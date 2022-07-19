So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

CASS MCCOMBS - "KARAOKE"

Cass McCombs has shared the third single off his anticipated new album Heartmind, and this one's a jangly, propulsive song called "Karaoke" that works a bunch of song titles and artist names into its lyrics. He also released an instrumental version, in case you want to sing your own karaoke to it.

--

MOZZY - "IN MY FACE" (ft. YG, 2 CHAINZ & SAWEETIE)

The very prolific Sacramento rapper Mozzy has shared yet another new single, and this one's got a star-studded cast of guests -- YG, 2 Chainz, and Saweetie -- all of whom are in fine form. Mozzy's new project Survivor's Guilt arrives this Friday (7/22).

--

MAKAYA MCCRAVEN - "DREAM ANOTHER"

Jazz innovator Makaya McCraven has shared the second taste of his anticipated new album In These Times, and this one's got a hazy, psychedelic feel and a vivid video to match the vibes.

--

JULIA JACKLIN - "LOVE, TRY NOT TO LET GO"

“"Love, Try Not To Let Go" was written one night during the recording period in my apartment in Montreal," says Julia Jacklin of this lovely new song from her upcoming album Pre-Pleasure. "It’s the first song I’ve ever written fully on piano. It’s the first time I’ve played piano on a record. I thought someone better would redo the take but we kept it so now I’m officially a pianist. We recorded it the next day. I made everyone watch the running scene from Rocky beforehand.” Pre-Pleasure is out August 26 via Polyvinyl.

--

DAPHNI - "CLAVICLE"

Caribou's Dan Snaith has shared a third track from his upcoming Daphni album, Cherry. "Clavicle" is an effervescent banger and the video soars with rollercoaster footage.

--

OSEES - "A FOUL FORM"

OSEES have shared the title track and its video from their forthcoming album A Foul Form that's due August 12 via Castle Face. "The video was loosely inspired by Tetsuo's iron man style animation per my conversations with Andrew, one of the directors," says frontman John Dwyer. "If you dont know it, FIND IT. The sound is in the slurry of the rest of the album and is basically about the craven, selfish side of humanity. Greed and fear based decision making have brought us here. I sang this track while i had covid so good luck getting that gravel back in yer voice on stage."

--

UNLOVED - "TURN OF THE SCREW" - FEAT. RAVEN VIOLET

Unloved, the cinematic music project of composer David Holmes, will release The Pink Album on September 2 via Heavenly and it features guest vocals by Jarvis Cocker, Étienne Daho, Raven Violet and Jon Spencer. Here's the new single featuring vocals by Violet Raven. "'Turn of the screw' was a song I wrote the lyrics to over lockdown,” says Holmes. “It’s an ode to mental health - making changes in your life for the better - cutting toxicity out of your life and focusing on the important things - family, friends and music."

--

BANANARAMA - "VELVET LIES"

Reunited '80s hitmakers Bananarama are back with new album Masquerade this week and they've just shared this new electropop single. The song was written by the band's Sara Dallin and her daughter, Alice. “Velvet Lies is a song about taking back control and feeling empowered," says Dallin.

--

MORMOR - "FAR APART"

Toronto art pop artist MorMor recently played some intimate shows, and now he's shared his first new song in about two years, "Far Apart," which he says is "about the toxicity that occurs in a relationship when both people haven’t yet faced their demons."

--

FIELD MEDIC - "I HAD A DREAM THAT YOU DIED"

Field Medic (aka LA singer/songwriter Kevin Patrick Sullivan) has announced a new album, grow your hair long if you're wanting to see something that you can change, due October 14 via Run For Cover, and here's the shambolic lead single "i had a dream that you died."

--

SPITE - "DEDICATION TO FLESH"

California metalcore band Spite's new album Dedication To Flesh was pushed back from this week to August 19 via Rise, but this week does see the release of the bone-crushing title track.

--

BRANT BJORK - "TRIP ON THE WINE"

Former Kyuss member Brant Bjork has announced a new solo album, Bougainvillea Suite, due October 28 via Heavy Psych Sounds, and lead single "Trip on the Wine" stays true to the stoner/desert rock that Brant's been churning out for three decades.

--

PVA - "HERO MAN"

South London trio PVA have announced their debut album, Untethered, which will be out October 14 via Ninja Tune. The sleek, synthy "Hero Man" is about, according to the group's Ella Harris, “a relationship with yourself that is restrictive and closed off,” adding it's “an expression of this frustrated anger at masculinity and a resentment at being unable to free yourself from that and explore the world.”

--

TRAAMS - “COMEDOWN" FT SOFTLIZARD

TRAAMS' new album personal best is out this week via FatCat and they've shared one last track before the whole thing drops. "'Comedown' was by and large written pre-covid but listening to it now most of the lyrics sound like I’m singing about the pandemic and ensuing lockdowns," says frontman Stu Hopkins who shares vocals with Softlizard on this one. "I’m not. But if you want to pretend I am, that’s obviously fine. We were lucky to have Liza guest on this one too. She did a great job, and totally owns the track. We’ll be debuting this live in the next run of shows. It sounds decent live. Promise.”

--

THE SUBWAYS - "LOVE IS WAITING ON YOU"

UK indie group The Subways have announced Uncertain Joys, their first album in eight years, which will be out January 12. You don't have to wait that long to hear some of it, though.

--

CAREER WOMAN - "SLEEP IN" FT SMALL CRUSH

Melody Caudill says this new Career Woman single -- a collab with Small Crush -- was written during quarantine. "Things in my personal life were going pretty well, new music and educational opportunities were opening up to me, but I felt stuck because I had to experience it all from my bedroom."

--

BOYFRIEND - "DANCE WITH THE DEVIL" FT PUSSY RIOT

Boyfriend have shared another song from their guest-filled upcoming album Sugar & Spice. "Dance With the Devil" features Pussy Riot. “I grew up believing in the Devil,” says Boyfriend “Try as they might to depict him as evil, my main takeaway was that he lived in the land of cigarettes and sex...he drank red wine, gambled, had a choir of electric guitars and was the keeper of the orgasm. This song is an invitation to the Devil’s party, where indulgence isn’t a sin and temptation isn’t a threat. It’s also an inversion of the patriarchal depictions of Satan… if God is a woman, so is the Devil, and she’s way more fun to hang with."

--

SRSQ - "ABYSS"

SRSQ, aka Kennedy Ashlyn, releases new album Ever Crashing on August 16 via Dais, and here's another track from it. "’Abyss’ describes my darkest days with the imagery of my skinless body trapped in a riptide, its rawness exacerbated by the rushing saltwater," says Ashyln. Suspended above is a glowing orb, the promise of peace, growing fainter and fainter as the tide pulls me down. I watch it disappear in yearning surrender, only to be resurrected by the powerful shine of the sun, which cuts through the water at random, allowing me to ascend if only for a short time. The video was shot almost entirely underwater using a homemade periscope."

--

DEAN HURLEY & GLORIA DE OLIVEIRA - "ALL FLOWERS IN TIME BEND TOWARD THE SUN" (JEFF BUCKLEY / ELIZABETH FRASER COVER)

Dean Hurley, the sound designer who worked on David Lynch's Twin Peaks: The Return, has collaborated with German-Brazilian synth artist Gloria de Oliveira on a new album, Oceans of Time. There is a definite '80s dreampop/new age sound to their collaboration that recalls the goth heyday of 4AD Records, and the first single from the album is a cover of "All Flowers in Time Bend Toward the Sun," a song written by Jeff Buckley and Cocteau Twins' Elizabeth Fraser that was never released but whose demo has been floating around for years.

--

TITUS ANDRONICUS - "(I'M) SCREWED"

“In '(I'm) Screwed,' we are introduced to the narrator of The Will to Live at the moment he realizes the walls are closing in. Be it real or imagined, he feels the pressure building on all sides, a feeling to which many of us can relate, I imagine. His faith and fortitude are tested like never before, and the narrative of the album will reveal whether that pressure crushes him or produces a diamond.”

--

GOGOL BORDELLO - "FOCUS COIN"

Gogol Bordello have announced a new album, SOLIDARITINE. It's their eighth full-length album, due out September 16 via Casa Gogol/Cooking Vinyl. Walter Schreifels (Gorilla Biscuits, Quicksand, Rival Schools, etc) produced the album, which also features a guest appearance from H.R. of Bad Brains and a cover of Fugazi's "Blueprint." "Focus Coin" is the new single and you can preorder the album on limited edition yellow and blue splatter vinyl (only 300 copies pressed).

--

AOIFE NESSA FRANCES - “WAY TO SAY GOODBYE"

Aoife calls "Way to Say Goodbye" a song "about endings and a new beginning." Her new album Protector is out October 28 via Partisan.

--

TWAIN - "THE PRIESTESS"

Twain, the project of Matthew Davidson (who's a frequent Big Thief collaborator), has announced a new album, Noon, due October 21 via Keeled Scales. Read more about the LP and new single "The Priestess" here.

--

JESSIE WARE - "FREE YOURSELF"

Jessie Ware begins her "new era" with new single "Free Yourself," which you can read about here.

--

HEAVEN'S GATE (MUNICIPAL WASTE, ETC) - "JERUSALEM SYNDROME"

Heaven's Gate is a new thrashy punk band featuring vocalist Tony Foresta (Municipal Waste, Iron Reagan), guitarist Mike Goo (Warthog), bassist Jeff Howe (Reversal of Man, CombatWoundedVeteran, Horsewhip) and drummer Paul Mazurkiewicz (Cannibal Corpse), and their first single is "Jerusalem Syndrome." Read more about it here.

--

ACEPHALIX - "ABYSSAL"

San Francisco death metal/crust punk fusionists Acephalix have announced their first album in five years, Theothanatology, due September 30 via 20 Buck Spin (pre-order), and lead single "Abyssal" is as nasty as it is flat-out fun. If you like ass-kicking heavy rock songs of any variety, don't miss out on this one. Read more here.

--

SOUR WIDOWS - "WITNESS"

Bay Area indie folk trio Sour Widows have confirmed that their debut album is coming and shared this new single, which you can read more about here.

--

LORAINE JAMES - "MAYBE IF I (STAY ON IT)"

London electronic experimentalist Loraine James has announced a new album, Building Something Beautiful For Me, which “reinterprets, reimagines, and responds to” the work of minimalist composer Julius Eastman. You can read more about the lead single here.

--

SUMERLANDS - "DREAMKILLER"

Sumerlands -- the retro-metal supergroup spearheaded by Arthur Rizk (producer for Power Trip, Code Orange, etc) that also features members of Eternal Champion and Dream Unending and new vocalist Brendan Radigan (Magic Circle, Pagan Altar) -- have announced their first album in six years, and you can read more about the title track here. Pick up our exclusive gold vinyl variant.

--

SEEYOUSPACECOWBOY - "SEVEN YEARS" (SAOSIN COVER)

SeeYouSpaceCowboy have covered Saosin's classic "Seven Years" for Pure Noise Records and Pabst Blue Ribbon's upcoming Dead Formats: Volume 1 covers compilation, and you can read more about it here.

--

THE INTERRUPTERS - "AS WE LIVE" (ft. TIM ARMSTRONG & RHODA DAKAR)

The Interrupters have shared a new song off upcoming LP In The Wild, and this one features frequent collaborator Tim Armstrong of Rancid and 2 Tone legend Rhoda Dakar of The Bodysnatchers and The Special AKA. Read more about it here.

--

JOHANNA WARREN - "I'D BE ORANGE"

Johanna Warren has announced a new album, Lessons for Mutants, and you can read more about lead single "I'd Be Orange" here.

--

Looking for even more new songs? Browse the New Songs archive.