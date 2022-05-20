So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

KH (FOUR TET) - "LOOKING AT YOUR PAGER"

Four Tet's Kieran Hebden has released a new song under his KH moniker, and it's a buzzing, thumping song built around a pitched-up sample of 3LW's 2000 single “Baby I’ma Do Right."

--

THE NOTORIOUS B.I.G. - "G.O.A.T" (ft. TY DOLLA $IGN & BELLA ALUBO)

Biggie would have turned 50 on Saturday, and lots of celebrations are planned for the occasion. Also, a new posthumous song has come out (approved by his mother Violetta Wallace) that features Ty Dolla $ign and Bella Alubo.

--

QUAVO & TAKEOFF - "HOTEL LOBBY"

Amidst rumors of Migos' breakup, 2/3 of the group have released this new song together, which basically sounds like a Migos song.

--

JESSIE BUCKLEY & BERNARD BUTLER – “FOR ALL OUR DAYS THAT TEAR THE HEART”

Jessie Buckley, who can currently be seen in theaters starring in Alex Garland's new horror film Men, has shared the title track from her collaborative album with onetime Suede guitarist Bernard Butler. “For All Our Days That Tear The Heart” is orchestral folk as high drama. The album is out June 10 via EMI.

--

GANG OF YOUTHS - IMMOLATION TAPE

Gang of Youths have followed their great new album Angel In Realtime with an EP of alternate takes on three of its songs, "In The Wake Of Your Leave," "Forbearance," and "Spirit Boy," and their cover of Wilco's "A Shot In The Arm."

--

PORCUPINE TREE - "HERD CULLING"

Modern prog act Porcupine Tree have shared the pummelling "Herd Culling" off CLOSURE / CONTINUATION, their first album in 12 years. “Lyrically, ‘Herd Culling‘ is about a very specific event in history," says Porcupine Tree's Steven Wilson, "but it also deals with the broader theme of paranoia in the modern age – someone or something is coming up your driveway or in your front garden, and their/its motives are unclear.” The album's out June 24

--

ONELINEDRAWING - "DON'T GIVE UP" (ft. CHRIS CARRABBA) & "ANTHONY'S SONG"

Jonah Matranga has released the Chris Carrabba (Dashboard Confessional) collaboration off his first onelinedrawing album in 18 years, Tenderwild, and it's a gentle, folky song with Chris providing some gorgeous harmonies. He also shared "Anthony's Song" from the album's companion EP Departure.

--

ANTHONY GREEN - "CENTER OF IT ALL"

Circa Survive's Anthony Green has shared the third single off his upcoming solo album Boom. Done. This one's got a lighter, more jangly feel than the previous two, and like both of them, it's got prominent use of horns. It's also really great stuff.

--

THE WATSON TWINS - "TWO TIMIN" FT. BUTCH WALKER

The Watson Twins have a new album on the way later this year, and they've shared the first single from it, a toe-tapping country song which was produced by Butch Walker and features him on vocals and acoustic guitar.

--

LAINEY WILSON - "HEART LIKE A TRUCK"

We recently included Lainey Wilson in our list of 15 current country singers every indie fan needs to know, and now she has released her first single of 2022, "Heart Like A Truck." It's a ballad with a pretty huge chorus, and if you're into the tasteful country pop of Miranda Lambert's new album, you might like this too.

--

070 SHAKE - "BODY" (ft. CHRISTINE AND THE QUEENS)

NJ rapper/singer 070 Shake has shared a new song off her upcoming album You Can't Kill Me, and this one's a dark, murky art pop song that was produced by Dave Sitek and Mike Dean and features Christine and the Queens.

--

FOUSHEÉ - "I'M FINE"

"Deep End" hitmaker Fousheé is not only on the new Ravyn Lenae album that's out today, she also shared her own single, which is a gentle acoustic song... with some surprises!

--

GREY DAZE - "STARTING TO FLY"

As mentioned, the late Chester Bennington's pre-Linkin Park band Grey Daze have a new album on the way (using vocals he recorded in the '90s), and here's another track from it.

--

HEADIE ONE - "22 CARATS" (ft. GAZO)

UK rapper Headie One, French rapper Gazo, and French producer Leo Eynard link up for "22 Carats," an instantly-satisfying drill anthem with lyrics in both English and French.

--

LOGIC - "VINYL DAYS" (ft. DJ PREMIER)

Logic's new album Vinyl Days arrives June 17 via Def Jam, and he's shared the title track, which was made with DJ Premier ("that's my homie, that's my idol") and hearkens right back to the boom bap era that Premier helped shape.

--

NINE OF SWORDS - "JOAN"

As mentioned, Philly/NYC hardcore band Nine of Swords (who share a drummer with Soul Glo) are releasing their new LP Beyond the Swords on June 3, and here's the third single: the furious, chaotic, shapeshifting "Joan."

--

VOLCANDRA - "TALLON IV"

Louisville progressive black metallers Volcandra have signed to Prosthetic and will release their new EP Border World on June 24 via their new label home, and "Tallon IV" is a promising, dizzying first taste.

--

FUNERAL CHIC - "SPIT AND CRAWL"

Funeral Chic have announced their third album, Roman Candle, due July 29 via Prosthetic, and the first single is the thrashy, Integrity-esque ripper "Spit and Crawl."

--

OMB PEEZY - "MUFASA" (ft. G HERBO)

Alabama rapper OMB Peezy links up with Chicago's G Herbo for this catchy, triumphant dose of trap-pop.

--

MARCUS KING - "RESCUE ME"

Marcus King has shared the second single off his upcoming Dan Auerbach-produced album Young Blood, and it's another great example of this album's live-to-tape, Southern rock power trio sound.

--

LEAVING TIME - "SLIP"

Leaving Time share members with Florida hardcore bands Method of Doubt and True Form, but this band has more of a grungy, shoegazy vibe, as you can hear on new single "Slip" off upcoming EP II, due June 3 via Sunday Drive Records.

--

SPIRAL STAIRS (PAVEMENT) - "PRESSURE DROP [END OF THE HURRICANE]"

Pavement are having a very active 2022, with a bevy of anniversaries, reissues and a reunion tour, but that hasn't stopped cofounder Scott Kannberg from announcing a new Spiral Stairs album, Medley Attack!!!, which will be out July 8 via his own Amazing Grease label. Here's the first single.

--

LIZ LAMERE - "SIN"

Liz Lamere was a drummer in punk bands before collaborating with life partner Alan Vega of Suicide for three decades. She just released her debut solo album, Keep it Alive, today via In the Red, which was made during lockdown in her longtime apartment with son Dante Vega Lamere and Jared Artaud. It's in the same world as Vega's work: dark, throbbing and very hooky electro.

--

ERICA DAWN LYLE & VICE COOLER FT KIM GORDON - “DEBT COLLECTOR”

“Debt Collector“ is from Land Trust - Benefit for the NEFOC, which also features collaborations with Kathleen Hanna, The Raincoats, Alice Bag, The Linda Lindas, Kelley Deal, and more.

--

THE WEDDING PRESENT - "X MARKS THE SPOT"

“X Marks the Spot“ is part of The Wedding Present‘s “24 Songs“ series that has them releasing a new 7’ single every month in 2022.

--

MAUL - "SERAPHIC PUNISHMENT"

North Dakota death metallers Maul are releasing their new album Seraphic Punishment on July 15 via Redefining Records, and you can read about the brutal title track and stream it at Invisible Oranges.

--

STAY INSIDE - "HOLLOW"

Brooklyn emo band Stay Inside's anticipated new EP Blight arrives 6/3 via No Sleep, and they've just shared its second single, "Hollow," which you can read more about here.

--

LOU BARLOW AND COMPANY - "ONLY FADING" & "SACRIFICE"

The prolific Lou Barlow has yet another new project, and you can read more about his first two songs here.

--

SENTENCED 2 DIE - SPRING 2022 PROMO

Minneapolis death metallers Sentenced 2 Die have signed to Maggot Stomp for their debut LP and released a promo with three new songs. Read more about it here.

--

IMPERIAL TRIUMPHANT - "MAXIMALIST SCREAM" (ft. SNAKE of VOIVOD)

NYC experimental metal band Imperial Triumphant have announced a new album, Spirit of Ecstasy, and lead single "Maximalist Scream" features Voivod frontman Snake. Read more about it here.

--

AITCH - "1989"

Manchester rapper Aitch has announced his debut album, Close To Home, and new single "1989" samples The Stone Roses' "Fool's Gold" and opens with a soundbite of Happy Mondays frontman Shaun Ryder talking about sex and drugs. Read more about it here.

--

SUNAMI - LP PROMO

San Jose metallic hardcore band Sunami are gearing up to release their debut LP on Triple B/DAZE, and they've just dropped this three-song promo ahead of that. Read more about it here.

--

Looking for even more new songs? Browse the New Songs archive.