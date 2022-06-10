So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

KID CUDI - "DO WHAT I WANT"

Kid Cudi has a new Netflix project and accompanying album, Entergalactic, on the way this fall, and ahead of that, and his Governors Ball headlining set on Friday, he's shared new single "Do What I Want."

--

LIZZO - "GRRRLS"

Lizzo's anticipated new album Special is due out out next month and here's the second single from the album. Swiping just a little from Beastie Boys, Lizzo turns it into a ladies anthem.

--

PHARRELL WILLIAMS - "CASH IN CASH OUT" FT. 21 SAVAGE & TYLER, THE CREATOR

"I knew the track was aggressive, and it doesn't let up," Pharrell told Apple Music's Zane Lowe about choosing 21 Savage & Tyler, The Creator for this new infectious new single that features his unusual, unmistakable production. "So it's like those are the two. It's like letting two pit bulls loose. Ravenous. Two ravenous wolves….Tyler went crazy."

--

GREENTEA PENG - "STUCK IN THE MIDDLE"

Following up last year's excellent Man Made, Greentea Peng is back with this lush, chilled out and blunted new track featuring MJ Cole and Swindle.

--

OGBERT THE NERD - "A NEW KIND OF BORKULATOR"

New Brunswick, NJ's Ogbert the Nerd released their debut album, I Don't Hate You, in December of 2020, and they're back with a new single, "A New Kind of Borkulator," and the announcement of an August tour.

--

STEVE AOKI & TAKING BACK SUNDAY - "JUST US TWO"

Taking Back Sunday and Steve Aoki have teamed up for a propulsive, anthemic new collaborative single. "Getting a call asking if we wanted to write with Steve Aoki was very surreal," Taking Back Sunday say. "Steve comes from a very similar background as we do, house shows, DIY labels, the whole thing. We were listening back to different ideas he had, and one guitar part in particular caught our drummer Mark’s ear. We approached it in the same way we do our own songs, and we couldn’t be happier with the outcome. Turns out our worlds aren’t as far apart as people might think.” Steve adds, "I met up with Taking Back Sunday in Charlotte, North Carolina and we recorded the song live in a physical recording studio, honing in on the group’s powerful instrumentation. I come from a punk background and it’s always so good to work with artists that share the same passion for live music. This record encapsulates both of our roots while maintaining the Aoki elements that bound the track together.”

--

CHLOE MORIONDO - "HELL HOUNDS"

Detroit singer/songwriter Chloe Moriondo has released a deluxe edition of their debut album Blood Bunny, featuring a slick, EDM-tinged new single, "Hell Hounds." "This is the beginning of a shiny new era and i hope everyone loves it!!," Chloe says.

--

SAUCY SANTANA - "BOOTY" (FT. LATTO)

Saucy Santana's first release for RCA Records is an upbeat ode to butts featuring label and tourmate Latto.

--

MIYA FOLICK - "ORDINARY" (FT. GIA MARGARET)

Miya Folick returned with her first single in three years, "Oh God," in April, and now she's shared a second, "Ordinary," which she says is "about slowing down, looking inward, taking time with the people you love. Things don't have to be a party or a spectacle. They don't have to be special to feel special. Rather than finding joy in rushing into things, I'm finding joy in patience, in quiet, in getting to know somebody slowly." It features piano from Gia Margaret.

--

FANA HUES - "DRIVE"

"I had a glimpse of that freedom that I hope I get in this next year creatively," Fana Hues says of her new track, the first single off Pigeons & Planes' upcoming compilation album See You Next Year. “When I get out of my own head and just write something that just feels good, rather than over-analyzing what it is. So ‘Drive’ was a breath of fresh air, creatively, for me, because I got to just go off and do what it is that came naturally."

--

HALSEY - "SO GOOD"

Ahead of their Governors Ball-headlining set on Saturday, Halsey shared a new single, "So Good," a catchy pop track produced by Tobias Karlsson and Max Martin, and accompanied by a video directed by Alev Aydin.

--

…AND YOU WILL KNOW US BY THE TRAIL OF DEAD - "CONTRA MUNDUM" AND "PENNY CANDLE"

Here are two more tracks from …And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead's new album XI: Bleed Here Now that's due July 15 via Dine Alone.

--

MADISON CUNNINGHAM - "HOSPITAL"

Singer-songwriter Madison Cunningham will release new album Revealer on September 9 via Verve Forecast and she's shared the first single. “Hospital is written from this sort of half awake, slightly drunken, on the cusp of a nervous breakdown perspective,” Madison says. “I think ultimately it speaks to the impossible condition of being sedated with information and trying to hold onto your sanity.”

--

SEVANA - "LOWE MI"

"Lowe Mi in patwa, my home dialect, means to leave me be," says Sevana of her new single. "I say it in my song to block any energy meant to tear me down, it’s about going to the spaces and places with people who love you and want to celebrate you. It’s my intention to move towards goodness, always. You can see this in the video I shot in my home town of Westmoreland Jamaica, with my family. I hope you love it as much as I do!"

--

YUNA - "MAKE A MOVE"

"'Make A Move’ is about meeting someone for the first time and you find yourself constantly thinking about them," Yuna says. "You know that even if this person knows your name, it’s not enough to spark something real, you have to make the first move to talk to them and do something before it’s too late or before the situation becomes a ‘could-have-been’." The airy R&B track is the latest single from Y5, which she's releasing in a series of five installments over the year.

--

IMPERIAL TRIUMPHANT - "MERKURIUS GILDED" (FT. KENNY G & MAX GORELICK)

Imperial Triumphant's new album Spirit of Ecstasy is out next month, and the latest single, the magisterial "Merkurius Gilded," features sax man Kenny G and his son, Max Gorelick. "What once was a gilded age of industry and exceptional growth only to be stricken with panic that shall leave the common man in the dust, dried up and faded away," Imperial Triumphant say. "Merkurius looks down upon Forty Second Street mobs releasing their fortunes into the sky of ignorance."

--

DOWNFALL - "SCORN" (FT. SANCTION'S DAVID BLOM)

The latest single of Richmond hardcore band Downfall's new album Behind the Curtain is "Scorn," a heavy revenge fantasy featuring guest vocals from Sanction's David Blom.

--

SATYRICON - SATYRICON & MUNCH

Norwegian black metal greats Satyricon collaborated with the Munch Museum on a soundtrack to a selection of Edvard Munch's etching, lithographs, woodcuts, and paintings. The result, a 56-minute instrumental track, is now out as an album. "In the musical work Satyricon & Munch, you will find my musical response to the emotions that the works of Edvard Munch instilled in me when working on the art exhibition," Satyr says. "One could therefore say that the album release is not only a consequence of the making of an exhibition, but also a reflection of my studies of Edvard Munch’s life and philosophy on the making of art – and my eagerness to push myself as an artist. I deeply appreciate his emphasis on feeling over technique, his will to experiment and his determination to walk his own way. Of course these are also core values to SATYRICON, which in this particular case becomes even more important."

--

OPTIONS - "TOAST"

Chicago's Options -- aka Seth Engel -- will release new album Swimming Feeling on July 1 via Landland and he's just dropped its opening track. This "Toast" is crunchy and savory but won't cut the roof of your mouth.

--

THIRD EYE BLIND - "RED STAR" (UNPLUGGED)

Third Eye Blind taking their hit debut album acoustic for its 25th anniversary -- here's the Unplugged version of "Red Star"

--

NERF HERDER - "WE ALL GOT COVID! (EXCEPT FOR LINUS)"

Nerf Herder's new single is very 2022 and also "100% factually accurate" say the band.

--

JIMMY EAT WORLD - "SOMETHING LOUD"

After decades on multiple major labels, Jimmy Eat World are once again unsigned, like they were when they wrote and recorded their breakthrough 2001 album Bleed American. We don't know yet if/when that will change (but it probably will), but meanwhile, they've just self-released an excellent new single, "Something Loud."

--

THE ORCHIDS - "THIS BOY IS A MESS"

Scottish indiepop cult heroes The Orchids will release their first album in eight years in September and here's the suave first single.

--

IRREVERSIBLE ENTANGLEMENTS - "DOWN TO EARTH" & "ALL YOU CAN DO IS ALL YOU CAN DO"

“Here’s two new tracks we recorded one afternoon mid-tour in June 2021," say Irreversible Entanglements. "Pandemic contingencies necessitated some overdub and studio assembly flexing later on, a first for our band. Listening back now, almost a year after the session, our need to get rooted — following so many of those pandemic months separated from each other — sounds as apparent as our need to get all the way cosmic with it.”

--

DUMMY - "MONO RETRIEVER" & "PEPSI VACUUM"

L.A. band Dummy are back with this 7" single that's out via the Sub Pop Singles Club. "Mono Retriever" is very much in the drone-and-groove style of last year's excellent Mandatory Enjoyment and will not make the Stereolab comparisons stop, but they do it oh so well. The real treat here, though, is the b-side. "Pepsi Vacuum" is pure atmosphere, with synthesizers that sounds like mist rising off a lake at dawn, with ethereal harmonies and a chill, inviting beat that lulls you into bliss before taking you over the top with crescents of noise.

--

BLONDSHELL - "OLYMPUS"

NYC-born, LA-based artist Sabrina Teitelbaum released her first single as Blondshell, "Olympus," which you can read more about here.

--

KEN MODE - "A LOVE LETTER"

KEN mode announced a new album, NULL, and shared the first single "A Love Letter," which you can read more about here.

--

RISE AGAINST - "LAST MAN STANDING"

Rise Against surprise-released a new EP, written and recorded alongside last year's Nowhere Generation, and shared a new video for the second track, "Last Man Standing."

--

LAMB OF GOD - "NEVERMORE"

Lamb of God have unleashed the first single off their new album album, Omens, which you can pre-order on limited silver gray marble vinyl.

--

