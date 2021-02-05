32 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

FREDDIE GIBBS - "GANG SIGNS" (ft. SCHOOLBOY Q)

Freddie Gibbs has released his second single for Warner, following last year's "4 Thangs" (ft. Big Sean, prod. Hit-Boy). This one features Schoolboy Q, and Freddie says, "I was just trying to pay homage to do or die and bone thugs n harmony when I made this song. That’s the era I grew up on. It was long overdue for me and Q to do a record."

JID - "BRUUUH" (REMIX ft. DENZEL CURRY)

JID has released a new remix of his standalone 2017 track "Bruuuh," which now features a new verse by Denzel Curry. The original was already great, and Denzel's newly-added verse makes it even better. Along with this release, JID also added recent singles "Ballads" (ft. Conway the Machine) and "Cludder" to streaming services.

BOBBY SESSIONS & MEGAN THEE STALLION - "I'M A KING"

Megan Thee Stallion links up with a fellow Texas native, the underrated Bobby Sessions, for this new single from the soundtrack to Eddie Murphy's upcoming Coming To America sequel, Coming 2 America. It's a genuinely good song that finds both rappers in fine form.

DEVIN THE DUDE - "LIVE AND LET LIVE" (ft. SLIM THUG & SCARFACE)

More Texas rap: Houston veterans Devin the Dude, Slim Thug and Scarface team up on this song that does a lot of justice to all three of their legacies.

POLO G - "GNF (OKOKOK)"

Sometimes Polo G can be known for doing a more melodic pop-rap thing, but he goes hard on this new song.

SECH - "911"

Panamanian reggaeton/Latin R&RB singer Sech follows up last year's 1 of 1 LP with this new single, which finds him offering up yet another dose of melodic goodness.

VIC MENSA - "SHELTER" (ft. WYCLEF JEAN & CHANCE THE RAPPER)

Chicago rapper Vic Mensa has tapped Wyclef Jean and Chance The Rapper for a powerful new protest song, "Shelter." "The journey of this song was so important," Wyclef said. "It's very crucial we, as musicians, use our voice to represent those who are not so easily able to be heard." The song is off Vic's upcoming project I TAPE.

WYCLEF JEAN - "IS THIS LOVE" (BOB MARLEY COVER)

For even more Wyclef Jean, he released this new Bob Marley cover in honor of what would have been the late reggae legend's 75th birthday.

TOPAZ JONES - "HERRINGBONE"

Topaz Jones will follow 2016's Arcade with a new album, Don’t Go Tellin’ Your Momma, later this year. The first single is "Herringbone," which is a seamless fusion of classic funk/soul and modern rap.

SAM GENDEL - "ETERNAL LOOP" & "LILRIFFRAFF"

Fresh off being commissioned by Vampire Weekend to do a 20:21-long cover of VW's "2021," avant-jazz musician Sam Gendel has announced a new 52-song album, Fresh Bread, due February 26 via Leaving Records. It features contributions from Daniel Aged (of inc. no world), Carlos Niño, Jamire Williams, Gabe Noel, and Philippe Melanson, and two blissful songs from it are out now.

DGLO73 - "SE QUE FALLE"

Dglo73 brings a melodic, R&B twist to the New York Latin trap collective/label Sie7etr3, as you can hear on his latest new song.

DIGITAL EULOGY - CEMETERY FLOWERS EP

Grungy Connecticut post-hardcore band Digital Eulogy have just released their debut EP Cemetery Flowers on No Sleep (including a song featuring former Defeater member Jay Maas). If you're into the heavy side of Balance & Composure, you'll probably dig this.

JASON ANDERSON - WE WALKED HOME IN SILENCE EP

Jason Anderson continues to be highly prolific, and today he returns with five lovely new indie folk songs.

TEE GRIZZLEY - "LATE NIGHT CALLS"

Detroit rapper Tee Grizzley stays busy, and now he's back with a powerful, sentimental new song, "Late Night Calls," which finds him opening up about the fear of his phone ringing in the middle night, after receiving the news of the recent arrest of his brother Baby Grizzley and the passing of his father.

OMB PEEZY - "DOPE BOY" (ft. RYLO RODRIGUEZ)

Mobile, Alabama rapper OMB Peezy returns with some infectious melodic rap.

PRIYA RAGU - "CHICKEN LEMON RICE"

Tamil-Swiss artist Priya Ragu fuses hip hop, art pop, and more on new single "Chicken Lemon Rice," and the video honors her Sri Lankin heritage. "'Chicken Lemon Rice' is a celebration of unity and diversity," Priya says. "It’s here to commemorate all the beautiful cultures of the world. The world is not black and white, it’s colorful. We can come together and still be ourselves whilst celebrating different heritages and learning from each other."

DEFACTO EN SCRIPTURE - WHAT HAPPENS, HAPPENS

Screamo three-piece defacto en scripture dropped a new four-song EP on the trusty Middle-Man Records, and if you like screamo that can be as harsh and aggressive as it is melodic and beautiful, you should definitely check this out.

NIGHT BEATS - "NEW DAY "

Garage-pysch group return with new album Outlaw R&B on May 7 via Fuzz Club. The band call it “music for the borderless, the free, the outcasts and the forgotten," with frontman Danny Rajan adding “Through this medium you escape the confines of mental feudalism and bask in the euphoric glow of psychedelic R&B.” What does that sound like, exactly? Here's the first single.

KEEP SHELLY IN ATHENS - "YOU" (FEAT. GEORGIA HURD)

Greek synthpop group Keep Shelly in Athens are launching a collaborative singles series this year and the first entry is "You" which features Georgia Hurd who they met via Instagram.

KIRA SKOV - "WE WON'T GO QUIETLY " FT. BONNIE PRINCE BILLY

Danish musician Kira Skov, who has previously collaborated with Howe Gelb and Trentemøller, will release new album Spirit Tree later this year and this new single is a lovely, dark duet with Will Oldham.

NEIL YOUNG - "DAUGHTERS"

It's hard to believe Neil Young let Homegrown sit unreleased for over 40 years, and it's even harder to believe something this great didn't make the cut.

ZELLA DAY & WEYES BLOOD - "HOLOCENE"

You may know LA singer-songwriter Zella Day from last year's Dan Auerbach-produced Where Does the Devil Hide EP, or from working with working with Lana Del Rey and Weyes Blood on a cover of Joni Mitchell's "For Free." Day and Weyes Blood's Natalie Mering formed a bond working on that Joni cover and have continued collaborating since, resulting in this terrific new single, "Holocene."

GRANT LEE PHILLIPS - "RAG TOWN" / "PINK REBEL"

Singer-songwriter and Stars Hollow town troubadour Grant-Lee Phillips is releasing this 7" that was previously only available with a special edition of Lightning, Show Us Your Stuff.

ANDY BELL - "SKYWALKER" (PYE CORNER AUDIO REMIX)

Ride singer/guitarist Andy Bell has released "Skywalker" from his 2020 solo debut as a new single and it comes with this blissed-out electronic remix by Pye Corner Audio

CARDI B - "UP"

Cardi B has released "Up," her first new single since "WAP," and you can read more about it here.

SERJ TANKIAN - "ELASTICITY"

System Of A Down's Serj Tankian has announced a new solo EP of music that was originally intended for SOAD, and you can read more about the EP and the just-released title track here.

JAZ ELISE - "GOOD OVER EVIL"

Last year, rising reggae singer Jaz Elise signed to Protoje's In.Digg.Nation label and her first release for the label was a new remix of "Fresh & Clean" (ft. Govana), which we named one of the best reggae singles of 2020. Now she has announced her debut EP, The Golden Hour, and you can read more about the EP's excellent new single "Good Over Evil" here.

REALLY FROM - "TRY LINGUAL"

Boston's Really From (fka People Like You, and ex-I Kill Giants) will release their self-titled third album on 3/12 via Topshelf. The first single is truly great and you can read more about it here.

FUCKED UP - "YEAR OF THE HORSE - ACT ONE"

The latest installment of Fucked Up's experimental, expansive Zodiac series is the nineteen-minute "Year of the Horse - Act One," which the band dedicates to Riley Gale and Wade Allison.

WODE - "VANISH BENEATH"

UK black metallers Wode have signed to 20 Buck Spin and announced a new album, and the killer lead single goes way beyond typical "black metal." Read more about it here.

EYEHATEGOD - "BUILT BENEATH THE LIES"

Eyehategod have shared "Built Beneath the Lies," the third single off their anticipated new album A History of Nomadic Behavior, and you can read more about it here.

FUTURE TEENS - "GUEST ROOM"

Boston indie-punks Future Teens announced a new EP, and you can read more about the very good lead single here.

Today was also a Bandcamp Friday and you can find even more new music in our roundup of Bandcamp exclusives.

