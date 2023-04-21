So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

THE WEEKND - "DOUBLE FANTASY" (ft. FUTURE)

"Low Life" (and more) collaborators The Weeknd and Future team up once again for "Double Fantasy" from the soundtrack of The Weeknd's new HBO show The Idol. It's classic moody Weeknd with a gurgled verse from Future.

FLORENCE + THE MACHINE - "MERMAIDS"

A deluxe, "complete" edition of Florence + The Machine's 2022 album Dance Fever is out today, including dramatic, horn-embellished new track "Mermaids."

MIKE DIMES - "OFF THE PORCH" (ft. BIGXTHAPLUG & MAXO KREAM)

It's an all-Texas affair with Mike Dimes, BigXthaPlug, and Maxo Kream on "Off the Porch."

JAY WORTHY & ROC MARCIANO - "UNDERGROUND LEGEND" (ft. BUN B)

LA rapper Jay Worthy has an album entirely produced by Roc Marciano on the way called Nothing Bigger Than The Program. It's due May 26 via GDF Records/Marci Enterprises/EMPIRE, and lead single "Underground Legend" features Southern rap vet and UGK member Bun B. As you'd probably expect from these three, this is a great, timeless rap song.

LUH TYLER - "FIRST SHOW"

Fast-rising rap sensation Luh Tyler just recently released his debut project My Vision, then a deluxe edition, and now he's got yet another new track, "First Show," and it's another fun one.

LOW COAST (GAMEFACE) - "I KNOW WE'LL NEVER KNOW"

Low Coast, the new band fronted by Gameface's Jeff Caudill, have shared the second taste of their upcoming debut album Existing The Dream. This one finds him in laid-back, mid-tempo, jangly rock territory.

SUNDRESSED - "FUCK IT UP" (ft. HAVE MERCY)

Tempe, AZ's Sundressed have recruited Have Mercy's Brian Swindle for the power-poppy emo of "Fuck It Up."

VIC MENSA - "$WISH" (ft. G-EAZY & CHANCE THE RAPPER)

Vic Mensa teams up with G-Eazy and Chance the Rapper for a bouncy, catchy new track, "$wish."

SOMNURI - "WHAT A WAY TO GO"

Brooklyn sludgesters Somnuri have announced a new album, Desiderium, due July 21 via MNRK Heavy, and lead single "What A Way To Go" is the perfect mix of melody and aggression.

FEID - "NIÑA BONITA" (ft. SEAN PAUL)

Reggaeton star Feid has been unstoppable lately, and his latest single features the ever-iconic guest vocals of Sean Paul.

IDK - "MR. POLICE"

IDK shines a light on law enforcement misconduct with his soulful new song "Mr. Police" and its video. His new album F65 arrives May 5 via Clue/Warner.

SINCE MY BELOVED - ONE DAY AWAY

Fort Worth, TX melodic metalcore band Since My Beloved have just dropped a new EP via DAZE. Heavy Y2K-era vibes, but sounds fresh.

ROB MOOSE - "I BEND BUT NEVER BREAK" FT. BRITTANY HOWARD

Producer, arranger, and musician Rob Moose, who has collaborated with Sufjan Stevens, Nico Muhly, The National, Bon Iver, among tons of others, has announced his first solo release, Inflorescence, due out August 11 via Sony Masterworks. The first single is the gorgeous, orchestral "I Bend But Never Break," featuring vocals from Brittany Howard of Alabama Shakes.

KEN MODE - "I CANNOT"

Long-running noise rockers ken MODE have shared a new single, and they say this one pulls from Black Flag's My War, '90s metalcore, "and some noise post rock." It also has a sax freakout.

GIVEAWAY - "SHOULDERS"

Bay Area emo band Giveaway return with a soaring, anthemic new single, "Shoulders."

HURRAY FOR THE RIFF RAFF - "RESISTANCE ROCKERS"

"'Resistance Rockers' is written for the kid in me who discovered live music at age 14 and had my life saved by it," Hurray for the Riff Raff's Alynda Segarra says of their new single, off the deluxe edition of their fantastic 2022 album. "The video created by Kelly Gallagher features blink-and-you’ll-miss-it footage of little Alynda dancing in a mosh pit in Tompkins Square Park circa 2000. I wouldn’t have survived my teen years without that energy and inspiration. That’s a feeling shared by many, so I hope the song speaks to your same open-eyed younger self."

TEE GRIZZLEY & SKILLA BABY - "B&E PT. 1"

Tee Grizzley and Skilla Baby are in joint storyteller mode on "B&E Pt. 1." Their collaborative mixtape Controversy arrives next week (4/28).

TIACORINE - "FREAKYT" (REMIX ft. LATTO)

TiaCorine taps Latto for a fun remix of "FreakyT."

LATTO - "PUT IT ON DA FLOOR"

Latto also has her own new single out today, and it's a booming, aggressive, subwoofer-rattling Southern rap song.

MONEYBAGG YO - "MOTION GOD"

Memphis rapper Moneybagg Yo sounds effortlessly commanding on his latest track, "Motion God."

JOY OLADOKUN - "TAKING THINGS FOR GRANTED"

Joy Oladokun's new album Proof of Life is out next week, and she's shared another new single, "Taking Things For Granted," from it. She wrote the song "about the way the things we've been through shape the way we grow up to see the world," she says. "Producing this song was one of my favorite moments of making this record because it was equal parts honest and experimental."

YOUR OLD DROOG x MADLIB - "PRONOUNS"

Your Old Droog nabs a beat from the legendary Madlib for some good old shit talk on "Pronouns," all culminating in the punchline "It don’t matter what your pronouns are, you are not him."

JIDENNA - "FRONT END"

Jidenna's new album Me You & God comes out May 5 via Wondaland, and new single "Front End" connects the dots between vintage funk and modern pop-rap.

TESSELLATED & VYBZ KARTEL - "GIRL NEXT DOOR"

Tessellated and Vybz Kartel team up for the sensual reggae of "Girl Next Door," and it comes with a video that pays homage to old sitcoms.

THE DAMNED - “YOU’RE GONNA REALISE”

The Damned's new album, Darkdelic, is out next week and here's one more early taste, a signature style gothy anthem.

ADANOWSKY & BECK - "CHAIN REACTIONARY" (VIDEO: MICHEL GONDRY)

Adanowsky, who is the son of filmmaker Alejandro Jodorowsky, just released new album The Fool which includes this collaboration with Beck. The video was directed by Michel Gondry. "I emailed Michel Gondry asking if he wanted to direct a video for me and two days later he answered that he was already shooting!" says Adanowsky. "Michel was my neighbor when I lived in LA and when Sean introduced me to Beck, I texted him my song without ever meeting him personally. After that, a dream came true and a song and video were born. It just had to be the right song and time."

SUE CLAYTON - "PALM SPRINGS CEMETERY" & "BUTTERMILK SKY"

Morgan Kibby (M83, White Sea) is releasing her debut LP as her "new sonic persona" Sue Clayton, Rookie, due out May 5. She's shared two new singles from it, alt-pop tracks "Palm Springs Cemetery" and "Buttermilk Sky."

BLOC PARTY - "HIGH LIFE"

“I wanted High Life to sound like falling in love again, the start of a new love intertwining, cemented by nights of abandon and stolen moments of intimacy.” says Bloc Party leader Kele Okereke of the band's new single. “I really wanted it to feel like a celebration.”

ANTON NEWCOMBE (BRIAN JONESTOWN MASSACRE) - "DO YOU BELIEVE HER" (RAVEONETTES COVER)

The latest in The Raveonettes "Rip it Off" series features The Brian Jonestown Massacre's Anton Newcombe covering their song "Do You Believe Her."

SHOP TALK - THE OFFERED EP

Brooklyn trio Shop Talk, make grimy punk that at times recalls vintage Dead Kennedys. Their new EP offers up five hard-hitting rippers.

SPARKS - "VERONICA LAKE"

Sparks have shared a second track from their upcoming album The Girl is Crying in Her Latte. "Veronica Lake" is named after the noir era femme fatale icon, and the song is about women who worked in factories during World War II who adopted Lake's look to their peril: "And they all want to be Veronica Lake / But that peek-a-booy hair, it's a big mistake / As the foreman has to yell, 'put on the brake' / Yet another girl caught, Veronica Lake."

CLOSEDOWN - "WHAT YOU WANTED"

Ohio screamo band Closedown have a great new track and you can read about it here.

--

