33 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

INCISIONS - "REPEAT PRESCRIPTION"

UK punks Incisions have shared a new song off their upcoming LP BLISS, following "Fuck The World" (which we named one of the best punk songs of February). As we've said in the past, Incisions fuse together ingredients from early American hardcore, UK82, '90s skate punk, and today's thriving hardcore scene, and this new ripper is no exception.

--

KENNY MASON - "PUP"

Atlanta rapper Kenny Mason will follow last year's Angelic Hoodrat with Angelic Hoodrat: Supercut and new single "Pup" is a fine example of Kenny's ability to put a fresh spin on early 2000s rap metal.

--

YBN NAHMIR - "FAST CAR MUSIC"

Alabama rapper YBN Nahmnir is gearing up for a new album, Visionland, and new single "Fast Car Music" finds him channeling a darker, more menacing sound than usual. He's a natural at this kinda thing too.

--

MIRANDA LAMBERT, JACK INGRAM & JON RANDALL - "TIN MAN"

Miranda Lambert, Jack Ingram, and Jon Randall are releasing a collaborative album, The Marfa Tapes, on May 7 via Vanner Records/RCA Nashville, and it's made up of bare-bones performances that were recorded live and outdoors in Marfa, TX. It's a lot more stripped-down than Miranda's solo material, as you heard on recent single "In His Arms" and can also hear on this new version of "Tin Man," which originally appeared in more polished form on Miranda's 2016 album The Weight of These Wings.

--

JAZZ CARTIER - "NOTHIN 2 ME" (ft. COUSIN STIZZ)

Canadian rapper Jazz Cartier and Boston rapper Cousin Stizz put their heads together for this relaxed, hypnotic new song.

--

UNWED SAILOR - "AJO"

Post-rock vets Unwed Sailor have shared another song off their upcoming album Truth or Consequences, and this one's a groovy track that kinda sounds like instrumental Tame Impala.

--

MDC - "BYE BYE DONNY"

Hardcore vets MDC have said goodbye to Trump with "Bye Bye Donny," a reworked version of their 1987 anti-Reagan track "Bye Bye Ronnie."

--

LAURA LES - "HAUNTED"

One half of 100 gecs, Laura Les, released this frenetic new solo single after playing it in a virtual DJ set last year.

--

NIGHT BEATS - "TICKET"

Night Beats' new album Outlaw R&B will be out in May and the band have shared a new single from it -- the dark, burning "Ticket" that was inspired by last year's many tensions. “‘Ticket’ was recorded in Los Angeles at the height of the riots and chaos in 2020," says frontman Danny Lee Blackwell. "Police sirens, fireworks and gunshots became the soundtrack to everyday life in Hollywood. The main character of ‘Ticket’ is another victim of a twisted f*ck with a badge. The first half of the song is from the perspective of the cops but then the lens shifts and eventually the predator becomes the prey.”

--

MOZZY - "MY AMBITIONZ"

Sacramento rapper Mozzy remains highly prolific and highly consistent, and he now follows up recent single "Neva Said It" with another effortlessly great one, "My Ambitionz."

--

G4 JAG X MEPHUX - "LIVE RIGHT" (ft. FLEE LORD)

New York rapper G4 JAG has released his new album Regressions, and one of the highlights is this melancholic collab with Flee Lord.

--

LIZDELISE - "FOR NOBODY"

Philadelphia trio Lizdelise released a new EP on Sheer Luck Records, Body, today, and they've shared the final single, "For Nobody," which singer and songwriter Liz De Lise says was inspired by seeing Mitski's most recent tour. "She was so in her body while also being beyond her body," Liz says. "That was the first time I really recognized the link between my mental health and gender identity. So much of my anger came from this inability to be who I knew I was but couldn’t explain, partially because of how limiting language usually is, and because for a while I didn’t feel like I’d had a precedent for what gender fluidity actually was."

--

NEW PAGANS - "HARBOUR"

Belfast's New Pagans release their new album The Seed, The Vessel, The Roots and All next week via Big Scary Monsters and have just shared this soaring new single, as well as its video which was directed by bassist Clare Miskimmin. "The video was shot on a freak dry day, in between weeks of snow and lashing rain, at St. Cooey's Well,” Clare says. “[vocalist Lyndsey McDougall] had been a few times and kept it in mind as a stunning and pretty sinister location. It dates back to the 7th century and the 70s altar actually houses the foundation stones of the old monastery. That lent itself to the basic premise of summoning a world and its inhabitants beyond ours, hidden from our view. Merging two realities."

--

KELE - "THE HEART OF THE WAVE"

“‘The Heart Of The Wave’ started quite absent mindedly," says Bloc Party's Kele Okere of his new single. "During lockdown I was spending a lot of time playing electric guitar in my room and I found on some of the bleakest days making the swirling guitar loops calmed me down. It was almost like a kind of therapy for me.”

--

CATHAL COUGHLAN (MICRODISNEY) - "THE KNOCKOUT ARTIST"

Former Microdisney and Fatima Mansions frontman Cathal Coughlan will release Song of Co-Aklan, his first album in 10 years, on March 26 and here's another early taste. "This song reflects on the predicament of the damaged man who owes his great material success to the grotesque displays he makes out of his state of damage, by literally punching himself unconscious in the ring," say Cathal. "A prisoner of success, he cannot escape his seamy working environment, or improve upon his condition as a human. And still the queasy seaside masses show up, and keep him and his family in chintzy opulent style."

--

CHRISTIAN LEE HUTSON - "JUST LIKE HEAVEN" (THE CURE COVER FT SHAMIR), "WHY CAN'T I" (LIZ PHAIR COVER), "I'M GOING DOWN" (BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN COVER)

Christian Lee Hutson has released a second volume of his "The Version Suicides" covers series with three new interpretations of other peoples songs. This time he offers up delicate, airy versions of The Cure's "Just Like Heaven" (with help from Shamir), Liz Phair's "Why Can't I" and Bruce Springsteen's "I"m Going Down."

--

HOLY SHIP - "RABBIT HOLE"

Stockholm’s Holy Ship have shared “Rabbit Hole” from their upcoming EP Les Deux Regards. Frontman Jonathan Westh says the driving, danceable song is about “being on a journey or process that is complex and confusing. Becoming an adult and discovering that the world you thought you knew as something totally different, something surreal.” “Like growing up in a very religious environment – you either have to find your identity in this new world or get sucked back into surrealness.”

--

TWIN SHADOW - "JOHNNY & JONNIE"

Twin Shadow has a new album in the works, and he's shared the first taste of it, the tropical "Johnny and Jonnie."

--

SPOON - "BREAKDOWN" & "A FACE IN THE CROWD"

Tom Petty's lean style is a clear influence on Austin's Spoon, and the band made that a little more apparent this week. Britt Daniel was on SiriusXM's Tom Petty Radio on Monday where he DJ'd an hour of his favorite cuts, and also played two covers that Spoon recorded at the end of 2020. They did excellent, straight-ahead versions of "Breakdown" and "A Face in the Crowd" both of which you can listen to now.

--

PAUL WELLER - "GOOD TIMES"

The great Paul Weller will release Fat Pop, his 16th solo album, in May and this second single is the kind of soulful, swooning track that at which he's particularly adept.

-

LISA GERRARD (DEAD CAN DANCE) & JULES MAXWELL - “NOYALAIN”

“'Noyalain' is a song of welcome," says Lisa of the first single from her upcoming album with Jules Maxwell. "An invitation to walk in peace, unlock the passive passion within, engage in the diversity of life and celebrate.” Burn is out in May.

--

TONY ALLEN - "COSMOSIS" FT. SKEPTA & BEN OKRI

Afrobeat icon Tony Allen had been working on a new album when he died last year at age 89. He had laid down all his drum parts in 2019 and he and co-producers Vincent Taeger and Vincent Taurelle were working with many collaborators, including Sampa The Great, Skepta, Danny Brown, Jeremiah Jae, and more. The first single, "

--

YA TSEEN - "KNIVES" (ft. PORTUGAL. THE MAN)

Alaska group Ya Tseen is a new project led by Nicholas Galanin, and they'll release their debut album Indian Yard on April 30 via Sub Pop. The album features appearances by Shabazz Palaces, Stas THEE Boss, Nick Hakim, Iska Dhaaf, and more, and Portugal. The Man frontman John Baldwin Gourley sings on new single "Knives." Read more about it here.

--

FORGIVERS (mem THE GASLIGHT ANTHEM) - "SOME FUTURE"

Gaslight Anthem members (and other NJ musicians) have formed Forgivers, and their first song is a grungy, shoegazy, '90s-inspired song that sounds a little like Catherine Wheel. Read more about it here.

--

CHRONIXX - "SAFE N SOUND"

Chronixx has released his first single of 2021, and it's a psychedelic, futuristic take on classic reggae with a powerful message. Read more about it here.

--

MATT BERNINGER - "EUROPEAN SON" (THE VELVET UNDERGROUND COVER)

The National frontman Matt Berninger has released the deluxe edition of his debut solo album, and one of the highlights is this Velvet Underground cover. Read more about it here.

--

TROPHY SCARS - "FATHER: PART I"

NJ post-hardcore turned psych/blues/prog band Trophy Scars have returned with a new single, and this one finds them in noir-Americana territory, with a rollicking beat and a heavy dose of fiddle fueling the haunting song. Read more here.

--

BENNY THE BUTCHER - "THANKSGIVING"

Next week, Benny the Butcher releases the sequel to his beloved The Plugs I Met. Here's the first single, which you can read more about here.

Benny's 2020 album Burden of Proof is also now on vinyl.

--

HUMAN IMPACT - "RECOGNITION"

Human Impact (Unsane, Swans, Cop Shoot Cop) have released a new EP with their recent non-album singles and some previously unreleased material, including this new song, which you can read more about here.

--

ALESSANDRO BARIS & LEE RANALDO - "LAST LETTER TO JAYNE"

Bologna musician Alessandro Baris has teamed up with Sonic Youth's Lee Ranaldo for a collaborative new song, which you can read more about here.

--

Looking for even more new songs? Browse the ‘New Songs archive.