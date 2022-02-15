32 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

FLY ANAKIN - "BLACK BE THE SOURCE" (ft. PINK SIIFU & BILLZ EGYPT)

Fly Anakin is a little less than a month away from releasing his new album Frank, and today brings new single "Black Be the Source," a soulful, psychedelic, underground rap song that "postures the often undervalued contributions of Black artistry as the blueprint for popular culture today" and comes with a similarly themed, equally powerful video directed by Jabari Canada.

VEIN.FM - "WAVERY"

Vein.fm's anticipated sophomore album This World Is Going To Ruin You arrives 3/4 via Closed Casket Activities/Nuclear Blast (splatter vinyl pre-order), and after showing off their hardcore/metalcore side on the first two singles, "Wavery" finds them diving into their Deftonesy side and churning out shoegazy alt-metal.

FOO FIGHTERS - "MARCH OF THE INSANE"

This is a song from Foo Fighters' upcoming musical horror comedy Studio 666. It's technically credited to Dream Widow ("From their never released self-titled album") and is full-on thrash. The movie's out February 25.

IBIBIO SOUND MACHINE - "PROTECTION FROM EVIL"

Here's another banger from Ibibio Sound Machine's upcoming fourth album, Electricity, which was produced by Hot Chip. Singer Eno Williams rants atop some serious electro grooves here.

TV PRIEST - "ONE EASY THING"

"Writing ‘One Easy Thing’ was key to unlocking a more direct and personal approach to our songwriting," says TV Priest frontman Charlie Drinkwater. "It’s about dealing with the small things of everyday life; the anxiety, pressures, and battles inside your own headspace - and not being afraid to show this in our songs.” In the song's video, directed by Joe Wheatley, Drinkwater plays a 15th century knight who is prone to expressive dancing. This is an early taste of TV Priest's new album which is due later this year via Sub Pop.

TRACE AMOUNT - "ANXIOUS AWAKENINGS"

Trace Amount, the industrial project of Brandon Gallagher (Coarse, Funeral Fires, Old Wounds), has just announced his debut album, Anti Body Language, due April 15 via former Dillinger Escape Plan vocalist Greg Puciato and visual artist Jesse Draxler's label Federal Prisoner. Along with the announcement comes "Anxious Awakenings," a harsh, abrasive song but also some of Trace Amount's most accessible stuff yet.

DEAF CLUB - "IF YOU EAT A RAT, IT MIGHT TASTE GOOD"

Having just released their debut LP Productive Disruption last month, the Justin Pearson-fronted chaotic hardcore supergroup Deaf Club have already announced a new EP, Bad Songs Forever, due May 6 via Pearson's Three One G label. Lead single "If You Eat A Rat, It Might Taste Good" is yet another rager from a band who just can't seem to stop making 'em.

DELIA MESHLIR - "DIRTY COLORS"

Switzerland's Delia Meshlir is releasing her debut LP, Calling the Unknown, on March 18 via Ba Da Bing, and the the latest single is the grungy "Dirty Colors," which recalls early PJ Harvey. "This song is about getting up and overcoming what people think of you," Delia says. "It’s an encouragement to follow your intuitions, not letting yourself down and being proud of who we truly are."

GILDED AGE - THE MORAL HIGH GROUND IS A DESERT ISLAND EP

One of 2021's most interesting screamo releases was Gilded Age's Voices, which featured several woman-identifying, non-binary, and BIPOC guest vocalists to write and sing incisive protest songs about sexism and sexual assault. Now, the Portland, OR band have put out a new four-song EP with their own vocals, and it's another offering of powerful, unique screamo.

ATAMEO - IT SURE IS SAD TO HOPE FOR THE BEST WHILE EXPECTING THE WORST

Need more '90s/early '00s-style screamo? Check out this new record from Israeli band Atameo, out now on Middle-Man/Zegema Beach.

GOOD LOOKS - "VISION BOARDS"

Chicago band Good Looks have shared another single from their upcoming album Bummer Year that's out April 8 via Keeled Scale. "Vision Boards" is a nice slice of low flame indie rock, while the video tells the tale of pancake that escapes from a diner to live free in the world. No, really.

KRISTINE LESCHPER (FKA MOTHERS) - "ALL THAT YOU EVER WANTED"

Kristine Leschper, who used to record under the name Mothers, will release The Opening, Or Closing of a Door on March 4 via ANTI-. “This one was written by Matthew Anderegg, something he showed me years ago," Kristine says of "All That You Ever Wanted," adding, "I knew it was special the first time I heard it. When I was working on my album, I remembered the song and asked if I could attempt my own version, which actually includes some of the synthesizers from his original recording,”

CHUBBY AND THE GANG - WHO LOVES YA (COUP D'ÉTAT)

Chubby and The Gang released a new EP, Labour of Love, as a Valentine to their fans featuring three new chunks of gritty, melodic, punk.

DEATH CAB FOR CUTIE - "WAITING FOR THE SUNRISE" (YOKO ONO COVER)

The Ben Gibbard-curated Ocean Child: Songs of Yoko Ono covers album is out on Friday, and ahead of its release Ben has shared his own entry, a rendition of Yoko's 1973 song "Waiting For the Sunrise" by Death Cab for Cutie.

SHENSEEA - "R U THAT" (ft. 21 SAVAGE)

Rising dancehall star Shenseea follows "Lick" ft. Megan Thee Stallion with another song off her upcoming debut album ALPHA, "R U That." This one also features a big guest rapper (21 Savage) and it finds Shenseea continuing to blur the lines between Jamaican dancehall and American rap.

CONVERGE - "LOCUST REIGN (REDEUX)"

Converge are putting out a remixed, remastered version of their side of their 1999 split with Agoraphobic Nosebleed, The Poacher Diaries, on March 18, and here's the "redux" version of "Locust Reign."

THESE ARMS ARE SNAKES - "CAMERA SHY"

Experimental post-hardcore band These Arms Are Snakes have announced a new rarities comp, Duct Tape & Shivering Crows, due 4/15 via Suicide Sqeeze, and the first single is "Camera Shy," wwich originally appeared on the band's split with Russian Circles and gets a new Bradley Hale-directed video.

HATCHIE - "GIVING THE WORLD AWAY"

Harchie's new album Giving The World Away is due out next month (pre-order on coke bottle clear vinyl), and she's shared the title track, which she says "is about being gentle with yourself in the throes of depression. We made a simple lyric video with analogue effects to let the lyrics of the song speak for themselves.”

COOPER KENWARD - "IN DUE TIME"

L.A. singer-songwriter Cooper Kenward makes mellow, folky indie rock that's in the same orbit as Andy Shauf. This is an early taste of his debut album.

HAUNTED SUMMER - "YOU PUT MY LOVE OUT THE DOOR" (DANIEL JOHNSTON COVER)

Haunted Summer have shared this lovely, wistful cover of Daniel Johnston's "You Put My Love Out the Door," which is on their forthcoming album Whole that will be out in June. The videos is lovely too. "We wanted it to feel like you were in another world," says the band's John Seasons. "We were truly blessed with the weather playing a starring role in the video — giving us all aspects of its beauty."

BLACK DRESSES - FORGET YOUR OWN FACE

Black Dresses, the duo of Toronto's Devi McCallion and Ada Rook, have continued to release music after breaking up, and a year after their last album, 2021's Forever In Your Heart came out, they share Forget Your Own Face.

ROMERO - "TURN IT ON!"

Melbourne band Romero make riffy, garagey power-pop straight out of 1978. They've just announced their debut album, Turn it On!, which will be out April 8 via Cool Death Records / Feel It. The first single is the title track, a bit of twin lead vamping a la Thin Lizzy. o head to the nearest dancefloor, and turn it on. Alanna Oliver reflects on the catalyst moment: “I was watching a Debbie Harry documentary and one of the quotes was ‘she just gets on stage and she turns it on’," says frontwoman Alanna Oliver." As soon as I heard this I paused it and started writing. The lyrics flowed effortlessly. It was such a simple idea to channel that inner power. When I sing this song I am now a woman who knows what she wants and how to get it”.

KURT VILE - “LIKE EXPLODING STONES”

Kurt Vile has announced a new album, (watch my moves), which will be out April 15 via Verve. (Preorder it on vinyl.) The album features 14 Vile originals and a cover of Bruce Springsteen's "Wages of Sin," and the first single is "Like Exploding Stones." The blissed-out, seven-minute track features Sun Ra Arkestra's James Stewart and a fair amount of synthesizer.

BEACH HOUSE - "HURTS TO LOVE"

Beach House‘s new album Once Twice Melody is out this Friday via Sub Pop. Here's one last early taste before you can consume the whole thing.

BOB MOULD - THE OCEAN EP

Bob Mould has just released a new live EP titled The Ocean, which features three solo acoustic live performances that were originally recorded for NPR’s World Café Live.

JON SPENCER & THE HITMAKERS - "JUNK MAN"

Jon Spencer & the HITtmakers, the band which includes Bob Bert, Sam Coomes, and M Sord, have announced their new album, Spencer Gets It Lit!, which will be out April 1 via In the Red. The first single is the typically rambunctious "Junk Man," which is powered by Coomes' grimy organ riff.

PINK MOUNTAINTOPS - "LIGHTS OF THE CITY"

Black Mountain frontman Stephen McBean is back with Peacock Pools, his first Pink Mountaintops album in eight years, which will be out May 6 via ATO. The album features Steven MacDonald (Redd Kross), Dale Crover (Melvins), and others and this is the first single.

JANE INC - "CONTORTIONISTS"

Jane Inc, aka Toronto musician Carlyn Bezic who has played in US Girls and other groups, released her excellent debut album last year and has just announced its follow-up, Faster Than I Can Take which will be out April 22 via Telephone Explosion Records. The first single and video from the album is "Contortionists," which features backing vocals by Dorothea Pass and feels like it could've emanated from the Prince universe in 1984, starting off sultry and ethereal before beat kicks in halfway through and sending it onto the dancefloor.

SUNROT - "21%"

NJ sludge band Sunrot have signed to Prosthetic and they're working on a new album for the label, but first here's a new single, "21%." Read more about it here.

LUSTMORD & IHSHAN - "DARK AWAKENING"

Lustmord has shared the Ihsahn rework from The Others, which features reworks of Lustmord songs by a ton of cool artists. Read more about it here.

CARACARA - "STRANGE INTERACTIONS IN THE NIGHT"

Philly emo band Caracara have announced their sophomore album, their first LP in five years, and you can read more about new single "Strange Interactions in the Night" here.

INCLINATION - "THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS" & "A DECISION"

Louisville hardcore band Inclination (whose guitarist Isaac Hale is also in Knocked Loose) have put out two new singles on Pure Noise, and "A Decision" features One Step Closer's Ryan Savitski and Magnitude's Russell Bussey. Read more here.

