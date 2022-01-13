32 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

FRANK TURNER - "A WAVE ACROSS A BAY" (SCOTT HUTCHISON TRIBUTE)

Frank Turner has shared a new song off his upcoming album FTHC, and it's a very touching tribute to the late Frightened Rabbit frontman Scott Hutchison. "I still miss my friend Scott everyday," Frank said. "His passing left such a huge hole in so many lives. I wrote this song in his honour and memory — it was hard to write and record, but I think it does the man some small justice." The song's also coming out on a 7" single that raises money for the Hutchison family's mental health charity Tiny Changes.

--

KORN - "FORGOTTEN"

Korn have shared the second single off their upcoming 14th album Requiem, and it's a nu metal rager that sounds straight out of the band's late '90s era. The album is up for pre-order on limited silver vinyl.

--

FKA TWIGS - "JEALOUSY" (ft. REMA)

FKA twigs explores Afrobeats on her new Rema collab "Jealousy," which is off her new mixtape Caprisongs which arrives at midnight.

--

TEARS FOR FEARS - "BREAK THE MAN"

“‘Break The Man’ is about a strong woman, and breaking the patriarchy," says Curt Smith of Tears for Fears' new single. "I feel that a lot of the problems we’ve been having as a country and even worldwide to a certain degree has come from male dominance. It’s a song about a woman who is strong enough to break the man. For me, that would be an answer to a lot of the problems in the world – a better male-female balance.” The Tipping Point, Tears for Fears' first album in 17 years, will be out February 25.

--

MOLLY NILSSON - "SWEET SMELL OF SUCCESS"

Swedish artist Molly Nilsson released her 10th album, Extreme, tomorrow -- while you wait for the whole thing to drop here's the beautifully shot video for swaying highlight "Sweet Smell of Success."

--

!!! (CHK CHK CHK) - "ALL I WANTED WAS A PHOTOGRAPH"

Brooklyn dancepunk mainstays !!!'s new single was created for the Song Confessional podcast. “The exciting thing about Song Confessional is that you really never know what you’re going to get because the stories and musical genres are different every time,” writes co-host Zac Catanzaro. “Every episode takes us on a communal journey where you hear the inspiration first, then you get the completed song before finally hearing the artist take you through the creation process.” Lyrically, this song was inspired by "a true story involving an AK-47, an ill-advised joke, and the resulting tense visit from the Secret Service."

--

YEULE - "TOO DEAD INSIDE"

"'Too Dead Inside' has a vocal flow that's kind of like a soft-spoken confession," yeule says of the Danny L Harle-produced latest single from their new album, Glitch Princess. "I thought it was interesting to use a jungle beat for a song within the yeule sonic sphere. I think I wanted to see if lyricism had potential to pull a shiny, new, up-beat aesthete into a darker realm. Some days I find myself having little to no reaction to things that happen, good or bad. It's as though I just close off from everything. I might as well be a ghost. I'm watching everything from above, detached from reality. I watched someone die before, and they really wanted to live. A lot of the time, we like to say we're dead inside. I think it's the way we cope, because it's just too familiar and too convenient to be absent. I think I always had a lust for life despite romanticising death often. When something happens to you that leaves an imprint, a deep scar, it takes the reaction threshold of emotion away. On some glimmering days, I see it come back. And when beautiful things happen, it can be very beautiful. Just like how ugly it can be."

--

HURRAY FOR THE RIFF RAFF - "PIERCED ARROWS"

The latest single from Hurray for the Riff Raff's new album, Life on Earth, is the anthemic "Pierced Arrows," which Alynda Segarra calls "a heartbreak song, lost in the realm of memory. Being stuck in the past, and finding the rapidly changing world uncanny and bizarre. Trying to outrun trauma. Finding a meeting place between tough and tender. Memory replaying inside/beside you, triggering fight or flight responses."

--

ME REX - "SKIN IT ITCHES"

UK indie band ME REX have shared another track off their upcoming EP Pterodactyl (due 2/4 via Big Scary Monsters), and this one starts out with a mathy-yet-glistening sound that's kinda like early Minus the Bear, before turning into a driving, anthemic indie rock song.

--

METHYL ETHEL - "PROOF" FT. STELLA DONNELLY

Methyl Ethel announced a new album, Are You Haunted?, due out February 18 via Future Classic. They've shared a new single, "Proof," featuring fellow Austrlian artist Stella Donnelly. "Stella is one of the most truth-telling artists I’ve ever heard," Jake Webb says of the collaboration, and Donnelly adds, "It made for a perfect match. Working on ‘Proof’ with Jake felt like being invited to the set of your favourite movie, such an insightful and wonderful experience.”

--

BLOOD COMMAND - "NUNS, GUNS & COWBOYS"

Norwegian arena punks Blood Command have announced their first album with new vocalist Nikki Brumen (ex-Pagan), Praise Armageddonism, ddue July 1 via Hassle Records. The first single is "Nuns, Guns & Cowboys," which finds the band sounding as loud, heavy, and bombastic as ever.

--

VENOM PRISON - "NEMESIS"

UK melodic death metal/metalcore band Venom Prison have shared another track off upcoming LP Erebos, which arrives 2/4 via Century Media. You can pre-order the album on limited emerald green vinyl.

--

AUTHOR & PUNISHER - "MAIDEN STAR"

One-man industrial band Author & Punisher (aka Tristan Shone) has shared another track off his upcoming album Krüller (due 2/11 via Relapse), which was made with Tool's rhythm section. This one injects Author & Punisher's aggressive electronics with a heavy dream pop vibe, and the result is very cool stuff.

--

BINKER & MOSES - "ACCELEROMETER OVERDOSE" & "FEED INFINITE"

UK jazz duo Binker & Moses (aka Binker Golding and Moses Boyd) are releasing their first album in five years, Feeding The Machine, on February 25 via Gearbox, and two singles are out now: the nearly-10-minute "Accelerometer Overdose" and the nearly nine-minute "Feed Infinite," both of which take the listener on a vast, stunning journey.

--

EMILY WELLS - "LOVE SAVES THE DAY"

Violinist, singer, composer, and producer Emily Wells has a new album, Regards to the End, on the way, due out February 25 via Thesis & Instinct. The latest single is the lushly orchestrated "Love Saves the Day," written for David Buckel. "Songs can move through the stories of other people as a means to finding our own," Emily says. "I was beset with grief upon David’s death, not because I knew him personally or because I have any claim to his life or story, but rather through a quiet empathy that is, simply, human. In researching David I became interested in the stories of other people who’d chosen politically motivated self-immolation and each kept me following this knotty thread of humanism. Humanism and desperation, and a belief that this act of self-sacrifice was itself their only hope of getting our attention and more urgently, our action."

--

NITE - "ACHERON"

NITE's sophomore album Voices of the Kronian Moon comes out March 25 via Season of Mist, and if you're into stuff like Tribulation and Cloak, you should check out the blackened arena metal of "Acheron."

--

SUN JUNE - "REMINDED"

The expanded edition of Sun June's 2021 album Somewhere, Somewhere+3, is due out tomorrow (1/14) via Run for Cover and Keeled Scales, and they've shared one final new single ahead of its release, the folky, mellow "Reminded." "'Reminded’ is about being captivated by someone you have a bad history with and wanting to reconcile with past mistakes, despite it being the most unhealthy decision," Laura Colwell says. "It’s about gazing narrowly into an old flame... Basically, it’s the sexiest song we’ve ever written. The song leans so far into romance that we thought it would be fun to add some sax. Justin got to arrange it all, and then we had local saxophonist David Alvarez (from Medellin Collection, and Hyah!) lay it down."

--

JACQUES GREENE - "TAURUS"

Electronic musician Jacques Greene hails from Canada but channels the sounds of UK garage, and he puts a gorgeously ambient, trip-hop-esque spin on that genre with "Taurus," the first single off his upcoming EP Fantasy (due January 28 via LuckyMe).

--

LUSTMORD & GODFLESH - "ASHEN"

Lustmord is releasing a box set, The Other, which is based around his 2008 album [ O T H E R ] and which also features Lustmord tracks interpreted by other artists, including Ulver, Enslaved, Godflesh, Zola Jesus, Bohren & Der Club Of Gore, Neurosis' Steve Von Till, Ihsahn, Jaye Jayle, Jo Quail, Spotlights, Katatonia's Jonas Renkse, Alexander Hacke's [Einstürzende Neubauten] new band hackedepiciotto, Mono, The Ocean, Årabrot, and Crown. The first single is Godflesh's noisy, eerie spin on "Ashen." The box comes out April 1 via Pelagic.

--

BUKE AND GASE & RAHRAH GABOR - "TASTE UP"

Experimental duo Buke and Gase and NJ rapper Rahrah Gabor are releasing a new collaborative EP, Buke and Gase + Rahrah Gabor EP, due out February 11 via Brasslands. Arone Dyer calls it an "experimental collaboration between 3 individual creators, like a Tinder thruple date that goes well enough to consider having dinner and asking about each other’s middle names." The first single is "Taste Up," about which Gabor says, "I'm advising people on how to step up their taste!"

--

RUSS RANKIN (GOOD RIDDANCE) - "BABEL"

Good Riddance frontman Russ Rankin is releasing a solo album, Come Together Fall Apart, on January 28 via SBÄM Records, and "Babel" is a fine example of Russ' ability to churn out classic-style folk rock with punk grit.

--

COLATURA - "TEAM SPORT"

NYC indie rock band Colatura will release their debut album, And Then I’ll Be Happy, on April 22. New single "Team Sport" is a dreamy, warm treat in the dead of winter.

--

DAISY GLAZE - "CALL ME MIDNIGHT"

Daisy Glaze, the duo of Alix Brown (Angry Angles w/ Jay Reatard, Golden Triangle) and Louis Epstein (HITS, Jump Into The Gospel), are gearing up to release their self-titled debut album on February 25. The album was produced by Sonic Boom and "Call Me Midnight" is the dark hazy new single.

--

BESHKEN - "SOCIAL SUICIDE"

NYC group Beshken will release their sophomore LP, Pantomime, on February 18 via MATH Interactive. New single "Social Suicide" taps into some '90s drum-n-bass vibes and the animated video features "Beshken's performative animated alter ego, Mimo, as he goes on an action packed adventure to save himself and those he love."

--

BORTS MINORTS + HUG VICTIM - "FUCKBALL JOHNSON"

SF's wonderful oddball Borts Minorts (Christopher Carlone) and Hug Victim (Timo Ellis) have teamed up for new album Brut! which is named after the after-shave lotion. "Fuckball Johnson" is totally weird and is best experiences in it's not exactly safe for work music video:

--

CHAI - "WHOLE"

CHAI have shared a new single, "Whole," which is also the theme song to new Japanese romantic comedy/drama series, Koi-senu Futari. Funky in a Chic sort of way, the song has CHAI making a plea for us to accept each other's differences.

-

IMARHAN - "ADAR NEWLAN" FT GRUFF RHYS

Tuareg band Imarhan's new album features a number of collaborations, including Super Furry Animals frontman Gruff Rhys on “Adar Newlan.” It's a sublime merger of styles, voices and languages that really soars.

--

MUSE - "WON'T STAND DOWN"

Over-the-top rock trio Muse are back with a new single. "Won't Stand Down" is a typically bombastic production that sounds like they're swinging beyond the stadium.

--

ROBERT GLASPER - "BLACK SUPERHERO" (ft. KILLER MIKE, BJ THE CHICAGO KID & BIG K.R.I.T.)

Robert Glasper has finally revealed details for Black Radio III, along with this new single, which you can read about here.

--

ANGEL OLSEN - "SOMETHING ON YOUR MIND" (KAREN DALTON COVER)

In conjunction with Light in the Attic's 50th anniversary edition of Karen Dalton's In My Own Time, Angel Olsen has released an excellent cover of "Something on Your Mind," which you can read about here.

--

WISH KIT - "MILLER LITE"

Denton, Texas' Wish Kit released this new single which kinda falls somewhere between Dinosaur Jr's fuzzed-out slacker rock and R.E.M.'s breezy jangle pop. Read more about it here.

--

DARK MEDITATION - "DESOLATION DAYS"

Seattle's Dark Meditation describe themselves as "the bastard amalgamation of Venom and Judas Priest fighting it out on the Sunset Strip while Danzig and King Diamond cheer them on," and for a more modern comparison, they're also a little like Ghost. Read more about their new single here.

--

