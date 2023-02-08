So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

ULTHAR - "ANTHRONOMICON"

Oakland blackened death metallers Ulthar have shared another taste of their two anticipated new albums, Anthronomicon and Helionomicon. It's a five-minute excerpt of the former's 20-minute title track, and it's intense, ever-changing, and truly awesome stuff.

--

ALGIERS - "73%"

Every song Algiers have shared from their upcoming album SHOOK has been different and great in its own way, and "73%" is no exception. It's a frantic song that seamlessly hops between hip hop and crunchy indie rock.

--

LONNIE HOLLEY - "I AM A PART OF THE WONDER" (ft. MOOR MOTHER)

Outsider artist Lonnie Holley has shared the Moor Mother collaboration from his upcoming album Oh Me Oh My. It's jazzy, meandering, and impossible to pin down, and Moor Mother's rap/spoken word sounds great.

--

DRAYTON FARLEY - "ABOVE MY HEAD"

Drayton Farley has shared the second single from his upcoming album Twenty On High, which was produced by the 400 Unit's Sadler Vaden and features other 400 Unit members in his backing band. "Above My Head" is a gorgeous, melancholic alt-country song, and you can definitely feel the Sadler Vaden influence in its screaming slide guitars.

--

ROBERT ELLIS - "YESTERDAY'S NEWS"

Texas-based singer/songwriter Robert Ellis announced a new album, Yesterday's News, due out May 19 via his own Niles City Records. The first single is the spare, lilting title track. "I met Erica (the director of this video) around 7 years ago," Ellis says. "We've been both life partners and creative partners since. We started shooting much of this footage shortly after falling in love, and before kids. The footage spans four continents and too many tours to count. Originally our intent was to make a narrative short film about being on the road. Life, as it often does, got away from us and said film vanished into the ether. The footage however, remained. For Erica and I, going through it now, all these years (and two kids) later was cathartic to say the least. It also struck us both that unknowingly we had been documenting much of the source material behind the song ‘Yesterday's News.’ This is more than just a music video for us, it's a window into where this song comes from."

--

DAUGHTER - "PARTY"

UK indie trio Daughter have shared another taste of their upcoming album Stereo Mind Game, and it finds their minimal, atmospheric pop in fine form.

--

FLY ANAKIN - "OUTSIDIGAN'S ANTHEM"

Underground rapper Fly Anakin has shared another song from Side A of his upcoming project Skinemaxxx. Anakin's raps are both hard-hitting and mind-bending, perfectly playing off the song's psychedelic jazz-funk production. He calls the track "a theme song for outsidigan’s. The ones that are outside even when they wanna go home. The streets need us. Free Max B."

--

BENEE - "GREEN HONDAY"

The first release of the year from New Zealand alt-pop artist BENEE is the audacious "Green Honda," which pulses with energy.

--

JUDICIARY - "PARADIGM PIERCER"

Texas thrashy hardcore band Judiciary have shared a new track off upcoming LP Flesh + Blood, and this one finds them exploring more of a mid-tempo thrash/groove side, and sounding as intense as ever.

--

FLOGGING MOLLY - "'TIL THE ANARCHY'S RESTORED"

Celtic punk vets Flogging Molly have followed last year's Anthem with a new ballad-driven single, "'Til the Anarchy's Restored." "“In a world that seems more divided than ever, this song feels more like a letter reaching out to a neighbor or a friend, and renewing relationships that might seem lost or gone,” says Dave King. “Maybe it’s time to say hello again.” The song will double as the title track of a new EP, which comes out on March 10 via Rise Records and also features live-in-studio recordings of Flogging Molly classics "Drunken Lullabies" and "What's Left of the Flag" that were recorded with Steve Albini at his Electrical Audio studio.

--

POISON RUÏN - "HÄRVEST"

Poison Ruïn have announced a new album, Härvest, due April 14 via Relapse, marking their label debut. The title track is out now, and it's a raw, grainy song that kinda sounds like a more deathrock version of Wipers.

--

BRUISE CONTROL - "DEAD ON ARRIVAL"

If you miss the days of aughts-era dance-punk, with an emphasis on "punk," check out this new song from Bruise Control's upcoming debut LP Useless For Something, due this spring via TNSrecords.

--

UNITYTX - "WORLD OF MALICE"

UnityTX are back with a new rap-metalcore banger, "World of Malice," which vocalist Jay Webster (aka Shaolin G) says is "a poetic piece of literature about the essence of cause & effect" that was "written from a perspective of a growing yet troubled soul learning how to exist in the current state of society, constantly feeling an exasperating sensation of grief where it often feels like I’m not so much at war with the world as much as myself."

--

PHILIP SELWAY - "STRANGE DANCE"

“Strange Dance had a very long gestation as a song," says Radiohead drummer Philip Selway of this clanking, moody title track from his upcoming solo album. "In its original form, it was the first piece from the album to be written, over 20 years ago. It was also the last song to be completed on the album, with the lyric taking shape in the final recording session. The strange dance I write about refers to the contortions we all perform as we try to balance seemingly irreconcilable elements of our lives, and the relationships that help us navigate this uncertainty.” Strange Dance is out February 24 via Bella Union.

--

NICHOLAS ALLBROOK (POND) - "JACKIE"

Pond frontman Nicholas Allbrook will release solo album Manganese on June 9 via Spinning Top Records. He says "Jackie" was written for friend who died in 2021. "She was fantastic and the news left me with familiar feelings of guilt and regret and 'why didn’t I do more or know better.' I don’t usually get hit with creative bolts while running, but by the canal once in London I was struck with the hopeful image of her rowing away from the earth that had been so hurtful and hard, on a black lake surrounded by stars, finally finding peace and silence. It felt nice to think about death like that, bathed in pale silver light rather than just cold. I got lots of instrumental help from Nathaniel Hoho, who bizarrely and brilliantly put in the nature documentary voice about the giant panda which should never work but somehow does."

--

AMBER ARCADES - "TRUE LOVE"

“For me, emotions and feelings are almost a kind of a magic thing, in the way that they’re able to change the way we experience reality," says Amber Arcades about her new album and this new song and video. "That idea runs deep throughout the record, including the song 'True Love.' For the video, we wanted to translate the song’s otherworldly eerie mood into images, using sci-fi and folk-horror tropes to emphasize this magic nature of emotions.” Barefoot on Diamond Road is out this week via Fire.

--

A CERTAIN RATIO - "SAMO"

This new track by Manchester's A Certain Ratio is inspired by early-'90s New York. “The song is all about Basquiat and the birth of Hip Hop," says Jez Kerr. "We were lucky enough to be in NY around that time, and some of the lyrics in the song are the unique phrases SAMO sprayed around the city.” New album 1982 is out March 31 via Mute.

--

MOREISH IDOLS - "NOCTURNAL CREATURES"

London band Moreish Idols are back with this new single for Speedy Wunderground. Label head Dan Carey produced slice of melodic, orchestral, spacey indie rock. "Nocturnal creatures can teach us to be more observant, in case they dig up your treasure and bury their bones," say the band.

--

FLETCHER C JOHNSON - "NEW YORK CITY"

Fletcher C Johnson recently recounted The Complete History of Williamsburg as he experienced it on his podcast recently, and some of those same thoughts and recollections pop up in this folky new song.

--

CHEATER SLICKS - "FEAR"

Columbus garage-punks Cheater Slicks will release Ill-Fated Cusses, their first album in eight years, on February 17 via In the Red. "I don’t think of this as a pandemic record, says singer/guitarist Tom Shannon. "I consider it something that made us think in a different way." New single "Fear" is a rager.

--

FIVE FINGERS OF FUNK - "WE WERE BIG IN THE NINETIES"

Pacific Northwest hip hop group Five Fingers of Funk have announced new album Portland Say It Again, which will be out May 5 via Kill Rock Stars. It's their first album with all the original members since 1998. Speaking of, that decade is central to the album's first single.

--

THE GOLDEN DREGS - "VISTA"

London band The Golden Dregs release their third album, On Grace & Dignity, this week via 4AD. (It's their first for the label.) Just ahead of that the band have shared "Vista," a warmly glum song about boredom and it's dangers.

--

SLEAFORD MODS - "FORCE 10 FROM NAVARONE" FT FLORENCE SHAW

Sleaford Mods have shared "Force 10 From Navarone," their collaboration with Dry Cleaning's Florence Shaw that's on their upcoming album UK Grim. Florence's dry sprechsegang fits right in with the Mods' world.

--

DJANGO DJANGO - "COMPLETE ME" FT SELF ESTEEM

Django Django have announced Off Planet, their fifth album, which they say is their most ambitious yet. It features guest appearances from Self Esteem, Jack Peñate, Stealing Sheep, Toya Delazy and more, and is being released in four parts, each representing a planet, over the next few months.

--

SQUID - "SWING (IN A DREAM)"

Squid announced new album O Monolith today with single "Swing (In A Dream)," an expansive post-rocky jam with blossoming with synths, brass, distorted guitars, and near-constant percussion. It's based on a dream of classic Rococo painting "The Swing," as bandmate Ollie Judge explains: "In my dream, I was in the painting but it was flooded and everything was floating away." Read more about it here.

--

KICKSIE - "YOU'RE ON"

Airy, ringing emo-pop track "You're On" is the first glimpse at Toronto band Kicksie's newly announced album Slouch. Read more about it here.

--

BARTEES STRANGE - "TISCHED OFF" & "KEEKEE'IN" FEAT. DANIEL KLEEDERMAN

Part of Sub Pop's singles series, Bartees Strange shared two new songs. "Tisched Off" pokes fun at the privileged NYU students in the music scene when Bartees was coming up in Brooklyn, while "Keekee'in" was written and recorded primarily using household objects as instruments while Bartees and his band had Covid. Read more about both songs here.

--

SIDNEY GISH - "FILMING SCHOOL" & "MFOTSOTR"

Sidney Gish also shared a pair of singles as part of Sub Pop's singles series. "Filming School" and "MFOTSOTR" were both long-unfinished tracks that Sidney recently revisited, as she explains, "I start lots of songs, but finish very few. Sometimes, I try to overcome this habit by skipping the "ideas" phase, and improvising a song to completion within a few hours. Both "Filming School" and "MFSOTSOTR" were created this way. "Filming School" was recorded in fall 2021 at my apartment in Brooklyn. The lyrics were freestyled while reflecting on film school, which I did not attend. In 2022, I added bass & synth to "Filming School," as well as piano, engineered by Lily Wen at Figure 8 Studios. "MFSOTSOTR" was recorded in late summer 2019 at my old apartment on Mission Hill. The lyrics were freestyled while staring at a meme of a buff man wearing high-waisted jeans. No edits were ever made to "MFSOTSOTR." It has haunted my hard drive for three years." Read more about it here.

--

INDIGO DE SOUZA - "YOUNGER & DUMBER"

"This song felt really emotionally intense for me when I wrote it. I was sitting in my house and it kind of flowed right to me as if it had already been written by some other force," Indigo De Souza explains of her new single. "This song is a love letter to everyone's inner child. No one can prepare us for how insane it is to be alive. How many times we will have to rise from the ashes and what courage it will take." Read more about it here.

--

SCOWL - "OPENING NIGHT"

Scowl have announced a new Will Yip-produced EP, Psychic Dance Routine, and lead single "Opening Night" is an anthemic, melodic alt-rock banger with hardcore undertones, mixing stuff like Nirvana, Hole, and The Breeders with their core influences like Negative Approach and Ceremony. Read more about it here and pick up our exclusive cloudy clear/purple vinyl variant.

--

LANNDS - "BONFIRE"

The latest single of LANNDS' new album Music For The Future is "Bonfire," an expansive track with jazzy saxophone and irresistible rhythms. Read more about it here.

--

LIES (AMERICAN FOOTBALL) - "RESURRECTION"

LIES, the new duo of American Football members Mike & Nate Kinsella, have announced their self-titled debut album. You can read about new single "Resurrection" here and pick up our exclusive dark blue vinyl variant.

--

