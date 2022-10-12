32 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

BLACK BELT EAGLE SCOUT - "DON'T GIVE UP"

Her first new single since 2019, Black Belt Eagle Scout released "Don't Give Up" today. It's a vocally subtle, instrumentally sludgy track with pattering drums and distorted guitars. She explains, “Spending time with the land and on the water are ways that strengthen my connection to my ancestors and to my culture. It helps heal my spirit and is the form of self-care that helps me the most. The lyrics ‘I don’t give up’ mean staying alive. I wrote this song for me but also for my community and anyone who deals with challenging mental health issues to remind us just how much of a role our connection to the environment plays within our healing process. At the end of the song when I sing ‘the land, the water, the sky,’ I wanted to sing it like my late grandfather Alexander Paul Sr. sang in our family’s big drum group - from the heart."

--

HOT CHIP - "ELEANOR" VIDEO & REMIXES

Hot Chip have released "Eleanor," one of the best songs on this year's Freakout/Release, as a single, coming with a cute, stop-motion animated video and a remix EP featuring Krystal Klear, Braxe + Falcon, and Austin Ato.

--

METRONOMY & KATY J PEARSON - "LOVE FACTORY"

Metronomy are releasing a special edition of this year's Small World on November 29 via Because Music. It comes with a bonus disc featuring reimagined versions of album tracks Bolis Pupul, Porij, Haich Ber Na, Jessica Winter, Panic Shack, Sébastien Tellier, and more. Katy J Person turns "Love Factory" into a dreamy duet.

--

LOCAL NATIVES - "JUST BEFORE THE MORNING"

Local Natives announced two shows at The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever and they've also shared the soaring new indie pop song "Just Before the Morning."

--

SALES - "JULY"

SALES have returned with "July," a tender, minimal dose of bedroom/dream pop.

--

HOT TUBS TIME MACHINE (MEMS UV RACE, DEAF WISH) - "STREET FIGHTER MAN"

Melbourne punks Marcus Rechsteiner (UV Race) and Daniel ‘Tubs’ Twomey (Deaf Wish/Lower Plenty) moonlight as electro duo Hot Tubs Time Machine. They're gearing up to release new album Double Tubble and you can get a taste with "Street Fighter Man."

--

HAMMERED HULLS - "NEEDLEPOINT TIGER"

Hammered Hulls, the "supergroup" of DC punk/indie vets including Alec MacKaye (Untouchables, The Faith, Ignition, etc) Mary Timony (Autoclave, Helium, Wild Flag, Ex Hex, etc), Mark Cisneros (Kid Congo, The Make-Up, etc), and Chris Wilson (Ted Leo and the Pharmacists, Titus Andronicus), have shared another track from their upcoming Ian MacKaye-produced debut album. "Needlepoint Tiger" is strident and anthemic, powered by a hooky bassline.

--

DRUGDEALER FT. KATE BOLLINGER - "PICTURES OF YOU"

"Michael and I wrote this song last summer on a day when he was stopping through Virginia," Kate Bollinger says of this song from Drugdealer's upcoming album Hide in Plain Sight. "I picked him up near the train station and we went and hung out in a park by my house. We stayed up late drinking with my roommate and went to my friend's studio the next day to make some music together. I went upstairs and took a nap and in the meantime, while I was sleeping, he had written the music and melody to 'Pictures of You.' When I woke up we wrote the lyrics and finished the song together. I've always approached lyrics in isolation and writing this song showed me a whole other way of making music with someone else. A month after becoming friends with Michael, I visited him in Los Angeles for the first time and decided I wanted to live there, so it feels special having this song come out a month after my move to Los Angeles, a year after we wrote it."

--

JUNI HABEL - "CHICORY"

Juni Habel is from Norway, but her sound is a familiar throwback to classic American folk music, sounding at once like Sibylle Baier, Adrianne Lenker, and Joni Mitchell. On "Chicory," her voice lilts with an ethereal softness, while her solo acoustic guitar grounds the sound with low, arpeggiated chords. Her newest album Carvings is out January 20 via Ba Da Bing.

--

BARRIE - "NOCTURNE INTERLUDE" & "UNHOLY APPETITE"

Barrie is on tour with Alex G now, with dates supporting Japanese Breakfast coming up, and she's shared two new singles to follow her sophomore album Barbara. The brief and sweet "Nocturne Interlude" soundtracked the end credits of an episode of Good Girls last year, and "Unholy Appetite"'s laid back groove gets a boost through an intro of twinkling synths.

--

JULIANNA RIOLINO - "ISN'T IT A PITY"

Julianna Riolino has released a fourth and final single from her upcoming debut All Blue, out this Friday via You've Changed Records. "Isn't It A Pity" is a breezy, indie-pop track with a refreshing organ feature. The Toronto-based singer has a retro feel in her voice but the instrumental is decidedly fresh and current.

--

DROWSE - "MYSTERY PT. 2"

Drowse (aka Kyle Bates) has shared another song off his upcoming album Wane Into It (due 11/11 via The Flenser), and it's a haunting, acoustic guitar-based song that kinda finds the middle ground between The Microphones and Grouper.

--

FRANZ NICOLAY - "GARLIC AND VINE" FT. JEFF ROSENSTOCK

The latest single from Franz Nicolay's new album The River is the anthemic "Garlic and Vine," which features Jeff Rosenstock on guitar and vocals.

--

BORN WITHOUT BONES - "FISTFUL OF BEES"

Emo band Born Without Bones have shared new single "Fistful of Bees," and the story in the video picks up where the video for previous single "Dancer" left off.

--

SOUL BLIND - "TRIBE"

Soul Blind have shared another track off their upcoming LP Feel It All Around (due 11/11 via Other People), and this one finds the grunge revivalists leaning into their sludge metal side.

--

MEN I TRUST - "GIRL"

After sharing new single "Billie Toppy" a couple of weeks ago, Men I Trust have released another new song, "Girl," an atmospheric track with a cinematic air of foreboding. The band's Jessy Caron and Dragos Chiriac join Emmanuelle Proulx on vocals this time for gorgeous effect.

--

FAETOOTH - "LA SORCIÈRE"

Faetooth make gothy, melodic doom metal, and their upcoming LP Remnants of the Vessel arrives October 28 via Dune Altar. The latest taste of the album is the towering "La Sorcière," which premiered today (via Decibel).

--

DEAR NORA - "SINALOAN RESTAURANT"

"I pulled the lyric ideas for this song from a wild array of personal and cultural references, but ultimately, it’s about family separation, shadow forces, and the pandemic’s effect on the civic/commercial landscape,” Katy Davidson says of Dear Nora's latest single from their new album human futures. "I grew up in the western United States, in a town where a classic 'sit-down' Mexican restaurant was the undeniable cultural hub. Because of this, Mexican food has always been my comfort food. I think that most towns and cities in the western US have a place like this, even in 'red states.' But the pandemic shifted so much ground, and it was unsettling to witness some of those establishments close. And the horrid politics playing out in the foreground amplified the unease. My friend Dave says this song feels like magical realism. I hadn’t thought about it that way when I wrote it, but I agree. The first two lines were said to me by my partner’s mother Miriam, who had advanced Alzheimer’s disease. 'Have you crossed the line to Mexico? My dad died many times years ago.' It was a rare moment where she shared semi-lucid thoughts, so I wrote them down immediately. We were drinking steamy coffee on a winter morning, wrapped in blankets, and looking out at the desert morning. Miriam died during the pandemic."

--

ROID RAGE - "INCISION"

Akron, OH's Roid Rage are a new band that includes Matt Schulz (Holy Fuck) on drums. "Incision is ripping garage punk.

--

THE BIG MOON - "DAYDREAMING"

UK group The Big Moon's new album, Here is Everything, is out on Friday and here's an early taste with this buoyant song.

--

KING GIZZARD - LAMINATED DENIM

The two 15-minute jams on Laminated Denim were created as intermission music for King Gizzard‘s two Red Rocks shows they just played. This is the second of three albums the band are releasing this month.

--

DOUGIE POOLE - "RAINBOW WHEEL OF DEATH"

Brooklyn country artist Dougie Poole has announced his second album, The Rainbow Wheel of Death, which will be out February 24 via Wharf Cat Records. The album's title track, which is a typically thoughtful, witty look at life from a slightly different angle.

--

WESTERMAN - "IDOL; RE-RUN"

UK singer-songwriter Westerman is back with his first new music in two years. Pretty, percussive and expansive, "Idol; RE-Run" is the first of what he calls "a larger batch of songs," co-produced with Big Thief's James Krivchenia.

--

NINA HAGEN - "16 TONS" (MERLE TRAVIS COVER)

German post-punk icon Nina Hagen will release Unity, her first album in 11 years, in November. The first single is a slightly twisted cover of country classic "16 Tons."

--

A CERTAIN RATIO - "WAITING ON A TRAIN"

Manchester greats A Certain Ratio will release their 11th studio album, 1982, on March 31 via Mute. This first single features Mancunian rapper Chunky and neo-soul artist Ellen Beth Abdi.

--

BLACKLIST - "NIGHTBOUND"

Goth rockers Blacklist have shared another taste of their upcoming LP for Profound Lore, Afterworld, and you can read about it here.

--

MUNA - LIVE AT ELECTRIC LADY (EP STREAM)

MUNA's new live EP includes a cover of Taylor Swift's "August," which you can read more about here.

--

ENVY - "SEIMEI"

Japanese screamo vets Envy released their first new song in nearly 3 years today, a banger called "Seimei" (of the same name as their just-announced EP). The band said, "It is a title that entrusts the word 'Seimei' to the usual way of life that awaits us, finding a small hope in the dark passage of time." The song is fittingly heavy and dark.

--

PLAINS - "HURRICANE"

Plains' one-off collaborative album I Walked With You A Ways comes out Friday on Anti-, and ahead of its release Katie Crutchfield and Jess Williamson released "Hurricane" with a music video directed by Aidy Bryant paying homage to Loretta Lynn's TV performances from the '70s. Read more about it here.

--

BELLA WHITE - "RHODODENDRON"

Canadian-born, Nashville-based country singer Bella White recently signed to Rounder Records, and today she shared "Rhododendron," her second consecutive single produced by Jonathan Wilson and featuring Big Thief's Buck Meek on guitar. Read more about it here.

--

ANDREW MCMAHON IN THE WILDERNESS - "SKYWRITING"

Yesterday, piano-fueled emo vets Something Corporate revealed that they'll be reuniting for the first time in 13 years and playing the 2023 edition of When We Were Young, but Andrew McMahon is staying busy with his Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness project too. He just released this new song and you can read more about it here.

--

MERCURY - "FREDDIE"

Atlanta rapper Mercury already stirred up buzz this year with her Tabula Rasa mixtape, and now she has announced a new EP, FearMercury, due December 7. Read about the Queen-sampling lead single "Freddie" here.

--

