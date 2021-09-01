33 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

TOKISCHA X ROSALÍA - "LINDA"

Fresh off appearing on J Balvin's new song, Dominican rapper/singer Tokischa has released her own new single featuring (fellow J Balvin collaborator) Rosalía, which the pair told Apple Music was a result of wanting to write a song that mixed dembow and flamenco.

--

INJURY RESERVE - "SUPERMAN THAT"

Injury Reserve have shared the second single off their upcoming album By the Time I Get to Phoenix, which was largely completed with the late Stepa J. Groggs before his passing, and it's an experimental, melodic rap song that kinda sounds like a cross between 808s & Heartbreak and Yeezus.

--

TONY SELTZER - "ONE MINUTE" (ft. LUCKI)

NYC producer Tony Seltzer is releasing a new mixtape, Hey Tony, on September 10 via Seltzer Beats, and it features Wiki, Mavi, Jam City, and more. New single "One Minute" has lead vocals by Chicago rapper Lucki, and it's a hypnotic 95-second fusion of nostalgic boom bap and futuristic trap.

--

BACHELOR - "I SEE IT NOW"

Bachelor, the collaborative project of Ellen Kempner of Palehound and Melina Duterte of Jay Som, released their debut album, Doomin' Sun, earlier this year, and now they've returned with a new single, "I See It Now." "Back in January when Bachelor was filming our music videos for Doomin' Sun, we found ourselves with a day to kill at Ellen’s house in Poughkeepsie," they write. "Ellen had assembled a small recording setup in her basement that she was mystified by and still figuring out how to work so we decided to record a song to mess around with the gear. Melina wrote the creepy intro keyboard part and we built the song from there. What came was 'I See It Now', a kind of lethargic muse on sexual regret and insecurity."

--

DIJAHSB - "HERE TO DANCE" (ft. MICK JENKINS)

Toronto's DijahSB is releasing a new album, Tasty Raps Vol 1, on September 17 via self-release, and new single "Here To Dance" pairs them with Chicago rapper Mick Jenkins. True to its title, this song is a dancefloor-shaker.

--

MR TWIN SISTER - "POLVO"

“Polvo is about how death fuels life, how we’re all connected, and how we must die in order to live,” says Mr Twin Sister singer Estella of the group's instantly hooky new single. It's their most dance-forward single to date and is pretty irresistable.

--

POND - "HUMAN TOUCH"

Australian psych pop combo Pond are back with a new single, the very new wave "Human Tour." "One time a woman was smashing up a car outside my house, begging me to help her steal it," frontman Nick Albrook says of the song's inspiration. "It was a lovely day. She was wired but sweet in a way. Her dog, Josie, was sitting in the passenger seat being very cute and fluffy. We talked for a good few hours in the sunny cul-de-sac and neither of us ended up committing grand theft auto. The music started with a grimey Casio loop Jay made, that we built the song around.” As for the video, Nick says "My original idea was to be dancing in the central business district of Perth, being thoroughly ignored by suits on their lunch break. Turns out me and Duncan Wright (Director) are both quivering Fremantle natives and terrified of the City. When Duncan saw a pretty sliver of morning sunlight in the West End we figured, stuff it, let's do it there. Zero people is kind of the same thing as being ignored by lots of people, right? I need some human connection blah blah blah. It was super fun to make. We didn't really have a strict plan and I overcame by anxiety about dancing in platform shoes to no music at 9am on a Tuesday morning like a kook.”

--

SUUNS - "THE TRILOGY"

Montreal's Suuns will release their new album The Witness this Friday and they've just shared the eerie, arresting, undulating closing track. “This song best represents the patience that we allowed ourselves on The Witness, our willingness to let things unfold on their own accord without pushing too much,” says the band's Liam O’Neill. “The mandate with ‘The Trilogy’ was to set up a groove that feels good, and then not do anything, which gives the song the endless feeling around which to sing about history and the future, complacency and patience.”

--

PICTISH TRAIL - "NATURAL SUCCESSOR"

Following last year's terrific Thumb World, Johnny Lynch is back with a brand new Pictish Trail single, a fuzzy banger about "the fault lines we’ve created in society that separate us." Lynch adds, "Whether it’s a pandemic, or the destructive effects of climate change, there are definitely some days where I think we deserve the revenge the planet is taking upon us. Not quite sure that ‘Natural Successor’ eloquently captures all this, mind you... but it was a cathartic experience playing a big dumb riff over and over again. Would recommend.”

--

COLATURA - "KING KALM"

Featuring three lead singers (Jennica, Digo and Meredith) and maybe named after the Italian sauce, Brooklyn's Colatura make sparkling guitar pop, as can be heard on inviting new single "King Kalm."

--

DEVIATES - "40 DAYS AND 40 NIGHTS"

Back-in-action '90s-era punks (and former Epitaph band) Deviates have shared thes ecnod single off their first album in 20 years, Holding Out. Like the previous single, it sounds straight out of the '90s melodic punk scene that birthed Deviates.

--

MEEK MILL - "BLUE NOTES 2" (ft. LIL UZI VERT)

Meek Mill follows last week's "Sharing Locations" (ft. Lil Durk & Lil Baby) with another new single, "Blue Notes 2," featuring Lil Uzi Vert. Uzi makes a couple brief appearances, but Meek dominates this one, and he sounds as fired-up as he ever has.

--

FPA - "BABY"

FPA, aka Minneapolis artist and musician Frances Priya Anczarski, announced her first album form 37d03d, Princess Wiko, and shared the first single, which we wrote more about here.

--

NELL SMITH & THE FLAMING LIPS - "GIRL IN AMBER" (NICK CAVE COVER)

The Flaming Lips have teamed up with a 13-year-old fan, Nell Smith, for an album of Nick Cave covers, and here's the first taste.

--

ZEAL & ARDOR - "BOW"

Zeal & Ardor have announced a new self-titled album, due February 11 via MVKA, and along with the announcement comes the bluesy stomp of "Bow."

--

FRED AGAIN - "BILLIE (LOVING ARMS)"

Fred Again reworks Billie Ray Martin's 1994 dance-pop track "Your Loving Arms" for this new song off his upcoming second Actual Life album, and he reinvents the track but keeps things just as dancefloor-friendly as the original.

--

GUILTY SIMPSON & GENSU DEAN - "DON'T PULL"

Detroit underground rap lifer Guilty Simpson has announced a new album entirely produced by Gensu Dean, EGO, due October 8 via Mello Music Group. Lead single "Don't Pull" finds Guilty Simpson sounding as bulletproof as ever.

--

IT ONLY ENDS ONCE - "BURY ME WHERE IT SNOWS"

One-person screamo band It Only Ends Once (the solo project of Brendan S. from Overo) will release new album Lose You on September 24 via Knifepunch/Count Your Lucky Stars, and lead single "Bury Me Where It Snows" is a very promising first taste, a well-executed fusion of screamo fury and post-rock beauty.

--

THE LAST GANG - "GIMME ACTION"

Following the reggae-tinged title track (one of the best punk songs of August), The Last Gang have shared a second taste of Noise Noise Noise and this one's more of a straight-up punk song, and a rippin' one at that.

--

FRANCIS LUNG - "INTERNET"

"My phone died and I caught my blank expression reflected back at me from the black glass of my phone screen, and it struck me how weird and normalised it is that we spend so much time lost in a virtual world," Francis Lung says. "I think I often write songs to externalise thoughts and 'Internet' is a good example of this, I think I was maybe trying to highlight the absurdity of the situation to maybe, you know, help me put my phone down and go outside!" It's the latest single from the former WU LYF member's new album, Miracle.

--

DEVON KAY & THE SOLUTIONS - "THE SPACE IN-BETWEEN"

Devon Kay & The Solutions had been dropping singles all year, and now they've signed to Pure Noise and put out the new EP The Space In-Between, featuring five previously released songs and the just-released title track. It's a punky, horn-fueled power pop anthem that's just as instantly-satisfying as you'd expect from this band.

--

SOUNDWALK COLLECTIVE & CHARLOTTE GAINSBOURG - "EMPOWER AND ENHANCE" FT. LYRA PRAMUK

Soundwalk Collective and Charlotte Gainsbourg have announced a new collaborative album, Lovotic, an experimental work which "delves into sex and love we could have with AI robots." It also features Atom™, Lyra Pramuk, Paul B. Preciado, and Willem Dafoe, and it's due out November 12. Ahead of that they've shared the first single, "Empower and Enhance."

--

THE WORLD IS A BEAUTIFUL PLACE & I AM NO LONGER AFRAID TO DIE - "QUEEN SOPHIE FOR PRESIDENT"

TWIABP go in a post-punk direction on the second single from their upcoming Illusory Walls, and you can read more about it here.

--

PORTRAYAL OF GUILT - "POSSESSION"

Portrayal of Guilt have announced their second album of 2021 and first for Run For Cover, Christfucker (pre-order our red splatter vinyl variant), and the first single is "Possession." Read more about it here.

--

LINDSEY BUCKINGHAM - "SCREAM"

"Many of the songs on this album are about the work and discipline it takes in maintaining a long-term relationship," Lindsey says of "Scream." "Some of them are more about the discipline and some of them are more about the perks. 'Scream' is about the perks. It felt very celebratory and it was also very, very simple and short. To the point. It didn’t evolve into some huge thing. It made its case and got the hell out." Lindsey's new self-titled album is out September 17 (pre-order it on vinyl).

--

ANDY SHAUF - "SPANISH ON THE BEACH"

Andy Shauf is back with a back with a new single, "Spanish on the Beach," a charming acoustic number about language barriers at an all-inclusive resort. Wishing there were more episodes of The White Lotus? This might help a little.

--

DAMON ALBARN - "PARTICLES"

Damon Albarn has shared a second track from his upcoming solo album The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows. The closing track on the album, "Particles," is a shimmering, ethereal lullaby, floating on layers of atmospheric synths, piano and harmonies.

--

THE PSYCHEDELIC FURS - "EVERGREEN"

The Psychedelic Furs have shared a new song, "Evergreen." Slinky, icy and purposeful, "Evergreen" has all the essential elements of a P-Furs track: drama, atmosphere, a big chorus and Richard Butler's distinctive vocals.

--

LAST GASP - "NOWHERE 2 B FOUND"

Cleveland hardcore band Last Gasp inject a snotty skate punk vibe into this new song, which you can read more about here.

--

HOMESAFE - "WITH YOU"

Chicago punks Homesafe will put out a new album this Friday, and here's the '90s-alt-rock-infused lead single. Read more about it here.

--

SPENCER KRUG - "RED DRESS" (JAD FAIR COVER) & OKAY KAYA - "NIGHTSWIMMING" (R.E.M. COVER)

The latest cover songs from Jagjaguwar's 25th anniversary compilation Join The Ritual are here, and they include Spencer Krug (Wolf Parade, Sunset Rubdown, Moonface, etc) covering "Red Dress" by cult artist (and Half Japanese member) Jad Fair, and Okay Kaya covering R.E.M.'s '90s classic "Nightswimming." Read more about them here.

--

THE DOORS - "RIDERS ON THE STORM" (ORIGINAL DEMO)

The Doors announced an expanded, 50th anniversary reissue of L.A. Woman featuring previously unreleased material, including the original demo of "Riders On The Storm," a rawer, loungier, bass-less version of the one you've come to know and love. Read more here.

--

