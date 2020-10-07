32 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We publish a monthly playlist of some of our favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

GHETTS - "IC3" (ft. SKEPTA)

UK rappers Ghetts and Skepta team up on "IC3," which is named for the code police used to identify Black suspects in the UK. As you'd expect from this pair and a song title like that, this is powerful stuff.

--

THE OBSESSED - "SPIRIT CARAVAN"

Doom legends The Obsessed will release an expanded edition of their long-out-of-print rarities compilation Incarnate, titled Incarnate Ultimate Edition, for the Record Store Day drop on October 24. It'll include this heavy-psych rarity, "Spirit Caravan," which Wino tells Metal Injection "is about making life as good and sweet as possible against a myriad of odds, and our strength which is the music and family created in its wake."

--

MASEGO - "SILVER TONGUE DEVIL" (ft. SHENSEEA)

Genre-defying musician Masego has a "concept EP" on the way, and its new single "Silver Tongue Devil" features fast-rising Jamaican singer Shenseea. It finds a balance between airy neo-soul, jazzy horns, Shenseea's dancehall vibes, and more.

--

BOATHOUSE - "SUCKERS" (ft. BUN B)

Chicago producer BoatHouse (who's worked with Quelle Chris, Kemba, and others), has a new track featuring the legendary Bun B of UGK. BoatHouse's production is part throwback, part futuristic, and Bun B handles it like the pro that he is.

--

KEVIN MORBY - "SUNDOWNER"

Kevin Morby's new album Sundowner is out next week and here's the album's gorgeous title track. “When I first moved back home to Kansas after having lived on both coasts for over a decade, I found myself - for the first time - dreading the sun going down," says Kevin. "This was a foreign feeling for me. In both Los Angeles and New York, I resisted the day light and thrived in the night - something I have sung about many times, most notably on my album City Music. But suddenly there I was, isolated in the Midwest in late autumn - the days growing increasingly shorter - chasing the sun as best I could.”

--

SUUNS - "BREATHE (FEAT. JERUSALEM IN MY HEART)"

"Typically when we work together, the process is slow and exploratory," says Liam O'Neill of Montreal's SUUNS on this collaboration with Radwan Ghazi Moumneh (Jerusalem My Heart). "In this case Moumneh had a specific form in mind, functioned as band director, and the song came together quickly. We all sat around one microphone playing acoustic guitars (this is probably the least on-brand thing SUUNS has ever done) over a drum loop. The real flavour of this jam comes from the Boss HC-2, a dedicated hand clapper, which Moumneh insisted had to be played very fast, relentlessly, the whole time.” SUUNS' new EP, Fiction, is out October 30 via Joyful Noise.

--

RESISTANCE REVIVAL CHORUS - "ALL YOU FASCISTS BOUND TO LOSE"

Resistance Revival Chorus, the collective of over 70 women and nonbinary vocalists, including Rhiannon Giddens, Valerie June, Deva Mahal, and others, release their debut album This Joy on October 16 via Righteous Babe Records, and the latest single is their take on "All You Fascists Bound to Lose," which Woody Guthrie originally composed. "Written in the midst of World War II, the lyrics were a response to the horrors of Nazi Germany abroad and to Jim Crow and centuries of racial terror being waged against Black Americans at home," they write. "Today, the power of Guthrie's rallying cry is as potent as ever. We offer up his words of resistance and unity as a clarion call to stare down the descendants of that same hatred that now upholds police brutality, places children in cages, and supports Nazi sympathizers. November 3 is just around the corner. Let's do what's within our power to VOTE THE FASCISTS OUT!"

--

SHARON JONES & THE DAP KINGS - "LITTLE BY LITTLE" (DUSTY SPRINGFIELD COVER)

Just Dropped in to See What Condition my Rendition Was In has the late Sharon Jones and the Dap Kings covering everyone from Janet Jackson to Stevie Wonder. Here's their cover of Dusty Springfield's "Little by Little." The album's out for Record Store Day Black Friday.

--

BUDOS BAND -- "THE WRANGLER"

Budos Band release new album Long In The Tooth this week via Daptone and here's one last early taste before the whole thing drops on Friday. There's a bit of a '60s spy movie vibe going on here.

--

THE CASKET LOTTERY - "MORE BLOOD"

Kansas City post-hardcore/punk/emo lifers The Casket Lottery have shared the seecond single off their upcoming album Short Songs For End Times, their first in eight years. These guys always seem to sound as fresh and inspired as they did in their late '90s / early '00s heyday, and this song is no exception.

--

ROOSEVELT - "FEELS RIGHT"

Roosevelt's new album Polydans drops February 21 via City Slang/Greco-Roman, and it includes the euphoric bounce of "Feels Right."

--

THIS IS THE KIT - "WAS MAGICIAN"

This Is The Kit have released a lovely new dose of horn-fueled indie folk off their upcoming album Off Off On.

--

WILD PINK - "THE SHINING BUT TROPICAL"

Wild Pink have announced a new album, A Billion Little Lights (produced by Beck/U2/Jenny Lewis collaborator David Greenbaum and featuring vocals by Ratboys’ Julia Steiner on several songs), on February 19 via Royal Mountain, and lead single "The Shining But Tropical" is a good example of this band's soaring, atmospheric indie rock.

--

CALEB GILES - "NO DIFFERENCE"

Caleb Giles plays saxophone in the genre-less NYC group Standing on the Corner and he's also a great rapper, who will release a new album, Meditations, on October 21 via self-release. His chilled-out yet impactful delivery is in fine form on new single "No Difference," which finds him rapping over jazzy, soulful, psychedelic production and comes with Naquan Rollings-directed video shot in various locations in NYC.

--

CHUCK STRANGERS - "LUKE CRIB"

It was also just revealed that Caleb will one of the guests on fellow New York rapper Chuck Strangers' new EP Too Afraid To Dance, due October 13 via his own Sounds of Beverly label. Ka and Navy Blue will be on the EP too, and it'll feature his recently released single "Regular Season" and his just-released "Luke Crib," a short but sweet song that comes with a Levi Turner-directed video. More info on the EP here.

--

LOU DOILLON - "CLAIM ME"

French artist Lou Doillon will release the Look At Me Now EP on November 20. She's just shared the video for smoky single "Claim Me," which she says "I wanted to do something special, wanted to see if I could do it alone. The time seemed right, I filmed myself in the tub, a Sunday morning after a rough night. No make up, no bangs, no jewelry...

Stripped bare and left in a state." It's got that A-ha rotoscope look to it.

--

YUMI ZOUMA - "MY PALMS ARE YOUR REFERENCE TO HOLD TO YOUR HEART (ALTERNATE VERSION)"

New Zealand band Yumi Zouma release a reimagined version of their album Truth or Consequences on October 28 and here's its new single "My Palms Are Your Reference To Hold Your Heart." "“This version of the song we affectionately shorten to 'Palms' started with just a few chords that I'd tried out underneath the vocal melody – I felt a little stuck with what to do next, but I sent the minimal scraps I had along to Charlie anyway, so he could give it a crack," says the band's Christie Simpson. "When it came back the mood was completely transformed – into this sparkly, ABBA-esque dark disco feel that it has now."

--

MOURN - "STAY THERE"

Barcelona post-punky trio Mourn release their new album Self Worth on October 30 via Captured Tracks. New single "Stay There" matches skronky music to three-part harmonies. “'Stay There' is a song about ending an abusive relationship and the feeling of freedom afterwards," say the band. "Of course there's always sequels, but we're keeping the distance, telling them to stay there where they are and don't come bother us anymore. And also this song is about healing from that, even though it doesn't explicitly say that in the lyrics, this song served us to do so, to get all the negative and bitter feelings out of us.

--

HAERTS - "FOR THE SKY" FT. ED DROSTE

Grizzly Bear's Ed Droste sings on this single from HAERTS, their first new music since 2018. "When we finished the demo for the song I kept hearing Ed’s voice and just thought he would sound amazing on it," vocalist Nini Fabi says. "We didn’t know him at the time, but were such fans. When we reached out we honestly thought we’d never hear from him. But we did and we went into the studio in L.A., and ended up recording it just singing together in a room. Now that feels like such a nostalgic notion. But even then it was special. It was that feeling you get when you sing with somebody and something just clicks. And it’s especially crazy when you sing with a vocal force as Ed. I wish everybody could sing together more and feel that."

--

PORCHES - "I MISS THAT" (VIDEO BY DEV HYNES)

Aaron Maine is back with this new Porches single, which melds his typically mellow style with harder hitting beats. The lyric video for the song was directed by by Blood Orange's Dev Hynes.

--

HANNAH’S LITTLE SISTER – “GUM”

Liverpool band Hannah’s Little Sister make appealing, hyperactive pop and are set to release their debut EP, ‘EP.mp3’, in November. Single "Gum" zigs and zags but you engaged.

--

SINCERE ENGINEER - "TRUST ME"

Chicago indie-punks Sincere Engineer have signed to Hopeless and their first single for the label is very catchy "Trust Me," which you can read more about here.

--

THE MOST - "REINTRODUCTION"

Connecticut's The Most are an impossible-to-pin-down band who mix the chaotic math rock of early Maps & Atlases with Animal Collective/Dirty Projectors style art rock and top it off with jazzy horns, but even that description doesn't fully capture the breadth of this eccentric band's music. Read more about their new track "Reintroduction" here.

--

REBUKE (MILO AUKERMAN OF DESCENDENTS - THREE SONGS

Descendents frontman Milo Aukerman has released a three-song solo EP of very political solo ukulele songs. Read more here and listen to all three in this YouTube playlist:

--

WORLD BE FREE - "ACCEPTANCE"

World Be Free -- the hardcore supergroup of vocalist Scott Vogel (Terror, Buried Alive), guitarists Andrew Kline (Strife) and Joe Garlipp (Despair), drummer Sammy Siegler (Youth of Today, Judge, CIV, Rival Schools), and new bassist Alex Barreto (Chain of Strength), who had to replace original bassist Arthur Smilios (Gorilla Biscuits) -- announced a new EP, and you can read more about lead single "Acceptance" here.

--

CLARK - "CREEL ETUDE"

UK electronic wiz Clark is releasing his score for Adam Egypt Mortimer's psychological thriller Daniel Isn't Real on Friday (10/9) via Deutsche Grammophon, and it features three bonus tracks, including the recently released Thom Yorke remix of "Isolation Theme" and the track "Creel Etude" which you can read more about here.

--

AC/DC - "SHOT IN THE DARK"

AC/DC have officially released their first new song in six years and detailed their upcoming album, which you can read more about here.

--

LOST HORIZONS (EX COCTEAU TWINS / DIF JUZ) - "CORDELIA" FT JOHN GRANT

Lost Horizons, the duo of '80s 4AD vets Simon Raymonde (Cocteau Twins) and Richie Thomas (Dif Juz), have announced new double album, Quiet Moments, which will be out February 26 via Raymonde's Bella Union Records. Like their debut, it's loaded with guest vocalists, like John Grant who sings on this track.

--

MDOU MOCTAR - "CHRISMITEN"

Tuareg guitar great Mdou Moctar has signed with Matador Records and shared his first song for the label,"Chrismiten."

--

THE GREEN CHILD (TOTAL CONTROL/GRASS WIDOW) - "DOUBLE LINES"

The Green Child, aka the Australia-based electronic duo of former Grass Widow singer/guitarist Raven Mahon and Mikey Young (Total Control, Eddy Current Suppression Ring, more), make a pastoral style of synthpop that's gentle, melodic and engaging. Here's the new single from their upcoming LP.

--

COCOROSIE - "END OF THE FREAK SHOW" FT. ANOHNI, BIG FREEDIA, BROOKE CANDY, AND CAKES DA KILLA

CocoRosie have shared a new version of thier 2016 anti-Trump single "Smoke 'em Out," retitled "End of the Freak Show" and featuring ANOHNI, Big Freedia, Brooke Candy, and Cakes Da Killa. "We are fired up to share a song that has already had more than one lease of life, re-birthed in a vital new form," say Cocorosie.

--

QUARTER-LIFE CRISIS - "POSTCARD FROM SPAIN"

Ryan Hemsworth announced a new collaborative EP as Quarter-Life Crisis, and the first single features Hop Along's Frances Quinlan. We wrote more about it HERE.

--

Looking for even more new songs? Browse the ‘New Songs’ archive.