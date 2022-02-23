33 New Songs Out Today

So many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

RÖYKSOPP - "THIS TIME, THIS PLACE" FT BEKI MARI

Norwegian duo Röyksopp have shared another track from the their upcoming album Profound Mysteries. "This Time, This Place" is a high intensity banger featuring vocals by Beki Mari. “I could only describe working with Royksopp as an out of body experience,” says Mari. “My mind already had the trails of their music burnt-in; little pathways back to very specific memories and so being asked to sing for them filled me with an inimitable feeling. In Norway, in their studio, my voice spanned octaves I didn’t know I had; which was especially interesting as I was still learning how to fly. Working with Svein and Torbjørn was a divine blessing, something I shan’t ever forget.”

--

ZANDER SCHLOSS (CIRCLE JERKS) - “I HAVE LOVED THE STORY OF MY LIFE”

Circle Jerks bassist Zander Schloss is releasing folky solo album Song About Songs on March 4. "I have had my ups and downs, but I'm still above the ground," he sings on the reflexive "I Have Loved the Story of My Life." The video features scenes from throughout Zander's life -- including his role in Repo Man -- recreated by puppetry and marionettes.

--

SPICE (CEREMONY, etc) - "ANY DAY NOW"

Spice, the band featuring Ceremony vocalist Ross Farrar and drummer Jake Casarotti alongside members of Creative Adult and Sabertooth Zombie, have announced their sophomore album, Viv, out May 20 via Dais Records. The first single is the garagey indie rock of "Any Day Now."

--

CROSSED (mem BONEFLOWER) - "FLORES ROTAS"

Crossed includes members of Boneflower & Descubriendo A Mr. Mime and Eros + Massacre, and they're releasing their sophomore album Morir on April 8 via Dog Knights, Left Hand Label, Zegema Beach, and other labels. First single "Flores Rotas" toes the line between dramatic post-hardcore and sludgy metallic hardcore, and it rips.

--

BURNER - "RAT KING CROWN"

UK band Burner make a bone-crushing fusion of death metal and hardcore (but not "deathcore"), and they've just signed to Church Road. Their first single for the label is "Rat King Crown," and it's a total rager.

--

GIRLPOOL - "DRAGGING MY LIFE INTO A DREAM"

Girlpool's new album Forgiveness is out in April via ANTI-, and the latest single is the mellow, tuneful "Dragging My Life Into a Dream." "I wrote ‘Dragging My Life Into a Dream’ after going out to a party," Avery Tucker says. "I had spent the last year confronting being on my own in a way I had been avoiding for a long time. Although I knew that I was growing and still needed to heal from past relationships, I missed feeling connected to somebody and inspired. This song is about romanticizing a past time and also longing for my heart to feel open and innocent again."

--

U.S. HIGHBALL - "DOUBLE DARE"

U.S. Highball hail from Glasgow and their sound is very much rooted in their home country's history of harmony-laden, jangly indie pop. They're releasing their third album, A Parkhead Cross of The Mind, on March 25 via Philly label Lame-O Records, and they say lead single "Double Dare" is "the one lockdown-ish song; kind of about being trapped inside and being desperate to get out and the paranoia that came from that. On a wider note, it’s also just about battling with one’s own mind and decision making; daring yourself to make a change whilst half of you is telling yourself not to."

--

OSO OSO - "PENSACOLA"

Oso Oso have released their first song since 2019, and it finds the Long Island band in soaring, atmospheric, emo-infused indie rock territory.

--

BELLOWS - "THUMB IN THE DAM" FT. EMILY REO

Bellows' new album Next of Kin is due out in March via Topshelf, and the latest single is the warm, folky "Thumb in the Dam," which features harmonies from Emily Reo.

--

COLDPLAY - "LET SOMEBODY GO" & "DAY 'N' NITE" (KID CUDI COVER

Coldplay shared a new Spotify single, featuring a new acoustic rendition of their recent single "Let Somebody Go" and a cover of Kid Cudi's "Day 'N' Nite." About the latter, Chris Martin says, "I loved when it came out, and I still love love love it. This is the first time I think that we’ve really taken proper time to record a cover, because in my head I could hear a version of it quite different from the original, that hopefully just reinforces what a brilliant song it is. One way or another I hope that anyone listening will just think, 'Wow, Kid Cudi is amazing.'"

--

ASIAN DOLL - "TIME TICKING" (ft. BIZZY BANKS)

Dallas rapper Asian Doll goes in a drill direction on new song "Time Ticking," and she tapped rising Brooklyn drill star Bizzy Banks for the occasion.

--

LINQUA FRANQA - "BELLRINGER" (ft. JEFF ROSENSTOCK)

Linqua Franqa is releasing a new album, Bellringer, on April 22 via Ernest Jenning Record Co, and the title track is a punky alt-rap song with some shouting by Jeff Rosenstock.

--

DEVON KAY & THE SOLUTIONS - "THE OPTIMIST"

Devon Kay & the Solutions will release new album Grieving Expectation on April 1 via Pure Noise, and new single "The Optimist" is a great example of their quirky, punky power pop sound, making for room for everything from ska-punk style horns to sunshine pop harmonies to a shreddy '80s guitar solo. Watch the video below and hear six other tracks from the album here.

--

PIERRE KWENDERS - "HEARTBEAT" (ft. ANAIIS)

As mentioned, Pierre Kwenders' new album José Louis and the Paradox of Love arrives 4/29 via Arts & Crafts. Its latest single is the polyrhythmic, multilingual "Heartbeat," which features French-Senegalese artist anaiis,.

--

NIGHTWRAITH - "HEDONIC ADAPTATION"

Denver's Nightwraith are releasing new album Offering on March 25 via Reaping Scythe Records, and lead single "Hedeonic Adaptation" combines harsh black/death metal with arena rock pomp. Fans of Tribulation, take note.

--

CISCO SWANK & LUKE TITUS - "COULD IT BE YOU"

NYC musician Cisco Swank (Brasstracks, Maurice Brown, etc) and Chicago musician Like Titus (Noname, Ravyn Lenae, etc) are releasing a collaborative album, Some Things Take Time, on April 15 via Sooper Records. It features Saba, Femdot, Braxton Cook, Malaya, and Phoelix, and it blurs the lines between jazz, hip hop, and neo-soul, as you can hear on lead single "Could It Be You."

--

GRACE IVES - "LOOSE"

Brooklyn musician Grace Ives has signed to True Panther/Harvest and released her first single for the label, lo-fi pop track "Loose," which she said she wrote while "Living in a bed bug infested apartment, withdrawing from SSRIs, not sleeping. There’s nowhere to go but up.”

--

ED ASKEW - "I O U"

Ed Askew has been making music for over 50 years, and he remains prolific and frequently drops new songs on his Bandcamp. Here's the latest: the raw, bare-bones, piano-fueled "I O U."

--

VUNDABAR - "LORE"

Vundabar frontman Brandon Hagen, vocalist/guitarist of Vundabar, says that "Lore" is "a walk through a bending mind. It's about the lineage of meaning, about how all these invisible threads of history, construct and memory (personal and collective) permeate everything around us and in many ways eclipse and obscure the moment. So much of life is made opaque by residuals of the past, so much of our thought exceeds our ability to understand a complicated and evermore complicating world and a history we live in but do not remember. Yet the brain stores that history and writes it into our DNA. It dictates the formation of our reality in ways that exceed our ability to consciously understand it. The song wonders where the line is drawn between the self and the world of ghosts that we navigate, it wonders how much of oneself is a mosaic of the past and how many of those disparate pieces can be placed to form a new image in the eye of the beholder."

--

HAAI - "BODIES OF WATER"

Producer, singer, and DJ HAAi – aka Teneil Throssell – has announced her highly debut album, Baby, We’re Ascending, which will be out May 27 via Mute. You may have her "Lights Out," her collaboration with Fred Again and Romy of THe xx and this album features contributions from Jon Hopkins, Hot Chip's Alexis Taylor, Moxie, Obi Franky and spoken word poet and trans-visibility activist Kai-Isaiah Jamal. New single "Bodies of Water" is both eerie and ebullient.

--

TWÏNS - "TRANSCEND" & "OCEAN FLOWER"

TWÏNS, aka Berlin-based artist Miro Denck, is back with a new two-track single that touches of psychedelic '60s grooves and soundtrack music. "In my perception, 'Transcend' was born as a merger of kind of a Soul Jazz vibe and my love for that short song format and instrumentation you often find in Library Music. My friend Sid from The Orielles plays drums on this one, and I think that really gave it that certain rhythmic energy it needed which I wouldn’t have been capable of putting down myself." Fans of Stereolab and Matson take note: "Transcend" will be on TWÏNS' new album, The Human Jazz, that's out April 28 via Earth Libraries.

--

DAISY GLAZE - "THE GHOST OF ELVIS PRESLEY"

Daisy Glaze, the duo of Alix Brown (Angry Angles w/ Jay Reatard, Golden Triangle) and Louis Epstein (HITS, Jump Into The Gospel), are giving us one last early taste of their debut album before the whole thing drops on Friday. The video for the dark, twangy "The Ghost of Elvis Presley" was shot at Memphis' Arcade Restaurant.

--

THE VACCINES - "THUNDER FEVER"

UK band The Vaccines are back with this very upbeat, danceable single. “‘Thunder Fever’ plays on the idea that falling in love can feel as powerful, intense and as sudden as something meteorological," says frontman Justin Young. "Something heaven sent. It feels out of this world. Pop music has always been obsessed with the other-worldly, and that’s how the best of it often looks and feels – it relies on hyperbole."

--

!!! (CHK CHK CHK) - "STORM AROUND THE WORLD"

!!! (chk chk chk) are back with their ninth album, Let It Be Blue, which will be out May 6 via Warp. The album was produced by Patrick Ford and finds the band exploring sparser, more minimal, but still very danceable territory, as you can hear on new single "Storm Around The World" that features Sink Ya Teeth's Maria Uzor.

--

FLORENCE + THE MACHINE - "KING"

Florence + The Machine is back with a new single and Autumn de Wilde-directed video, which you can read more about here.

--

JEANINES - "ANY DAY NOW"

NYC indiepop duo Jeanines' self-titled debut was a charming surprise and one of the best albums of 2019, a compact, jangly hook machine full of earworm melodies and simple but perfect low-fi production. Alicia Jeanine and Jed Smith are back with Jeanines' second album, Don't Wait for a Sign, which will be out April 22 via Slumberland. Check out the wonderful first single.

--

JUST MUSTARD - "STILL"

Irish band Just Mustard will release their second album, Heart Under in May, and will be on tour with Fontaines D.C. before that. Check out the danceable first single.

FALLS OF RAUROS - "POVERTY HYMN"

Maine black metallers Falls of Rauros premiered a new song from their upcoming album Key to a Vanishing Future at Invisible Oranges today and you can head there to listen and read more.

--

IZTHMI - "IT'S AS IF IT WERE"

Seattle progressive black metallers Izthmi are releasing their sophomore album Leaving This World, Leaving It All Behind on 3/4 via Satanik Royalty Records, and you can read more about new single It's As If It Were" here.

--

ESS-EM - "JFK SHOT FIRST"

Sydney piano-fueled folk punk collective Ess-Em are gearing up for a new album, and you can read more about new single "JFK Shot First" here.

--

SO MUCH HOPE, BURIED - "SLAVE"

Wilkes-Barre post-hardcore band So Much Hope, Buried are gearing up for their debut EP, Sentiment, and you can read more about new single "Slave" here.

--

STATIC DRESS - "SUCH.A.SHAME"

UK post-hardcore band Static Dress have finally announced their long-awaited debut album, and you can read more about new single "such.a.shame" here.

--

NATE BERGMAN - "LOSERS GAME" & "JUST LIKE DYLAN SAID"

Singer/songwriter (and Lionize vocalist/guitarist) Nate Bergman has announced a new album, Metaphysical Change, which features contributions from members of Thursday, My Chemical Romance, Coheed & Cambria, and more. You can read more about it first two singles here.

--

