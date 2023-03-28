33 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so many songs, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

JEFFREY SILVERSTEIN - "CHET" (ft. WILLIAM TYLER)

Portland's Jeffrey Silverstein is gearing up to release his new album Western Sky Music on May 12 via Arrowhawk. It was made with Dana Buoy (Akron/Family) on drums, Barry Walker Jr (Rose City Band, North Americans) on pedal steel, and Alex Chapman on bass, and it features appearances from Karima Walker and William Tyler, the latter of whom is on new single "Chet." It's a jammy, cosmic country instrumental, and it holds your attention just as much as the vocal-oriented lead single.

--

ALFA MIST - "APHO" (ft. BONGEZIWE MABANDLA)

Genre-blurring UK musician Alfa Mist has shared another single off his upcoming LP Variables, and this one's a soulful, kaleidoscopic song featuring South African musician Bongeziwe Mabandla.

--

CLARK - "DISMISSIVE"

Veteran electronic musician Clark is singing for the first time on his upcoming album Sus Dog, which was produced by Thom Yorke. You can definitely feel Thom's fingerprints on all the singles so far, including the newly-released "Dismissive," and he and Clark work very well together.

--

SHANGRI-LASS - "PARALLEL"

Shangri-Lass is the solo project of Rose Love of Sheffield, UK group Sisters Wives who will release her debut EP on April 28 via Redundant Span Records. "Parallel" is the opening cut which mixes ye-ye grooves and garage rock in bewitching ways. “Parallel started out as lyrics written years ago at the beginning of a relationship that started intensely and ended badly, leaving emotional carnage in its wake," says Rose. "It’s about loving someone and wanting to help them but ignoring your gut instinct.”

--

JOBY JAY - "BARE"

Jamaican singer Joby Jay has been on the rise thanks to her knack for both reggae and R&B/soul, the latter of which informs new single "Bare." It'll appear on her upcoming seven-song debut EP, Love Levels.

--

SKIIFALL - "YUTEMAN DENIS"

Montreal's Skiifall will release new EP WOIIYOIE TAPES VOL. 2 on April 28, and lead single "Yuteman Denis" feels like an amalgamation of soul, UK-style rap, dancehall, and more.

--

HOMESCHOOL - "LOVING YOU TO DEATH"

Homeschool, aka the solo project of Tom D'Agustino of the now-defunct Active Bird Community, announced a new EP, Just Now, due out on May 19, and shared a new single "Loving You to Death." The song "was written during the tail-end of the Covid lockdown when my partner and I had just moved into an apartment together," they say. "We had spent a year living with her parents before that, and this song explores my neediness, clinginess, and overall attachment to her. It's a fun, upbeat way to interrogate my constant need for love and reassurance that I have value. I think by reminding someone how much I love them, I can be sheltered from how I don't love myself enough. I'm sure all that affection can get annoying though, so in the song I am trying to convince her of all of these positive things about me so she won't think I'm a needy little baby. But I so am."

--

ALIEN EYELID - "4737 JEFFERSON"

Houston band Alien Eyelid, featuring Tyler Morris (Balaclavas/Rough Sleepers), Brett Taylor (Narcons), Will Adams (Lower Dens), and Justin Terrell (Buxton), announced a new album, Bronze Star, due out on May 5. First single "4737 Jefferson" is an appealing dose of crunchy heartland rock.

--

XASTHUR - "INEVITABLY DARK"

Black metal (and more) veteran Xasthur has announced a new double album, Inevitably Dark, due June 23 via Prophecy, and the 8-minute title track finds him exploring his dark ambient side.

--

THE LOTTERY WINNERS - "LET ME DOWN" FT. BOY GEORGE

UK pop-indie band The Lottery Winners have a new album, Anxiety Replacement Therapy, due out April 28 via Modern Sky UK, and they've shared new single "Let Me Down," featuring Boy George. "I was researching what it is that makes a song a classic," frontman Thom Rylance says. "I’m intrigued by pop icons and the idea of classic songs, so I was listening to a lot of Boy George. I wrote ‘Let Me Down’ for George without knowing it. The song has a light and sunny ‘80s feel, with a lot of the same colours as other Boy George songs."

--

BAD BLOOD - "716 BUST / BAD BLOOD"

Bad Blood, the new-ish band of vocalist Scott Vogel (Terror, Buried Alive, etc) with members of Violent Way and Exhibition, have shared the opening track off their upcoming EP Bad Kind Decides. Like lead single "Apology Denied," it puts a fresh spin on late '80s-style heavy hardcore.

--

GOD IS WAR & ANDREW NOLAN - "THE HUNT" (ft. NEW VILLAIN)

God Is War (aka Mack Chami) and Andrew Nolan (Intensive Care, Column of Heaven, The Endless Blockade) have announced a collaborative album, The Hunt, due April 7 via Closed Casket Activities. They call the album a "dark and heavy electronic mashup of dubstep, IDM, and hip-hop," and the title track is an industrial rap song featuring guest lead vocals by rapper New Villain of No Face Krew.

--

THE ALARM - "WHATEVER"

Welsh alt-rock vets The Alarm have shared another song from upcoming album Forwards. “I was inspired to write this song after hearing John Lennon sing ‘Whatever Gets You Thru The Night’ on the hospital radio," says band founder Mike Peters. "I thought to myself ‘Never mind the night, what am I going to do to get through life?’,” he told The Big Takeover, who premiered the video. He elaborates, “The song ‘Whatever’ was born soon after and it’s really about the most simple, yet most important things like family, friends and loved ones who help you in the hours of need and an appreciation of life’s fundamental gifts such as being able to breathe, talk and to walk.”

--

WAVEFORM* - "FIREWORK"

Connecticut duo waveform* have shared another track off their upcoming album for Run For Cover, Antarctica. It starts out as hazy indie pop, before taking an explosive, grungy turn.

--

TROLLER - "OUT BACK"

Austin trio Troller have announced a new album, Drain, due May 26 via Relapse. Lead single "Out Back" finds the trio offering up dreamy, atmospheric goth-pop.

--

CLOAK - "SEVEN THUNDERS"

Glammy black metallers Cloak have shared another track off upcoming LP Black Flame Eternal, and it's another cool taste of their evil-yet-catchy formula.

--

GARDEN CENTRE (MEMS PORRIDGE RADIO/JOANNA GRUESOME) - "HALL OF FAME"

Garden Centre, the project of Max Levy and members of Porridge Radio and Joanna Gruesome, have shared "Hall the Of Fame," a single from their upcoming album Searching For A Stream. "Hall Of Fame" is a rollicking indie jam tinged with deadpan, punk-tinged vocals.

--

DEATH VALLEY GIRLS - "FEEL THE COLORS"

"Feel The Colors" is the newest single from LA band Death Valley Girls, a punky, B-52s-esque romp with bright guitars and playful drums abounding. The song is their contribution to podcast Podsongs; frontwoman Bonnie Bloomgarden wrote it after interviewing artist and "cyborg activist" Neil Harbisson, who can feel colors using an antenna implanted in his skull.

--

LAKE NAKOMA (MEM ALABAMA SHAKES) - "BURYING OLD BONES"

Lake Nakoma, the new project of singer/songwriter Colin Woltmann and Alabama Shakes' Heath Fogg, released their debut single "Burying Old Bones" today. The song, a whispery acoustic ballad, is the first release off their just-announced self-titled LP, due May 9 via Single Lock Records.

--

MADISON MCFERRIN - "GOD HERSELF"

Madison McFerrin's debut full-length I Hope You Can Forgive Me is out in May, and the latest single is "God Herself," which features vocals from J. Hoard and Melissa McMillan.

--

ANDY STACK (WYE OAK) & JAY HAMMOND - "ANXIOUS IN LOVE"

Wye Oak's Andy Stack and Trippers & Askers' Jay Hammond announced their first collaborative LP Inter Personal today with expansive, slow-building single "Anxious In Love." "On the first day of our time together, we took what John Cage would probably call the 'Begin Anywhere' approach," Jay says. "We did the musical equivalent of throwing some paint on the canvas, and then we went to lunch. When we got back to the cabin, we laid on the floor and listened back to what we had recorded, which included this opening track of the record. We knew immediately we had something special. It has a taut feeling, as if everything is just getting lashed and whipped around. There's an out of control, paranoid love that comes across, something like the spastic chatter that comes amidst the excitement of a new connection, or the anxiety that comes from both wanting and fearing a person at the same time."

--

JAMES & THE GIANTS (EX WOODEN WAND) - "HALL OF MIRRORS"

James & The Giants is the current group from former Wooden Wand member Jackson Toth who will release their self-titled debut album on March 28 via Kill Rock Stars Nashville. The record was produced by Jarvis Taveniere of Woods and "Hall of Mirrors" has a nice woozy, hazy vibe to it.

--

PAUL B. CUTLER (45 GRAVE, THE DREAM SYNDICATE) - "FOR THE CHILDREN"

Having played guitar in The Consumers, 45 Grave, Vox Pop and The Dream Syndicate, Paul B Cutler will release solo album Les Fleurs on April 28 via In The Red Records. The record was co-produced by Paul and Brad Laner of Medicine who added synth and more. First single "For the Children" comes with a very trippy stop-motion animated video:

--

MARY LEE KORTES - "GREEN SAND"

"Green Sand" is the second single off Mary Lee Kortes's upcoming concept album, Will Anybody Know That I Was Here: The Songs of Beulah Rowley, which follows "a depression-era singer and songwriter who achieved midwestern fame but died in her twenties in a fire." Mary Lee, who made records as Mary Lee's Corvette, found her handwritten lead sheets and lyrics, and the result is Will Anybody Know That I Was Here. "Green Sand" is fittingly theatrical, with evocative, storytelling lyrics and an instrumental employing nostalgic sounds.

--

THE BETHS - "WATCHING THE CREDITS"

The Beths' "Watching The Credits" was inspired by singer and songwriter Elizabeth Stokes' habit of reading all about movies without watching them. The driving power-pop track imagines her calling the shots as a film director. Read more about it here.

--

HOTLINE TNT - "IF WE KEEP HANGIN OUT"

"If We Keep Hangin Out" is the fuzzy, bedroomy first single off Hotline TNT's upcoming promo tape Spring Disco. Read more about it here.

--

JESS WILLIAMSON - "HUNTER"

Confessional lyrics and classic country lap steel guide the sound of "Hunter," the lead single off Jess Williamson's just-announced LP Time Ain't Accidental. "If you've been ghosted, if you've chased after an unavailable person, if you've been given crumbs when you need a full meal, 'Hunter' is a song for you," Jess said. Read more about it here.

--

CABLE TIES - "TIME FOR YOU"

Melbourne, Australia's Cable Ties have announced All Her Plans, the trio's third album which will be out June 23 via Merge (it's their second for the label). The album includes "Perfect Client," which was released earlier this year, and they've just shared roaring, fiery new song "Time for You."

--

MEMORIALS (ELECTRELANE/IT HUGS BACK) - "TRAMPS"

Memorials, the duo of Verity Sussman and Matthew Simms (It Hugs Back, Wire), just announced their debut album, a double, featuring music from two different documentaries they did the score for. "Tramps" heads down Fascination Street before veering into even hazier, darker territory.

--

LOCKSTEP - "WEAVE"

Nashville's Lockstep make doomy, heavy shoegaze in the vein of bands like Cloakroom and Jesu, and they're gearing up to release their debut EP Arrival on May 19. Read about lead single "Weave" here.

--

GEORGIA ANNE MULDROW - "NUKE'S BLUES" (SUN RA TRIBUTE)

Red Hot has announced Red Hot + Ra, a series of Sun Ra tribute albums, which will be rolled out over the next two years. It begins with Nuclear War - A Tribute to Sun Ra: Volume 1, and the first track released is Georgia Anne Muldrow's "Nuke's Blues," which features Josef Leimberg. Read more here.

--

HANNAH GEORGAS - "THIS TOO SHALL PASS"

"I have a lot of internal pep talks, as a way to quiet my own doubts and insecurities,” Hannah Georgas says of her new single "This Too Shall Pass," her first release for Real Kind Records. "This song is a reflection of that, and a reminder to go a little bit easier on myself." It was produced by Gabe Wax, and it's accompanied by a video directed by Joe Connor.

--

MT. WORRY - A MOUNTAIN OF FUCKING WORRY

Mt. Worry is a new Philly band with some familiar faces--John Galm (Snowing), Noah Roth, Nick Holdorf (Cheer Up), and Rowan Horton--and their debut A Mountain of Fucking Worry is out now. It's got a little shoegaze, a little Dinosaur Jr, a little 2010s DIY vibes, and more, and it's a cool record.

--

