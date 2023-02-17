32 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

FLO MILLI - "NASTY DANCER"

Flo Milli remains unstoppable. She just followed up her great 2022 album You Still Here, Ho ? with "Nasty Dancer," and it feels like yet another instant hit.

--

BKTHERULA - "WE MADE IT" (ft. RICO NASTY)

Bktherula released LVL5 P1 today and it ends with "WE MADE IT," a swirling psychedelic rap collab with Rico Nasty.

--

THE BLESSED MADONNA FT JAMIE PRINCIPLE - "WE STILL BELIEVE"

The Blessed Madonna and Jamie Principle have collaborated on this effervescent, '80s-style jam. “I wrote and recorded a version of this song that shares a name with the party alone in my attic over a decade ago, writing the lyrics on the back of a record sleeve and recording them into my Blackberry under a blanket," The Blessed Madonna says. "I distorted my own vocals on the original, but imagined that the song would someday be performed by Jamie Principle, arguably the first real writer in house music, and my hero. Eventually, years later, Jamie and I met and became beloved friends. Jamie kindly agreed to re-record the song I wrote for him before I knew him, and here we are, writing the next chapter together and doing it the way I imagined it all those years ago. Soulwax chimed in on the final version, and the result is absolutely fresh.”

--

THE JUAN MACLEAN - "LOW TRANCE STATE"

The Juan Maclean contributed this new track to Playground Records' new compilation that also includes contributions from Man Power, Zillas On Acid, Cornelius Doctor & Tushen Raï, Balam, BĘÃTFÓØT & Geopard Tourist, Deux Control, Alvaro Cabana & JackWasFaster, and more.

--

THE VAN PELT – “IMAGE OF HEALTH”

NYC indie rock/post-hardcore/emo vets The Van Pelt are one month away from releasing their first album in 26 years and they've just shared this propulsive, atmospheric song from it. "I'm a middle-aged man now. Straightforward, cutting to the point dialogue speaks much more to me than circuitous lofty rants," says frontman Chris Leo of the song. "I knew a lot when I was young and what I didn't know I wasn't afraid to propose as arguments in unwinnable fights for the sake of pushing discourse into novel realms. Now that I'm halfway through a century though, there's been this need in me to touch home base, revisit basic tenets with wiser eyes and a worldview humbled by it being smashed to pieces over and over again. So many of my modern lyrics need no Cliff's Notes. They are so clear and direct that they only require the listener to bring their own humble vulnerability to the table as well. Addressing these lifelong elephants in the room feels more apt to me at this stage in life than dissecting astrophysics." With that folks, we give you 'Image of Health,' a song whose lyrics are explained in the lyrics themselves."

--

TORENA - "BLEED"

Oxnard hardcore band Torena formed in 2020, put out their debut LP Cerebellum Prison in 2021, and now they're gearing up to release the Taylor Young-produced Evil Eyez EP on March 14 via DAZE. First single "Bleed" is three minutes of punishing, mosh-ready metallic hardcore.

--

KELE (BLOC PARTY) - "SOMEONE TO MAKE ME LAUGH"

Kele Okereke of Bloc Party's new solo album The Flames Pt 2 is out next month, and of new single "Someone To Make Me Laugh," he says, "In its simplest form it’s about looking back at one’s life and trying to fight the cynicism that seems to be taking hold. Although the song is mined from painful memories, ultimately it is about combating loneliness in one’s life."

--

POLO G - "NO TIME WASTED" (ft. FUTURE)

As Polo G continues to gear up for his anticipated new album, he's teamed up with Future for this new single, and it finds his melancholic drill-pop in fine form.

--

LATTO - "LOTTERY" (ft. LU KALA)

Atlanta rapper Latto teams up with Congolese-Canadian pop singer LU KALA for a bouncy rap/pop hybrid.

--

DON TOLIVER - "LEAVE THE CLUB" (ft. LIL DURK & GLORILLA)

Following Don Toliver's R&B slow jam with Kali Uchis "4 Me" comes a new codeine-coated trap banger featuring Lil Durk and GloRilla.

--

DAVE HAUSE - "DAMN PERSONAL"

Dave Hause drops off a new heartland rock anthem from his upcoming album Drive It Like It's Stolen.

--

REMA - "HOLIDAY" & REASON YOU"

Nigerian musician Rema returns with two great Afrobeats-infused pop songs, "Holiday" and "Reason You."

--

VNTAGEPARADISE - "MERCY"

Lagos artist VNTAGEPARADISE has announced a new EP, INFINITY, due March 10 via self-release. The first single is "Mercy," a distorted experimental rock song.

--

ANDREW BIRD - "NEVER FALL APART"

Andrew Bird has shows lined up this winter and spring in London, Australia, and the US, and before those begin he's s hared a new single, "Never Fall Apart," which he co-wrote with Jeremy Ylvisaker. "Back from the brink we may have pulled ourselves back together (though tenuously) for the moment," Andrew says. "I recorded 'Epilogue' outside in Ojai, CA in January of 2021 for a documentary about news deserts in rural America. I felt I captured something that's hard to nail because I was playing only for myself. I just happened to be recording. So I sang the lyrics to never fall apart over it, giving the song a different dimension."

--

JOY OLADOKUN - "CHANGES"

Singer/songwriter Joy Oladokun has announced her new album, Proof of Life, due April 28 via Amigo Records/Verve Forecast/Republic. The album features appearances by Manchester Orchestra, Maxo Kream, Chris Stapleton, Noah Kahan, and more, and along with the announcement comes "Changes," a folk song with some jazzy flourishes.

--

KEY GLOCK - "WORK"

Memphis rapper and frequent collaborator of the late Young Dolph, Key Glock has announced a new album, Glockoma 2, due February 24 via Paper Route Empire. Its new single is the Memphis-style banger "Work."

--

IDK - "RADIOACTIVE"

Maryland rapper IDK returns with an energetic new single, "Radioactive."

--

CUCO - "BEST DISASTER"

Cuco gets his Tame Impala on with new single "Best Disaster."

--

MOVIE JAIL - "CALL THE NEIGHBORS"

Lexington, Kentucky's Movie Jail make hypnotic, airy indie rock and have just released this enjoyable, slightly skronky new single. "The second verse references an episode of 'Family Ties' in which the Young Republican Alex P. Keaton convinces a found-object artist to mass-produce copies of his latest piece, The Spirit of Columbus, named for the Ohio city in which the sitcom is set," the band's Dave Cobb notes. "Coincidentally, the EP will be pressed at a plant in Columbus! So this song is definitely preoccupied with different ways of viewing one’s purpose in the world."

--

THE BLACK WATCH - "NOTHING LEFT TO SAY"

Indiepop vets The Black Watch are gearing up to release Future Strangers on March 24 via ATOM Records. There's a strong '80s alternative element to "Nothing Left to Say" in its anthemic guitar lines.

--

HARD FEELINGS - "DANGEROUS" (SUNRISE HWY NEFARIOUS REMIX FEAT RYE RYE & BRUISER WOLF)

Hard Feelings, the duo of Hot Chip's Joe Goddard and Amy Doublas, have shared a new remix of their track Dangerous" featuring Rye Rye. "This is music for the bedroom and Dancefloor," says Douglas.

--

HITBOX - "I CANT BELIEVE THAT GIRL FROM X IS BRITISH"

Feast your ears on some glitchy metalcore from Tulsa, Oklahoma's Hitbox.

--

SLEEPSCULPTOR - "PANACEA"

Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania metalcore band Sleepsculptor have shared another rager off their upcoming LP Divine Recalibration.

--

MATTACHINE - "LOVE SONG"

Mattachine have shared a new track from their upcoming split with Mikau, and it's a minute and 43 seconds of pissed-off metalcore that celebrates queer love and flips a middle finger to god-fearing homophobes.

--

BL'AST! - "POWERIZE" (2023)

Santa Cruz hardcore vets BL'AST! are putting out a revamped version of 1989's Take The Manic Ride on March 10 via Southern Lord. The description reads: "The master tapes were destroyed and were never to be recovered. Through some incredibly magical surgery a new heavy as fuck version of the album has been produced. [...] A balls to the wall, in-your-face, revisionist version for the modern age." The first taste is this new version of "Powerize."

--

HURRAY FOR THE RIFF RAFF - "SAGA (ACOUSTIC"

Hurray for the Riff Raff shared a new acoustic version of one of the standouts of their excellent 2022 album Life on Earth, with Brad and Phil Cook joining them on acoustic guitar and keys, respectively.

--

DEB NEVER – “MOMENTARY SWEETHEART”

Deb Never is putting the finishing touches on a new EP and while details are still to come, she has shared a track from it. "Momentary Sweetheart" is soaring and anthemic indie rock.

--

MOLINA, TALBOT, LOFGREN & YOUNG - "YOU WILL NEVER KNOW"

The current lineup of Neil Young's band Crazy Horse, along with Neil himself, will be releasing an album as Molina, Talbot, Lofgren & Young called All Roads Lead Home. Read more about the Lofgren-penned lead single here.

--

EYEWASH - "KALEIDOSCOPE"

Eyewash is a new shoegazy, grungy Pittsburgh band with members of Shin Guard/Hazing Over, including Alex Walsh and Jake Yencik, and Owen Traynor recorded and mixed their upcoming self-titled debut EP. Read more about new single "Kaleidoscope" here.

--

ICONA POP - "I WANT YOU" FT. GALANTIS

Icona Pop are finishing work on a new album, and they've shared their first new music of the year, the dancefloor-ready "I Want You," which features Galantis.

--

THURSTON MOORE - "HYPNOGRAM"

Thurston Moore has a new album on the way, and you can read more about its lead single here.

--

FROZEN SOUL - "MORBID EFFIGY"

Texas death metallers Frozen Soul have officially announced the anticipated followup to their great 2021 debut LP, produced by Trivium's Matt Heafy and featuring Dying Fetus' John Gallagher on lead single "Morbid Effigy." Read more about it here and pick up our exclusive magenta-black marbled vinyl variant of the album.

--

Looking for even more new songs? Browse the New Songs archive.