33 New Songs Out Today

BOTCH - "ONE TWENTY TWO"

Along with their reissue campaign, mathcore legends Botch have released their first new song in over 20 years! The song came together in the past couple years, as guitarist David Knudson explains here. The song will be included on the We Are The Romans reissue, which you can pre-order on vinyl.

--

MDOU MOCTAR - NIGER EP VOL. 1

Mdou Moctar have just released this EP featuring recordings made in the band's native country, with live and alternate versions of songs from 2017 - 2020, including a 13-minute drum machine version of "Chismiten."

--

STEREOLAB - "CYBELE'S REVERIE (LIVE AT THE HOLLYWOOD BOWL)"

The fifth volume of Stereolab's Switched On rarities series, Pulse of the Early Brain, is out next week and here's another track from it, a live version of Emperor Tomato Ketchup's "Cybele's Reverie" recorded at the Hollywood Bowl in September, 2004, supporting Air.

--

HORACE ANDY - "AWAY WITH THE GUN AND KNIFE"

Horace Andy's Midnight Scorchers, the dub version of his recent Midnight Rockers album, will be out September 16. Producer Adrian Sherwood says, “I’m very happy with the way 'Scorchers’ has turned out; for me, it’s the perfect accompaniment to Midnight Rocker. It’s not just a dub album - the new mixes, and the new tracks take it out to the sound system arena.”

--

PSYCHIC ILLS - “MIND DAZE”

Psychic Ills are releasing their 2012 Austin Psych Fest (now Levitation) performances as a live album on September 30 via The Reverberation Appreciation society. "The first thing that grabbed me when I listened to our 2012 performance at Austin Psych Fest is Tres declaring at the start of the recording ‘It’s good to be back in Texas’ because that simple sentiment captured everything we felt in that moment—the nostalgia and privilege of coming back to our home state for such an iconic festival." says Elizabeth Hart.

MOON DUO - “IN THE SUN”

Moon Duo are also releasing a live album of their Levitation / Austin Psych Fest appearances, with Side A from their 2012 visit and Side B from their 2014 visit.

--

DANIELE LUPPI & GREG GONZALEZ - "THE ROSE YOU KEPT"

Composer Daniele Luppi and Cigarettes After Sex's Greg Gonzalez will release the Charm of Pleasure EP on September 16 and here's a dreamy, orchestral new ballad from it.

--

NICOLAS BOUGAÏEFF - "NAKED EYE"

Berlin-based, Canadian artist Nicolas Bougaïeff has announced new album Begin Within which will be out November 11 via Mute. “There's a few major themes with this album and honesty is one of them,” he says. “I went through years of physical and emotional masochism as a kind of immersive shock therapy to jolt me into understanding something. I lost myself to a degree and Begin Within was the beginning of a process of mental reconciliation and internal unity manifested in my art.”

--

WHITMER THOMAS - "MOST LIKELY"

“This song is about the constant shame I feel for my unshakable need to please everyone all the time,” says Whitmer Thomas of his new song. “I’ll probably never know why I regret everything I did in a room the moment I walk out of it. I’ve spent way too much trying to figure out what events in the past led to me having a bad personality in the present. In the end I guess it’s a song about not knowing who in gods hell I am.” The Older I Get The Funnier I Was, which was produced by Jay Som, will be out October 21 via Hardly Art.

--

PALM - "PARABLE LICKERS"

Palm have shared another song from their upcoming album Nicks and Grazes that's October 14 Via Saddle Creek. “‘Parable Lickers’ is the oldest one of the bunch,” says Palm drummer Hugo Stanley of this rather freaky track. “We were performing a version of this song live when we previously toured, but it didn’t finish itself until just before we went to the studio. It’s the only track on this record with MIDI guitar, which was kind of a hallmark of our previous album, Rock Island. The sample used is a recording of a drumline playing at the high school across the street from Eve and Kasra’s old house in Kensington, PA.”

--

TAN COLOGNE - "SPACE IN THE PALMS"

Taos, NM duo Tan Cologne will release new album Earth Visions Of Water Spaces, next month and here's another spectral song from it.

--

CHRIS FORSYTH - "YOU'RE GOING TO NEED SOMEBODY" (RICHARD THOMPSON COVER)

Chris Forsyth's new album, Evolution Here We Come, is out August 29 and it includes this terrific cover of Richard Thompson's "You're Going to Need Somebody" featuring The Dream Syndicate's Steve Wynn and The Baseball Project's Linda Pitmon.

--

DEAD CROSS - "HEART REFORMER"

Metalpunk supergroup Dead Cross -- aka Mike Patton (Faith No More, Mr. Bungle, etc), Dave Lombardo (ex-Slayer), Justin Pearson (The Locust, Deaf Club, Retox, etc), and Michael Crain (Retox) -- have shared the second taste of their upcoming LP II, and it's another rager, with the back-and-forth shouts of Mike Patton and Justin Pearson set against a whiplash-inducing backdrop.

--

BUTCHER BROWN - "777" (ft. TENNISHU, R4ND4ZZO BIG B4ND)

Richmond jazz collective have announced a new album, Butcher Brown Presents Triple Trey featuring Tennishu and R4ND4ZZO BIGB4ND, due September 16 via Concord Jazz, and as the title implies, it finds them collaborating with the R4ND4ZZO Big B4ND and rapper/instrumentalist Tennishu. The first taste is "777," a lovely blend of jazz and hip hop.

--

EXHIBITION - PROMO 2022

Buffalo hardcore band Exhibition just dropped a three-song promo, recorded and mixed by Jay Zubricky (Every Time I Die, Mindforce, etc), and their debut LP is "coming soon" via Triple B Records. The three songs (two originals and an Iron Cross cover) they've got out now are all rippers, thrilling takes on fast-paced, circle-pit-inducing hardcore with just a hint of thrash in the mix.

--

WAYS AWAY (STICK TO YOUR GUNS, SAMIAM, etc) - "(I'M NOT) LAUGHING WITH YOU"

Ways Away -- the emo/punk supergroup fronted by Jesse Barnett (Stick to Your Guns) and also featuring guitarist Sergie Loobkoff (Samiam, Knapsack, Racquet Club), drummer Jared Shavelson (BoySetsFire, The Hope Conspiracy), and bassist Ian Smith (Racquet Club) -- have announced their sophomore album, Torch Songs, due October 14 via Jesse's Other People Records. It features recent single "Nevermind The Dog," as well as the just-released "(I'm Not) Laughing With You." It's another fine example of this band's sound, which pretty much literally sounds like Jesse Barnett fronting Samiam.

--

THOTCRIME - "CRITICAL CODEPENDENCE" (ft. DIANA STARSHINE)

Here's the second single off Thotcrime's upcoming Prosthetic debut, which you can read more about here.

--

MORTIMER - "WHOLE HEAP"

Jamaican artist Mortimer has confirmed that his debut album is on the way, and its lead single is "Whole Heap." Read more about it here.

--

TEGAN AND SARA - "FADED LIKE A FEELING"

Tegan and Sara's new album Crybaby is out in October on Mom + Pop, and they've shared another new single, "Faded Like Feeling," which Sara says is the "Call it Off" of this album, "a simple, stripped down, emotional gut punch."

--

FAUNESS - "MYSTERY"

London-based singer-songwriter Cora Gilroy-Ware announced her debut album as Fauness, The Golden Ass, due out October 21 via Cascine. The first single is the sparkling "Mystery," about which Fauness says, ""For a while I’ve been thinking about how the concept of 'Mystery' is obsolete. Transparency and complete exposure seem to possess the beguiling, coveted allure that mystery once had. The song is an elegy to the idea of mystery, and for the video I wanted to create an embodiment of the concept, a masked character who makes her way into the sea and disappears. I thought that there’s no one better to narrate Mystery’s passing than the maenad, a type of nymph from Greek mythology. Holding her tambourine and sacred staff, a thyrsus, the maenad describes Mystery’s departure from this world."

--

HOLLY HUMBERSTONE - "SCARLETT" (GARDEN VERSION)

Holly Humberstone has shared a new version of her 2021 single "Scarlett." "When I first started releasing music I wanted people to be able to see where I created the songs and where the stories had come from," she says. “My ‘Vanilla (Stairwell version)’ was created, filmed and recorded on my stairwell at home; the place that inspired the first EP. As things progress it's really important to me to keep allowing you into my world, so I've made a new version of ‘Scarlett’ - my (garden version). This is a special corner of where I live now, a place I spend time with my sisters and friends. Considering this song is about my best friend it just made sense to me to be in this spot. Touring my songs around the world this year has given them each a new life, and my love for them has grown in ways I couldn't imagine. ‘Scarlett’ was written about my best friend and a boy who wasn't treating her right. It crushed me to see her go through that shit, but it's been so amazing to watch people around the world relate to this song and scream the lyrics while standing next to their best friends. I hope you love the garden version of my fave song to sing live right now."

--

CAITLIN ROSE - "BLACK OBSIDIAN"

Alt-country singer Caitlin Rose has announced her third album and first in nearly a decade, CAZIMI, and you can read more about lead single "Black Obsidian" here.

--

THE OTOLITH (ex-SUBROSA) - "SING NO CODA"

It was a real bummer when Salt Lake City doom-folk band SubRosa broke up in 2019, but the good news is that four of the band's members have continued on in new band The Otolith. They just announced their debut album, and you can read more about lead single "Sing No Coda" here.

--

FALTYDL - "FOUR HORSES" FEAT. JULIANNA BARWICK

Today FaltyDL has released lead single "Four Horses," one of two collaborations with Julianna Barwick on his just-announced album, A Nurse to My Patience. The track echoing and atmospheric, and, along with the album, marks the first time FaltyDL has written and recorded lyrics in his music. Read more about it here.

--

NOSAJ THING - "BLUE HOUR" FEAT. JULIANNA BARWICK

Julianna Barwick's voice is also front and center in "Blue Hour," with ambient, minimalist production by Nosaj Thing. It's the first glimpse at Nosaj Thing's upcoming album Continua. Read more about it here.

--

MAGDALENA BAY - "ALL YOU DO"

"All You Do" glitters with strummy guitar, whispery vocals, and disco-y string flourishes, building to an expansive electronic climax. It's the most recent single off Mercurial World Deluxe, Magdalena Bay's upcoming reissue. Read more about it here.

--

DRUGDEALER - "SOMEONE TO LOVE"

"Someone to Love" builds on Drugdealer's campy '70s aesthetic, with synth and keyboard solos and wah-wah bass aplenty. It's a single off their just-announced album Hiding In Plain Sight, and features instrumentation by John Carroll Kirby and Video Age. Read more about it here.

--

DEAR NORA - "SCROLLS OF DOOM

Dear Nora returned today to announce a new album and release the darkly funny and cleverly produced single "scrolls of doom." Read more about it here.

--

PINKSHIFT - "GET OUT"

Back with another single off their upcoming album Love Me Forever, Baltimore punks Pinkshift released "GET OUT" today, a hard-nosed anthem that they've dedicated to the Supreme Court at recent shows. Read more about it here.

--

WILD PINK - "HOLD MY HAND" (ft. JULIEN BAKER)

The second single off upcoming album ILYSM, "Hold My Hand" is a gentle and touching song with powerfully subtle instrumentation and a beautiful verse by Julien Baker. Read more about it here.

--

DISHEVELED CUSS (TERA MELOS) - "CREEP A LITTLE CLOSER"

"Creep A Little Closer" is dark, quiet, and bleakly funny, with its hook of "No one wants to be a fuckin' loser/It's not any fun/But every day I creep a little closer/To being one." Read more about it here.

--

IRON & WINE - "THAT'S HOW YOU KNOW" (LORI MCKENNA COVER ft. SIMA CUNNINGHAM & MACIE STEWART)

Today Iron & Wine announced an upcoming EP of Lori McKenna covers, and with the announcement comes the release of "That's How You Know," melancholic as ever. Read more about it here.

--

MOSES SUMNEY - "COME TO ME" (BJORK COVER) & "DOOMED"

Moses Sumney announced a new concert film, A Performance In V Acts, and shared the performances of two songs from it, which you can read more about here.

--

