32 New Songs Out Today

AUGUST BURNS RED - "SANTA CLAUS IS COMING TO TOWN"

Happy holidays! Here's an instrumental metalcore cover of "Santa Claus Is Coming To Town."

MERLYN WOOD (of BROCKHAMPTON) - "S.Y.K."

Brockhampton's Merlyn Wood has put out his first solo single in four years, and it's a loud, in-your-face song (produced by Connie) that's just as appealing as his work with Brockhampton.

BABY TATE - "DUNGAREES"

As mentioned, the soundtrack to Halle Berry's directorial debut Bruised was executive produced by Berry and Cardi B and it features an all-female cast of rappers. Here's the latest single, an infectiously minimal song from Baby Tate (fka Yung Baby Tate).

ERICA BANKS - "DESIGNER"

Texas rapper Erica Banks (who's also on the Bruised soundtrack, but not with this song) prominently samples Crime Mob's "Stilettos (Pumps)" on her bold, brash new song "Designer."

SAWEETIE - "GET IT GIRL"

Saweetie is also on the Bruised soundtrack, but this new song is from a different, equally cool soundtrack: the one for the ongoing fifth and final season of Issa Rae's Insecure. The song is a little more subtle than the bangers she's best known for, but no less effective.

LIL ZAY OSAMA - "MURDERZONE" (ft. EST GEE)

Chicago rapper Lil Zay Osama just released his new album Trench Baby 2, and one of the major highlights is opening track "Murderzone," which pairs Zay with fast-rising Louisville rapper EST Gee.

POLO G - "BAD MAN (SMOOTH CRIMINAL)"

Polo G will release a deluxe edition of Hall of Fame on December 3, and it'll include this new song, which turns Michael Jackson's "Smooth Criminal" into a Chicago drill song.

SMINO - "I DESERVE"

St. Louis rapper Smino has returned with a new single, "I Deserve," an appealing blend of melodic sing-rapping and jazzy keys.

WIEGEDOOD - "NOW WILL ALWAYS BE"

Belgian black metal band Wiegedood (members of Oathbreaker and Amenra) will release new album There’s Always Blood At The End Of The Road on January 14 via Century Media, and here's an eight-minute track that mixes black metal with drone and throat-singing.

ALL AWAY LOU - "THE NEVER END"

Lou Hanman (Caves, RVIVR, Thin Lips, Worriers, etc) recently launched her new project All Away Lou with the debut single "Looks Right," and now she's released the second single, "The Never End," which is another appealing dose of catchy, punky indie rock.

VADO - "WHITE TOES"

Longtime Cam'ron affiliate Vado will release Long Run Vol. 2 on December 10 via Long Run/DMG, and it features appearances by Lloyd Banks, Jim Jones, Dave East and 38 Spesh. It'll include new single "White Toes," which feels straight out of the early 2000s New York rap era that Vado rose to prominence during.

VOICES - "METHODS OF MADNESS"

Hard-to-pin-down UK heavy band Voices have shared another single off their upcoming album Breaking the Trauma Bond (due 11/26 via Church Road), and this shapeshifting song pulls from prog, metal, goth, and more.

BERNER - "DRAPED UP" (ft. FUTURE)

San Francisco rapper Berner has announced a new album, GOTTI, which features several audio clips of the infamous gangster/mob leader John Gotti with the blessing of the Gotti family. It also features Future, Rick Ross, Nas, Jadakiss, Rod Wave, Conway the Machine, Styles P, Benny the Butcher, Ty Dolla $ign, and more. Here's lead single "Draped Up" with Future.

FRIDAY NIGHT CRU - "876" & "COME GIMMIE" (ft. RUNKUS & TRUVI)

Genre-defying Jamaican duo Friday Night Cru break down the barriers between rap, reggae, Afrobeats, and R&B on this new two-song single.

ROYAL BLU MEETS THE AUTOS - "DANCEHALL SESSION"

Royal Blu, one of the leaders of the current reggae revival, has teamed with production collective The Autos for a new song with an upbeat, timeless feel. "I wrote this song at a time that felt like ‘peak pandemic/quarantine’ in Jamaica," Blu said. "The riddim gave me this ‘big festival in Europe’ type of feel, so I envisioned being on a stage."

BROKEN HEAD - "SUGAR"

Massachusetts band Broken Head channel an array of '90s rock sounds (post-hardcore, shoegaze, alt-rock) on this new single for Sunday Drive Records. If you miss that era, this nostalgia-inducing song scratches the itch.

COUSIN STIZZ - "LETHAL WEAPON"

Boston rapper Cousin Stizz follows his recent comeback single "Say Dat" with "Lethal Weapon," which pairs a hazy delivery from Stizz with a bass-heavy rhythm and glistening jazz keys.

NHC (DAVE NAVARRO, TAYLOR HAWKINS, & CHRIS CHANEY) - “DEVIL THAT YOU KNOW” & “LAZY EYES”

Supergroup power trio NHC -- Dave Navarro (Jane's Addiction), Taylor Hawkins (Foo Fighters) and Chris CHaney (Jane's Addiction) -- are back with two new songs, both of which feature Hawkins on lead vocals. There's a glammy '70s vibe going on here and the songs will appear on NHC's debut album due next year.

WOW - "FALENE"

All the way from Bologna, Italy, noir-ish quartet WOW have announced their new album Falene that will be out December 10 via Maple Death. Get an early taste down the dark alley that is the nine-minute title track.

KRAMER - "ALLEN GINSBERG - AT APOLLINAIRE'S GRAVE"

"'At Apollinaire's Grave' has always been one of my favorite poems by Allen Ginsberg," writes about this track from his album Words & Music. "I'd seen/heard him read it at St Marks Church more than once in the 1980's (including one time in particular, when Gregory Corso was heckling him from the crowd), but I had never heard this Library of Congress recording of him reading it until Michael Minzer sent it to me. When Allen and I were working together at Noise New York in 1987 on a song called 'Dear M,' I had told him that I'd wanted to compose music for his ode to Apollinaire, but we'd just never got around to it, as our respective schedules just never coincided. He was the hardest working poet on earth, always accessible to any young writer or poet, looking for guidance. And now he is gone. But his words will never die, and the gentle thunder of his voice rings eternal. Few poets wielded the kind of power Allen possessed. He was Zeus tossing words of lightning down from Olympus, like so many raindrops. I was lucky enough to have been caught up in a few of those storms, at least for a little while."

NPC (GRIMES & CHRIS LAKE) - "A DRUG FROM GOD"

Grimes has formed an AI girl group -- of course she has -- that are called NPC. Who else is in NPC? It could be you. According to the press release, its members "are infinite in number and can be voted in or out, except for core members such as the baby Warnymph." This is the first single, a collab with house producer Chris Lake.

M.I.A. - "BABYLON"

M.I.A.'s new single is armed with a sample of Boney M's "Rivers of Babylon." Watch the full video here.

SUBJECTIVE (GOLDIE & JAMES DAVIDSON) - "SUNLIGHT" FT LADY BLACKBIRD

Subjective, the duo of jungle / drum and bass great Goldie and James Davidson, have announced a new album, ‘The Start of No Regret,‘ that will be out March 25. Here's the new single ft Lady Blackbird on lead vocals.

JUICE WRLD - "ALREADY DEAD"

A second posthumous album from emo-rap trailblazer Juice WRLD called Fighting Demons will arrive on December 10, and it'll feature new song "Already Dead," which you can read more about here.

HOSTILITIES - "CORNERED"

Portland hardcore band Hostilities are gearing up to release their debut album No Cowards on Bullet Tooth, the new label started by Trustkill Records founder Josh Grabelle, and you can read more about lead single "Cornered" here.

BURNING SPEAR - "MOMMY"

Reggae legend Burning Spear has shared the first official single off his first album in over a decade, and you can read more about it here.

RICK ROSS - "OUTLAWZ" (ft. JAZMINE SULLIVAN & 21 SAVAGE)

Rick Ross will release his new album Richer Than I Ever Been on December 10, and you can read more about lead single "Outlawz" here.

FAILURE - "HEADSTAND"

Heavy shoegaze pioneers Failure have announced a new album, Wild Type Droid, due December 3, and you can read more about lead single "Headstand" here.

TAYLOR SWIFT - "NOTHING NEW" (ft. PHOEBE BRIDGERS)

Taylor Swift's re-recorded Taylor Version of Red also features some previously unreleased songs, including "Nothing New," which Taylor wrote, recorded, and shelved when she was 22, but now turned into a Phoebe Bridgers duet with co-production from The National's Aaron Dessner. Read more about it here.

BEYONCÉ - "BE ALIVE"

Beyoncé has released her first new song in over a year, "Be Alive," and you can read more about it here.

