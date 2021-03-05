32 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

VALERIE JUNE - "FALLIN'"

Soul/folk/blues singer/songwriter Valerie June has shared another single off The Moon and Stars: Prescriptions For Dreamer, which arrives next week. This is one of the album's most minimal, somber singles yet, and it's yet another promising taste.

--

JACK INGRAM, MIRANDA LAMBERT, JON RANDALL - "IN HIS ARMS"

Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, and Jon Randall are releasing a collaborative album, The Marfa Tapes, on May 7 via Vanner Records/RCA Nashville. The first single is "In His Arms," which is a lovely dose of traditional, bare-bones country.

--

LANG - "NIGHT REEDS"

Japanese screamo band Lang released their five-song EP Cahier last August, but it's getting re-released with an additional song this year on Dog Knights. Along with the announcement comes a stream of "Night Reeds," which is pretty awesome stuff.

--

ZERO AGAIN - "MY WORLD NOW"

Raw punks Zero Again are dropping the Revert To Nothing EP on March 19 via Kibou Records, and you can hear this searing lead single from it now.

--

SAWEETIE - "BEST FRIEND" (REMIX ft. DOJA CAT & STEFFLON DON)

Saweetie and Doja Cat's "Best Friend" is one of the year's most fun, memorable pop-rap songs, and today it gets a new remix with a new verse from UK rapper Stefflon Don.

--

FRIDAY NIGHT CRU - "ENOUGH" (ft. JANE MACGIZMO)

Kingston, Jamaica's follow recent collabs with Tessellated & Amaarae and PRG Kid & Zac Jone$ with this new one with Jane Macgizmo. The previous singles echo their home country's reggae, but this one's in Drake-y rap&B territory, and Friday Night Cru are great at this vibe too.

--

COVEY - "SAM JAM" & "CROOKED SPINE"

As we've written before, we get major Kevin Devine/Bright Eyes vibes from Covey, and these two new songs are both very fresh takes on that sound.

--

CHORDATA - FISSURES

Frequent collaborators Shawn Decker and Tom Schlatter play together in Coma Regalia and Lacrima, and though they usually make screamo, they've just released this clean-vocal emo album as Chordata. They're great at this kind of thing too.

--

SEPUTUS - "THE LEARNED RESPONSE"

Seputus (whose members are also all in Pyrrhon) are following 2016's Man Does Not Give with a new album, Phantom Indigo, on June 4 via Willowtip. To quote Langdon Hickman's writeup for Invisible Oranges, this new song "captures well the energy and broad shape of the record. There is something uplifting and even exalting about the track, feeling in turns similar to the energy of a screamo or post-hardcore piece while sonically staying rooted firmly in a frantic avant-death metal world that will be familiar to anyone comfortable with the post-Gorguts world of the genre."

--

YOUNG DOLPH & KEY GLOCK - "ASPEN"

Young Dolph & Key Glock are releasing Dum and Dummer 2 on March 26 via Paper Route EMPIRE, and they've released new single "Aspen," which very much captures the same magic as the first Dum and Dummer.

--

SPECTRAL LORE - "THE SORCERER ABOVE THE CLOUDS"

Greek black metallers Spectral Lore will release their new album Ετερόφωτος on April 23 via I, Voidhanger Records, and they've shared this genuinely epic 11-minute lead single.

--

THE STREETS - “WHO'S GOT THE BAG (21ST JUNE)”

"It's been too long since I've been behind some decks, or on a stage, in a tour bus sleeping in a bunk," says The Streets' Mike Skinner of his new single celebrating the upcoming opening of UK clubs again. "The moment we can do it we want to be the rave and we will. It's also about hospitality, events and nightclubs not being able to take anymore. It's a protest song, it's saying, don't change the date on us again! FIRST IN THE ROOM. 21 June."

--

OLIVIA JEAN & APRIL MARCH - PALLADIUM EP

April March and Olivia Jean have just released a split 7" EP via Third Man that features one song done in three different styles, each with French (April March) and English (Olivia Jean) versions. They all sound pretty French though, in that ye-ye a go-go style.

--

BASS RACE - "CHASING THE SUN"

LA duo Bass Race (Laura Benack & Steve Mertens) are shaking off the winter with this groovy, loungey single. "We were in Pittsburgh a couple years ago over Christmas to see my family and we visited our good friend Pete Mudge (Nice Rec) in his studio along with our friends Laura Herrmann and Blane Britt (GrandEar)," says Laura. "There was a snow storm, and it was freezing. Once we were inside, we started to warm up and Pete played us some beats he had been working on. When we heard the track that would soon become 'Chasing the Sun,' we all started smiling right away. The creativity started flowing and within a couple hours, I had recorded all the vocals and Steven laid down some guitars. The gray weather definitely inspired the song title, but the song lyrics detail the arduous process of overcoming writer's block and chasing creative inspiration.”

--

THE DEATHRAY DAVIES - "YOU AND ME UNTIL THE END"

The Deathray Davies have shared another new song from their upcoming Time Well Wasted -- their first album in 15 years -- that's out April 2 via We Know Better Records. "You and Me Until the End" is super-catchy janglepop. Welcome back.

--

JOE STRUMMER - "JUNCO PARTNER (ACOUSTIC)"

This acoustic version of blues classic "Junco Partner" -- which Joe played with The Clash, The 101ers and The Mescaleros -- is on the Joe Strummer solo comp ‘Assembly‘ that's out later this month.

--

MAXWELL FARRINGTON & LE SUPERHOMARD — "WE, US THE PHARAOHS"

If you love early '70s Scott Walker, Lee Hazlewood and other grandly orchestrated baritones, you're going to dig Once, the upcoming collaborative album from French artist Le SuperHomard (Christophe Vaillant) and Australian singer-songwriter Maxwell Farrington. This is very, very Scott Walker.

--

CFCF - "LIFE IS PERFECTO"

Montreal producer Mike Silver is back with a new CFCF record titled memoryland that will be out April 9 via his own BGM Solutions label. As the title implies, he's revisiting formative influences of his late-'90s youth, touching on everything from jungle and UK garage to punk and shoegaze. First single "Life is Perfecto" definitely revisits some jungle rhythms. Good stuff.

--

KONINGSOR - "THE VENERABLE MR. LOCUST"

Austin mathcore band Koningsor announced a new EP, and you can read more about this chaotic new single here.

--

PROPER. - "AFICIONADO"

"This one's for The Gays," Brooklyn punks Proper. say of their new single.

--

LADYHAWKE - "GUILTY LOVE" (FT. BROODS)

New Zealand synthpop artist Ladyhawke has shared her first single of 2021, off a new album due out later this year. "'Guilty Love’ is important to Georgia [Nott of Broods] and me for different reasons. Personally, growing up in the Catholic school system, as I reached my teens, I started to feel immense shame and denial about my sexuality. I suffered the constant fear of being judged and alienated by my friends and family. These feelings took a long time to shake off and work through. ‘Guilty Love’ is a way to share our experiences, and hopefully help anyone going through the same thing to know they’re not alone."

--

FUCKIN WHATEVER (ANTHONY GREEN + TAKING BACK SUNDAY?) - "TRASH" & "I'M WAITING ON YOU"

Fuckin Whatever are a semi-secret band who are probably Anthony Green plus Taking Back Sunday's John Nolan & Adam Lazzara, and they make trippy, Animal Collective-y psych-pop. Read more about these two songs off their upcoming EP here.

--

TYLER, THE CREATOR - "TELL ME HOW"

Tyler, the Creator has released the full version of the song he recently debuted in a Coca-Cola commercial, and you can read more about it here.

--

CHANCE THE RAPPER - "THE HEART & THE TONGUE"

Chance The Rapper returned with a warm, lush, soul sample-fueled song called "The Heart & The Tongue." Chance has been hit or miss in recent years, but this feels like a hit.

--

ANDERSON .PAAK & BRUNO MARS - "LEAVE THE DOOR OPEN"

Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars released the first single off their new collaborative project, Silk Sonic, who are expected to release an album called An Evening With Silk Sonic that featues funk legend Bootsy Collins. It's called "Leave The Door Open" and it's a faithful re-creation of early '70s style smooth soul that comes with an equally vintage-looking video.

--

DRAKE - "LEMON PEPPER FREESTYLE" (ft. RICK ROSS)

Drake dropped the three-song Scary Hours 2 today, and he saved the best song for last: a six-minute, soul sample-infused song featuring Rick Ross.

--

RUDIMENTARY PENI - "ANTHEM FOR DOOMED YOUTH" & "PATH OF GLORY"

UK anarcho-punk/deathrock vets Rudimentary Peni announced their first album in over 25 years (though it was recorded years ago), and they shared two raw, grimy new songs. Read more about it here.

--

FLYING RACCOON SUIT - "TOSS AND TURN"

Flying Raccoon Suit's anticipated new album Afterglow officially arrives March 19, though you can hear it sooner if you back it on Kickstarter, and here's one last single before its release. As we've said before, this is a genre-defying ska album, and this song shows off a much different side of FRS than the previous singles. It starts off slow and jazz-influenced, before speeding up to infectious mid-tempo ska. Read our interview with FRS for more.

--

SGT. SCAG VS HANS GRUBER AND THE DIE HARDS

New Haven ska-punk vets Sgt. Scag have been at it since the '90s, and Hans Gruber and the Die Hards are a great newer ska-punk band from Austin, and they've just teamed up for a new split, with one song by the former and two by the latter. They may come from different generations of ska-punk, but they both have a fast, fiery approach to the genre and this whole split rips.

--

FOXING - "SPEAK WITH THE DEAD" (ft. WHY?)

Foxing's fourth album is on the way, and today they shared its first single, which you had to solve a riddle to hear. The bar was set high with their last album Nearer My God, but this just might top it.

--

MITSKI - "THE BADDY MAN"

Mitski has shared the first taste of her soundtrack for graphic novel This Is Where We Fall, and it has a distinct country flavor.

--

SOPHIE & JLIN - "JSLOIPNHIE"

This collaborative track, completed before SOPHIE's death in January, is part of an Unsound compilation, Intermission.

--

