33 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

THE BOUNCING SOULS - "SHANNON'S SONG"

The Bouncing Souls have been around for over 30 years, and they still know how to do what they do best, as you can hear on the latest taste of Ten Stories High, "Shannon's Song." Check out the song and pick up our exclusive cloudy royal blue vinyl variant of the album.

--

MEET ME @ THE ALTAR - "KOOL"

Meet Me @ the Altar have shared the second single off their upcoming debut album Past // Present // Future. The band says, "‘Kool’ is the love child of everything we’re into musically. There’s rock ‘n roll guitars, heavy drums, and a crazy, catchy, pop-inspired vocal melody on top. It’s a fun, anthemic song about having a crush on someone, and wanting them to know how ‘kool’ you think they are."

--

SHAME - "ADDERALL" FT PHOEBE BRIDGERS

UK band shame release their third album, Food for Worms, this week and here's one last early taste before they drop the whole thing. "Adderall" features Phoebe Bridgers on backing vocals (emphasis on "backing," as in way way in the back).

--

UNKNOWN MORTAL ORCHESTRA - "NADJA"

Here's a mellow new song from UMO's upcoming double album, V, that's out March 17 via Jagjaguwar. It's video was directed by Vira-Lata who says, "We were in awe of the power of the songs' simplicity; how its beauty rises without pretension, creating an honest and poetic testament that reaches into the heart. We wanted to match the poetic tenderness of the songs with a visually intimate storyline that felt extremely honest and showcased fleeting moments of a true friendship."

--

SOPHIE MEIERS - "STAR"

Los Angeles-based artist sophie meiers conjures a glitchy, electronic dreamscape on their latest single "star." "Minutes blur together, like pinpricks of light melting in your peripheral vision in a fast car," they say. "When you are with this person, nothing else matters – only a steady feeling of euphoria."

--

GRUFF RHYS (SUPER FURRY ANIMALS) - "I WANT MY OLD LIFE BACK" & “LIBERATE ME FROM THE LOVE SONG”

Super Furry Animals frontman Gruff Rhys releases the soundtrack to indie film The Almond & the Seahorse this week and here are two more early tastes. “I Want My Old Life Back is featured in a tense domestic scene in the film as the character’s lives have been turned upside down by the trauma of injury," Gruff says. "I actually wrote the song after my van got nearly totalled in early 2020 during a flash flood on the A1 at 3am after a gig. I was stranded in a pub for three days as I waited for it to be fixed, like my own personal lockdown a few weeks before the big one when the song seemed to make even more sense."

--

FRANKIE ROSE - "COME BACK"

Frankie Rose goes full-on synthpop with this banger from her upcoming album Love as Projection.

--

SHIT PRESENT - "VOICE IN YOUR HEAD"

UK indie-punks Shit Present have announced a new album, What Still Gets Me, due May 5 via Specialist Subject. It includes recent single "Fuck It," as well as this new ripper, "Voice In Your Head."

--

DAVID WAX MUSEUM - "LUANNE"

Americana duo David Wax Museum have shared the first taste of their upcoming album You Must Change Your Life, due May 5 via Nine Mile Records. They're also going on tour.

--

BOTANIST - "ANGEL'S TRUMPET"

Botanist have announced a new album, VIII: Selenotrope, due May 19 via Prophecy Productions. Here's the seven-minute, post-rock-leaning lead single "Angel's Trumpet."

--

BERNICE - "UNDERNEATH MY TOE"

Toronto underground artist Bernice are back with new album Crusin' on April 23 via Telephone Explosion, and here's a truly lovely track. Says Bernice's Robin Dann, "We were really missing our friend Devon Sproule. We were missing a lot of friends back when we wrote this album. Thom and I sat down and asked ourselves what we wanted to say to her, what does any friend want to say to their pal who's far away? Toe became the balm for the missing feeling, and when we shared it with her, she (as usual) distilled the feeling perfectly, saying "It feels like two important things smooshed together: how complicated it feels to be a person, and to live with other people, in a house or a city…and then how simple love can feel, like love from an animal friend, or how it feels to be connected to the Earth."

--

BUENA SUERTE - "NADA QUE EXTRAÑAR"

Costa Rica ska-punks Buena Suerte have a new EP coming via Barba Roja Records and Ska Punk International, and the first single is the catchy "Nada Que Extrañar."

--

DECENT CRIMINAL - "DRIVING"

Santa Rosa punks Decent Criminal have announced a new album, There's More To It Than Climbing, due May 19 via Diissed Records. Here's the anthemic, rippin' new single "Driving."

--

HOLLOW HAND - "JEALOUS KING"

"I don’t have too much to say about this song that can’t be expressed better through the words & music," Max Kinghorn-Mills says of Hollow Hand's new song. "The song is about human tyranny and bodily autonomy. I don’t believe in these people. I’m with you, your body." It's from new album Your Own Adventure that's out in March.

--

COLLAPSING SCENERY - "THE RIGHT TO LIFE"

LA's Collapsing Scenery will release new album A Desert Called Peace on March 10 and here's a preview via this catchy bit of art-pop.

--

MUI ZYU - "TALK TO DEATH"

Ahead of its release this Friday, mui zyu has shared one more single off her new album Rotten Bun for an Eggless Century. "'Talk to Death' is a moment of catharsis - the death of a putrid relationship," she says. "It's about pawning mouldy gifts for new beginnings and playing with ideas of the mundane vs the extraordinary."

--

LOBSTERBOMB - "GRAVITATION"

Berlin trio make hooky synthpunk and are gearing up to release their debut album, Look Out, this summer. So keep an eye out for that. Here's a sneak peak.

--

EQPT - "NIGHTTIME (THEME)"

Caveman's Stefan Marolachakis has launched "Stefan’s Nighttime at Ray’s," a live talk show and variety hour that happens in the basement of Lower East Side bar Ray's (that is co-owned by Carlos Quirarte, Justin Theroux, and Nicholas Braun). They even have their own theme song by EQPT (aka Stefan and Victor Magro). Watch the video:

--

SORRY GIRLS - "PRETTIER THINGS"

Montreal-based duo Sorry Girls have a new album, Bravo!, on the way, due out June 2 via Arbutus Records. The latest single is "Prettier Things," a retro '80s pop charmer.

--

ZACK ROSEN - "ALL IN TIME"

Zack Rosen was a gifted singer songwriter who suffered with schizophrenia and the effects of medications meant to treat the illness during the last years of his life. He died by suicide May 18, 2019, at the age of 30. Posthumous album SYZYGY is being released with profits donated to several non-profit mental-health organizations, including Brain & Behavior Research Foundation, National Alliance for Mental Illness (NAMI), and Treatment Advocacy Center.

--

PRINCESS NOKIA - "COMPLICATED"

A week after the release of "Closure," Princess Nokia has another new single, the slick, electronic "Complicated," and news of a new EP, i love you but this is goodbye, due out March 14 via Arista Records.

--

U.S. GIRLS - “TUX (YOUR BODY FILLS ME, BOO)”

Disco is having another resurgence and leading the charge today at least is Meg Remy with this excellent banger from U.S. Girls' new album that's out this week.

--

LADY LAMB - "BETWEEN TWO TREES"

Lady Lamb has shared a string-laden studio version of live favorite "Between Two Trees," which she calls the "definitive recording" of the track.

--

COLA - "LANDERS (ALTERNATE VERSION)"

Cola, the Canadian trio featuring ex-Ought members Tim Darcy and Ben Stidworthy along with U.S. Girls/Weather Station drummer Evan Cartwright, have announced a deluxe edition of their excellent 2022 debut album, Deep in View, that will be out this week via Fire Talk. It includes instrumental demos of eight songs, and this alternate version of "Landers":

--

TANLINES - "OUTER BANKS"

It's been a long time since we've heard from synthpop duo Tanlines -- eight years -- but they're back and have signed with Merge Records. Their new album The Big Mess will be out May 19. This is the first single.

--

RVG - "NOTHING REALLY CHANGES"

"This time around we were like, this is what we’re doing, we’re taking control, we’re taking risks, and we’re going to make an album that sounds big so that when we hear it on the radio we want to hear it again," says RVG's Romy Vager of their upcoming third album. "If we could only make one more album, it would be this one."

--

TINY RUINS - "DOROTHY BAY"

Tiny Ruins, project of New Zealand musician Hollie Fullbrook, have announced their fourth album, Ceremony, which will be out April 28 via Ba Da Bing. Check the album's second single.

--

YUNGMORPHEUS - "LAYMAN'S TERMS"

LA-based rapper YUNGMORPHEUS has announced a new album, From Whence It Came, and you can read more about its lead single "Layman's Terms" here.

--

GEL - "HONED BLADE"

The rising and very promising NJ hardcore band Gel have shared the second single off their upcoming debut album Only Constant, and you can read more about it here.

--

GRAHAM NASH - "RIGHT NOW"

Graham Nash has announced his first album in seven years, Now, and the first single is "Right Now." Read more here.

--

RODEO BOYS - "SUGAR"

Lansing, Michigan's Rodeo Boys have announced their first album for Don Giovanni, and you can read about new single "Sugar" here.

--

JASON ISBELL AND THE 400 UNIT - "DEATH WISH"

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit have announced a new album, Weathervanes, and they released the heart-wrenching lead single "Death Wish." Read about it here.

--

MILITARIE GUN - "DO IT FASTER"

Militarie Gun are gearing up for their first full-length album, and while details like title and release date are TBA, they did just share its awesome lead single "Do It Faster." Read about it here.

--

