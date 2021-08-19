33 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

XIU XIU - "A REAL INDICATION" (ANGELO ADALAMENTI COVER)

It's the fifth anniversary of Xiu Xiu's Plays the Music of Twin Peaks album and to celebrate the album's been repressed on vinyl and he's covered another Twin Peaks song -- "A Real Indication" from the 1992 film Fire Walk With Me -- to go with it.

--

FRUIT BATS - "AS I RISE" (DECEMBERISTS COVER)

Part of Kill Rock Stars' 30th anniversary covers series, Fruit Bats have taken on this Decemberists track. "The Decemberists honored me with a cover of one of my songs a few years back," says Eric D Johnson, "so when I was asked to choose a KRS band to cover, the choice was clear. I’ve always loved this song - it’s always felt to me like some sort of string band hymn reinterpreted into a Exile-era Stones track. My idea was to re-reinterpret it back into some kind of hyper traditional form. This song feels forever to me."

--

REMI WOLF - “QUIET ON SET” & “GRUMPY OLD MAN”

Remi Wolf, who appeared on American Idol when she was just 18, has announced her debut album, Juno, which will be October 15 via Island. "Every song on this record is a vivid snapshot into what was going on in my life and mindset the day I wrote each one. I hope my Remjobs can hear my honesty and passion come through and, if not, I just hope they think each song is a banger! " The first two singles, both released today, are definitely a lot of fun -- bright, poppy and homespun -- as are the videos.

--

KEATON HENSON - "MARIONETTE" FT. JULIEN BAKER

Keaton Henson's new EP, Fragments, featuring songs written around the same time as 2020's Monument, is out later this month, and he's shared this gorgeous collaboration with Julien Baker from it, which ranges from hushed, dark folk to something louder and more propulsive.

--

CASSANDRA JENKINS - "FAITH CONSUMING HOPE" (EARTHEATER COVER)

The latest episode of Sounds of Saving and the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline's "Song that Found Me At The Right Time" series features Cassandra Jenkins, who performs a rendition of Eartheater's "Faith Consuming Hope." "Music has always been a primary way for me to connect my mind and body, before I was ever consciously thinking about how important that connection is for my mental health," she says. "At the most basic level, music is a conversation between those two aspects of our experience, and when I'm performing, that dialogue includes everyone around me. More and more, when it comes to my mental health, singing is one of the most powerful tools I have to engage my nervous system in a way that harnesses a sense of safety in my body, which in turn allows me to move through my emotions and the world more freely. And the more I can hold that space for myself, the more I'm inviting other people around me to do the same."

--

OURI - "FELICITY" FEAT. ANTONY CARLE

Montreal artist Ouri is back with new single "Felicity" featuring Antony Carle. "Despite the superficial and existential hazards, you can always find solace if you accept to dive into the present, in your own flesh, and let your brain disconnect with the help of gorgeous melodies," says Ouri. "'Felicity' is a summer ballad for your hot & late summer nights."

--

KEVIN ABSTRACT - "SIERRA NIGHTS" (ft. RYAN BEATTY)

Brockhampton's Kevin Abstract has put out his second solo single of 2021, and this one's a left-of-the-dial R&B song featuring Ryan Beatty.

--

APPARITION - "UNEQUILIBRIUM"

LA death metal band Apparition (who share a member with Dead Heat) will release new album Feel (recorded and mixed by Taylor Young) on October 22 via Profound Lore, and you can hear the monstrous lead single now.

--

SAD PARK - "STUCK"

LA punks Sad Park have shared another track off their upcoming LP It's All Over (due 9/24 via Lauren Records), and it's as throat-shredding as it is catchy and anthemic.

--

CAREER WOMAN - "ARMOR"

Los Angeles singer-songwriter Melody Caudill, aka Career Woman, has shared another new single to follow "The Little Dipper" and "Balcony," both released earlier this year. "Armor," a folky singer-songwriter track, deals poignantly with body image.

--

LONE - "MOUTH OF GOD"

UK electronic wiz Lone has shared another single off his upcoming album Always Inside Your Head (due 10/22 via Greco-Roman), and this one's a kinetic beatfest that does not allow you to sit still.

--

DESTRUCTION - "STATE OF APATHY"

German thrash legends Destruction have parted ways with original guitarist Mike Sifringer, leaving bassist/vocalist Schmier as the only original member, and they've released their first new song with new guitarist Martin Furia, "State of Apathy." Even with 3/4 of the band having joined in the past three years, "State of Apathy" still shreds.

--

UNDERGANG - "DØDSKUNST"

Horror Pain Gore Death Productions and MCDT Company will release the Death Metal Power From Beyond compilation on September 24, and the first single is this new track from Denmark's Undergang, who released one of our favorite metal albums of 2020. It starts out as a hefty slab of death-doom, before transforming into something much thrashier halfway through.

--

SUCCUMB - "AITHER"

Succumb will release their sophomore album XXI (recorded with Jack Shirley) on September 24 via The Flenser, and new single "Aither" is a punky, avant-garde, and totally chaotic take on death metal.

--

HATE - "RUGIA"

Polish blackened death metal vets Hate have announced their tenth album, Rugia, due October 15 via Metal Blade. The first single is the title track, and it finds this veteran band sounding as bloodthirsty as ever.

--

NUBYA GARCIA - "LA CUMBIA ME ESTÁ LLAMANDO" ft. LA PERLA (KAIDI TATHAM REMIX)

UK jazz musician Nubya Garcia released one of our favorite albums of 2020 with Source, and now she's announced a remix album, Source ⧺ We Move. Read more about the lead single here.

--

IRON MAIDEN - "STRATEGO"

Iron Maiden have shared the second single off their upcoming album Senjutsu (pre-order on triple vinyl), and you can read more about it here.

--

SEE THROUGH PERSON - "PIPE DREAM"

Florida's See Through Person will release their new EP Sun later this month via Acrobat Unstable,l and first single "Pipe Dream" finds them channeling Fall of Troy-ish mathy post-hardcore. Read more about it here.

--

ILLUMINATI HOTTIES - "POOL HOPPING" (STRANGE POOL REMIX FT. BARTEES STRANGE)

illuminati hotties' new album Let Me Do One More is due out October 1, and they've shared a new remix of lead single "Pool Hopping," featuring Bartees Strange on vocals for a verse. "There is no one at this whole dang pool party that could give a better spin on ‘Pool Hopping’ than Bartees Strange," bandleader Sarah Tudzin says. "I’m so honored to have found a collaborator and friend in Bartees. Also I’m thrilled that he said yes to adding his style so we can all celebrate Pool Hopping Summer for just a little bit longer."

--

THUNDERCLAP - "MORKKIS"

Gainesville's Thunderclap (ex-Discount, The Draft, etc) offer up Torche-esque sludge pop on this new single, which you can read more about here.

--

500 MILES TO MEMPHIS - "WEIGHT OF THE WORLD"

Cincinnati alternative rock/alt-country band 500 Miles to Memphis channel psychedelia via '90s alt-rock in the vein of Oasis or Superdrag on this new single, which you can read more about here.

--

THE JOY FORMIDABLE - "SEVIER"

The Joy Formidable's new album Into The Blue comes out tomorrow, and here's one last single: the loud, grungy "Sevier." Read more about it here.

--

NICK CAVE & THE BAD SEEDS - "VORTEX"

Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds have announced B-Sides and Rarities Part II, and the first single is the previously unreleased 2006 song "Vortex," which you can read more about here.

--

CONSTANT FOLLOWER - "THE MERRY DANCERS ON TV"

Constant Follower, the group led by Stephen McAll, will release new album Neither is, nor ever was on October 1 via Shimmy-Disc/Joyful Noise Recordings. New single "The Merry Dancers on TV" is a lovely piece of delicate folk rock and comes with a gorgeous stop-motion animated video.

--

CAROLINE & CLAUDE - "STIR THE POT"

Sydney born, Adelaide based sibling duo Caroline & Claude make genre-blurring bedroom pop. They've just released their debut single, the very catchy and charming "Stir the Pot." "'Stir the Pot' is about creating rumours in boring conversation to selfishly add some enjoyment for yourself and to start some gossip," say Caroline & Claude. "We love having a laugh in the studio and creating fun drama; we are actually really nice people… we swear…!!! this song is a bossa nova style boogie and something we wrote so u can have a laugh with your mates."

--

THE BEVIS FROND - "MY OWN HOLLYWOOD"

Indie rock cult band The Bevis Frond have shared a new song, "My Own Hollywood," from their upcoming album Little Eden which is out September 10 via Fire. “Sometimes you might feel like you’re starring in a blockbuster, everything’s going perfectly, you’re attractive, heroic and smart," says Bevis Frond main man Nick Saloman. "Then you open your eyes, and guess what? You’re an extra in your own little movie. You haven’t even cast yourself in a starring role. You’re not heroic, you’re not tragic, you’re just the fifth drunk on the left in a bar scene. That’s what the song’s about.”

--

CINDY - "LOST DOG"

San Francisco's Cind are gearing up to release their third album in November and here's a second track from it. Fans of Cowboy Junkies, Low and Galaxie 500 will definitely want to check out "Lost Dog."

--

CHRIS LIEBING - "FAULT LINE" FT MILES COOPER SEATON

Techno artist Chris Liebing's new album Another Day will be out November 19 via Mute and new single "Fault Line" features -- and is in tribute to Miles Cooper Seaton who died earlier this year. “I am still shocked and deeply saddened by Miles’ passing,” says Liebing. “He was such a fantastic human and artist, he took my music to another level. I will forever miss our late night conversations on the phone talking about music and life.”

--

THE ROLLING STONES - "LIVING IN THE HEART OF LOVE"

The Rolling Stones' upcoming 40th anniversary edition of Tattoo You includes a bonus disc with nine unreleased songs, some of which were only recently finished. "Living in the Heart of Love" is one of those.

--

SAINT ETIENNE - "PENLOP"

Saint Etienne have shared the second single and video from their upcoming album/film, I've Been Trying to Tell You. Based around a slowed-down sample of The Lightning Seeds' "Joy," "Penlop" casts an eerie, hypnotic, romantic mood with Sarah Cracknell repeating the line "I don't really know you, but I'd like to show you / just the town / we went all around."

--

CHARLOTTE DAY WILSON - "TAKE CARE OF YOU" FT. KING PRINCESS, AMAARAE & MESHELL NDEGEOCELLO

Toronto artist Charlotte Day Wilson shared a new remix of "Take Care of You" from her debut album Alpha, featuring some cool collaborators: King Princess, Meshell Ndegeocello, and amaarae,

--

GUIDED BY VOICES - "HIGH IN THE RAIN"

Guided by Voices are gearing up to release the awesomely titled It's Not Them. It Couldn't Be Them. It Is Them! -- their second album of 2021 -- on October 22 via Rockathon Records. You can get another early taste of the album via its second single, the soaring "High in the Rain" that rocks with both a string and a horn section.

--

PHOEBE BRIDGERS - "KYOTO" REMIXES (FT. BARTEES STRANGE, THE MARIAS & GLITCH GUM)

Phoebe Bridgers shared three wildly different versions of her Punisher single "Kyoto," which we wrote more about here.

--

Looking for even more new songs? Browse the ‘New Songs archive.