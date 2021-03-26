33 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

BODY VOID - "FAWN"

Blackened doom duo Body Void have shared another song off their anticipated new LP Bury Me Beneath this Rotting Earth (due 4/23 via Prosthetic), and it's as gloomy and dire as can be, until it explodes into its D-beating bridge.

--

THEY MIGHT BE GIANTS - "I LOST THURSDAY"

"I Lost Thursday" is the first single from TMBG's new album BOOK, which is also a book.

--

KELE (BLOC PARTY) - "SMALLTOWN BOY" (BRONSKI BEAT COVER)

Kele of Bloc Party will release The Waves Pt. 1, his fifth solo album, which will be out May 28 via Kele’s own label KOLA Records and !K7. He made the record during lockdown, amidst being a first time father. “In the rare moments of down time I would go up to my music room and play the guitar, looping myself, making this wall of sound,” Kele says. “It became a type of therapy for me, something to calm me down as it seemed like the whole world was losing its head.” The new single is a dreamy, melancholy cover of The Bronski Beat's 1984 synthpop classic "Smalltown Boy."

--

THE ORIELLES - LA VITA OLISTICA

The Orielles have made a film based on their 2020 album Disco Volador. It's titled La Vita Olistica and the band's Esme says, “I feel like without us knowing it the whole film flows and becomes quite relentless almost. Initially, the idea was to have the pace quite similar throughout and would fluctuate in certain sections. There’s definitely a feeling along with the music where it gets to this point of chaos and tension and release.” The film will be screened this summer in the UK but they've released the soundtrack today.

--

MARLOWE - "ONE OF THE LAST"

Here's another track from Mello Music Group's upcoming Bushido compilation, and this one's from Marlowe (aka L'Orange and Solemn Brigham). L'Orange offers up a warm, soulful backdrop, and Brigham delivers tongue-twisters at rapid speed without missing a beat.

--

PRICE - "ISSUE" (ft. VINCE STAPLES)

West Coast rapper Price (of Audio Push) released his second solo album F.O.E.S. today, and one of its highlights is this song featuring Vince Staples.

--

MONEYBAGG YO - "HARD FOR THE NEXT" (ft. FUTURE)

Memphis rapper Moneybagg Yo continues to rise and he remains prolific. Today he's back with a new song featuring some gurgly guest vocals from Future.

--

LIL NAS X - "MONTERO (CALL BE MY YOUR NAME)"

Lil Nas X has released his first single of 2021. It's fueled by acoustic guitar and snake charmer melodies, and it comes with a totally over-the-top video directed by Lil Nas X and Tanu Muino. Lil Nas X dedicated the song to his 14-year-old self, and says "this will open doors for many other queer people to simply exist."

--

TAYLOR SWIFT - "YOU ALL OVER ME" FT. MAREN MORRIS

Taylor Swift's re-recorded version of Fearless, due out on April 9, will contain six previously unreleased songs from the same time period. She's shared the first of those, "You All Over Me," which features vocals from Maren Morris, drums from Eric Slick (Dr. Dog), and was produced by Aaron Dessner of The National.

--

COI LERAY - "BIG PURR" (ft. POOH SHIESTY)

Coi Leray and Pooh Shiesty are two of the fastest-rising rappers around, and they sound great going back and forth on this brooding new song.

--

THE JOY FORMIDABLE - "INTO THE BLUE"

The Joy Formidable are back with their first new single since 2018's AAARTH, and it finds their dreamy, grungy sound in fine form.

--

JESSE MALIN - "THE WAY WE USED TO ROLL" (prod. LUCINDA WILLIAMS)

Jesse Malin has a new album coming September 27 via Wicked Cool Records, and the first single is the Stonesy "The Way We Used to Roll," which was co-produced by Lucinda Williams. "There’s something about the sleazy pulse and creepy progression that brought to mind the low-level criminal braggart characters, a nod to some of the folks that we grew up around in Little Italy and the Lower East Side of New York City," Jesse said.

--

LUMINOUS KID - "MOUNTAIN CRYSTALS" FT. PHOEBE BRIDGERS

Photographer and visual artist Olof Grind shot the cover art for Phoebe Bridgers' 2020 album Punisher, and she appears on the lead single, "Mountain Crystals," from his new album as Luminous Kid, at the end of the dream, due out April 23. "I think the more role models and queer experiences that exist in popular culture, the better,” Grind says. "If a song or a work of art can make a sad and trapped young queer person feel better about themselves, then it is a step in the right direction."

--

GWAR - "FUCK THIS PLACE" (ACOUSTIC)

GWAR are releasing a new EP with acoustic versions of older songs, The Disc With No Name, on May 28 via Pit Records. The first single is the new version of "Fuck This Place" (originally on 2017's The Blood of Gods), and it proves that GWAR still sound pretty damn cool, even without the blood, guts, electric guitars, and drums.

--

TOGETHER PANGEA - "GATES OF HEAVEN"

"Y’all have been asking about it for years, so we finally did it," Together Pangea write. "Our cover of 'Gates Of Heaven' by the Dad Horse Experience is out today."

--

JACK INGRAM, MIRANDA LAMBERT, JON RANDALL - "AM I RIGHT OR AMARILLO"

Here's the third single off Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, and Jon Randall's upcoming album The Marfa Tapes, which is made up of bare-bones performances that were recorded live and outdoors in Marfa, TX. Like the previous two tracks, it's a warm, tender, beautiful song.

--

PACMAN DA GUNMAN - "ZERO TOLERANCE" (ft. NIPSEY HUSSLE & MOZZY)

South Central rapper Pacman Da Gunman taps two fellow West Coasters, Mozzy and the late Nipsey Hussle, for this tough-as-nails new song.

--

BOBBY SESSIONS - "COG IN THE MACHINE"

Despite collaborations with giants like Killer Mike and Megan Thee Stallion, Dallas rapper Bobby Sessions remains too underrated, and this new song reminds you that he's only getting better.

--

SHELLEY FKA DRAM - "COOKING WITH GREASE"

Shelley FKA DRAM follows "Exposure" with another smooth, soulful song, "Cooking With Grease."

--

TRAVIS FT. SUSANNA HOFFS - "THE ONLY THING" (LIVE FROM THE POOL)

UK band Travis have released a live version of their song "The Only Thing" from last year's 10 Songs featuring The Bangles' Susanna Hoffs that is part of their CBS This Morning Saturday sessions.

--

TUFF SUNSHINE - "MY BACK CATALOGUE"

NYC band Tuff Sunshine are gearing up to release new album Yesterday Suit. The first single is a unique and catchy take on pandemic lockdown mania. “There have been many nights spent attempting to justify my existence in a world without touring or playing gigs, and the one thing I seem to come back to is playing my own records, over and over again, through the headphones, in an attempt to remind myself that this world existed, and will exist again," says Johnny Leitera. "There is comfort in reminding myself and reliving and reconnecting with what has come before in a time where it seems that much creative life is not only on hold, but at times even seemed frivolous with everything else that was going on in the world.”

--

ANGELIQUE KIDJO - "DIGNITY" FT. YEMI ALADE

"Many people think that police brutality only happens in America, but it’s everywhere," Angelique Kidjo says of her new song with Nigerian Afropop singer Yemi Alade. "This song is against brutality, but it’s also about how we need to treat each other with dignity, treat nature with dignity, and treat ourselves with dignity. Because if we can’t see the dignity that Mother Nature gave to all of us, then how can we walk tall?"

--

HOT KNIVES - "ALHAMBRA"

Brooklyn trio make bluesy garage rock in the high spirited style of Jon Spencer and will release new album Making Love To Make Music To Make Love To on May 7. "Alhambra" is the hopped up new single.

--

MOBY - "PORCELAIN" FT JIM JAMES

Moby has announced a new album, Reprise, which offers up orchestral versions of songs from throughout his catalog, and will be out May 28 via Deutsche Grammophon. It's got loads of guests, including Jim James who sings on this string-filled version of Play hit "Porcelain."

--

TIM COHEN - "HOMELESS"

The Fresh & Onlys' Tim Cohen released his sixth solo album You Are Still Here today and this is one of the highlights -- cute video too.

--

SATANIC PLANET - "BAPHOMET"

Satanic Planet is Justin Pearson (The Locust, Retox, etc), Justin's Dead Cross bandmate Dave Lombardo (ex-Slayer), Justin's Planet B bandmate Luke Henshaw, and Satanic Temple founder Lucein Greaves, and you can read more about their debut song here.

--

THE MARS VOLTA - "INERTIATIC ESP" (EARLY VERSION)

The Mars Volta have shared a previously unheard early version of their classic "Inertiatic ESP," which you can read about here.

--

MANCHESTER ORCHESTRA - "KEEL TIMING"

Manchester Orchestra have shared the second single off their anticipated new album The Million Masks of God, following the excellent lead single "Bed Head." You can read more about the song here and pre-order the album on transparent light blue vinyl in our store.

--

RACCOON CITY - "NOCTURNUS"

Australian screamo band Raccoon City shared the second single off their upcoming first album in seven years, Mire. They also just launched pre-orders for the remastered, expanded reissue of 2014's Nightlife, and you can read more about all that (and stream the reissue) here.

--

GOJIRA - "AMAZONIA"

Gojira have shared the third single off their anticipated new album Fortitude, and they also launched a fundraising initiative to support The Articulation of Indigenous Peoples of Brazil (APIB). You can read more about the new song and the project here.

--

ORIGAMI ANGEL - "NEUTROGENA SPEKTOR" & "GREENBELT STATION"

DC-area emo band Origami Angel have a new double album on the way, and you can read more about them here.

--

PETER DORAN - "BLUE MOUNTAINS" (ft. HALEY HEYNDERICKX)

Irish folk singer Peter Doran will put out his fifth album, Voices, in May, and this new single features Haley Heynderickx. Read more about it here.

--

GENESIS OWUSU - "DON'T NEED YOU" (REMIX ft. MICK JENKINS)

Ghanaian-Australian artist Genesis Owusu released one of the year's most acclaimed debut albums with Smiling With No Teeth, a very unique album that fuses together distorted electronics, punk energy, blissful R&B, hip hop, psychedelic pop, and more. Now he has released a new remix of one of its songs, featuring a newly-added verse by Chicago rapper Mick Jenkins. Read more about it here.

--

Looking for even more new songs? Browse the ‘New Songs archive.