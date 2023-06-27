32 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

STORMZY - "LONGEVITY FLOW"

After putting out the calmer, R&B/soul-leaning This Is What I Mean late last year, Stormzy returned last week with a harder-edged rap single, "Toxic Trait." He keeps that vibe going on new single "Longevity Flow."

--

JAY ROCK - "EASTSIDE" (ft. KAL BANX)

Top Dawg/Black Hippy's Jay Rock has released his first new solo single in five years, and he sounds as fired-up as ever over a loud, booming beat from Kal Banx, who also guests on the song.

--

KITBA - "PEEL AWAY THE RIND"

"This song poured out of me inexplicably one night during the depths of the pandemic while sitting at the counter eating a blood orange," Kitba says of the latest single off their upcoming self-titled debut albu. "I went to the piano and wrote the words out, then found the music. The meaning of this song is still cloaked by something in my mind, but I imagine one day it’ll bubble up with clarity. The song style was unlike anything we had ever done before - there’s zero harp on this track. We wanted to explore the feeling of having a song that felt very fun and simple but also an undercurrent of 'something is wrong' (the literal undercurrent through the whole song is Ryan Weiner beating his guitar as it goes through a myriad of pedals). Right when the song should pick up steam, things fall away bit by bit and you have to confront the undercurrent of discomfort. This is in definite homage to David Lynch.”

--

YOUNG THUG - "MONEY" (ft. JUICE WRLD & NICKI MINAJ)

Young Thug just released his new album Business Is Business last week, and now a deluxe edition is out, featuring this collaboration with Nicki Minaj and the late Juice WRLD.

--

COLTER WALL - "FOR A LONG WHILE"

Colter Wall's new album Little Songs is out next month, and the latest single is the mellow, contemplative "For A Long While," which has the sound of an immediate classic.

--

CAREER WOMAN - "JUPITER"

"'Jupiter' was the first song I wrote since coming to college and it encompasses all of the new feelings that come along with starting a new life," Melody Caudill says of her new single as Career Woman, which is more fleshed out than some of her earlier, spare folk material. "I was experiencing overwhelming joy but also paralyzing fear because of all of the new people I met and everyone I had to leave behind. The lyrics are all really specific and I tried to capture details that only me and the people involved could pinpoint, while still speaking to a larger message that could be universally relatable. The song started out as an acoustic folk track but my bandmate Jackson turned it into the full band sound it has today, and I think it was definitely a smart musical choice. I hope the song communicates the feeling of being in a completely new environment and starting a new life stage because it definitely articulates how it felt for me."

--

STATIC DRESS - "SUCH.A.SHAME (SMOKING LOUNGE REDUX)

Static Dress have shared another one of the redux tracks from Roadrunner's upcoming reissue of their 2022 debut LP Rouge Carpet Disaster. True to its title, this version of "such.a.shame" turns the post-hardcore original into some loungey R&B.

--

JAYE JAYLE - "WHEN WE ARE DOGS" (ft. BONNIE 'PRINCE' BILLY & PATRICK SHIROISHI)

Jaye Jayle (aka Evan Patterson of Young Widows) recruited the great Bonnie 'Prince' Billy to sing on "When We Are Dogs," which also has sax by Patrick Shiroishi, and the result is hauntingly gorgeous. His new album Don’t Let Your Love Life Let You Down arrives in July via Pelagic.

--

JOANNA STERNBERG - "STOCKHOLM SYNDROME"

"I was surprised that my friends encouraged me about this song because originally I was too embarrassed to even consider showing it to anyone,” Joanna Sternberg says of "Stockholm Syndrome," the final advance single from their new album I've Got Me, out on Friday. "It is about looking back on a romantic relationship and realizing all of these things that you thought were normal at the time were actually very damaging to you, including the relationship itself.”

--

STEVE MARINO - "LOVE YOU MORE THAN BEFORE"

Steve Marino (of Bugg, Jacky Boy, and Angel Du$t) has shared another dose of jangle pop from his upcoming solo LP Too Late To Start Again.

--

BLONDE REDHEAD – “MELODY EXPERIMENT”

“This song is a conversational piece between two people,” says Blonde Redhead's Makino of the band's trip-hoppy new song. “One is questioning the intentions, integrity, and consequences of one’s emotions and actions. She is hypersensitive. The other keeps things simple, allowing himself to go with the flow. Musically, I was able to find something that is quite true and natural to myself, and now I want to continue on this path.” Blonde Redhead's new album Sit Down for Dinner is out September 29.

--

BABEBEE - "COME WITH ME"

Korean American singer/songwriter and producer Babebee signed to Epitaph Records with the lush, dreamy "Come With Me." "This song encapsulates the journey of finding myself," they say. "It’s like a coming-of-age story, reflecting on my childhood. Through this song, I’m expressing the importance of unconditional love—something that I once experienced like trauma in my childhood which is now redefined as healing and growing. In the music video, Irene portrays my inner child but also my childhood best friend. I believe there’s multiple soulmates we meet in our life through kismet to teach us lessons.”

--

GIRL RAY – “LOVE IS ENOUGH”

Here's yet another fantastic slinky disco pop number from Girl Ray's forthcoming third album Prestige. The band say this one is their favorite on the whole record.

--

JUST FRIENDS - "LIFE I'M LIVING IN"

Just Friends will release new album Gusher on September 1 via Pure Noise, and lead single "Life I'm Living In" is a catchy dose of power pop-punk.

--

HIGH PULP - "UNIFIED DAKOTAS" (ft. JEFF PARKER)

Jazzy group High Pulp have shared another taste of their upcoming LP for ANTI-, Days In The Desert, and this one features some stunning guest guitar work from Tortoise member and jazz bandleader Jeff Parker.

--

KATE TEAGUE - "POISON MIND"

Kate Teague is back with a new EP, Loose Screw, due out August on 11, and the first single is atmospheric indie rock track "Poison Mind," powered by Kate's rich, soaring vocals.

--

BIG JADE - "REAL STREET"

Texas rapper Big Jade just announced a new eight-song project, I Can't Help it, due this Thursday (6/29) via Alamo Records. Ahead of that, she dropped another promising, hard-hitting new single, "Real Street."

--

ORTHODOX - "SOAKING NERVES"

Metalcore band Orthodox are back with a new ass-beater, "Soaking Nerves."

--

DEXYS (FKA DEXYS MIDNIGHT RUNNERS) - "COMING HOME"

'Coming Home' is about rising up out of a slump," says Dexys frontam Kevin Rowland. "In the album narrative, the protagonist has passed through some very dark times but he is now enjoying positivity and peace. He’s embracing a new-found connectedness: to the universe, to other people, and to his true self." Dexys (fka Dexys Midnight Runners) release new album The Feminine Divine on July 28 via 100% Records.

--

BROKEN RECORD - "BLUEPRINTING"

Denver band Broken Record are releasing their sophomore album Nothing Moves Me on August 22 via Really Bad Records, and the latest single is "Blueprinting," a soaring track that veers between emo and shoegaze sounds.

--

DINERS - "DOMINO"

Blue Broderick calls the title track to Diners' new album, Domino, a “jangling introspective rocker about reminding everybody to give themselves more grace and credit than they might think they deserve. This music was deeply inspired by Emitt Rhodes and has my favorite guitar solo on the record.” Meanwhile, the "Domino" video features Jeff Rosenstock. Domino is out August 18 via Bar/None.

--

LOCAL NATIVES - "PARADISE"

Local Natives' new album Time Will Wait For No One is out on July 7, and the latest single is "Paradise." Kelcey Ayer says, "'Paradise' deals with the reckoning after intense loss. The person in the song brings flowers over to someone’s house to help console them while they’re going through a disastrous event that’s still occurring. My wife and I suffered two losses while trying to have a baby over the last couple years. At the same time California was being ravaged by wildfires. It felt like the world was coming apart. This song definitely helped me process that pain."

--

THE BREEDERS - "GO MAN GO"

This is one of the two bonus tracks that come with the new deluxe 30th anniversary edition of The Breeders' The Last Splash.

--

WILL BUTLER + SISTER SQAURES - "LONG GRASS"

Will Butler and his band Sister Squares (Miles Francis, Julie Shore, Will's wife Jenny Shore, and Sara Dobbs) will release their new self-titled album on September 22 via Merge. Here's the new single.

--

MODERN NATURE - "MURMURATION"

Modern Nature, the current musical project of Jack Cooper (Ultimate Painting, Mazes), will release third album No Fixed Point in Space on September 29 via Bella Union. Here the gentle first single.

--

OLOF DREIJER - "ROSA RUGOSA"

“I’m very happy to be back making music again after some time doing other things,” says former The Knife co-founder Olof Dreijer of "Rosa Rugosa," which is his first solo release in 14 years. “I’m surprised to see how much fun I’m having making my own music after a longer period of working on other people's projects.”

--

FINAL GASP - "MOURNING MOON"

Boston deathrockers Final Gasp have announced their debut album for Relapse Mourning Moon, and the title track is out now. Read more here.

--

JEFF ROSENSTOCK - "DOUBT"

Jeff Rosenstock has announced a new album, HELLMODE, and he put out new single "Doubt." Read about it here and pick up our gold vinyl variant.

--

TRUTH CLUB - "BLUE ETERNAL"

Raleigh, NC's Truth Club released brief, thoroughly-acidified jam "Blue Eternal" today to announce their signing to Double Double Whammy. The song rips with distorted guitars and deadpan vocals for just under two minutes.

--

JENNY OWEN YOUNGS - "AVALANCHE"

"Avalanche" is the title track of Jenny Owen Youngs' just-announced LP, her first in over a decade. It was co-written by Madi Diaz and rings with warm acoustic guitar and somber piano under Jenny's crystalline vocals.

--

ALABASTER DEPLUME - "DID YOU KNOW" FEAT. MOMOKO GILL

Alabaster DePlume tapped drummer and vocalist Momoko Gill (aka MettaShiba) to sing on the lead single of his new mostly-instrumental LP Come With Fierce Grace. "Did You Know" is a reinterpretation of a poem on Alabaster's 2022 album Gold, layering spacey strings and woodwinds under Momoko's vocals.

--

SEN MORIMOTO - "DIAGNOSIS"

"Diagnosis" is the genre-bending lead single and title track from Sen Morimoto's just-announced third LP. It sees Sen comment on hyper-capitalism and identity politics through low-key rap and banging percussion and droning electronics. Read more about it here.

--

