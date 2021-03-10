33 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

ROD WAVE - "STREET RUNNER"

Florida sing-rapper Rod Wave will release a new album, SoulFly, on March 26 via Alamo/Geffen, and new single "Street Runner" finds him navigating the middle ground between classic soul and modern trap.

--

PAYSAGE D'HIVER - "ÄSCHÄ"

The great Swiss black metal act Paysage d'Hiver's new album Geister arrives on April 23, and second single "Äschä" has just arrived. It's genuinely intense.

--

AN AUTUMN FOR CRIPPLED CHILDREN - "CAREFULLY BREATHING"

Netherlands shoegazy black metallers An Autumn For Crippled Children will follow last year's All Fell Silent, Everything Went Quiet with new album As The Morning Dawns We Close Our Eyes on May 21 via Prosthetic. First single "Carefully Breathing" is bright and upbeat without sacrificing any of the black metal fury.

--

HAVIAH MIGHTY - "GOOD ON MY OWN TONIGHT" (ft. TOBI)

Toronto rapper Haviah Mighty has been rolling out new singles all year, and here's her latest. She says, "'Good On My Own Tonight' focuses on the moment of clarity when you realize that you’re better off on your own. Whether it’s a relationship that hasn’t been working, or a friendship that has made you feel weird for a while, this song speaks to those internal thoughts around finally putting yourself first."

--

CRUMB - "TROPHY"

Brooklyn dreampop band Crumb have shared their first new music since their 2019 debut LP, Jinx, came out. "Trophy" is a hypnotic, groovy track, and it's accompanied by a video directed by frequent collaborator Haoyan of America.

--

CIVIC - "TELL THE PAPERS"

Following a few singles and EPs, Melbourne punks Civic are gearing up to release their debut album, Future Forcast, which will be out March 26 via Flightless (King Gizzard's label). If you like snarling garage punk, park yr car here.

--

SARAH NEUFELD - "WITH LOVE AND BLINDNESS"

Arcade Fire violinist Sarah Neufeld will release new solo album Detritus on May 14 via Paper Bag which features contributions from Arcade Fire's Jeremy Gara, Stuart Boie and Pietro Amato. Her new single is the ethereal "With Love and Blindness" that comes with an equally gorgeous video shot on the Mediterranean island of Corsica in 2019. "I found that the pulse of the landscape resonated with the essence of the music, especially 'With Love and Blindness'; a sense of rawness, of sensuality, of a strange gravity intensified by the hypnotic summer heat and the general otherworldliness of the place."

--

SMILE (BJÖRN YTTLING & JOAKIM ÅHLUND) - "KYLIE" & "DIFFERENT KIND OF FOG"

Smile, the Swedish duo of Björn Yttling (Pete Bjorn and John) & Joakim Åhlund (Caesars Palace, Les Big Byrd), have put together a new album of out-there proggy dancerock. Details are still coming but you can get a taste with two new instrumentals: the groovy and danceable "Kylie" and the Morricone-esque "Different Kind of Fog."

--

TIM COHEN (FRESH & ONLYS) - "CHANGE MY LEGS"

Fresh & Onlys frontman Tim Cohen will release new solo album, You Are Still Here, at the end of the month. The subtly horn-fueled "Change My Legs" is our fourth early taste.

--

MAJOR MURPHY - "UNFAZED"

Major Murphy, who have been backing up Waxahatchee's Katie Crutchfield lately will release new album, Access, on April 2 and they've just shared another track from it. "Unfazed" is a pretty, atmospheric rock ballad that has us looking forward to hearing more.

--

LILY KONIGSBERG (PALBERTA) - "OWE ME"

Lily Konigsberg, who plays in Brooklyn band Palberta, has been releasing solo material via her Bandcamp for a while now and much of that is being collected on The Best of Lily Konigsberg Right Now which will be out May 21 via Wharf Cat. "Owe Me" is pretty far from the scratchy punk of Palberta, more in the slinky dreampop field, awash in synths.

--

NICK WATERHOUSE - “B. SANTA ANA, 1986"

“I’ve spent a great deal of my time wandering through the world, and being mistaken for coming from somewhere else," says Nick of his very West Coast-oriented new single. "Certain people seem better at branding themselves based on a sort of...spectacular regional mythos. And what I have observed in regards to my own pedigree is what I could only describe as a lifelong superficial conception of the Californian identity. I got to thinking - what’s a regional identity anyways? Especially in this digitally flattened era. How funny, I thought, would it be to turn this little droll talking blues I had been demoing into an off-handed delivered ‘anthem’ chorus (“uh, I don’t mind? How Californian?”) Nick's new album Promenade Blue out April 9 on Innovative Leisure.

--

JODY PORTER (FOUNTAINS OF WAYNE) - "WATERWAYS"

Jody Porter, who played in '90s shoegazers The Belltown with Britta Phillips before joining Fountains of Wayne, has just released new solo album, Waterways. This is big, riffy psych rock, with Jody's flair for melody still shining bright.

--

JANE INC. - "OBLITTERATED"

Toronto artist Carlyn Bezic plays in the current iteration of U.S. Girls' band and also makes music on her own as Jane Inc. and will release new album Number One on March 19 via Telephone Explosion. Here's one more slinky, synthy appetizer for the whole thing. "'Obliterated' imagines the moment that the IRL self is overtaken by the online self," says Carlyn, "leaving a serene melancholy and calm resignation."

--

SHIP THIEVES - "THE EMBERS OF ENLIGHTENMENT"

After a brief hiatus from music, Hot Water Music co-frontman Chris Wollard is back in a big way, and his most imminent project is the first Ship Thieves album in five years, Irruption, which arrives this Friday (3/12) via The Bouncing Souls' Chunksaah Records. Like the lead single (which we named one of the best punk songs of February), this new one finds Chris sounding as fired-up as he did on those classic Hot Water Music albums.

--

JENNY LEWIS & SERENGETI - "IDIOT"

Jenny Lewis and Chicago rapper Serengeti's coronavirus lockdown collaboration continues with "Idiot." Serengeti says his verse is "about a man who gets knocked out by his mom’s boyfriend and then reconnects with his high school girlfriend."

--

MANSLAUGHTER 777 (THE BODY, MSC) - "GAINAX"

Manslaughter 777 -- aka Lee Buford (The Body) and Zac Jones (Braveyoung/MSC) -- are releasing their debut album World Vision Perfect Harmony on March 19 via Thrill Jockey, and they've just shared the pulsating new single "Gainax."

--

CAPCITY - "POOR LIVIN' RICH" (ft. BENNY THE BUTCHER)

Benny The Butcher has been very prolific lately (as usual), and here's another new verse from him, on Capcity's new song "Poor Livin' Rich."

P.S., you can pick up Benny's great 2020 album Burden of Proof on vinyl in our store.

--

TKAY MAIDZA - "WHERE IS MY MIND?" (PIXIES COVER)

For 4AD's 40th anniversary, 18 bands from the label's current roster are covering songs from the label's history on new compilation Bills & Aches & Blues. Here's the comp's opening cut, Tkay Maidza's anthemic, glitchy version of Pixies' "Where is My Mind?"

--

U.S. GIRLS - JUNKYARD (THE BIRTHDAY PARTY COVER)

Also from Bills & Aches & Blues: U.S. Girls clean up The Birthday Party's "Junkyard" with bongos, acoustic guitars and swooning strings.

--

ALDOUS HARDING - REVIVAL (DEERHUNTER COVER)

More from Bills & Aches & Blues: Aldous Harding delivers a tender, bewitching acoustic take on Deerhunter's "Revival."

--

THE BREEDERS - THE DIRT EATERS (HIS NAME IS ALIVE COVER)

Still more from Bills & Aches & Blues: The Breeders delicately cover His Name is Alive's "The Dirt Eaters" which is a little bit like what Kim Deal and Tanya Donelly did with Chris Bell's "You And Your Sister" on This Mortal Coil's Blood.

--

MARIA SOMERVILLE - SEABIRD (AIR MIAMI COVER)

And one last one from Bills & Aches & Blues: new 4AD signing Maria Somerville transforms "Seabird" (by Mark Robinson's post-Unrest band Air Miami) into an even more ethereal creature.

--

JORJA SMITH - "ADDICTED"

Jorja Smith has released her first new single of 2021, and you can read more about it here.

--

ORSON WILDS - "KYOTO" (PHOEBE BRIDGERS COVER)

Canadian duo Orson Wilds (Brianna Bordihn and Eric Reid) make festival-sized poppy indie with a slight emo/punk edge (think somewhere between Manchester Orchestra, Silversun Pickups, Grouplove, etc), and they're signed to producer Will Yip's Black Cement Records. They've released two singles, with a debut album on the way, and they also just covered this Phoebe Bridgers song, which you can read more about here.

--

LORAINE JAMES - "SIMPLE STUFF"

UK electronic/experimental musician Loraine James will release her new album Reflection in June via Hyperdub, and you can read more about lead single "Simple Stuff" here.

--

MAL DEVISA - WISDOM TEETH

Mal Devisa released Shade and the little Creature in 2018, and followed it with a new song, "Raw as the Hands of the Sun," and an EP, Vicious Nonbeliever, in May. Now she's shared another new album, Wisdom Teeth, which traverses various genres.

--

DEAD HAND - "MUIRGEILT"

Two Georgia metal bands, Dead Hand and Machinist!, are releasing a split EP on 3/19 via Nefarious Industries, and you can read more about Dead Hand's just-released "Muirgeilt" here.

--

SOUR WIDOWS - "CROSSING OVER"<?b>

Bay Area trio Sour Widows will release their new EP Crossing Over on April 23 via Exploding In Sound, and the gorgeous, nearly-eight-minute title track sounds like a cross between '90s slowcore and early Sharon Van Etten. Read more about it here.

--

ORYX - "LAST BREATH"

Denver sludge metallers Oryx's anticipated new LP Lamenting A Dead World (featuring members of Primitive Man, Blood Incantation, and more) arrives in April via Translation Loss, and you can read more about this excellent second single here.

--

VITAMIN - "BLACK SHEEP"

Boston band Vitamin were formed in 1979 by teenagers Jason Shapiro and Mike McGlinchey, influenced by the world of punk, post-punk and no wave that was exploding around them, especially by Pere Ubu and local band The Girls. They talked The Girls violinist Margie Politzer, to join the band and with drummer Chris Gill the band's lineup solidified. Having released almost nothing in their original run, a new compilation collects studio sessions, live recordings and more.

--

LÉANIE KALEIDO - HOW TO WEIGH A WHALE WITHOUT A SCALE

Léanie Kaleido comes from a musical family -- her father is Yardbirds guitarist Top Topham -- and has been writing and recording piano-based orch pop for some time now. She's set to release her new album, How to Weigh a Whale Without a Scale, this Friday which was produced by Ride's Mark Gardener at the band's OX4 studio.

--

XENIA RUBINOS - "DID MY BEST"

Xenia Rubinos' new single is "about a sudden loss and wishing to see this person you never got to say goodbye to again," she says.

--

Looking for even more new songs? Browse the ‘New Songs archive.