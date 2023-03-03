32 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

NICKI MINAJ - "RED RUBY DA SLEEZE"

Nicki Minaj snags a sample of Lumidee's "Never Leave You (Uh-Oh)" for the followup single to "Super Freaky Girl."

--

BIA - "SIXTEEN"

"Whole Lotta Money" rapper BIA has shared her first single of 2023, and it sounds like her hitmaking potential is still in fine form.

--

CONWAY THE MACHINE & JAE SKEESE - "METALLIC 5'S"

Conway the Machine and Jae Skeese have shared a track off their upcoming collaborative album Pain Provided Profit, which arrives next week (3/10). It's got an eerie, creaky beat and Conway and Jae are both in fine form.

--

NIGHTMARER - "TAUFBEFEHL"

Technical death metallers Nightmarer (who have current and former members of Gigan, War From A Harlots Mouth, The Ocean, and more) will release new album Deformity Adrift on May 5. They made this one with Brendan Sloan (Altars, Convulsing) on bass, and new single "Taufbefehl" has guest vocals by Christian Kolf and Jan Buckard of Valborg.

--

THE STREETS x FRED AGAIN.. x DERMOT KENNEDY - "MIKE" (DESERT ISLAND DUVET)

Grime vet The Streets, rising electronic star Fred again.., and singer/songwriter Dermot Kennedy put their heads together for this thumping pop song.

--

DIJON - "COOGIE"

Dijon returns with the smoky, soulful single "coogie."

--

MIYA FOLICK - "MOMMY"

"'Mommy 'is maybe the most intimate song on my record," Miya Folick says. "It’s about heritage, memory and family. I think there’s an ache in the song that exposes the gap between my limited understanding of my parents and the full richness of their lives. The first time I played this song live was at The Echo in Los Angeles, and my mom showed up—not joking—with a jar of honey for me, to soothe my throat (you’ll understand this anecdote when you listen to the song)." It's from her new album Roach.

--

COUSIN STIZZ - "THE FAN"

Boston rapper Cousin Stizz delivers rapidfire couplets over some laid-back production.

--

COCO - "DEATH IN THE FAMILY"

Coco, featuring Dirty Projectors' Maia Friedman, Lucius' Dan Molad, and Pavo Pavo's Oliver Hill have shared "Death in the Family." "This song would appear to be a tragic story," they write, "but the title disguises a whimsical number about the death of a pet frog. It began with a story from Oliver's childhood and continued with collective embellishments (it was actually a turtle, and he was not named Emmanuel Hill). For the production, Fantasia-meets-Nilsson seemed to capture the feeling, a bit grand and sweeping.”

--

THE ALBUM LEAF - "AFTERGLOW" (ft. KIMBRA)

Ambient musician The Album Leaf taps Kimbra to go in an alt-pop direction on the latest single from Future Falling.

--

THE SO SO GLOS - "EVERYWHERE IS WAR" FT. CONOR OBERST

The So So Glos are back with a new single featuring their longtime friend Conor Oberst, a tribute to Bob Marley's 1976 vrsion of "War" featuring auto-tuned vocals.

--

RMR - "CRAZY"

Masked "Rascal" rapper/singer RMR returns with new single "Crazy," a Ryan Lewis-produced song that might bring you back to the late aughts pop-rap era.

--

LUCIDITY - "THE SAGA OF A BELARUSIAN FEAST"

Russian heavy screamo band Lucidity (members of Улыбайся Ветру aka Smile To The Wind) have announced their debut album, The Minsk Sea, due March 27 via Zegema Beach Records. Here's the intense lead single.

--

TELOS - "BASTION" & "NEVER ME"

Telos is a Denmark band with members of Demersal, Eyes, LLNN, and Regarding Ambiguity, and they've got a heavy, blackened take on metallic hardcore. Their album Delude comes out March 18 via Tomb Tree Tapes, and you can hear two tracks now.

--

SUDS - "MY OWN MIND," "ENTROPY" & "NOTICE ME"

UK indie-punks SUDS will release their In The Undergrowth EP on April 14 via Big Scary Monsters, and you can hear three catchy tracks from the EP now.

--

HUNDREDS OF AU - "YEAR TWO"

NJ screamo band Hundreds of AU have a split 7" with Horsewhip coming as part of Tor Johnson Records' 20th anniversary collection, and it'll include this furious new song.

--

SLIMERONI - "ROCKSTAR"

Slimeroni, who's in the same Memphis rap crew as GloRilla, has shared a new hushed banger, "Rockstar."

--

LUKE AND THE SECOND COMING - "LIVE FOREVER"

Luke and the Second Coming have shared "Live Forever," a dose of atmospheric, heartland emo with some Restorations vibes.

--

ROBERT '3D' DEL NAJA X SLAVA VAKARCHUK - "OBIYMY" (ROBERT DEL NAJA LEGACY OF WAR MIX)

Last year, Massive Attack's 3D (Robert Del Naja) remixed this song Ukrainian activist/artist Slava Vakarchuk who is frontman of Okean Elzy. All proceeds go to the Legacy of War Foundation and United24.

--

KID MOXIE & NINA - "ELECTRIC KISS" (ITALIANS DO IT BETTER)

Here's a new '80s-inspired jam from Italians Do It Better signees Kid Moxie & NINA. “Our whole EP LUST was created during the dark days of COVID…with restrictions in place, we were craving adventure, wild passion and pleasure,” NINA says. “‘Electric Kiss’ stands out as the most uplifting song, as a sweet escape, ‘lusting’ for a sunlit romance. The collaborative energy was invigorating as I was very inspired by the warm blend of Kid Moxie’s voice with mine, thanks to Franklin’s velvety production. Once this fused with Radio Wolf’s dreamy guitar hook, I found myself surrendering to the image of America’s open road. It was a powerful musical journey that helped me through the difficult reality at the time.”

--

LE COULEUR - "SENTIMENTS NOUVEAUX"

Montreal synthpop band Le Couleur are back with a new single, the first taste of a still-to-be-announced album. “With ‘Sentiments nouveaux,’ we are looking for a sensation, an exaltation, we want to be on the edge," say the band. "A new air, an exploration of the senses.” Fans of City Pop, take note.

--

CROCODILES - "LOVE BEYOND THE GRAVE"

Garage pop duo Crocodiles have shared another song from their upcoming Upside Down In Heaven that's out April 7 via Lolipop Records. "Amidst all the chaos of life there is one certain truth - that we will all die. Being a fan of heavy metal and books by such writers as Anne Sexton and Allen Ginsberg, I find it quite comforting to write about death," says the band's Charles Rowell. "I probably have more t-shirts with skulls on them then I do any other article of clothing. I’ve lost many friends and most of my immediate family and the train never stops moving from station to station. The lyrics follow a person who’s scared by the living and revisits past haunts in an attempt to distort normality and find true love with the spirits that inhabit this world; from hometowns to historic street corners."

--

802 - "MY GIRL"

Danish musician Andreas Asingh, who was in Slowwolf, is now back as 802 and has released their new single, a slab of synth rock titled "My Girl." It also comes with a 15-minute music video made by Casper Balslev that plays out like a coming of age story and is "about the downtime and the pastime you have as a young person in the countryside when all fun can seem so far away."

--

JONNY POLONSKY - "LET IT RUST"

Singer-songwriter Jonny Polonsky, who's worked with Frank Black, Pucifer, Pete Yorn, John Zorn, and more, is back with Rise of the Rebel Angels which will be out via Stone Gossard's Loosegroove Records. “To me, ‘Let It Rust’ is basically about transcending self-doubt," says Jonny. "We all encounter failure and disappointment in life, and it can be especially painful when you realize you are responsible for sabotaging yourself. But every day is a chance to reinvent oneself. Every moment you’re alive you can choose differently.”

--

PAUL JACKS - "MY LOVE HAS TO ASK"

Alaskan singer-songwriter Paul Jacks just released his fourth solo album, Amphibious, and you can get a taste via lovely dreampop number "My Love Has to Ask."

--

JAMES ELLIS FORD (SIMIAN MOBILE DISCO) - “I NEVER WANTED ANYTHING”

You may know James Ellis Ford as one half of Simian Mobile Disco (and Simian before that) or from his production work for Arctic Monkeys, Foals, and Florence and the Machine, , to name just a few. Twenty some years into his career, Ford has just announced his debut solo album, The Hum, which will be out May 12 via Warp. This is the first single.

--

BRIAN ENO X HOT CHIP X GODDESS - "LINES IN THE SAND"

Brian Eno, Hot Chip and Goddess (aka former Savages drummer Fay Milton) have collaborated on a new single titled "Line in the Sand." It was originally released as an Earth-friendly bioplastic 12" earlier this month, benefitting EarthPercent, and it has now been shared to streaming services in two distinct versions.

--

UNEARTH - "MOTHER BETRAYAL"

Boston melodic metalcore vets Unearth have announced their eighth album, The Wretched; The Ruinous. You can read about new single "Mother Betrayal" here and pre-order our exclusive yellow & black marble vinyl variant.

--

SUNROT - "PATRICIDE"

NJ sludge band Sunrot have shared "Patricide" off their upcoming album The Unfailing Rope, and you can read about it here.

--

UNDEROATH - "LET GO"

Underoath recently signed to MNRK Heavy, and now they've released a new single, "Let Go." Read about it here.

--

LARRY JUNE & THE ALCHEMIST - "89 EARTHQUAKE"

Larry June & The Alchemist have announced a collaborative album, The Great Escape, due March 31. Read about new single "89 Earthquake" here.

--

MYSTIC 100'S - "ON A MICRO DIET"

Mystic 100's (who used to be called Milk Music) have announced their first album in six years, On A Micro Diet, due March 31 via Online Ceramics/Listening House. The first single is the swampy, jammy, 10-minute title track that would fit somewhere in the orbit of Meat Puppets, Grateful Dead, Crazy Horse, and Dinosaur Jr.

--

