33 New Songs Out Today

THE BODY & BIG | BRAVE - "POLLY GOSFORD"

The Body and BIG | BRAVE have a collaborative album on the way, and it doesn't really sound like anything either band has done before. It finds them putting their own unique spins on psychedelic folk, and the hypnotic "Polly Gosford" is yet another great taste of it.

BLEACHERS - "SECRET LIFE" FT. LANA DEL REY

Bleachers' new album Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night comes out Friday (7/30), and the latest single is the laid back "Secret Life," which features backing vocal from Jack Antonoff's frequent collaborator Lana Del Rey.

LIL UGLY MANE - "HEADBOARD" & "HERE I AM"

Richmond rapper Lil Ugly Mane is back with his first new songs in a while, and they find him latching onto the whole emo-rap thing, but still in his own weird, distorted way.

MADI DIAZ - "RESENTMENT"

Last year, Kesha released her new album High Road featuring the acoustic country ballad "Resentment," featuring Sturgill Simpson, Brian Wilson, and Wrabel. The song was written for Kesha by Madi Diaz, Wrabel, and Jamie Floyd, and now Madi has released her version of the song, which will appear on her upcoming album History of a Feeling (due 8/27 via ANTI-). Her version is more minimal than Kesha's, and it's at least as gorgeous sounding.

ZELLA DAY - "GOLDEN"

LA singer/songwriter Zella Day is releasing her sophomore album this fall. More details about that are still tba, but she's shared a new track from it, the disco-tinted "Golden." "The Genesis of ‘Golden’ happened as a tornado was tearing through Nashville and whispers of a global pandemic were evolving past a rumor," Day says. "I was in Alabama writing with John Paul White as my phone was lighting up with messages from friends and family back home. I was supposed to drive back to Nashville that evening, but plans changed like the weather. In the stillness of the studio, ‘Golden’ was written communicating with powers beyond my control, expressing and coping with the magnitude of the situation by creating art; singing a melody into the moment to address its fragility and infinite beauty."

SLEIGH BELLS - "LOCUST LACED"

Sleigh Bells announced a new album, Texis, due out September 10 via Mom + Pop Music, and shared the first single, "Locust Laced," a dialed up track that should sound right at home alongside their previous material.

A GREAT BIG PILE OF LEAVES - "HIT RESET"

A Great Big Pile of Leaves have shared the second single off their first album in eight years, Pono, and it's another fine example of their smooth, mathy pop.

ISAIAH RASHAD - "RUNNIN'" (ft. SCHOOLBOY Q)

Isaiah Rashad's anticipated new album The House Is Burning arrives this Friday, and here's another song that features his TDE labelmate Schoolboy Q and production from Kenny Beats and Mount Kimbie's Dom Maker. Isaiah and Q sound great together over the chilled-out backdrop.

ALLIE - "QUINN"

allie has shared another single off their upcoming debut LP Maybe Next Time (due 8/27 via Other People), and it's another great example of allie's ability to fuse emo and dream pop.

SAD PARK - "NOTHING EVER"

LA punks Sad Park will release a new album, It's All Over, on September 24 via Lauren Records, and they've shared the energetic lead single "Nothing Ever," which the band says "is about the feeling of anxiety from realizing that things in your life don't bring you the same joy they used to. It's reckoning with getting older and accepting things like places, people, songs, and video games will never bring you the comfort or happiness they once did."

LURK - "SEE THRU"

Chicago punks LURK have shared another song off their upcoming debut LP Around The Sun (due 9/17 via Pure Noise): the loud, swaggering "See Thru."

PROSPECT - "OUROBOROS" & "2003" (THE SUICIDE FILE COVER)

NJ hardcore band Prospect just dropped a new two-song promo on New Morality Zine, featuring the venomous new song "Ouroboros" and a rippin' cover of The Suicide File's "2003."

ARLO PARKS - TOO GOOD (UNKNOWN MORTAL ORCHESTRA REMIX)

"I’ve been moved by Unknown Mortal Orchestra’s sonic palette and gorgeous approach to simplicity for years now," says Arlo Parks of this excellent remix of her song "Too Good" from this year's Collapsed in Sunbeams. "It’s an honor to have them remix 'Too Good' and bring such a sweet sense of intimacy to the song."

COMBO CHIMBITA - "TODOS SANTOS"

"'Todos Santos' gave us an opportunity to situate our instruments in such a special place, out in the open near the ocean, with no people around, just listening to the wind and watching the birds," Combo Chimbita bassist Prince of Queens says of their new single. “It generated a peaceful & tranquil energy, which reflects our capacity to heal and to forgive, something we often lose sight of through the hustle of day-to-day life." It's the second, following "Mujer Jaguar," in a series of singles and accompanying visuals.

MILDRED MAUDE - "TREVENA"

Hailing from Cornwall, England, trio Mildred Maud craft moody, atmospheric psych and have just signed with Sonic Cathedral and have just released their first single for the label. "Trevena" is a slow-build bliss-out, using all of its 10 minutes for maximum liftoff

ANIKA - "NEVER COMING BACK"

“Never Coming Back’ is a song about those things that are no longer there, that we didn’t see slip away; only upon their complete extinction, did we register the loss and by then, it was too late," says Anika of the latest single from new album Change. "Be it our freedoms, our liberties, our protections, our birds, our breaths, our loved ones. It’s a love song about loss.” She's just released the single's eerie video, directed by Schiefer Film. "The sun burns down as Elias is roaming around," say Schiefer. "He is confidently moving through the landscapes. Daydreaming, killing time and increasingly merging with nature as he is gently embraced by Anika’s voice. Her presence is calm, yet captivating. Every end is linked to a new beginning."

CASPER CAAN - "LAST CHANCE" (HOT CHIP REMIX)

Hot Chip have remixed NYC artist Casper Caan's new single, "Last Chance," giving the already danceable track much more of a clubby thump.

RIO DA YUNG OG - "GHETTO FREE" (ft. PEEZY)

Michigan's rap scene has been on fire lately, and here's a new floor-shaking collab from Flint's Rio Da Yung OG and Detroit's Peezy.

ALL LIFE DIES - "GHOST DUST"

All Life Dies (who used to be called Fall and who share two members with Oceans of Slumber) will release a new EP, Ghost Dust, on August 13. They recently put out "This Grave Is My Home" and now they've released the title track, a gruesome, twisted dose of progressive death metal. Hear it at Metal Injection.

BUFFALO NICHOLS - "LOST & LONESOME"

Carl "Buffalo" Nichols (of Nickel & Rose) will release his self-titled debut solo album on October 15 via Fat Possum, and lead single "Lost & Lonesome" is a very convincing take on vintage folk-blues.

SERJ TANKIAN - "WAITING FOR THE SUBMARINE" & "BLUES"

System Of A Down frontman Serj Tankian has shared two more tracks off his upcoming modern classical project.

PRXJEK - "MY HEAD IS A PRISON"

LA trap-metal artist PRXJEK has signed to long-running punk label Hopeless Records, and his first single for the label is the abrasive, depressive "My Head Is A Prison."

TEETH - "DREAMLESS HIEROGLYPHS"

California death/doom band TEETH have shared another taste of their upcoming LP Finite (due 11/26 via Translation Loss), and you can hear it and read more about it at Invisible Oranges.

AMYL AND THE SNIFFERS - "SECURITY"

Amyl & The Sniffers have shared a second track off their upcoming album Comfort To Me. "Security" is another danceable ripper, with Amy Taylor laying it out -- "Not looking for trouble, I'm looking for love!" -- over slashing guitars and a driving beat. The video, directed by John Angus Stewart, has Taylor in a graveyard dancing up a storm.

THE CONNELLS - "STEADMAN'S WAKE"

North Carolina's The Connells were college radio and alt-rock mainstays in the '80s and '90s, with such jangly singles as "Scotty's Lament," "Stone Cold Yesterday," '74-75," and "Fun and Games." They've never broken up but they've been mostly inactive over the last two decades, coming out of hibernation to play shows occasionally. Songwriter and guitarist Mike Connell has reactivated the band with brother David Connell and frontman Doug MacMillan, and The Connells are set to release Steadman's Wake, their first album in 20 years, on September 24. The title track picks up right where they left off.

BRUCE HORNSBY - "FEEL THE PAIN" (DINOSAUR JR COVER)

From the upcoming Jagjaguwar 25th anniversary compilation Join the Ritual:

Bruce Hornsby is not just an unlikely person to cover Dinosaur Jr, but he also delivers an unlikely cover. But that's just the way it is.

JAMILA WOODS - "FAST CAR" (TRACY CHAPMAN)

Also from Join the Ritual is this lush version of Tracy Chapman's 1988 hit by Jamila Woods.

PINK SIIFU - "BUSSIN' (COLD)" (ft. TURICH BENJY)

Pink Siifu has shared the second single off his upcoming album GUMBO'!, and you can read more about it here.

CATBITE - "EXCUSE ME MISS"

Catbite's new album Nice One comes out next week (get it on blue vinyl), and here's the third single, which you can read more about here.

MOUNT KIMBIE - "BLACK STONE" & "BLUE LIQUID"

Mount Kimbie have released two new songs for free on their website. You can read more about them here.

JONI MITCHELL - "THE DAWNTREADER" (LIVE IN 1968)

In 1968, Jimi Hendrix attended a Joni Mitchell and asked to record it. She said yes, and those recordings were lost for five decades before recently being unearthed for Joni's upcoming box set Archives, Vol 2: The Reprise Years (1968-1971). Here's a song from that concert, which you can read more about here.

DAVE HAUSE - "SANDY SHEETS"

Dave Hause has announced a new album, Blood Harmony, and the first single is the warm, jangly, anthemic "Sandy Sheets," which you can read more about here.

TURNSTILE - "BLACKOUT"

Turnstile have shared another awesome song off their highly anticipated new LP Glow On, and you can read more about it here.

