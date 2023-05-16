32 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

GIRL RAY - "UP"

Girl Ray aren't releasing their perfect summer album Prestige until August, but thankfully they aren't stingy with the pre-release singles. "Up" is another funky, giddily romantic gem, owing a little to Chic, Queen and Bowie. "This song was written at the beginning of my current relationship," says singer/guitarist Poppy Hankin and it deals with all the emotions of a fledgling romance: adoration, self-doubt, and everything in between!"

--

BDRMM - "PULLING STITCHES"

At one point or another, all shoegaze succumb to the urge to dip into Kevin Shields' glide guitar playbook, and for bdrmm it's on "Pulling Stitches." Says the band's Ryan Smith: "I remember the exact day that we wrote this track. We were in the practise room, and I just started playing the first two chords, incorporating the bend as if I was literally winking at Kevin Shields, and Conor just looked at me like, 'This is the one.' I think we finished the track on that day. It’s amazing when those moments happen, and it reminds you of why you do this. It’s so obviously the shoegaze adoration within us." I Don't Know, bdrmm's first album for Mogwai's Rock Action label, will be out June 30.

--

DRIVE-BY TRUCKERS - "GOODE'S FIELD ROAD"

Drive-By Truckers' "Definitive Edition" of their album The Dirty South that's out in June and features the version of the album as the band originally envisioned. "Goode's Field Road" is one of four tracks that underwent a remix with new vocals.

--

MAPLE GLIDER - "DON'T KISS ME"

Melbourne-based singer songwriter Maple Glider is preparing her sophomore album, and the first taste is plaintive acoustic track "Don't Kiss Me." "I didn’t think much of this song when I wrote it," she says. "I had a terrible recording of it on my voice memos where I wailed out of key, and it got buried somewhere in there for two years or so before I uncovered it again. I felt so connected and ready for it when I found it again that I started playing it regularly at shows. It’s a song about consent, and the experience of being predated on by older men as a girl/young woman. I think many of us are aware of that strong urge to say ‘fuck off’ and be left to our own."

--

DEER TICK - "ONCE IN A LIFETIME"

Deer Tick's "Once in a Lifetime" features backing vocals from Courtney Marie Andrews, Vanessa Carlton, Angela Miller (Black Pumas), Sheree Smith, and Kam Franklin, and is the latest single from their new album Emotional Contracts that's out June 16 and was produced by Flaming Lips collaborator Dave Fridmann. "First off, I beg your forgiveness for the overused title," says frontman John McCauley who says the song is about seizing the moment. "You are going to die. Time is running out. Do something!"

--

BENT KNEE - "LAWNMOWER"

Boston art rock band Bent Knee show off an airy, serene side on new single "Lawnmower" before building to a climactic coda.

--

HANNAH JADAGU - "LOSE"

Hannah Jadagu's debut LP Aperture is out this Friday via Sub Pop, and she's shared one final single adhead of its release, "Lose," which gives low key synth-pop a grungy feel.

--

NORMY - "THANKS FOR NOTHING"

NORMY is another band with Heart Attack Man's Eric Egan on vocals, alongside guitarist/vocalist Steve Perrino (Walking Wounded) and drummer George Lucarelli (who also plays with Eric in the hardcore band Highway Sniper), and NORMY gives these three a chance to lean into their love of fast-paced '90s skate punk. They just signed to Smartpunk Records, and their first song for the label is this catchy new ripper.

--

MELODY ENGLISH - "PARASITE"

New York-based vocalist and composer Melody English's new single is an atmospheric, reverb-heavy slice of art pop.

--

BRIGID MAE POWER - "THE WATERFORD SONG"

Irish singer/songwriter Brigid Mae Power has shared another taste of her upcoming album Dream From The Deep Well, and it's a gorgeous, dreamlike update on traditional British folk that Brigid describes as "my meditation on the place where my family have lived for over 1,000 years."

--

CALL SUPER - "ILLUMINA" FT. JULIA HOLTER

"It was a joy improvising melodies over Call Super’s skittering delicate percussion and noise," Julia Holter says of her experimental new collaborative track with Call Super. "For some reason I thought of when electrons spin between energy levels and emit light//illumina."

--

OXBOW - "ICY WHITE & CRYSTALLINE"

San Francisco noise rock vets Oxbow have shared another taste of Love's Holiday, and this one finds them leaning into their sludgy, grungy side.

--

SHAPEDNOISE - "FAMILY" (ft. ARMAND HAMMER)

Berlin electronic musician Shapednoise is releasing new album Absurd Matter on July 14 via Weight Looming, and it's got some cool guests, including Armand Hammer, Brodinski, Dean Hurley, Moor Mother, and ZelooperZ. First single "Family" is with Armand Hammer, and they sound great over Shapednoise's noisy, murky soundscape.

--

WICCA PHASE SPRINGS ETERNAL - "FARM"

Wicca Phase Springs Eternal--aka former Tigers Jaw member and Gothboiclique co-founder Adam McIlwee--has shared the latest taste of his upcoming self-titled album. "Farm" is a noisy, propulsive take on the kind of emo-rap that Wicca Phase helped pioneer.

--

DEVON KAY & THE SOLUTIONS - "BITCHIN' IN STEREO"

Devon Kay & the Solutions are gearing up for an all-ska EP, Fine: A Ska EP (due 7/11 via Bad Time Records), and every song we've heard from it so far has been a super fun, fresh, and genuine take on ska-punk. This one is no exception.

--

J. NAVARRO & THE TRAITORS - "HOLES"

The Suicide Machines vocalist J. Navarro and his band The Traitors will release their new album All of Us Or None this Friday (5/19) via Bad Time, and one more single is out before the release. This one finds them going in a faster ska-punk direction compared to the more reggae-oriented previous single.

--

BUGGIN - "SNACK RUN"

Chicago hardcore band Buggin have shared another taste of their upcoming debut LP Concrete Cowboys, and it's a 67-second song that's as groovy and catchy as it is hard AF.

--

WEYES BLOOD - "WHEN YOU'RE SMILING"

The latest single from National Geographic series A Small Light comes from its fifth episode, which features Weyes Blood's lilting take on jazz standard "When You're Smiling."

--

DOUGIE B - "STUCK IN MY WAYS"

Bronx drill rapper Dougie B (who, among other things, appeared alongside Cardi B on Kay Flock's "Shake It") has dropped the tough, brief new single "Stuck In My Ways."

--

FEAR - "DIRTY DEEDS DONE DIRT CHEAP"

Hardcore legends Fear have put out a pretty faithful cover of AC/DC's classic "Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap."

--

MEGA BOG - "ALL AND EVERYTHING"

“‘All and Everything’ was written immediately after my friend and I stole away to the cemetery to experience our first break in a very long sadness," Erin Birgy says or her new Mega Bog song, "marching around the dusk and climbing cement burial boxes while basting Franco Battiato and Vangelis at the beginning of our own epic poem together.” Mega Bog's new album End of Everything is out this Friday.

--

REVIVAL SEASON - "CHOP"

Revival Season – the Atlanta based duo of rapper BEZ and Jonah Swilley (Mattiel) -- have shared another new single and video via UK label Heavenly. "This one came together naturally, and gives you a look into future lyrical and production themes coming from us," they say. "The video happened the same way, just us walking through downtown Nashville making people uncomfortable."

--

KING GIZZARD & THE LIZARD WIZARD - “GILA MONSTER”

It's the first single from King Gizzard's new metal album PetroDragonic Apocalypse; or, Dawn of Eternal Night: An Annihilation of Planet Earth and the Beginning of Merciless Damnation.

--

MELENAS - "BANG"

Pamplona, Spain's Melenas are finally following up 2020's great ‘Dias Raros‘ with their third album, Ahora, on September 29 via Trouble in Mind. Fans of Stereolab and La Femme should definitely check out this one.

--

SPOON - "SUGAR BABIES"

Spoon are back with a new EP, Memory Dust, that will be out June 13 via Matador. First single "Sugar Babies" mixes acoustic guitar and barroom piano into a dusty, sultry groove that's peppered with sax.

--

LANDE HEKT - "POTTERY CLASS"

"Pottery Class" is UK singer Lande Hekt's first single of 2023, an easy-listening indie track filled with lo-fi guitars. "Pottery Class is a song written when my partner had lived away from me for almost a year, trying to navigate the difficult landscape of a housing crisis [which was] stopping us from getting somewhere to live together," Lande explains. "[It captures] feelings of displacement and uncertainty while I left my home to try and find us a place to live together. Going without a stable place to live is almost an adventure when you're young, but as you get a bit older, it becomes more of a sad position to find yourself in."

--

KIERAN HEBDEN & WILLIAM TYLER - "DARKNESS, DARKNESS"

Kieran Hebden (of Four Tet) and William Tyler are the latest artists to release tracks as part of Psychic Hotline's singles series. "Darkness, Darkness" is the Gloria Loring-sampling A-side, a 10-minute mix of jazz, electronics, and psychedelia.

--

CHRIS FARREN -- "COSMIC LEASH"

"'Cosmic Leash' is about fighting the urge to romanticize the past but inevitably succumbing to the sentimental rot of nostalgia. Also, the song kicks ass," Chris Farren says of his new single, the first off his just-announced, Jay Som-produced LP Doom Singer.

--

OLTH - "SCREAMO SUCKS"

NYC screamo band OLTH have shared the second taste of their upcoming debut LP every day is sOmeOne's speciaL day, and you can read about it here.

--

THE CHISEL - "CRY YOUR EYES OUT"

UK Oi! punks The Chisel recently signed to Pure Noise and promised new music would come this year, and now they've shared new single "Cry Your Eyes Out." Read about it here.

--

THE WONDER YEARS - "GODDAMNITALL"

The Wonder Years have announced a 10th anniversary box set for The Greatest Generation that comes with bonus tracks, including this great non-album track. Read more about it here.

--

ANOHNI AND THE JOHNSONS - "IT MUST CHANGE"

ANOHNI and the Johnsons are back with their first album since 2016, and they've shared the first single, which you can read more about here.

--

