32 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

TORO Y MOI - "DÉJÀ VU"

Chaz Bear has shared this new single from his new Toro Y Moi album, Mahal. " Déjà Vu" throws in a little searing guitar flash to his usual mellow vibe, all without breaking a sweat. Nice track, as is the video.

--

JON SPENCER & THE HITMAKERS - "DEATH RAY"

Jon Spencer releases Spencer Gets it Lit, his second album with The HITmakers, on Friday that finds him adding modern loop-based production to his arsenal of explosive garage rock. He's clearly still having a blast as you can see in the video for "Death Ray."

--

THOUGHTCRIMES - "THE DROWNING MAN"

Thoughtcrimes have shared a new single and it's a chaotic metalcore/mathcore rager that fans of drummer Billy Rymer's former band Dillinger Escape Plan should not sleep on.

--

BLACK SHERIF - "KWAKU THE TRAVELLER"

Rising Ghanian artist, who's been co-signed by Burna Boy (who hopped on a remix of his song "Second Sermon" and is taking him on tour), returns with new single "Kwaku the Traveller," an appealing dose of dark, hard-hitting, Afrobeats-tinged hip hop.

--

REDVEIL - "BETTER" (ft. SAM TRUTH)

Maryland rapper redveil, who's opening Freddie Gibbs' tour, will release his new album Learn 2 Swim on April 20 via self-release, and the latest single is "Better," on which redveil shows off a knack both for incisive bars and rich melodies.

--

KATE BOLLINGER - "LADY IN THE DARKEST HOUR"

Kate Bollinger's new EP Look at it in the Light is due in April and she's shared another mellow, strummy new single off of it.

--

DENITIA - "HIGHWAYS"

New York singer/songwriter denitia pivots from her usual indie-R&B to rustic alt-country on her new single "Highways," and makes a seamless transition with this gorgeous song.

--

BITE ME BAMBI - "VIDEO GAMES (ft. LO(U)SER)

Orange County ska-pop-punks Bite Me Bambi are back with an undeniably catchy ode to video games, and this one features Lo(u)ser, aka Chris Graue, who also directed the video.

--

JIMI TENOR - "LIFE HUGGER"

Iconoclast Finish musician Jimi Tenor will release new album Multiversum on May 20 which was made almost entirely with synthesizer, flute and saxophone. Dig groovy single "Life Hugger."

--

LOLA KIRKE - "PINK SKY"

Singer/songwriter and actress Lola Kirke's new album Lady for Sale comes out April 29 via Third Man Records, and third single "Pink Sky" is a warm, breezy dose of Americana, fleshed out by some nice pedal steel. Lola also plays shows with Elle King in Las Vegas tonight (3/31) and in Atlanta in June, and she plays an album release show in NYC on April 30 at Brooklyn Made.

--

MADONNA vs SICKICK - "FROZEN" (ft. 070 SHAKE)

In case you haven't heard, a new Sickick remix of Madonna's Ray of Light song "Frozen" has gone viral on TikTok. Fireboy DML hopped on a version of the track recently, and now NJ rapper 070 Shake has done the same.

--

SEER - "CHILDREN OF THE DYING LIGHT" & "LUNAR GATEWAYS"

Vancouver post-metallers Seer are releasing their three-song Vol. 7 single on April 15 via Hidden Tribe, with two new original songs and a Soundgarden cover. Both originals are out now, and they're both towering post-metal epics that fans of anything from Deafheaven to Neurosis to Godspeed You! Black Emperor should be checking out.

--

THE JULIANA THEORY - "PLAYBACK '99 (BURN THE CASSETTE DECK)

Emo-pop vets The Juliana Theory have announced a new EP, 'Still The Same Kids' Pt.1, due May 6 via Equal Vision. First single "Playback '99 (Burn the Cassette Deck)" is an emo/power pop fusion that scratches a similar itch as the band's classic material but is by no means a rehashed version.

--

LAST WISHES - "LOYALTY"

UK metallic hardcore band Last Wishes will release a new album, Organized Hate, on April 29 via DAZE (US) / The Coming Strife (UK), and new single "Loyalty" is a brutal rager with a little Turnstile-style melodicism in the chorus. "The song is about staying true to your friends, which is the foundation of what hardcore means to us," the band says. "Also giving respect when it's due, and not expecting anything you didn’t earn."

--

IAMAMIWHOAMI - "DON'T WAIT FOR ME"

After an eight-year hiatus, iamamiwhoami are back with a new audiovisual album, Be Here Soon, due out June 3 via To whom it may concern. The first single is "Don't Wait For Me," a haunting track with electronics and horns adding atmosphere.

--

HALF PAST TWO, WE ARE THE UNION & EICHLERS - "BOOM, BOOM, BOOM, BOOM!!" (VENGABOYS COVER)

Ska bands Half Past Two, We Are The Union, and Eichlers have West Coast shows together this weekend, and for the occasion, they've put out a ska cover of Vengaboys' "Boom, Boom, Boom, Boom!!" that manages to sound like the exact middle ground of all three bands' unique takes on ska. You can hear a clip below, and download it for $1 at Bandcamp to hear the whole thing.

--

ADVANCE BASE - "LITTLE SABLE POINT LIGHTHOUSE"

"'Little Sable Point Lighthouse' is another Advance Base song about grief & wonder & living," Owen Ashworth says. "The people in the song are fictional but the Little Sable Point Lighthouse is a real lighthouse in the lower peninsula of Michigan, near the town of Mears. The light is no longer in service but you can still visit it & climb the tower."

--

AMYTHYST KIAH - "WILD TURKEY" (LIVE)

Amythyst Kiah has released two live versions of "Wild Turkey" from her great 2021, Rounder Records-released album Wary + Strange, one live at Studio 615 and one solo acoustic live at Gibson Garage. Both are gorgeous takes on what has become one of Amythyst's most beloved songs. She also recently released an acoustic version of "Black Myself" for Amazon's new documentary on Black country artists.

--

NICK LENG - "MY MIND IS A MESS IN THE MORNING" & "MORNING MIDNIGHT"

Nick Leng, who will soon be on tour with LP, has shared this new double A-side, thematically connected single. "I've always had trouble writing quotes that summarize songs," says Nick. "It feels like the words can put songs in boxes, and possibly snuff out any personal interpretation a listener might have. In a similar way, when I was finished with 'My Mind is a Mess in the Morning,' and was thinking about releasing it as a single, it really excited me to pair it with 'Morning / Midnight.' They're equally important to me, and, one might say, quite different. Together, I felt like they painted a better picture of what I'm trying to say."

--

LADY LAMB - "IVY"

Lady Lamb is back with a new single, "Ivy," which paints its wistful melancholy over a broad, soaring palette.

--

SATCHY - "TENSION"

Here's another hazy, chilled-out song from Satchy's (aka Zulu bassist Satchel Brown) upcoming album Warm Absence.

--

ROSIE CARNEY - "DAD"

London-based singer/songwriter Rosie Carnie announced her second LP, i wanna feel happy, due out May 27 via Color Study. She's shared a grungy new single, "dad," and an accompanying video starring John Bell. "I wanted to create the narrative of a young person journeying back to their authentic self after being trapped and lost within this loud world," Rosie says. "It was emotional watching John relate to this and bring it to life. He choreographed the dance sequence himself and there wasn’t an ounce of his mind and spirit that he held back. It’s become a real testimony to our friendship."

--

OUT OF SERVICE - "WHAT YOU SEE" (ft. JOHN NOLAN)

NJ/Philly emo band Out of Service make the kind of dark, soaring, ambitious emo that bands like Straylight Run and their peers made in the mid 2000s, so it's a perfect fit that they've teamed with Straylight Run/Taking Back Sunday's John Nolan for their new single "What You See." Read more about it here.

--

PENELOPE ISLES - "ICED GEMS" (JOE GODDARD REMIX)

Penelope Isles have handed over their song "Iced Gems," from last year's excellent Which Way To Happy, to Hot Chip's Joe Goddard who turns it into a hypnotic dance track. As you might expect, it's lovely.

--

TIM KASHER - "FOREVER OF THE LIVING DEAD" (ft. LAURA JANE GRACE & JEFF ROSENSTOCK)

Cursive/The Good Life frontman Tim Kasher has shared the explosive closing track from his upcoming solo album, which features guest vocals by Laura Jane Grace and saxophone by Jeff Rosenstock. Read more about it here.

--

LILA IKÉ - "TRUE LOVE"

Rising reggae singer Lila Iké continues to gear up for her anticipated debut album with this new single. Read more about it here.

--

TOMBS - "EX OBLIVION"

NY/NJ metal band Tombs announced a new EP, and you can read more about the title track here.

--

PETROL GIRLS - "CLOWNS"

UK/Austria punk/post-hardcore band Petrol Girls have announced their third album Baby and shared new single "Clowns," which you can read more about here.

--

TOTALLY ENORMOUS EXTINCT DINOSAURS - "BLOOD IN THE SNOW"

Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs (aka Orlando Higginbottom) has announced When the Lights Go, his first album since his 2012 debut, which will be out July 22 on his own Nice Age imprint. The first single from the album is "Blood in the Snow," a dark and moody track that is more low-key groovy than it is "danceable," and slides a little in trip hop territory, too. But it's very good.

--

SPARKS - "IT'S A SPARKS SHOW"

If you've seen Sparks on their current tour, you've probably heard "It's a Sparks Show" which is their intro music before taking the stage. It's now a bonus track on the upcoming reissue of their 2000 album, Balls.

--

LYLE LOVETT - "12TH OF JUNE"

Here's the first single and title track from Lyle Lovett's 12th album, 12th of June, and it's a lovely ballad in his signature understated style.

--

KELLEY STOLTZ - "YOUR NAME ESCAPES ME"

The Stylist is Kelley Stoltz's 17th album and here's the first single and video.

--

Looking for even more new songs? Browse the New Songs archive.