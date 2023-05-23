32 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

GLORILLA - "LICK OR SUM"

Fast-rising rapper GloRilla has shared a raunchy, trunk-rattling new single "Lick Or Sum" ahead of her tour opening for Lil Baby.

--

THE BUDOS BAND - "FRONTIER'S EDGE"

Hard-to pigeonhole instrumental group The Budos Band have announced new EP, Frontier's Edge, which will be out July 28 via Diamond West Records. It's the first release on their own label after two decades with Daptone. “It’s just a natural growth,” says guitarist Tom Brenneck. “We’re going further away from the sound of Daptone and into territory they probably wanted to stay away from.” Listen to the EP's cinematic title track.

--

CORY HANSON (WAND) - "GHOST SHIP"

Cory Hanson is a master of warm dynamics and tasteful guitar heroics, be it with his band Wand or solo, as this pretty new single shows. His third solo album, Western Cum, on July 28 via Drag City.

--

SAD PARK - "ALWAYS AROUND"

LA's Sad Park have announced a new album, No More Sound, produced by AJJ's Sean Bonnette and due July 7 via Pure Noise. Along with the announcement comes the catchy power pop-punk of "Always Around." Sad Park also have upcoming tours with The Frights (including NYC's Brooklyn Made on July 15) and AJJ.

--

MISS TINY - "THE BEGGAR"

The new duo of Speedy Wunderground founder Dan Carey and Warmduscher drummer Benjamin Romans-Hopcraft, Miss Tiny announced their debut EP, DEN7, due out on July 21 via Speedy Wunderground. They've also shared new single "The Beggar," which they say "seeks to address how relationships can sometimes slip into a struggle for some form of power over a shared situation. What usually happens feels like a futile war for vindication, and usually ends up with both parties being equally as weak as the other."

--

MOSES SUMNEY - "I'LL BE SEEING YOU" (BILLIE HOLIDAY COVER)

Moses Sumney has shared an absolutely stunning Billie Holiday cover from the Este Haim-co-produced soundtrack to A Small Light, the National Geographic series that tells the story of Miep Gies, who helped hide Anne Frank and her family during the Nazi occupation in Amsterdam.

--

SUZIE TRUE - "SENTIMENTAL SCUM"

"This song is about getting older and feeling sentimental about your past, because you feel like you don’t have much of a future," Suzie True says of "Sentimental Scum," the latest title track off their new album. "You’re caught up in what was and what could have been. You feel old and weird about it. The resolution is to just say 'fuck it' and have fun with the people you love because that’s all you can really do."

--

AMANDA SHIRES & BOBBIE NELSON - "ALWAYS ON MY MIND" (COVER)

Amanda Shires has shared the second single from Loving You, her upcoming album with the late Bobbie Nelson, the longtime pianist for her younger brother Willie Nelson's band. This one's a cover of "Always On My Mind," which was written by Wayne Carson, Johnny Christopher, and Mark James in the early '70s, first recorded by Brenda Lee, and later on Elvis Presley, John Wesley Ryles, Willie Nelson, and Pet Shop Boys all had hits with it. Amanda and Bobbie add to that canon with a stirring rendition.

--

GAL PAL - "PLEASURES"

The latest single from Gal Pal's new album This and Other Gestures features vocals from the trio's Nico Romero. "My transhood was always about staying alive," he says. "What could I do and be in order to see a future for myself. Before testosterone and top surgery, simple pleasures of living, like showers, sleep, intimacy, rest, any reminder of being in a body made me feel sick. One of the first changes I noticed came when I thought, ‘wow I really look like my brothers and my dad.’ These people in my life that have represented different forms of masculinity and access to ‘manhood’, I wondered the most if they saw me, would they see me in their world, as their brother and son. Baseball’s presence in this track is for my dad and our relationship, but it also represents the triumph of winning your fight. At its end, this song is an ode to transness and in that, an ode to staying alive."

--

CROOKS & NANNIES - "TEMPER"

West Philadelphia duo Crooks and Nannies announced a new album, Real Life, due out August 25 via Grand Jury, and shared the lead single, "Temper." " "I wrote 'Temper' after I found out about something cruel a friend of mine had done before I met him," Max Rafter says. "My knee-jerk response was to not believe it. He was a kind person that I had so much love for, who took up space in a good way. I felt duped and surprised. It expanded my understanding of people’s capacity to do bad things but still be lovable. It had happened years prior to me finding out and it felt like it was told to me in a whisper. There was so much misplaced effort put into burying what he didn’t want to look at rather than taking accountability. In writing the song I was imagining myself as the type of person who feels entitled to take things from others and without hesitation. I thought about how I can be naive about people, easily swayed and taken advantage of. 'Temper' is a story about power dynamics and writing it made me look at all relationships in my life through a new lens. I don’t like to think of relationships as an exchange, or keep track of who is giving or taking more. But, sometimes that means it takes a long time for me to realize I’m not getting treated in the way I deserve."

--

STILL - "CRUSHED"

St. Louis band Still have shared a new single via Sunday Drive Records, and it's a towering dose of heavy shoegaze for fans of Nothing, Hum, Cloakroom, etc.

--

JESS WILLIAMSON - "TIME AIN'T ACCIDENTAL"

"The lyrics ​to 'Time Ain’t Accidental​'​ ​came pouring out of me because i​t'​s the true story of a very special day when I was falling in love with the person who is now my partner," Jess Williamson says of the gorgeous title track of her new album. "The chorus references a Raymond Carver book of short stories I was reading at the time, and to me the song itself feels like a short story. For the video, we wanted to make the album cover come to life. ​We shot ​it in one take on Pinto Canyon Road outside of Marfa, Texas during a storm. That specific stretch of highway is really special to me, because when I was working on the record I would go on long walks down this empty road listening back to my mixes and working out the album sequence. When I’m out there alone I feel like the only person inside of a vast painting, it’s surreal, and I wanted to share that feeling with the world."

--

POWER OF FEAR - "TEARS OF SHAME" / "EYE TO EYE"

Pittsburgh metallic hardcore band Power of Fear's debut LP A Breed Apart drops June 30 via DAZE, and today they've shared two new ragers from it.

--

M. WARD - "NEW KERRANG (FT. SCOTT MCMICKEN)

M. Ward calls the up-tempo latest single from his new album Supernatural Thing "a song about a drummer facing a crisis of faith in her sound. It’s inspired by used-bin Ray Davies records and by all the musicians I know who are chasing perfection by following whatever sound is crashing around in their head."

--

LOCATE S,1 - "YOU WERE RIGHT ABOUT ONE THING"

Christina Schneider has announced new Locate S,1 album Wicked Jaw that will be out July 28 via Captured Tracks. The title is a Dashiell Hammett reference and a noir vibe permeates the album, like on first single "You Were Right About One Thing" (especially the video).

--

STEPHEN STEINBRINK - “OPALESCENT RIBBON"

Singer-songwriter Stephen Steinbrink will release Disappearing Coin, his first album in five years, on August 18 via Western Vinyl. "In spring 2020, I somehow convinced my friend Nicholas Wilbur to let me hide in his studio, the massive Unknown in Anacortes, WA," he says of the album and this gentle first single. "I slept on the floor for six weeks, counted dust bunnies, and waited for songs. Nicholas encouraged me to use the studio during my weird residency and pulled out several API microphone preamps from the racks for me to use in a little recording nest I set up in the center of the massive live room. I followed the various musical threads that dropped in front of my face, collaging ideas into songs . Opalescent Ribbon was the result of a 50/50 collaboration between myself and Paul Frunzi of Ever Ending Kicks. Our method was to drink coffee at midnight and write together, overlaying melodies onto repetitive rhythms and improvised drones. It felt new and fun. I wrote the lyrics to verse one, and he wrote the second. I enjoyed finding meaning in the abstract images and cut-ups we invented. If I remember correctly, after tracking the song, we watched the classic George Miller 1998 psychedelic masterpiece 'Babe: Pig in the City.'"

--

SEA LEMON - "CELLAR"

Seattle's Natalie Lew records shoegazy pop as Sea Lemon and has announced that she's signed to Luminelle Records, the label run by blog Gorilla Vs Bear. Her first single for the label is "Cellar," which shimmers very nicely. "'Cellar' was inspired by my love of really classic horror and thriller films, like Blow Out and Misery, and how loving scary movies can sometimes feel like something is wrong with you," Lew says. "That idea of the 'cellar' in the song is based on the traditional horror trope where the protagonist can't help but discover what's lurking in the basement, and that what they find there often represents something really dark and horrifying. In the lyrics, I say 'the cellar is where I belong' which is me grappling with this idea that sometimes really terrifying imagery interests me the most."

--

JULIANA HATFIELD - "DON'T BRING ME DOWN" (ELO COVER)

Following tribute albums to Olivia Newton john and The Police, Juliana Hatfield will next turn her attention to Jeff Lynne and ELO. The album's out in November. Here's her take on the band's stomping 1979 hit.

--

TEENAGE FANCLUB - "FOREIGN LAND"

Nothing Lasts Forever is Teenage Fanclub‘s 12th album and will be out September 22 via Merge. Check out the typically jangly first single.

--

GUIDED BY VOICES - "SEEDLING"

Guided by Voices have detailed their 38th album, Welshpool Frillies, that will be out July 21 via GBV Inc. This is their first album in a while -- six whole months! -- and this is the first single

--

KING HANNAH - "LIKE A PRAYER" (MADONNA COVER)

"We wanted to take this Madonna song and really let it breathe with lots of space and sparse instrumentation that slowly and subtly builds," UK duo King Hannah say. "We wanted to take a song by such an iconic artist and drag it into the world of King Hannah."

--

CINDY WILSON (THE B-52'S) - "MIDNIGHT"

The B-52's singer's second solo album will be out August 25 via Kill Rock Stars. "Midnight" is a nice slice of electro-disco.

--

BONGZILLA - "C.A.R.T.S."

Stoner metal vets Bongzilla have shared another taste of Dab City, and you can read about it here.

--

ICHIKO AOBA - "SPACE ORPHANS"

Tokyo singer/songwriter Ichiko Aoba has just released new single "Space Orphans," ahead of her upcoming NYC & LA shows with Japanese Breakfast. Read about it here.

--

LORAINE JAMES - "2003"

Composer, producer, and experimentalist Loraine James announced her new LP Gentle Confrontation, and shared the vulnerable single "2003." The song features confessional lyrics from the outset, paired with striking, glitchy production.

--

JAYE JAYLE - "THE PARTY OF REDEMPTION"

Jaye Jayle (aka Evan Patterson of Young Widows) is releasing new album Don’t Let Your Love Life Let You Down in July via Pelagic Records, and this new single features sax by Patrick Shiroishi. Read about it here.

--

DAMON LOCKS & ROB MAZUREK - "YES!"

Innovative jazz musicians Damon Locks and Rob Mazurek have announced a collaborative album, New Future City Radio, due in July via International Anthem. Read about lead single "Yes!" here.

--

ROOSEVELT - "ORDINARY LOVE"

Roosevelt's energetic, groovy new single was "written in LA last summer in an isolated cabin in Elysian Heights," he says. "I worked on a demo that I initially called 'Wall Of Sound', putting a ton of synth layers together – I wanted to create some kind of urgency, that resembles the euphoria of a new love, with all its bliss, but also the uncertainty that comes with it." Read more about it here.

--

JEFF ROSENSTOCK - "LIKED U BETTER"

Jeff Rosenstock has released "Liked U Better," his first proper new single since 2020's No Dream, and announced a tour (with a BrooklynVegan presale for all dates). Read more here.

--

ANJIMILE - "THE KING"

Anjimile shared the spiraling tower track of his new album, which you can read more about here.

--

MILITARIE GUN - "WILL LOGIC"

Militarie Gun have shared the third single off their upcoming debut album Life Under The Gun, which you can read about here. You can also pick up our exclusive pink marble vinyl variant.

--

