HARRY STYLES - "AS IT WAS"

Coachella headliner Harry Styles' new album Harry's House comes out May 20 via Columbia, and lead single "As It Was" finds him putting a modern spin on driving, subtle new wave with an ever-so-slightly psychedelic atmosphere. If you're wondering why the former One Direction member is headlining the "alternative" festival Coachella, well, this song is pretty clearly geared towards a more alternative audience, and it's also pretty good.

--

LIAM GALLAGHER - "C’MON YOU KNOW"

Former Oasis vocalist Liam Gallagher has shared the title track to his upcoming second solo album, C'Mon You Know. He co-wrote it with hitmaker Andrew Wyatt and is a real stomper.

--

FREDDIE GIBBS - "ICE CREAM" (ft. RICK ROSS, prod. KENNY BEATS)

Freddie Gibbs continues to roll out singles ahead of his Warner debut, and here's one that finds him sounding effortlessly cool over a beat from Kenny Beats, and he gets a welcome assist from Rick Ross.

--

SCREAMING FEMALES - "ON MY RADIO" (THE SELECTER COVER)

Screaming Females have shared a cover of The Selecter's classic 2-Tone ska single "On My Radio." They deliver a spirited if reverent cover of the song. Says the band: "Early on in the pandemic we got asked to cover a 1980s punk rock song for a special edition release of the comic What's the Furthest Place From Here. Mike immediately said 'We should do a ska song' to which Jarrett replied 'Cool. It should be The Selecter,' followed quickly with Marissa stating 'Great. Let's do On My Radio.' It happened over the course of about 30 seconds. I don't know if we have ever made such a quick decision as a band. Many people are familiar with The Specials but The Selecter should be just as renowned. Their first string of singles and first LP are legendary and Pauline Black's live performances, as captured in Dance Craze, are absolutely transcendent."

--

HIT LIKE A GIRL - HEART BREAKER (EP STREAM)

For Bandcamp Friday and in honor of the one year anniversary of their 2021 album Heart Racer, Hit Like a Girl shared an EP with acoustic renditions of some of their favorite tracks from the album, plus a new song.

--

FOOLS (GRIZZLY BEAR'S CHRIS BEAR) - "ONLY A FOOL WOULD SAY THAT" (STEELY DAN COVER)

Grizzly Bear's Chris Bear has a high concept solo project called Fools that only puts out music on April Fools Day and tends to release cover songs that have "Fool" in the title. This is the third year he's done it and takes on Steely Dan's "Only a Fool Would Say That." Can we request The Doobie Brothers for 2023?

--

WILLOW - "PURGE" (ft. SIIICKBRAIN)

Fresh off releasing a Travis Barker-assisted pop punk album, WILLOW goes industrial/alt-metal with the help of Siiickbrain on new single "Purge."

--

ELLA MAI - "LEAVE YOU ALONE"

R&B singer Ella Mai will release her sophomore album, Heart On My Sleeve, on May 6 via 10 Summers/Interscope. It's got features from Latto, Roddy Ricch, and Lucky Daye, and it includes her syrupy new single "Leave You Alone."

--

THE LORD - "TRIUMPH OF THE OAK" (ft. MAYHEM'S ATTILA CSIHAR)

Sunn O)))/Goatsnake member and Southern Lord founder Greg Anderson is releasing his debut solo album as The Lord, Forest Nocturne, on April 23 via Southern Lord. It was produced by Brad Wood, and the creepy first single "Triumph of the Oak" features croaked guest vocals from Mayhem's Attila Csihar.

--

SGT. SCAG - "SPOTLESS AND SPONSORED"

Ska-punk veteran Sgt. Scag is gearing up for a new EP, At Least Mostly Halfway Dead, and the lead single is "Spotless and Sponsored," a ripper that'll take you right back to the height of '90s ska-punk but that still sounds fresh in 2022 too.

--

DREEZY - "THEY NOT READY"

Chicago rapper Dreezy snags a beat from Hit-Boy for this hard-hitting new single.

--

A$AP ANT & A$AP ROCKY - "THE GOD HOUR"

A$AP Mob members Ant and rocky team up for a new song with hazy production that recalls Rocky's cloud rap roots and an equally druggy video.

--

CHRONIXX - "NEVER GIVE UP"

As we patiently await Chronixx's anticipated new album, he dropped the warm, breezy new single "Never Give Up."

--

INHUMAN CONDITION - "RECYCLED HATE"

Inhuman Condition, the new band of recent/former Massacre members Jeramie Kling and Taylor Nordberg and legendary Massacre member Terry Butler (also of Death, Obituary, and Six Feet Under), will release their sophomore album Fearsick on July 15 via self-release, and lead single "Recycled Hate" hearkens right back to the OG death metal era.

--

HAUNT - "WINDOWS OF YOUR HEART"

Heavy metal traditionalists Haunt will release their new album Windows of Your Heart on May 14 via Iron Grip / Church Recordings, and they sound as retro as ever with the '80s-style pomp of lead single "Windows of Your Heart."

--

HOMEBOY SANDMAN - "A!"

Prolific underground rap lifer Homeboy Sandman returns with the lighthearted, quirky song "A!"

--

FOOTBALL, ETC. - VISION EP

Texas emo band football, etc. are back with their first release in five years, the four-song Vision EP, which was recorded and mixed by Jawbox's J. Robbins, who also played mellotron on the title track. The EP finds them in fine form, putting a fresh spin on '90s-style indie-emo.

--

PABLLO VITTAR - "FOLLOW ME" FT. RINA SAWYAMA

Brazilian drag queen and singer/songwriter Pabllo Vittar teamed up with Rina Sawayama for this dancefloor-ready new single. "I’m so excited to release this song with Rina — she is such an icon, and I’m so pleased we managed to make this song work as it’s the perfect combination of our music styles," Vittar says. "I really hope the fans love it as much as we do. Shooting the video was so much fun as well, wearing iconic outfits, and strutting our stuff on the runway! SERVE!"

--

THE HAZMATS - "EMPTY ROOMS"

Members of UK punk bands Chubby & the Gang, Big Cheese, and Game have formed a new band, The Hazmats, and this project gives them a chance to explore lighter indie pop, citing influences like Teenage Fanclub and C-86. Their debut two-song single arrives 4/22 via Static Shock Records and you can hear one song now.

--

LADY LAMB - "WOLVES OF MY WANT"

Lady Lamb shared one new single, "Ivy," yesterday, and now she's shared a second, which is more laid back but no less emotional, with beautiful strings.

--

A BOOGIE WIT DA HOODIE - "PLAYA" (ft. H.E.R. and ft. ELLA BANDS)

Bronx sing-rapper A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie has dropped two versions of his catchy new single "Playa," one with H.E.R. and one with Ella Bands.

--

MOTHMAN - "DON'T EVER LET ME CATCH YOU"

Austin's Mothman have announced a new album, Cancer Withdrawal, due June 3 via Dark Trail Records, and new single "Don't Ever Let Me Catch You" is a mind-melting dose of chaotic hardcore/mathcore.

--

TANNER MERRITT (O'BROTHER) - C Y R U S I : R E M I X I

Tanner Merritt of O'Brother has released a remixed version of last year's CYRUS I: WEIGHT OF REFLECTION with remixes by Holy Fawn, TWIABP's Chris Teti, La Dispute's Brad Vander Lugt, and more, and it's full of very cool reworks.

--

MODERAT - "MORE LOVE"

Moderat, aka Sascha Ring (Apparat) and Gernot Bronsert & Sebastian Szary (Modeselektor), will release their fourth album, MORE D4TA, on 13. Here's the eubulient new single.

--

FOALS - "LOOKING HIGH"

Foals new album Life is Yours is looking to be the band's poppiest yet, as underlined by this new single. “This is looking back to a more hedonistic time in my life, and a more innocent time in society in general, pre-pandemic and before the existential threat of climate change," says frontman Yannis Philippakis. "It takes place in an alley in Oxford with two clubs - The Cellar and The Wheatsheaf - that all the city’s nightlife gravitated towards. It was before clubs started to close down and our cities started to change into more corporate, arid places. There’s an element of being haunted by nightlife that’s no longer there.”

--

TED LEO - THE OLD 200 EP

For Bandcamp Friday, Ted has released this three-song EP. "Two more never officially released tracks from the last few years in the wilderness, remixed and remastered," says Ted. He also notes that "since the second one is basically a weird attempt at emulating Traffic (I only just realized)," he included a cover of Traffic's "Heaven is in Your Mind."

--

LOU TIDES (EX-TEEN) - "SENSE OF TOUCHING"

Former TEEN leader Teeny Lieberson has been performing as Lou Tides for a few years now, having created a multimedia live show with drummer Sarah Galdes that is unlike anything she did with her band. Lou has now announced her debut EP, Infinite Loop, which will be out May 20. This is the first single.

--

ASKYSOBLACK - "SEE YOU SACRED"

Philly post-hardcore band ASkySoBlack have announced their second EP (and first for the New Morality Zine label), and you can read more about lead single "See You Sacred" here.

--

CITY GIRLS - "TOP NOTCH" (ft. FIVIO FOREIGN)

City Girls have tapped Fivio Foreign for a new drill-inspired single and you can read more about it here.

--

FAIM - "TIME IS NOW"

Denver hardcore band FAIM have reissued their 2018 7" and it includes this new bonus track. Read more here.

--

AROOJ AFTAB - "DI MI NOMBRE" (ROSALÍA COVER)

Spotify's Grammy week series featuring this year's Best New Artist nominees covering songs by those of past years comes to a close with Arooj Aftab's rendition of Rosalía.

--

MICK JAGGER - "STRANGE GAME"

Mick Jagger has released a new solo song, "Strange Game," which is the theme song for the upcoming Gary Oldman-starring Apple Original series Slow Horses. Read more about it here.

--

MUNICIPAL WASTE - "GRAVE DIVE"

Municipal Waste announced their first album in five years, Electrified Brain, and shared new single "Grave Dive," which vocalist Tony Foresta says is "an inspirational song for our fans to cause bodily harm to themselves, but in a loud and healthy way, of course."

--

