32 New Songs Out Today

PISTOL ANNIES - "SNOW GLOBE"

Pistol Annies, the country supergroup of Miranda Lambert, Ashley Monroe, and Angaleena Presley, will release a Christmas album, Hell Of A Holiday, on October 22 via Sony. The first single is the swaggering "Snow Globe."

--

BURNA BOY - "WANT IT ALL" (ft. POLO G)

Afro-fusionist Burna Boy is back with a breezy, rhythmic new single, and he tapped Polo G to inject it with a little melodic Chicago drill.

--

SKIP MARLEY - "VIBE" (ft. POPCAAN)

Skip Marley (son of Cedella, grandson of Bob) is one of his family's latest talented exports, and he returns with a chilled-out new single featuring reigning dancehall king Popcaan.

--

TYLER CHILDERS - "YES I GUESS THEY OUGHTA NAME A DRINK AFTER YOU"

Tyler Childers has shared his contribution to the upcoming Broken Hearts and Dirty Windows: Songs of John Prine, Vol. 2 which also includes contributions from Sturgill Simpson, Brandie Carlile and more. Tyler gives a loving, reverent take on the song.

--

SUBJECTIVE (GOLDIE / JAMES DAVIDSON) - "DASSAI MENACE" & "FATHOMS"

Subjective, the collaborative duo of Goldie and engineer James Davidson, have released a new two-track single. Both tracks are moody bangers with "Dassai Menace" bringing real gravitas.

--

GUSTAF - AUDIO DRAG FOR EGO SLOBS

Brooklyn's Gustaf release their debut album today, which is full of skronky, herky-jerky and danceable post punk, led by the charismatic Lydia Gammill. They're even better live, and will soon be on tour with IDLES.

--

KOKOKO!

Congolese band KOKOKO!, who fashion homemade electronic instruments upcycled from metal, cans, engine parts and plastic containers, are back with this new single that's also featured on the FIFA 22 Soundtrack. “We recorded ‘Donne Moi’ in Brussels just before the pandemic hit, and we are happy it’s finally seeing a release," say the band. "The song is about giving back. Giving, as well as receiving, shouldn’t be always one way.”

--

SHOUT OUT LOUDS - "AS FAR AWAY AS POSSIBLE"

Swedish indie stalwarts Shout Out Louds are back with a new album, their first since 2017's Ease My Mind. House is due out February 18, 2022 via Bud Fox Recordings/Integral/PIAS, and the first single is "As Far Away As Possible," which the band say "had to do with that sensation of being stuck, of longing for a break from the hum-drum of the day-to-day. Maybe a drink, a night out, a simple slip out the back door. Or something more. Anything really. Anything other than this. By dreaming of being as far away as possible, this song shines a light in the expansive darkness."

--

HABIBI - "SOMEWHERE THEY CAN'T FIND US"

Habibi have announced their first single for Kill Rock Stars which will be out as a 7" single on October 29. Produced by Mike Stroud from Ratatat, "Somewhere The Can't Find Us" has real snap and energy.

--

THE GENTLE CYCLE - "WAY UP HIGH" (GALAXIE 500 COVER)

Los Angeles group The Gentle Cycle have recorded a lovely cover of Galaxie 500's "Way Up High" (from This is Our Music) that takes a blissed-out, Sonic Boom approach to the song. Way up high indeed.

--

THE PRETTY EMBERS - "INSIDE"

Nashville trio Pretty Embers have come up with a good, self-descriptive name for their group, as they make lush, warm dreampop. Their debut album, Under, will be out October 29 and you can get a taste with "Inside."

--

BINO RIDEAUX - "LEMME FIND OUT" (ft. RODDY RICCH)

Bino Rideaux and Roddy Ricch are both melodic rappers with recent breakouts, and their styles go well together on this new song.

--

CAITLIN ROSE - "WHATCHOO" & "ONLY LIES"

Nashville musician Caitlin Rose is celebrating the (belated) tenth anniversary of her 2010 album Own Side Now with a deluxe remastered edition featuring two new tracks, "Whatchoo" and "Only Lies." About the latter, she says, "In 2008 I was leaning hard into 'classic' and 'cosmic country,' George Jones, Gram Parsons, early Ronstadt recordings, in a very unironic way," Caitlin says. "Even though it wasn’t my only influence I felt pressure that country was what I was supposed to be doing, my take on it was no doubt kind of quirky, but it came naturally to me. It was easy and fun but I knew I still hadn’t found my own direction. Jordan Lehning who co-wrote the song inspired me to dig deeper, musically, melodically. He pulled me out of a creative rut I didn’t even know I was in. It was an uncomfortable growth period, and while he didn’t produce Own Side, he was still a huge influence on my own artistic evolution. To me, the song itself is a perfect take on the end of a romantic relationship that exists within a creative one. A necessary emotional cynicism that gets you through to the other side."

--

JPEGMAFIA - "HAZARD DUTY PAY!"

Rapper/producer JPEGMAFIA returns with an appealing new song that finds him hopping between various flows over a psychedelic soul sample.

--

KATY B - "OPEN WOUND" FT. JAZ KARIS

London alt-pop artist Katy B has a new EP, Peace and Offerings, due out October 29, and the latest single is the soulful "Open Wound," featuring Jaz Karis. "I think I consciously leaned into my RnB side more on this project," Katy says. "With the clubs being closed, it reflects what I’d be listening to and vibing to at home. My top ten songs are classic RnB songs, I’m a nostalgia head and I wanted to bring that throwback feel to the music."

--

WALE - "POKE IT OUT" (ft. J. COLE)

Wale releases his new album Folarin II on October 22 via Warner, and it'll include the upbeat, percussive funk-rap of "Pole It Out," which features an in-the-pocket verse from J. Cole.

--

PRESSURE CRACKS (FEVER 333, LETLIVE) - "CANCEL COUTURE" (ft. EIGHTEEN VISIONS' JAMES HART)

Pressure Cracks, the hardcore band fronted by Jason Aalon Butler (of letlive. and The Fever 333), have put out a bludgeoning new single, and this one features another veteran hardcore vocalist, Eighteen Visions' James Hart.

--

GOV'T MULE - "SNATCH IT BACK AND HOLD IT"

Gov't Mule have shared the second single off their upcoming blues album Heavy Load Blues, and this one's an eight-minute electric blues jam that takes on the Junior Wells standard "Snatch It Back and Hold It" and injects an original mid-section called "Hold It Back." Hear the album version on streaming and watch the live-in-studio video below.

--

LO(U)SER - "THINGS ARE GETTING WORSE" (ft. SUBURBAN LEGENDS)

Music video director Chris Graue has released a new song with his ska solo project Lo(u)ser, and this one was made with help from Orange County ska vets Suburban Legends. It's a fun upbeat song, and as you'd expect from Chris, it comes with a very entertaining video.

--

SOM - "EVERYTHING I WANTED" (BILLIE EILISH COVER)

Post-metal band SOM (members of Caspian, Junius, and Constants) have covered Billie Eilish's "Everything I Wanted," and they turn it into a heavy, spacey rock song that's still recognizable as Billie's song.

--

CHARLES IRWIN - "OUT OF TOUCH"

Florida post-punk band Charles Irwin just put out their new album On the Floor. You can hear the whole thing here and get a taste from the hazy, breezy opening track "Out of Touch."

--

SKINNY LISTER - "A MATTER OF LIFE & LOVE"

UK folk punks Skinny Lister have announced a new album, A Matter Of Life & Love, due October 22 via Xtra Mile, and here's the bright, upbeat title track.

--

BANDGANG LONNIE BANDS - "HOT" (ft. EST GEE & THE BIG HOMIE)

Detroit rapper BandGang Lonnie Bands will release a new album, Hard 2 Kill, on October 7 via TF Entertainment, and it'll include this dark, brooding new song with EST Gee and The Big Homie.

--

DANG!T - "SPLIT AT THE SEAMS" (ft. OMNIGONE & FLYING RACCOON SUIT)

Omnigone frontman (and former Link 80 member) Adam Davis and Flying Raccoon Suit's horn section join Dang!t on this new horn-fueled hardcore punk ripper. Read more here.

--

THE ALCHEMIST - "MIRACLE BABY" (ft. MAVI)

The Alchemist is releasing a second volume of his guest-filled This Thing of Ours EP series next week, and the excellent first single features MAVI. Read more here.

--

JASON ISBELL - "MIDNIGHT TRAIN TO GEORGIA" (ft. BRITTNEY SPENCER)

Here's the second single from Jason Isbell's upcoming Georgia charity covers album, which you can read more about here.

--

MASTODON - "TEARDRINKER"

Mastodon have shared the second single off their upcoming album Hushed and Grim, and you can read more about it here.

--

TOUCHE AMORE - "PERSIST" (DEMO)

Touche Amore have released the demos for their 2020 album Lament, including one song that didn't end up making the album, "Persist." Read more about it here.

--

MOGWAI 'TAKE SIDES' REMIX EP (IDLES, NEW ORDER, MORE)

Mogwai has released a digital EP of remixes titled Take Sides. It features an IDLES remix of "Midnight Fix," an Other Two (aka New Order's Stephen Morris & Gillian Gilbert) remix of "Ritchie Sacramento," and an Alessandro Cortini rework of "Fuck Off Money."

--

PHOEBE BRIDGERS - "THAT FUNNY FEELING" (BO BURNHAM COVER)

Phoebe Bridgers has been covering Bo Burnham's "That Funny Feeling" (from his Inside Netflix special) live since she started doing shows again -- like at Governors Ball -- and now she's released a studio version. The cover is available exclusively through her Bandcamp for Bandcamp Friday and all proceeds from the sale of the song will go to Texas Abortion Funds.

--

ZANDER SCHLOSS - "SONG ABOUT SONGS"

“This is my polar opposite version of punk rock," Circle Jerks bassist Zander Schloss says about his first solo album. "Punk rock is volume and anger and speed. I wanted to do space and vulnerability and excruciating, almost subconscious emotions, things that I feel so deeply that I would never say them out loud.”

--

ELBOW - "THE SELDOM SEEN KID"

Elbow's new album Flying Dream 1 is out next month, and they've just shared the first single. It's titled "The Seldom Seen Kid," which Elbow fans will recognize as the title of their Mercury Prize-winning 2008 album. Like the album, the song is named for Manchester musician Bryan Glancy, who died in 2006. Set against a woodwind backing, "The Seldom Seen Kid" is a gorgeous first taste of the album.

--

