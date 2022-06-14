32 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

CANDY - "WORLD OF SHIT"

Candy have shared the third single off their anticipated new LP Heaven Is Here, and this is the most straight-up hardcore song released from the album so far, but still with a jagged, noisy edge. It's another very promising tatse.

--

POOL KIDS - "I HOPE YOU'RE RIGHT"

Yesterday, Florida emo band Pool Kids announced a tour supporting Origami Angel, and today they shared the second single from their upcoming self-titled LP. Like lead single "That's Physics, Baby," this one finds the band leaving their punky emo roots behind in favor of polished indie pop.

--

CONAN - "LEVITATION HOAX"

UK doomers Conan have announced a new album, Evidence Of Immortality, due August 19 via Napalm Records, and they sound as punishing as ever on new single "Levitation Hoax."

--

PETROL GIRLS - "PREACHERS"

UK punks Petrol Girls have shared a new track off upcoming LP Baby, and it's another rager that vocalist Ren Aldridge says is "my way of kicking back at this preachy, saintly, holier-than-thou vibe you get sometimes in radical left communities."

--

THE DEER - "I WOULDN'T RECOGNIZE ME"

Indie folk/dream pop band The Deer have announced a new album, The Beautiful Undead, due September 9 via Keeled scales. Lead single "I Wouldn't Recognize Me" is fueled by a guitar melody that borrows more than a little from Neil Young's "Hey Hey, My My," and it's a gorgeous, airy song that frontwoman Grace Rowland calls a letter to her younger self.

--

HIVE - "SO IT IS DONE"

Minnneapolis crust/D-beat band HIVE have announced a new LP, Spiritual Poverty, due August 19 via Translation Loss, and it's a tough, metallic ripper that guitarist/vocalist says is "about the relationship between master and slave in the American political system." Listen at No Echo.

--

JOE ARMON-JONES & ASHEBER - "NO WEAPON"

UK jazz musician and Ezra Collective member Joe Armon-Jones goes in a reggae direction with new song "No Weapon," a track made to honor the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire that took place five years ago, with vocals written and performed by Niles 'Asheber' Hailstones, a resident of the affected area. There's also a dub version by Jerry Lionz.

--

LSDXOXO - "DEMONS" (ft. EARTHEATER)

Pop experimentalists LSDXOXO and Eartheater have put their heads together for a new song, and it's as eccentric and strangely appealing as you'd expect from these two.

--

GHOSTFACE KILLAH & RAEKWON - "WE AIN'T CAME TO LOSE"

The new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge game comes out on Thursday (6/16), and the soundtrack will include this loud, brash, fun new song from Wu-Tang members Ghostface and Raekwon.

--

BLACK MAGNET - "FLOATING IN NOTHING"

Industrial act Black Magnet has announced his sophomore album, Body Prophecy, due July 29 via 20 Buck Spin, and lead single "Floating In Nothing" is dark, caustic, and noisy but still with bright, underlying melodies that make it stick right away.

--

GWENNO - "ANIMA"

"Anima," the latest beguiling single from Gwenno's upcoming album Tresor comes with a mind-expanding, appropriately animated video by Ted Davies. “Influenced by the collage art of 60s animation (Yellow Submarine, Fantastic Planet) I envisioned iterations of Gwenno traversing the world of Anima and the unconscious, reconciling the known and unknown throughout the piece," says Ted. "I animated fluidly with little planning, fusing found footage with collage cut-outs and 2d animation sporadically, allowing the narrative to find its way to a natural crescendo and conclusion.”

--

LA LUZ - "SAN FERNANDO SHADOW BLUES"

Here's the b-side to La Luz's new single "Endless Afternoon" that is the most explicit surfy thing this band has done in a while, by way of "Hazy Shade of Winter."

--

SIMPLE MINDS- "VISION THING"

Scottish rock greats will release new album Direction of the Heart in October. “How to make a feel-good ‘Electro-rock’ record, during the very worst of times?" asks frontman Jim Kerr? "Direction Of The Heart is the result of that challenge. Who would have thought we’d have so much fun creating it?” The first single finds them still in fine, widescreen form.

--

NINA NASTASIA - "AFTERWARDS"

Nina Nastasia's first album in 12 years, Riderless Horse, is due out on July 22 via Temporary Residence, and the latest single is the haunting, acoustic "Afterwards." "I don’t believe in ghosts…so far, but dead people can stick around for the longest time," Nina says. "They can tell you what to do and stop you from doing. I have no interest in finding out that ghosts exist. In fact I really hope they don’t. Things are complicated enough."

--

JAYWOOD - "SHINE" (FT. MCKINLEY DIXON)

“I don’t think I’ve ever really felt activated or militant as much as I did the summer of 2020,” says Jeremy Haywood-Smith, speaking to this new JayWood single. “It was an exhausting time but I wanted to try to do something to commentate on everything that was happening. As soon as the idea came to make a hip hop song I knew I had to get McKinley [Dixon] on it. The way he writes is so wild, I felt inspired to do something on that level as well." JayWood's album Slingshot is out July 15 via Captured Tracks.

--

ART MOORE - "A DIFFERENT LIFE"

Art Moore, the trio of Boy Scouts' Taylor Vick and Ezra Furman bandmates Sam Duerkes and Trevor Brooks, will release their self-titled debut on August 5 via ANTI-. "A Different Life" luxuriates in a dreamy wistful vibe. "A Different Life was inspired by the experience of daydreaming up another version of your life," Vick says. "I can easily get caught up in the imaginary worlds in my head, overwhelmed by the endless possibilities and versions of me that exist within them. But I am most fascinated by the version just parallel to this one, the one with only a few differences or enhancements. This song is about the experience of longing for that not so far off possibility."

--

DENDRONS - "WAIT IN LINE"

Chicago band Dendrons will release new album 5-3-8 on August 26 via via Innovative Leisure. New single "Wait in Line" is both slashing and contemplative. Singer guitarist Dane Jarvie says it "is influenced by 'The Lottery in Babylon,' a short story by the magical realism author, Jorge Luis Borges. Dealing with the role that chance supposedly plays in life, and a political and socio-economic system that operates and revolves around that variable as dogma, followed by its subsequent corruption of it. In many ways, it is a criticism of the human tendency to claim dominion of nature and capitalize on it anyway."

--

USELESS USERS - "I AM FORTEN WRECK"

Useless Eaters are made up members of indiepop bands Action Painting!, Secret Shine, and Even As We Speak and make more agressive sounding music than you might expect with that pedigree and you can hear on this single. Their album, We Are All, is out July 3.

--

FREEDY JOHNSTON - "MADELINE'S EYES"

Veteran singer-songwriter Freedy Johnston will release his ninth album Back on the Road to You in September and it features appearances from Aimee Mann, Susanna Hoffs and more.

--

ΣTELLA - "NOMAD"

Greek artists Σtella releases her first album for Sub Pop this week and here's one more taste before the whole thing drops. The video for "Nomad," shot aboard a fishing boat fits the song's wandering spirit perfectly.

--

DRY CLEANING - "DON'T PRESS ME"

UK band Dry Cleaning will release their second album, Stumpwork, in October via 4AD. Here's the first single.

--

PREOCCUPATIONS - “RICOCHET”

Calgary band Preoccupations will release their fourth album, Arrangements, on September 9 via Flemish Eye. Here's the first single.

--

THE SOFT MOON - "HIM"

Luis Vasquez is back with Exister, his first album as The Soft Moon in four years, which will be out September 23 via Sacred Bones. He made the album after leaving Berlin and moving to Joshua Tree, CA during lockdown. “I always complained that I never had enough freedom to do everything I wanted,” Vasquez says. “This time I literally had everything at my disposal.”

--

JOCKSTRAP - "GLASGOW"

UK duo Jockstrap (Georgia Ellery and Taylor Skye) will release their debut album, I Love You Jennifer B, in September via Rough Trade. Here's the first single.

--

ERASURE - "BASED ON A TRUE STORY"

He's just the tiniest of tastes of Erasure's unusual, collage-like new album.

--

PSYCHIC ILLS & GIBBY HAYNES - FRKWYS 4.5

Based on a six-hour improvisational jam between Psychic Ills and Butthole Surfers' Gibby Haynes from 2009, the music has finally been edited down to album length and will be out in July. Listen to three tracks now.

--

CLUTCH - "WE STRIVE FOR EXCELLENCE"

Clutch have confirmed that a new album is on the way and shared this new song. Read more here.

--

TITUS ANDRONICUS - "WE'RE COMING BACK" (COCK SPARRER COVER)

Titus Andronicus are coming back, with a cover of Cock Sparrer's "We're Coming Back," and you can read more about it here.

--

JULIA JACKLIN - "I WAS NEON"

Julia Jacklin has released "I Was Neon," the second single from her upcoming album PRE PLEASURE. Read more about it here and pick up the album on white vinyl.

--

ENUMCLAW - "JIMMY NEUTRON"

Rising PacNW indie rockers Enumclaw have finally announced their debut album, Save the Baby, and shared new single "Jimmy Neutron." Read more about it here.

--

HIGH VIS - "FEVER DREAM"

UK Britpop/baggy-infused punks High Vis have announced their new album, Blending, along with the release of second single "Fever Dream." Read more about it here.

--

LIZZO - "GRRRLS"

Lizzo shared a new version of her most recent single after facing criticism for the usage of a "harmful word" in the original version.

--

