it just before my partner and I got married in late 2019. I knew from the beginning that 'Marrow' would close the album; I knew I would need it to punctuate an end and more importantly, a beginning. I am so thrilled for 'Marrow' to have its own visual life. Shooting this video helped anchor me even more in the love and resolve that propelled 'Marrow.' Endless thanks to director Linda Mai Green and her fantastic team for giving me the opportunity to physically do what I have been trying to figuratively get at for so long: destroy artifice and defense and false altars, tear away shame and guilt strip by strip, and to be light and free enough to join my life and love, already in progress."

--

SALLY ANNE MORGAN - "PRUNE"

Following her debut solo album last year, Sally Anne Morgan is back with a new cassette titled Cups, that will be out October 1 via Thrill Jockey. Unlike the more traditional song structures of her debut, this one is a little more loose and free-flowing. "In many ways my path as a musician has been a slow lesson of turning off my thinking rational mind and learning to trust my body and subconscious,” says Sally. Get a taste via "Prune."

--

ROSCOE ROBINSON - "WHO'S BEEN WARMING MY OVEN"

Soul vet Roscoe Robinson is back with this tongue-in-cheek new single that's out via via Earth Librarie. “While I was out partaking of another man’s bread, my woman was doing a little cookin’ of her own,” Roscoe notes in the song.

--

SPIRIT WAS - "COME BACK UP TO THE HOUSE"

Multi-instrumentalist and illustrator Nick Corbo, formerly of LVL UP, is releasing his debut album as Spirit Was, Heaven's Just a Cloud, and the latest single is "Come Back Up to the House." "This song was inspired by Link Wray’s 1971 S/T album," Nick says. "It’s more daydreaming about homesteading and the balance between your mundane chores and spooky fantasy. I always think about the movie Coraline when I listen to this song."

--

STILL CORNERS - "HEAVY DAYS"

Still Corners , who released new album Last Exit back in January, are back with a new single, "Heavy Days," which adds a dancey beat to the duo's smoky, lonesome road sound. "Sometimes it all feels like too much, there's a lot to take in reading the news all the time," says the group's Tessa Murray. "We wanted to write a reminder to put the phone down now and again and get out there and live life to the fullest while you can."

--

TIP-TOP (JARVIS COCKER) - "ALINE" (CHRISTOPHE COVER)

If you've watched the trailer for Wes Anderson's new movie, The French Dispatch, you may be aware that Jarvis Cocker soundtracks it with a cover of "Aline," a 1966 single by French artist Christophe. It turns out Jarvis has a lot more where that came from, and he'll release an entire album of French pop covers, titled Chansons D’Ennui Tip-Top, that's a companion piece to Anderson's film. It's actually credited to Tip-Top, a fictional French artist from the film and features covers of songs by Serge Gainsbourg, Bridget Bardot, Jacques Dutronc, Françoise Hardy, and more.

--

TV PRIEST - "LIFESIZE"

“‘Lifesize’ is about the worship of the ‘strong man’ image often present in our political and cultural discourse," says frontman Charlie Drinkwater. "One where the patriarchal underpinnings of our society and political structure goes unchallenged. After a particularly gruelling year, when people have looked to leaders for strength, we’ve found instead empty gestures and contempt."

--

SUNTITLE - "BURNING DOWN A DENNY'S"

NJ emo band Suntitle will release a new album on Know Hope Records this fall, and you can read more about lead single "Burning Down A Denny's" here.

--

MONOLORD - "THE WEARY"

Swedish doomers Monolord will release a new album on Relapse this October and you can read more about lead single "The Weary" here.

--

JASON ISBELL & THE 400 UNIT - "DRIVER 8" (R.E.M. COVER)

Jason Isbell is releasing an album of covers of Georgia songs to benefit Black Voters Matter, Stacey Abrams' Fair Fight, and Georgia STAND-UP, and the first single is a cover of R.E.M.'s classic "Driver 8." Read more about it here.

--

SPY - "EXCEPTIONAL AMERICAN"

Bay Area hardcore band Spy will release their sophomore EP Habitual Offender in October and you can read more about lead single "Exceptional American" here.

--

MAKTHAVERSKAN - "THIS TIME"

Swedish post-punks Makthaverskan will release their fourth album in November via Run For Cover, and you can read more about lead single "This Time" here.

--

KMOY - "PRECURE LOVE" (ft. TAPE GIRL)

Kmoy is the ska (and more) project of Kenny Malloy, who plays in Tape Girl's band, and Tape Girl's Beth Rivera also sings on his upcoming debut album The Precure Album, including on this song. Read more about it here.

--

MARISSA NADLER - "IF I COULD BREATHE UNDERWATER" (ft. MARY LATTIMORE)

Marissa Nadler has shared the second single off her anticipated new album The Path of the Clouds, and this one features harpist Mary Lattimore. Pre-order the album on silver vinyl and read more about it here.

--

MY MORNING JACKET - "LOVE LOVE LOVE"

My Morning Jacket have shared a new song off their upcoming self-titled album and you can read more about it here. Pre-order the album on double clear vinyl.

--

ST. VINCENT - "THE NOWHERE INN"

The Annie Clark and Carrie Brownstein co-written The Nowhere Inn, which they both star in, is out Friday, and they've now announced its St. Vincent-penned soundtrack and shared the title track.

--

