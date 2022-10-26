33 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

SOUR WIDOWS - "I-90"

Details on Sour Widows' anticipated debut LP are still mostly TBA, but they did just share a second new single of 2022, "I-90." It's a somber indie folk song, and it was inspired by the tragic passing of singer Maia Sinaiko's partner in 2017.

--

BOLDY JAMES - "COULD BE WORSE" (prod. FUTUREWAVE)

The extremely prolific Detroit rapper Boldy James' new Futurewave-produced album Mr. Ten08 arrives November 4, and here's new single "Could Be Worse." Futurewave provides a twinkling backdrop, and Boldy sounds as commanding as ever.

--

POHGOH - "OVER/UNDER"

Reunited emo vets Pohgoh have shared another song off their upcoming LP du und ich and it's a big, catchy, soaring dose of punky power pop. It sounds bright and upbeat, but it was inspired by a scary situation: when singer Susie Ulrey was hospitalized for three weeks due to a reaction she had to MS treatment from years earlier. "Part of the healing process was writing about it," she says.

--

THE GO! TEAM - "LOOK AWAY, LOOK AWAY"

The new single by The Go! Team features Star Feminine Band from West Africa's Republic of Benin. Says Team leader Ian Parton: "They're a group of girls between the ages of 12 and 19, and were formed by the father of two of the girls in the group who was hoping to inspire change in the way women and girls were treated in Benin. He founded a free music school for girls with the help of the local government, which is where the Star Feminine Band was born. I got in touch and a day later we were on Zoom with me in Brighton and the band in Natitingou in Benin. A month later a team travelled from the capital of Benin to their hometown with a mobile sound recording setup to record their vocals, with the lyrics written by the band in French. They gave it a charging, all-out gang vocal that I wasn’t expecting but really love." The Go! Team's new album The Get Up Sequences Part Two is out February 3 via Memphis Industries.

--

THE MEN - "HARD LIVIN’"

The Men will release their ninth album NYC on February 3 via Fuzz Club. THe band have jimmied with their sound a bunch over the years but are back to grimy protopunk on this one as first single "Hard Livin'" reveals.

--

CAROLINE ROSE - "LOVE / LOVER / FRIEND"

Caroline Rose has returned with her first new single in two years, "Love / Lover / Friend," which she says is "about the experience of commitment and the confusing dance that takes place finding your roles within it.” She wrote and produced the track, which builds to a gorgeously orchestrated conclusion, and continues, "When I was younger, I remember having so many feelings it felt like I would explode if I didn’t express them somehow. This felt similar to that—very pure and direct."

--

KRAKOW LOVES ADANA - WHEN THE STORM COMES (FEAT. RUTH RADELET & ADAM MILLER)

Hamburg, Germany's Krakow Loves Adana (aka producer Deniz Çiçek) will release new album Oceanflower on January 16, 2023. New single "When The Storm Comes" features former Chromatics members Ruth Radelet & Adam Miller.

--

MORRAY - "LETTER TO MYSELF"

Soul-trap crooner Morray is back with a new open-hearted, introspective ballad.

--

LSDXOXO - "FREAK"

Dance-rap has been in the air this year, and this new LSDXOXO track fits right in.

--

LELAND WHITTY (BADBADNOTGOOD) - "AWAKE"]

BADBADOTGOOD's Leland Whitty is releasing his debut solo album, Anyhow, on December 9 via Innovative Leisure, and lead single "Awake" is a shimmering, jazzy instrumental.

--

DOMINIC ANGELELLA - "SUPPORTING ROLE"

Dominic Angelella knows a thing or two about playing a supporting role -- he's done that in mewithoutYou, Hop Along, and Lucy Dacus' band -- and he sings about it on this charming new indie rock song.

--

BORN WITHOUT BONES - "XO SKELETON"

Massachusetts emo band Born Without Bones have shared another single from their upcoming LP for Pure Noise, Dancer, and it's a catchy anthem that comes with a video that follows the same "choose your adventure" theme as the album's previous videos.

--

CAREER WOMAN - "DREAM JOURNAL" FT. AL MENNE (GREAT GRANDPA)

Great Grandpa's "Al Menne has always been someone I admire and am immensely inspired by, and the fact that they sang and wrote on this track is the ultimate imposter syndrome trigger, but is also one of the coolest opportunities I've been given as a musician so far," Career Woman says of her new single. It's a bare-bones, emotive folk track that should appeal to fans of Julien Baker.

--

SPIRITWORLD - "RELIC OF DAMNATION"

Metallic hardcore band SpiritWorld have shared another taste of their upcoming album DeathWestern (due 11/22 via Century Media), and this one finds them offering up a dose of arena-sized thrash and it comes with a very cinematic video.

--

TANCRED - "MIREPOIX" FT. JENNY OWEN YOUNGS

Tancred is back with her first new music since her 2018 album Nightstand. "Mirepoix," which features Jenny Owen Youngs, is about "how important people are to each other," Jess Abbott says, "especially with how short our time here is, and how we’re all kind of made up of the same stuff, the same little pieces all mixed together."

--

KATATONIA - "ATRIUM"

Katatonia have announced a new album, Sky Void of Stars, due January 20 via Napalm Records. Having helped pioneer death-doom and gothic metal in the '90s, these days they're more of just an alternative rock band.

--

LADYTRON - "CITY OF ANGELS" (VIDEO)

Ladytron's appealing new single "City of Angels" now comes with a spooky music video just in time for Halloween, directed by Manuel Nogueira and starring Bianca Comparato and Marina Dias. The band's new album is out next year.

--

CHARLOTTE ADIGÉRY & BOLIS PUPUL - "MANTRA" (VIDEO)

"Mantra is a reworked version of our Yin Yang Self-Meditation, the audiovisual meditation tape which we released back in 2019," say Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul of this new video. "We used elements from this original recording in Mantra such as the the stream of consciousness and the the heartbeat which we sped up to use as one of the bass drums in Mantra. Whereas Yin Yang Self-Meditation invites you to look inward, we invite you to express yourselves with Mantra." The song is off Charlotte & Bolis' great 2022 album Topical Dancer.

--

COLLAPSING SCENERY - "PRUSSIAN BLUE" & "EVERY GRAIN OF SAND" (BOB DYLAN COVER)

Don De Vore and Reggie Debris are back with two new Collapsing Scenery tracks, including a cover of Dylan's "Every Grain of Sand." Say the band of the Dylan cover: "It’s one of the finest gospel songs ever written and speaks to a spiritual yearning and awe that resonate deeply in these times, wherein trivial nonsense and deep ennui intermingle with staggering violence, chaos and decline."

--

MAPS - "HEYA YAHA"

Maps, aka UK electronic / shoegaze artists James Chapman, will release new album Counter Melodies, on February 10 via Mute. “I've always used music as a way of escape,” says Chapman of the new album, “When I sit down and put my headphones on, I am able to go somewhere else.” The first half of the album is available to stream now including euphoric first single "Heya Yaha."

--

SHASIMONE - "TOP 5"

British-Ghanaian rapper ShaSimone turned a lot of heads with her standout verse on Dave's "Both Sides of a Smile" last year, and now she's got her own new EP out called Simma Down. Its song "Top 5" has a new video, and it's a great example of her intense lyricism.

--

LA ROUX - "FEEDBACK" FT. BABY TATE

La Roux is back with her first new music since her 2020 album Supervision. "'Feedback’ is about craving blunt honesty because you’ve reached a stage where you aren’t taking things personally anymore, and have a deep desire to learn so you can be the best you can be," Elly Jackson says. "For me this was about being a female producer, and not being known because I was female... but because I was as good as anyone else." Baby Tate has a guest verse, and Elly says she "had a really energetic style and shit loads of cheek. She sent me back the verse within 48 hours and I was blown away by how much she owned it, and the way she mirrors my verse in places from her own perspective. I feel like this one was just meant to be.”

--

S.C.A.B. - "SMALL TALK"

"'Small Talk' deals with grief and learning to support a friend going through a tough time," says S.C.A.B.'s Sean Camargo of the final preview song from their upcoming album. My father passed away of cancer a few years ago and my bandmate Alec recently lost a parent as well. The song touches on our bonding through such a difficult shared experience, wanting to connect and being there to support each other but not knowing how, often resorting to familiar, insignificant topics for fear of getting 'too real.'"

--

METRONOMY - "I LOST MY MIND" FT JESSICA WINTER

The upcoming deluxe edition of Metronomy's Small World includes a bonus disc of remixes, reworks and collaborative new versions of the album's songs. They've just shared "I Lost My Mind" featuring Jessica Winter which takes the psych rock original and turns it into more of a cosmic disco track. Terrific. Says Jessica: “As soon as I heard the held high notes in the chorus I thought the song could go in a Kylie direction; the key change at the end then went quite ABBA. Everything on the track was made from analogue synths and drum machines and there’s real strings on there too; if you listen closely you can hear a hook pinched from a different track on Metronomy’s latest album. 👀”

--

STELLA ROSE (DAUGHTER OF DAVE GAHAN) - "MUDDLED MEN"

NYC singer-songwriter Stella Rose has signed to Yves Rothman's KRO Records and has released her debut single, "Muddled Man," which was also produced and co-written by Rothman. The daughter of Depeche Mode frontman Dave Gahan, you can hear her father's influence on the song, which is dark, intense and synthy, but she's doing her own thing. It's also a great vehicle for Stella Rose's smoky vocals.

--

KING TUFF - "SMALLTOWN STARDUST"

Kyle Thomas will release Smalltown Stardust, his first King Tuff album in five years, on January 27 via Sub Pop. The album was co-produced and co-written with frequent collaborator/roommate SASAMI and is, in Kyle's words, “an album about love and nature and youth." "I wanted to make an album to remind myself that life is magical," he adds.

--

SUNNY WAR - "NO REASON"

Singer/songwriter Sunny War has signed to New West Records and will release her new album Anarchist Gospel on February 3. It was produced by Andrija Tokic, and it features appearances by Jim James, Allison Russell, members of The Raconteurs, The Deslondes, and more, and you can read about lead single "No Reason" here.

--

JILL BARBER - "JOINT ACCOUNT"

Long-running Canadian singer/songwriter Jill Barber is releasing new album Homemaker on February 10, and you can read about new single "Joint Account" here.

--

THANK YOU DRIVER - "VIRGIL SCUMP"

Canadian chaotic post-hardcore band Thank You Driver have a new EP out on Zegema Beach Records in November and you can read about new single "Virgil Scump" here.

--

PHILIP SELWAY - "CHECK FOR SIGNS OF LIFE"

While Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood remain busy with The Smile, Radiohead drummer Philip Selway has just announced his third solo album and first in nine years, Strange Dance. Read more about lead single "Check For Signs of Life" here.

--

ANDREW BIRD - "I FELT A FUNERAL, IN MY BRAIN" FT. PHOEBE BRIDGERS

Andrew Bird reinterprets an Emily Dickinson poem in his new single, which also features vocals from Phoebe Bridgers.

--

ALGIERS - "IRREVERSIBLE DAMAGE" (ft. ZACK DE LA ROCHA)

Algiers have announced a new album, SHOOK, due in February via Matador, and their new single features Rage Against the Machine's Zack de la Rocha. Read more about it here.

--

WHITE REAPER - "PAGES"

"Pages" is the first glimpse at White Reaper's just-announced LP Asking For A Ride, a straight-ahead rock song with acid-washed guitars at the fore. The song comes with a music video shot in Portland, OR, and directed by Lance Bangs. Read more about it here.

--

